This Day in History: November 26

An outdoor float of a big cat makes its way down a street during the Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 26, 1931. (AP Photo)

Today is Friday, Nov. 26, the 330th day of 2021. There are 35 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 26, 1941, U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull delivered a note to Japan’s ambassador to the United States, Kichisaburo Nomura, setting forth U.S. demands for “lasting and extensive peace throughout the Pacific area.” The same day, a Japanese naval task force consisting of six aircraft carriers left the Kuril Islands, headed toward Hawaii.

On this date:

In 1825, the first college social fraternity, the Kappa Alpha Society, was formed at Union College in Schenectady, New York.

In 1864, English mathematician and writer Charles Dodgson presented a handwritten and illustrated manuscript, “Alice’s Adventures Under Ground,” to his 12-year-old friend Alice Pleasance Liddell; the book was later turned into “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” published under Dodgson’s pen name, Lewis Carroll.

In 1883, former slave and abolitionist Sojourner Truth died in Battle Creek, Michigan.

In 1917, the National Hockey League was founded in Montreal, succeeding the National Hockey Association.

In 1933, a judge in New York ruled the James Joyce book “Ulysses” was not obscene and could be published in the United States.

In 1943, during World War II, the HMT Rohna, a British transport ship carrying American soldiers, was hit by a German missile off Algeria; 1,138 men were killed.

In 1950, China entered the Korean War, launching a counteroffensive against soldiers from the United Nations, the U.S. and South Korea.

In 1973, President Richard Nixon’s personal secretary, Rose Mary Woods, told a federal court that she’d accidentally caused part of the 18-1/2-minute gap in a key Watergate tape.

In 1986, President Ronald Reagan appointed a commission headed by former Sen. John Tower to investigate his National Security Council staff in the wake of the Iran-Contra affair.

In 1990, Japanese business giant Matsushita Electric Industrial Co. agreed to acquire MCA Corp., owner of Universal Studios, for $6.6 billion.

In 2000, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris certified George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore in the state’s presidential balloting by a 537-vote margin.

In 2008, teams of heavily armed Pakistani gunmen stormed luxury hotels, a popular tourist attraction and a crowded train station in Mumbai, India, leaving at least 166 people dead in a rampage lasting some 60 hours.

Ten years ago: In a friendly-fire incident that further strained relations between the United States and Pakistan, U.S. forces launched airstrikes that mistakenly killed 24 Pakistani troops at two posts along the Afghan border. NASA’s Curiosity rover blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center on an 8 1/2-month, 354 million-mile journey to Mars (it arrived in August 2012). NBA players and owners reached a tentative agreement to end a 149-day lockout.

Five years ago: Cuba said it would observe nine days of mourning for Fidel Castro, including a three-day journey by his ashes along the route taken by the rebel army he’d led on a victorious march across the island in 1959. Tony Award-winning character actor Fritz Weaver died in New York at age 90.

One year ago: Taking questions from reporters for the first time since the election, President Donald Trump acknowledged that he would leave the White House if Democrat Joe Biden’s win was affirmed by the Electoral College; Trump also unleashed another round of complaints about the vote. Americans marked the Thanksgiving holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic, with many celebrations canceled or reduced; Zoom and FaceTime calls connected some families with those who didn’t want to travel. With public health officials begging Americans not to travel, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was scaled back and aimed at a television audience instead of live crowds.

Infantryman points out a suspicious shadow in a tree to his machine gunner as they move on patrol near the Cambodian Border west of Pleiku in Vietnam on Nov. 26, 1966. Troops of the 25th Infantry Division (1st Battn. 14th Inf.) inches through the thick jungle from their base camp after being held up three days by snipers. Heavy pounding by B-52 bombers eased the way finally, however, and the search forces pushed ahead. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Squad of paratroopers raises rifles to fire three volleys at memorial services for men of 173rd Airborne killed in battle of Dak To on Nov. 26, 1967. Most of the honored dead were killed on Hill 875. (AP Photo/Rick Merron)

Rose Mary Woods, President Richard Nixon’s secretary is shown at her White House desk in 1973, demonstrating the “Rose Mary Stretch” which could have resulted in the erasure of part of the Watergate tapes. (AP Photo)

Council worker Mike Dawe applies fresh gold paint on Nov. 26, 1974 to the monument marking the spot in Plymouths Sutton Harbor, England, United Kingdom, where the Pilgrim Fathers embarked in small boats for the 180-ton ship “Mayflower” in 1620. The date, in the old Julian calendar, was the September 6, 1620. Ninety-six days later, on Dec. 11,1 620 they came ashore and began a settlement at Plymouth, Mass., United States, which had been named by captain John Smith six years before. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

FILE – In this May 16, 1975, file photo, Muhammad Ali hits Ron Lyle, left, with a hard right to the chin during fifth round action of the title bout in Las Vegas. Lyle, who fought Muhammad Ali for the title in 1975 and later battled George Foreman, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011, in Denver, a Salvation Army official said. He was 70. (AP Photo/File

