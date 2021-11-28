This Day in History: November 28

A dog and its master crouch in the South Vietnamese jungle near the Cambodian border on a mission against North Vienamese troops on Nov. 28, 1966. during the Vietnam War. The motto on the trainer’s helmet reads “Scout Dogs–we lead the way.” Americans of the 25th Infantry Division pushed within 1,500 yards of the border trying to find entrenched enemy forces after a B-52 air raid. (AP Photo/stf)

Today is Sunday, Nov. 28, the 332nd day of 2021. There are 33 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 28, 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. (The cause of the rapidly spreading fire, which began in the basement, is in dispute; one theory is that a busboy accidentally ignited an artificial palm tree while using a lighted match to fix a light bulb.)

On this date:

In 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that now bears his name.

In 1859, American author Washington Irving died in present-day Tarrytown, New York, at age 76.

In 1907, future movie producer Louis B. Mayer opened his first movie theater, in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

In 1919, American-born Lady Astor was elected the first female member of the British Parliament.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began conferring in Tehran during World War II.

In 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African-American to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.

In 1964, the United States launched the space probe Mariner 4 on a course toward Mars, which it flew past in July 1965, sending back pictures of the red planet.

In 1979, an Air New Zealand DC-10 en route to the South Pole crashed into a mountain in Antarctica, killing all 257 people aboard.

In 1990, Margaret Thatcher resigned as British prime minister during an audience with Queen Elizabeth II, who then conferred the premiership on John Major.

In 1994, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was slain in a Wisconsin prison by a fellow inmate. Sixties war protester Jerry Rubin died in Los Angeles, two weeks after being hit by a car; he was 56.

In 2001, Enron Corp., once the world’s largest energy trader, collapsed after would-be rescuer Dynegy Inc. backed out of an $8.4 billion takeover deal. (Enron filed for bankruptcy protection four days later.)

In 2010, actor Leslie Nielsen died in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at age 84.

Ten years ago: Egyptians, despite a recent wave of unrest, waited peacefully in long lines to vote in the first parliamentary elections since the ouster of Hosni Mubarak; Islamist parties were the big winners. Occupy Wall Street protesters defied a deadline to remove their weeks-old encampment on the Los Angeles City Hall lawn.

Five years ago: An 18-year-old Somali native drove a car into a crowd of students at Ohio State University, then attacked bystanders with a knife before he was shot and killed by a campus police officer; 13 people were injured. A chartered plane carrying a Brazilian soccer team crashed near Medellin, Colombia, killing all but six of the 77 people on board. The first commercial flight from the United States to Havana in more than 50 years arrived in Cuba as the island began week-long memorial services for Fidel Castro. Former NBC chairman and TV producer Grant Tinker, 90, died in Los Angeles.

One year ago: Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out a lower court’s order preventing the state from certifying dozens of contests on its Nov. 3 election ballot; it was the latest lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state. Biden broke his right foot while playing with one of his dogs in Delaware; doctors said he would likely have to wear a walking boot for several weeks. Sarah Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power Five conference football game when she kicked off for Vanderbilt to start the second half at Missouri. David Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, though not the voice, of Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died at 85.

Actor Kirk Cameron, far left, waves as a fan, Melania Horner, from Lehigh Valley, sits on his lap during the Hollywood Christmas parade in Los Angeles, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 1988. Horner, 11, a leukemia patient and a big fan of the television series “Growing Pains,” was granted a trip to California to meet Cameron through the efforts of “Dream Come True” and the Cameron family. The others are unidentified. (AP Photo/Marilyn Weiss)

Kermit the Frog droops after a puncture in his head lets out the oxygen-helium mixture in the balloon during the 65th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Thursday, Nov. 28, 1991. (AP Photo/Mark D. Phillips)

Former Senate candidate Michael Huffington smiles with his wife Arianna prior to appearing on the “Larry King Live” show at CNN in Washington, Nov. 28, 1994. (AP Photo/Mark Wilson)

An unidentified whole sale dealer of diesel sits on the top of oil barrels at an oil market in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2002. Most of the petrol and diesel in Afghanistan come from Iran and Turkmenistan. One liter of petrol in Afghanistan costs $0.35 and diesel $0.40 (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Fred Hutchings, the S.P. stands for stretcher bearer, wore this smile despite his injuries when German bombs hit his rescue depot in London, Nov. 28, 1940. Fred had worked all night despite his injuries. (AP Photo)

