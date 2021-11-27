This Day in History: November 27

Some of the Radio City Music Halls Rockettes as they were performing in the annual Macys Thanksgiving Day parade in New York on Nov. 27, 1958. Some of the police-estimated 1,250,000 that watched the parade keep an eye on the dancers as they approach 34th Street and Broadway, near the end of the march. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

Today is Saturday, Nov. 27, the 331st day of 2021. There are 34 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 27, 1978, San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and City Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights activist, were shot to death inside City Hall by former supervisor Dan White. (White served five years for manslaughter; he took his own life in October 1985.)

On this date:

In 1901, the U.S. Army War College was established in Washington, D.C.

In 1924, Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a “Christmas Parade” — took place in New York.

In 1942, during World War II, the Vichy French navy scuttled its ships and submarines in Toulon to keep them out of the hands of German troops.

In 1953, playwright Eugene O’Neill died in Boston at age 65.

In 1962, the first Boeing 727 was rolled out at the company’s Renton Plant near Seattle.

In 1967, the Beatles album “Magical Mystery Tour” was released in the United States by Capitol Records.

In 1970, Pope Paul VI, visiting the Philippines, was slightly wounded at the Manila airport by a dagger-wielding Bolivian painter disguised as a priest.

In 1973, the Senate voted 92-3 to confirm Gerald R. Ford as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew, who’d resigned.

In 1998, answering 81 questions put to him three weeks earlier, President Bill Clinton wrote the House Judiciary Committee that his testimony in the Monica Lewinsky affair was “not false and misleading.”

In 2000, a day after George W. Bush was certified the winner of Florida’s presidential vote, Al Gore laid out his case for letting the courts settle the nation’s long-count election.

In 2007, a Somali immigrant (Nuradin Abdi) was sentenced to 10 years in prison for plotting to blow up an Ohio shopping mall.

In 2015, a gunman attacked a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing three people and injuring nine. (Suspect Robert Dear was sent to a psychiatric hospital after being deemed incompetent for trial; he was charged in federal court after his prosecution in state court stalled.)

Ten years ago: In an unprecedented move against an Arab nation, the Arab League approved economic sanctions against Syria, to pressure Damascus to end its deadly suppression of an 8-month-old uprising against President Bashar Assad.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump claimed that “millions” had voted illegally in the national election, scoffing at Hillary Clinton’s nearly 2 million-vote edge in the popular vote and returning to his campaign mantra of a rigged race even as he prepared to enter the White House in less than two months.

One year ago: President Donald Trump’s legal team suffered another defeat as a federal appeals court in Philadelphia roundly rejected the campaign’s latest effort to challenge Pennsylvania’s election results; Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee, wrote that “calling an election unfair does not make it so.” The coronavirus pandemic kept crowds thin at stores across the country on Black Friday, but a surge in online shopping offered a small beacon of hope for struggling retailers. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Iranian scientist who founded that country’s military nuclear program in the early 2000s, was killed in an attack on the outskirts of Tehran; Iran said Israel was responsible. California Gov. Gavin Newson reversed parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, marking the fourth time a governor had blocked her release.

A sentry looks through binoculars at the highest machine gun position in the Caucasus Mountains, in Russia on Nov. 27, 1941. (AP Photo)

British sailors stationed at the H.M.S. Asbury are as they launched there boats in Deal Lake in Asbury Park, Nov. 27, 1942. These boats will be used to instruct the British Tars in the art of rowing and will give the men stationed there exercise. There are four boats in the fleet. According to Captain Bunbury O.B.E. this is the first time that English ships American lakes since the war of 1812 and the revolution. (Lt. Baggs the U.S. Navy officer of H.M.S. Asbury wants the name on the bow of the life boat painted out). (AP Photo)

These Australian troops approach a German held strong point under the protection of a heavy smoke screen somewhere in the Western Desert, Nov. 27, 1942. This official British picture was made as they prepared to rush in from different sides. They are part of the allied forces chasing the Axis forces westward across North Africa. (AP Photo)