President Ronald Reagan, left, gestures while talking with Tariq Aziz, who doubles as the Iraqi deputy prime minister and foreign minister, in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Nov. 26, 1984 in Washington. After a 17-year diplomatic break, Reagan met with Aziz to discuss the reopening of American relations with Iraq. A White House announcement, issued after Reagan met with Aziz for 35 minutes, said ambassadors will be appointed as promptly as possible. (AP Photo)

An elderly Soviet pensioner carries a tray of free soup and salad at a community run free soup kitchen in Lyubertsy, Monday, Nov. 26, 1991. This soup kitchen is one of the growing number of independently run programs in the Soviet Union aimed at helping people who can?t make it on their own. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing)

A man ducks for cover as a cyclist races across a bridge in Dobrinja, a Southwestern suburb of Sarajevo, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 1992. On the right, sand bags have been set up to block snipers view who regularly shoots at people crossing the bridge. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours)

A woman wears a hat decorated with a pair of scissors which is one of the numerous hats designed by French couturiers to mark the annual Catherinettes celebration in Paris, France on Nov. 26, 1992. St. Catherine, the patron saint of maidens, has always been associated with couture houses who called their aged under 25 unmarried seamstresses Catherinettes. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere)

Alice Baum, far left, and Donald Burnes, far right, talk with homeless men in downtown Baltimore, Nov. 26, 1993. Rick Mosley, left, foreground, Human Services Coordinator for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, interviews Percy Heath to get him into a program at a local Veteran’s Administration hospital. The Downtown Partnership is based on a model described by Baum and Burnes in their book “A Nation in Denial: The Truth about Homelessness.” (AP Photo/Ted Mathias)

Somali refugees wade through flood water in the displaced persons camp in central Mogadishu, Somalia on Nov. 26, 1993, after heavy rains at the start of the rainy season. (AP Photo/Peter Northall)

Sarajevo residents scramble together under the protection of a United Nations armored personnel carrier as they make their way down a street being sniped by fire coming from a Serb position in Sarajevo, Nov. 26, 1994. Despite efforts to negotiate a cease-fire between the warring factions, attacks continue in the Bosnian capital and the UN safe zone of Bihac. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Arzt)

Yamit Alfonta, left, stands by a disabled car Tuesday, Nov. 26, 1996, in Miami Beach, as “Hunk towing Co” driver Roy Llauredo, right, prepares to hook up his tow truck to the vehicle. Llauredo is wearing the standard uniform for his work, which stresses well muscled drivers and lycra shorts for their drivers. The object is to set this company apart from other towing companies with their attention getting drivers. The disabled car does not belong to Alfonta (AP Photo/GregorySmith)

Robyn Woodhouse of Australia clears the bar at 5 feet 10 inches to win the Women’s High Jump Competition at the Empire Games, now known as the Commonwealth Games, in Perth, Western Australia, on Nov. 26, 1962. (AP Photo)

Entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. and actress Angie Dickinson, right, share a laugh with Mrs. Sammy Davis Jr. during a gala honoring Sammy in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 26, 1980. The Friars Club of California presented Sammy Davis Jr. with its Life Achievement Award for his 50 years in the entertainment field. Man at right unidentified. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

In the governmental balcony of the German Opera house, seated from left to right are: Secretary of State Walther Funk, Dr. Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler, Minister Rudolf Hess and Dr. Robert Ley, leader of the labor front, shown Nov. 26, 1937. The annual meeting of the Reich’s cultural chamber and the Power Through Joy movement (Joy Division) took place at the German opera house in Berlin. (AP Photo)

This scene was a typical one in Los Angeles, Nov. 26, 1954, as a dense fog limited visibility in many areas to half a block or less and paralyzed land, sea and air transportation. Scene is in the heart of the Civic Center at First and Spring Streets. (AP Photo/Ellis R. Bosworth)

Lukats, fast Notre Dame back, skims one of the Army ends for five yards in the first quarter of the Army-Notre Dame game at Yankee Stadium, Nov. 26, 1932, New York. Kidlay, Army fullback (32) is set to stop him. The Ramblers had the ball deep in Army territory during the first period but failed to score. (AP Photo)

Igor I. Sikorsky, Russian-born American aeronautical pioneer, is shown with a multi-engined flying boat in Miami, Fla., Nov. 26, 1936. The plane was flown here from Bridgeport, Conn., for testing and then will go into commercial Pacific flight service. (AP Photo)

So frequent are the air raids by the Nationalists bombing planes over this city that both the militia and the residents have grown quite used to the sound of exploding bombs and shells. Scarcely a day passes that some building or portion of road is not reduced to ruins, with loss of life, by this persistent bombardment from the air. Men searching for victims amongst the ruins of the church of San Sebastian, in Madrid, on Nov. 26, 1936 after Junta bombs had shattered the building during an air raid. (AP Photo)