It has now been revealed that the Carlton Hotel was among well-known London buildings damaged in a raid. Damaged done to the Carlton Hotel, London, Nov. 28, 1940, when it was hit in a raid. The restaurant and Palm Court were hit by bombs. (AP Photo)

Soldiers, sailors and girls milling about in the lobby of the Roxy Theater in New York on Nov. 28, 1941, each seeking his or her opposite number on a mass blind date party. Each wore a number. Girls were sent on the party by the New York City Defense Recreation Committee. (AP Photo)

ADVANCED FOR MONDAY JULY 2 AND THEREAFTER – FILE – This Nov. 1943 file photo shows Roy Acuff, second from left, performing with the Smoky Mountain Boys at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. From left are Lonnie Wilson, Acuff, Jimmy Riddle, Pete Kirby, and Velma Williams, partially hidden behind Kirby. In July 2012, a fiddle once belonging to Acuff will be displayed at the Museum of East Tennessee History’s “Voices of the Land” exhibit in Knoxville, Tenn., where it will take its place among such iconic country music artifacts as the red dress Dolly Parton wore on stage early in her career, and Chet Atkins’ original album covers. (AP Photo, File)

These girls, of the Goldwyn Studios, completed eight weeks of training under Fire Chief M.M. Ouellet to qualify as auxiliary firemen. The emergency truck to which they are attached not only services the Goldwyn Studio, located in a vital defense area, but is on call in the event of fire in the surrounding territory. On the steps of the truck in Hollywood, Los Angeles Nov. 28, 1943, from left to right are: Virginia Mayo and Dorothy Garner, and (on top) Virginia Cruzon and Joan Chaffe. (AP Photo/FS))

The propulsion unit which drives a German V-2 rocket bomb is inspected by Bombardier L. Snell of Orillia, Ontario, at an undisclosed spot in Belgium, Nov. 28, 1944 where a V-2 bomb landed without destroying itself. Jets which operate unit are inside. (AP Photo)

Screen stars were well represent at the Birmingham Hospital benefit dinner dance held at the Los Angeles Biltmore Hotel on Nov. 28, 1944. Proceeds will go to the hospital for the war wounded. Actress Carmen Miranda, right, chats across the table to actor John Wayne. Carmens mother is seen at the left while actress Deanna Durbin (left background) sits by her lonesome at the table. (AP Photo)

A view of the main Transmitter Vision Control desk at Alexandra Palace, London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 28, 1946. This is the final stage check over before the picture goes on the air. The image is reproduced on the Cathode Ray tube screen seen hooded mounted center of panel. (AP Photo/Ris)

A 114-carat deep blue sapphire, which came from the turban of a maharajah, reappears on a high-fashion turban shown in Paris, Nov. 28, 1956.The jewel is centered in a string of diamonds. The hat is in ice blue and mauve satin and tulle. Diamond fringe earrings and a butterfly ring are worn with the hat. Total cost of hat and jewels is given as $100,000. (AP Photo)

One of the panels of the famed bronze door to the Baptistery of the Florence Cathedral by 15th century Florentine artist Lorenzo Ghiberti in Florence, Italy Nov. 28, 1966, torn off from its place during the disastrous flood that hit the city on November 4 and following days. The panel, which represents various scene from the Old Testament, was recovered in the thick layer of mud at the foot of the door, almost unharmed. (AP Photo)

Patrick Lyndon Nugent, President Lyndon Johnson?s grandson, reaches for the president?s dog, Yuki, as the first family sits for a holiday portrait outside the LBJ Ranch house in Stonewall, Texas, Nov. 28, 1968. The 17-month-old baby?s mother, Luci, is at left. Others, left to right, are the president, Lady Bird Johnson and their eldest daughter, Lvnda. (AP Photo)

New Yorks Walt Frazier dances as the ball drops from his two-seconds-to-go free throw that gave the Knicks, their record 18th straight NBA victory in Cleveland on Friday, Nov. 28, 1969, edging past the Cincinnati Royals 106-105. (AP Photo)

Smoke from colored smoke bombs rises into the air at Philadelphia’s John F. Kennedy Stadium, Nov. 28, 1970, as West Point cadets take the field in parade before start of the 71st playing of the classic. Looking over the scene as more than 100,000 spectators jam the stadium are Cadet Robert Fitzgerald, left, from New York City, with Navy Midshipman Richard Boeshaar, of Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo)