During a combined British-American drive across open country in Germany, American medical corpsmen pick up a wounded man and place him aboard a British tank for transfer to a safe area on Nov. 27, 1944. Unlike the last war, the wounded are not left to lie in the mud while the attack goes on. They are picked up right away and their chances of survival improved. (AP Photo)

A scene on the Jericho road looking towards the multiple-domed Church of All Nations. Rising above it can be seen the Russian church of St. Mary Magdalen with its gilt cupolas, in Jerusalem, Israel, on Nov. 27, 1945. (AP Photo)

Syracuse Nationals center John Kerr (10) and Maurice Stokes (12), right, center for the Rochester Royals, leap high in reaching battle for ball in first quarter of opener of NBA doubleheader at Madison Square Garden on Nov 27, 1956 in New York City. Other player are Lee Hitch (4) Dick Ricketts (15), and Jace Twyman (10) of the Royals. In Finale of Twin Bill, the New York Knicks Met Ft. Wayne. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

A Hungarian woman refugee takes last step across an improvised bridge over canal on Austro-Hungarian border Nov. 27, 1956, reaching Austria and freedom after fleeing her strife-torn homeland. Russian occupation troops in Hungary destroyed several bridges across the border canal in an effort to halt exodus of Hungarians to Austria. This bridge consists of a tree limb and a guide rope. (AP Photo)

A Hungarian woman refugee sidesteps along branch of a tree and clings to a guide rope as she moves away from her native Hungary to cross improvised bridge to freedom in Austria on Nov. 27, 1956. Russians have destroyed several bridges across the canal to slow the flight of Hungarians from the strife-torn country. (AP Photo)

Robert F. Kennedy and his wife Ethel, pose with four of their seven children as they arrived at the home of President-elect John F. Kennedy in Georgetown, Washington, Nov. 27, 1960. Robert, younger brother of the President-elect, and his family have been vacationing in Mexico. They are carrying presents for Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy and infant son, John, Jr., in the Georgetown University Hospital, and 3-year-old Caroline who celebrated her birthday today. Children are, from left: David, 5; Joseph, 8; Kathleen, 9; and Bobby, 7. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)

Thousands of dissenters to the United States role in Vietnam assemble on the Washington Monument grounds to hear speeches and music in Washington on Nov. 27, 1965, after parading past the White House in a gigantic picket line. (AP Photo)

Two Indian youngsters find a warm sunny spot to play with dolls as their parents and an estimated 200 others set up housekeeping on Alcatraz in San Francisco, Nov. 27, 1969, site of former federal prison, which they claim under an old treaty. Entrance to the main cell block of the prison is seen in the background. A hand printed sign reading “This land is my land” hangs over the door. (AP Photo/Robert W. Klein)

Coretta King, center, widow of Martin Luther King Jr., visits Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Nov. 27, 1975 with two widows whose husbands were assassinated. The women are Pamela Mboya, left, widow of Kenya politician Tome Mboya, and Terry Kariuki, right, widow of Kenya freedom fighter J.M. Kariuki. Mrs. King, on a three-nation African tour, said on Thursday that Kings assassination apparently was caused by a government conspiracy and that investigations into his slaying should be reopened. (AP Photo)

Social activist Dick Gregory, left, Rev. Ralph Abernathy, center, and Marion Brown, of Atlanta, Ga., carry signs as they march past a White House gate in Washington, Nov. 27, 1975. They are seeking a re-opening of the investigation in the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King. (AP Photo/Peter Bregg)

A group of survivors of the cyclone and flooding in southeast Indian on Nov. 27, 1977, from the roof of a stone building that remained standing as an Indian Air Force helicopter on a relief mission was passing overhead. The building was one of a very few structures left standing in the area. (AP Photo/Barry Schlachter)