Big Bill Tilden’s pupils learn primarily how to hold a racquet, and if Bill doesn’t know how, who does? Shown in Hollywood, Calif., Nov. 26, 1943 left to right: Florence Kramer, Dick St. Johns, Helene Moss and Gloria Butler, whose father donated the Butler trophy for International Doubles Championship at Monte Carlo, Tilden and Arthur Anderson. (AP Photo)

A man works on a piñata, a fixture of the Christmas season south of the border in Mexico, Nov. 26, 1957. Layers of newspaper are pasted together and then shaped around a hand-made clay pot. After drying in the sun, the piñata is covered with colored papers and tinsel. The pot is filled with toys, fruits, candies and nuts. The piñata may be shaped like an animal or a bird, a star, or whatever the maker fancies, and usually is from a foot to several feet long. (AP Photo)

Wearing a fur coat illustrated with peace signs and “Love,” Gale Sayers of Kansas University paces the sidelines in front of the Kansas bench during the Big Eight Conference game against Missouri in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1973. Kansas won 14-13 over Missiouri. (AP Photo)

Lynette Fromme, who has refused to walk to her trial, was carried into the federal building in Sacramento, Calif., Nov. 26, 1975 by a U.S. Marshal. Miss Fromme is accused of attempting to assassinate President Ford with a gun in Sacramento on September 5. The jury, in their third day of deliberation, is expected to come to a decision soon. (AP Photo/Walt Zeboski)

Singer/songwriter Bob Dylan performs on stage at the final live performance of The Band with several musical superstars as guest performers, at Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, Nov. 26, 1976. (AP Photo/John Storey)

Some of the letters that were found outside the home of Jim James Jones, where a mass suicide claimed 912 lives, Nov. 26, 1978, Jonestown, Guyana. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

Philippine President Corazon Aquino, lower left, pulls the rope unveiling a statue of her slain husband Benigno Aquino, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 1986, Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Alberto Marquez)

Gloria and Melvin Perry play with some homeless children earlier this week at the Salvation Army Family Emergency Shelter in Reno, Nevada on Nov. 26, 1987. The Perrys both work, but they cant afford a place to live. The shelter is a stopover point for the Perrys and about 70 other people trying to make a transition from their car or the riverbank to motels, where about 4,000 working homeless live in Reno. (AP Photo/Craig Sailor)

A $65 million military navigation satellite, which will help guide U.S. armed forces in the Persian Gulf, takes off for orbit aboard an Air Force Delta-2 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., at 4:39 PM, Nov. 26, 1990. (AP Photo/Craig Rubadoux)

United States President George Bush shows off a sombrero he received from Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari, right, in Agualeguas after a rodeo at the start of his two-day visit, Nov. 26, 1990. The two leaders, who share a 2,000-mile border, will be discussing a free trade pact. (AP Photo/Valente Cotera)

Civilians and soldiers are seen at work clearing away wreckage on Nov. 26, 1940 at the Carlton House in Bucharest, Romania. One wing of this 12-storey building collapsed entirely as a result of the shock. (AP Photo)

Pointing with the trigger finger that killed two men and put him in prison for two life terms, Samuel Norbert Reese explains to fellow convict Charles Landis the motivations and technique used in one of Reeses early paintings, Pompeii, Nov. 26, 1958. Reese is teaching art to 15 other prisoners. Landis expects to be released in a few months and wants to go to college before seeking a job where his painting talents will be useful. (AP Photo)

Getting into a space suit has its problems. Patiently, but Dean Fredericks uses a large crochet hook to pull each stitch of the lace tight on the suit worn by Joan Blackman, Nov. 26, 1958. It took Joan almost half an hour to get into the suit. Here is what she also discovered: she couldnt get the helmet over head because of her long wavy hair. Future women space travelers will have to wear their hair bobbed. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

Today’s Birthdays: Impressionist Rich Little is 83. Singer Tina Turner is 82. Singer Jean Terrell is 77. Pop musician John McVie is 76. Actor Marianne Muellerleile is 73. Actor Scott Jacoby is 65. Actor Jamie Rose is 62. Country singer Linda Davis is 59. Actor Scott Adsit is 56. Blues singer-musician Bernard Allison is 56. Country singer-musician Steve Grisaffe is 56. Actor Kristin Bauer is 55. Actor Peter Facinelli is 48. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 47. DJ/record label executive DJ Khaled is 46. Actor Maia Campbell is 45. Country singer Joe Nichols is 45. Contemporary Christian musicians Anthony and Randy Armstrong (Red) are 43. Actor Jessica Bowman is 41. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 40. Actor Jessica Camacho is 39. Rock musician Ben Wysocki (The Fray) is 37. Singer Lil Fizz is 36. MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter is 36. Actor-singer-TV personality Rita Ora is 31. Actor/singer Aubrey Peeples is 28.