A tree uprooted in the Indian cyclone-flood disaster, lies where it fell on a roadside tea shop at Kankipadu, south-east India, on Nov. 28, 1977, according to reports from the area, the disaster could claim up to 200,000 lives. (AP Photo)

More than 25,000 persons jammed the park and streets around San Francisco?s City Hall in morning, Monday, Nov. 28, 1978 in a spontaneous demonstration of grief for slain Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. The two city officials were gunned down in their offices at City Hall. The candle carrying crowd listened to talks by acting Mayor Diane Feinstein and police chief Charles Gain and songs by Joan Bazz. (AP Photo)

Iranian students carry sickles, symbols of death, outside the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Nov. 28, 1979, where 50 Americans are being held hostage. (AP Photo/Aristotle Saris)

Singer Harry Belafonte talks to reporters near the South African Embassy in Washington, Nov. 28, 1984, as he walked a picket line protest apartheid in South Africa. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Members of the British Army’s Queen’s Dragoon Guards Reconnaissance Squadron prepare to board a helicopter for transport to a night’s work at dusk in northeastern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 1990. (AP Photo/Dieter Endlicher)

One of the 10 beagles involved in the first test of the Veterans Administration Hospital, shown in East Orange, New Jersey on Nov. 28, 1966, “smokes” a cigarette through a machine linked to its windpipe by a plastic tube. In a test which may last several years, they will smoke for new information about any link between smoking and emphysema, a growing ailment which destroys lung tissue. (AP Photo)

1933 – The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way down Broadway in New York City on Nov. 30, 1933. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marched through New York City for an 87th time on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2013. (AP Photo/File)

British frogmen, part of the expeditionary force, remove weapons from a backwater of the Suez Canal in Port Said, Egypt, Nov. 28, 1956. Members of the Argyll and Sutherland Higlanders take the weapons from the divers. The officials said most of the recovered arms are of Russian make. (AP Photo)

Murder suspect Harold de la Roche Jr., 18, in custody of an unidentified detective, Nov. 28, 1976 in Montvale, N.J. De La Roche is charged with shooting his parents and two younger brothers in their suburban New Jersey home. (AP Photo)

A large outdoor float of Captain Nemo makes its way down the street during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City on Nov. 28, 1929. (AP Photo)

Lord Michael Bradourne, the new Governor of Bengal, accompanied by Lady Doreen Bradourne, was accorded a warm reception when he arrived in Calcutta, to take over from Sir John Anderson, the retiring governor. Lord and Lady Bradourne during their state drive through Calcutta, on Nov. 28, 1937. (AP Photo)

An attempt was made to assassinate Mustapha Nahas Pacha, the Egyptian Prime Minister, as he drove from his Heliopolis residence to a social function. Izzedine Abdel Khader, 22-year-old grandson of a former revolutionary leader, fired at him four times. The car was hit but the premier escaped unhurt. The scene in the street, in Cairo, on Nov. 28, 1937, where the outrage was committed. (AP Photo)

One of the most important and busiest of the many sections of the British Army is the Army Post Office, which is responsible for the safe delivery of the thousands of letters and parcels sent from home every day to the Expeditionary Force. The Return Letter Section of the Army Post Office Nov. 28, 1939. They are dealing with letters badly addressed. (AP Photo)

British troops on the Malaya Peninsula practice daily and here a group of them are taking their bren gun carrier apart and putting it back together again on Nov. 28, 1941. (AP Photo)

Firemen inspect the ruins of the Cocoanut Grove Night Club in Boston, Mass., on Nov. 28, 1942. A fire swept through the establishment at night, killing 492 persons. (AP Photo)

Smoke pours from the Cocoanut Grove night club, right, during the fire of Nov. 28, 1942 in the Back Bay section of Boston. Four hundred ninety two people died in the fire. (AP Photo)

Survivors of the Cocoanut Grove night club fire in the Back Bay section of Boston are carried out to safety during chaotic rescue efforts, Nov. 28, 1942, during a blaze that took the lives of 492 patrons. (AP Photo)

Carrying rations for American fighting men, a mule pack train picks its way across a rocky slope, Nov. 28, 1943 somewhere in Italy. Supplies and ammunition must be hauled over this rugged terrain before they reach the allied fifth army. (AP Photo)

A giant baseball player float moves down 7th Avenue during the Macy’ Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28, 1946. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