General interior view of the Zion Lutheran church in East Berlin, which has become headquarters of a grass roots movement aimed at changing the political system of East Germany during a rally of about 400 dissidents on Friday night Nov. 27, 1987, that assembled there to protest the official raid against the office of an independent environmental library. The banners read: “Vigil” and “If we will not learn to live together as human beings, we shall go down together as fools”. (AP Photo)

1930 – The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade passes down Broadway in New York on Nov. 27, 1930. The parade’s first giant balloons debuted in 1927. (AP Photo/File)

Sign-carrying marchers “for peace in Vietnam” parade along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington, Nov. 27, 1965, at the start of a day-long demonstration. (AP Photo)

Dancers from Toledo take the floor at the Roosevelt Hotel, Manhattan, at Thanksgiving Day dance in New York on Nov. 27, 1958, From left to right couples are: Joan and Jack Foster, Lammie Bell and Tom Yamin; and Kay Rathburn and Steve Foster. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)

A crowd of people, including reporters and cameramen, gather outside the undertaking parlor in Niles Center, Ill., a Chicago suburb, on Nov. 28, 1934, after the body of George “Baby Face” Nelson was taken there from a nearby curb where it was found. Nelson was fatally wounded in a gun battle at nearby suburb Barrington, Nov. 27. (AP Photo)

During his short stay in Rio de Janeiro, President Franklin D. Roosevelt lunched with President Getulio Vargas, on Nov. 27, 1936, and expressed the hope that the Brazilian President would return the visit. (AP Photo)

Before the Japanese had taken Canton, the South China City, the Chinese loaded guns on trains for the retreat from the beleaguered city. Before they could get away some of the guns were caught by Japanese bombers, and are now useless junk. Bombed guns loaded on trains in Canton, China, on Nov. 27, 1938, after the Japanese invasion. (AP Photo)

British comedian and actor George Formby, centre playing his ukulele, entertains people sheltering from the Nazi bombing raids, in the deep underground station at Aldwych, London, Nov. 27, 1940. (AP Photo)

This is photo of the front of the Imperial City in Peking, in China taken on Nov. 27, 1941. (AP Photo)

With warships and transports lining the horizon, these U.S. Army troops dash through the surf and onto the beach from their landing barge during practice in the Central Pacific on Nov. 27, 1943 as they trained for their invasion of the Japanese-held Gilbert Islands. (AP Photo/Clarence Hamm)

Taking a sun bath are these three WACs, stationed with a headquarters detachment in New Guinea on Nov. 27, 1944. Left to right: T/5 Adelle Anacker, St. Paul Minn.; T/5 Milred A. Atkinson, Bush, Colo.; and Sgt. Betty B. White, Artesia, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Pool/Frank Filan)

The turbine engine and rear casing of a V-2 rocket bomb which fell in Belgium and was only slightly damaged when discovered, Nov. 27, 1944. The missile is reputed to enter the stratosphere. (AP Photo/Brandt)

A large group of people at Penn Station, waiting for transportation for the long Memorial Day weekend, amass around the gates leading to their trains in New York, May 28, 1948. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)

King Talal of Jordan, left, with King of Saudi Arabia Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud during a state visit to his neighbour in Rayhdh, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 27, 1951. (AP Photo)

Back in a rest area, behind the lines, after a bitter fight in which they repulsed a heavy Chinese attack on “The Hook”, memnbers of ‘A’ Company, British Black Watch Regiment, stand to for roll call, Nov. 27, 1952. Many of the company failed to answer. The rifles in the foreground were the weapons of fallen comrades. (AP Photo)

Ever handy with their rifles, Bill Henderson, left, and Scott Partin, 86, shown Nov. 27, 1953, were leaders among the moonshiners who flourished in the hills, of southeastern Kentucky some 30 years ago. (AP Photo/H.B. Littell)