Champlain (1st Lt.) James F. Corcoran of Dodge Center, Minn., shakes hands with a small Korean orphan, as Father Louis Deslandes, who operates the little flowers orphanage in Korea introduces the youngste in Korea on Nov. 28, 1950. The orphanage is near a Fifth Air Force fighter base in Korea. Lt. Corcoran is Catholic chaplain of the 6150th Tactical Support wing and the 35th Fighter Group. (AP Photo)

Pictured here is an interior view of the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy, Nov. 28, 1959. The Quirinale Palace, which dated back to 1574, was the Papal residence and is now the official residence of the Italian Head of State. (AP Photo)

President-elect John F. Kennedy huddles with his press secretary, Pierre Salinger, in his old Senate office building quarters in Washington, Nov. 28, 1960 as he paid a short visit on Capitol Hill, his first there in many weeks. (AP Photo)

African American Pickets parade on Nov. 28, 1960 in front of an Annapolis carry out shop owned by Mike Kolinos, who had five African Amereican arrested for trespassing on Friday night of a sit in demonstration at a restaurant across the Street, owned by his wife. African American are served at the Carry Out shop but were refused service at the Restaurant in the Bus station building One of the signs reads ?Stop standing here until you can sit across the street.? (AP Photo)

Swedish actress Anita Ekberg and Italian actor Claudio Gora embrace in a scene of the movie Behind Closed Doors being filmed at Maratea, on the South-Italian west coast on Nov. 28, 1960. Miss Ekberg plays the part of a woman accused of having murdered her husband. It is an Italian production directed by Dino Risi. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

Boys belonging to the Katangese Youth Movement, wearing improvised uniforms of their own design, drill with homemade wooden rifles in the native quarter of Elisabethville, Nov. 28, 1961 as Katanga’s president was urging the province to prepare for war in their battle to secede from the Congo. U.N. forces launched an attack on Elisabethville in December, and the capital fell in January. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Downtown Los Angeles is shown looking towards the Civic Center, in the background, Nov. 28, 1964, Los Angeles, Calif. Accidental Insurance building is also in the background. (AP Photo/Ed Widdis)

The five Rockefeller brothers pose together at the National Institute of Social Sciences awards dinner in New York City on Nov. 28, 1967. Each of the brothers and the Rockefeller family as a whole was presented a gold medal for “Distinguished Service to Humanity.” From left to right are, David, 52, president of Chase Manhattan Bank; Winthrop, 55, Gov. of Arkansas; John D. III, 61, Chairman of the Rockefeller Foundation; Nelson A., 59, Gov. of New York; and Laurance S., 57, conservationist. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath (12) calls signals before the hike during second quarter action in game against the San Francisco 49ers in New York, Nov. 28, 1971. Namath, who spent the exhitibion season on the sideline with a knee injury, threw three touchdown passes his first day back in regular season play. The Jets lost 24-21. (AP Photo)

The 809 Club in New Orleans is seen, Nov. 28, 1978. (AP Photo)

Film directors George Lucas, pointing, and Steven Spielberg, center, behind Lucas, watch the liftoff of the Space Shuttle Columbia at the Kennedy Space Center in Fla., Nov. 28, 1983. (AP Photo/Bob Self)

Today’s Birthdays: Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 92. Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 85. Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 84. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 81. Singer Randy Newman is 78. CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer is 75. Movie director Joe Dante is 74. Former “Late Show” orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 72. Actor Ed Harris is 71. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 70. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson is 69. Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff is 68. Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 65. Actor Judd Nelson is 62. Movie director Alfonso Cuaron is 60. Rock musician Matt Cameron is 59. Actor Jane Sibbett is 59. Comedian Jon Stewart is 59. Actor Garcelle Beauvais (gar-SEHL’ boh-VAY’) is 55. Actor/comedian Stephnie (cq) Weir is 54. R&B singer Dawn Robinson is 53. Actor Gina Tognoni is 48. Hip-hop musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 47. Actor Malcolm Goodwin is 46. Actor Ryan Kwanten is 45. Actor Aimee Garcia is 43. Rapper Chamillionaire is 42. Actor Daniel Henney is 42. Rock musician Rostam Batmanglij is 38. Rock singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees) is 38. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 37. R&B singer Trey Songz is 37. NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is 37. Actor Scarlett Pomers is 33. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray is 28.