Gus Courts, NAACP leader, was shot twice in Belzoni, Mississippi, Nov. 27, 1955. Courts says he was shot by some white men who drove to his store in an automobile and fired through the window at right. He was wounded in the stomach and right arm. (AP Photo)

Women workers fill up small rail wagons with earth and stones on Nov. 27, 1957 at Salamis, Cyprus, where the foundations and remains of the ancient founded by the Trojan Teucer is being excavated. (AP Photo)

Some of the Radio City Music Halls Rockettes as they were performing in the annual Macys Thanksgiving Day parade in New York on Nov. 27, 1958. Some of the police-estimated 1,250,000 that watched the parade keep an eye on the dancers as they approach 34th Street and Broadway, near the end of the march. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

Marlene Dietrich adjusts her top hat in theater De L’etoile dressing room, Nov. 27, 1959 after her Gala Paris Premiere. Her smiling companion is the Begum, widow of the late Aga Khan, who went backstage to congratulate Marlene on her performance. (AP Photo)

U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson charts a course for his administration in a speech to a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 1963. Seated behind the new president are, House Speaker John McCormack, left, and Sen. Carl Hayden, D-Arizona. (AP Photo)

Former Philadelphia Eagles players now with the Los Angeles Rams pose with head coach George Allen prior to their game with Baltimore on Sunday, Nov. 27, 1966 in Baltimore. From left, they are Tommy McDonald, Maxie Baughn and Irv cross. (AP Photo)

Rescue workers carry coffins at the scene of an air disaster near Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 27, 1983, after the crash of an Avianca Jumbo 747 air liner. 11 passengers survived the crash and 183 died. (AP Photo)

Haitian refugees gather at the entrance to Camp Bulkeley, a tent city at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba on Nov. 27, 1991. Rescues continue at sea for Haitians fleeing the worsening economic hardships. Tents set up to house the refugees can be seen in the background. U.S. officials fear overcrowding by the end of the week. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

At a post along the English Channel, this sergeant of a German anti-aircraft battery scans the skies for sight of a Royal Air Force flight patrol on Nov. 27, 1940. British night raiders struck at targets in Northern Italy, Berlin and other German industrial cities on November 26. (AP Photo)

A corner in the Japanese quarter of the city of Los Angeles Nov. 27, 1941 where most of the shops are owned by Japanese. (AP Photo)

Eight New York troopers who attended a two-week army course in chemical warfare at Edgewood Arsenal, Md., will instruct state, local and civilian defense volunteer police in handling gasses and incendiary bombs in Troy, N.Y., Nov. 27, 1941, . Under deputy inspector G.M. Searle, right, the trooper-instructors are preparing to present a course of eight lectures of more than an hour each. From left to right are: Sergeants E.C. Updiek, W. Mather, J.A. Murphy, and Searle. (AP Photo)

Wearing gas masks, U.S. army nurses at the Post Hospital, Fort Jay, Governors Island, New York, enter the gas chamber calmly during a drill in defense preparedness, Nov. 27, 1941. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

Today’s Birthdays: Footwear designer Manolo Blahnik is 79. Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is 70. TV host Bill Nye (“Bill Nye, the Science Guy”) is 66. Actor William Fichtner is 65. Caroline Kennedy is 64. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri is 64. Rock musician Charlie Burchill (Simple Minds) is 62. Actor Michael Rispoli is 61. Jazz composer/big band leader Maria Schneider is 61. Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty is 61. Rock musician Charlie Benante (Anthrax) is 59. Rock musician Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 59. Actor Fisher Stevens is 58. Actor Robin Givens is 57. Actor Michael Vartan is 53. Actor Elizabeth Marvel is 52. Rapper Skoob (DAS EFX) is 51. Actor Kirk Acevedo is 50. Rapper Twista is 49. Actor Jaleel White is 45. Actor Arjay Smith is 38. Actor Alison Pill is 36. Actor Lashana Lynch (TV: “Still Star-Crossed”) is 34.