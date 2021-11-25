This Day in History: November 25

Today is Thursday, Nov. 25, the 329th day of 2021. There are 36 days left in the year. Today is Thanksgiving.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 25, 1986, the Iran-Contra affair erupted as President Ronald Reagan and Attorney General Edwin Meese revealed that profits from secret arms sales to Iran had been diverted to Nicaraguan rebels.

On this date:

In 1783, the British evacuated New York during the Revolutionary War.

In 1835, American industrialist Andrew Carnegie was born in Dunfermline, Scotland.

In 1947, movie studio executives meeting in New York agreed to blacklist the “Hollywood Ten” who’d been cited for contempt of Congress the day before.

In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered a slight stroke.

In 1961, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise, was commissioned.

In 1963, the body of President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery; his widow, Jacqueline, lighted an “eternal flame” at the gravesite.

In 1987, Harold Washington, the first black mayor of Chicago, died in office at age 65.

In 1999, Elian Gonzalez, a 5-year-old Cuban boy, was rescued by a pair of sport fishermen off the coast of Florida, setting off an international custody battle.

In 2001, as the war in Afghanistan entered its eighth week, CIA officer Johnny “Mike” Spann was killed during a prison uprising in Mazar-e-Sharif, becoming America’s first combat casualty of the conflict.

In 2002, President George W. Bush signed legislation creating the Department of Homeland Security, and appointed Tom Ridge to be its head.

In 2009, Toyota said it would replace the gas pedals on 4 million vehicles in the United States because the pedals could get stuck in the floor mats and cause sudden acceleration.

In 2014, President Barack Obama sharply rebuked protesters for racially charged violence in Ferguson, Missouri, saying there was no excuse for burning buildings, torching cars and destroying other property in response to the police shooting death of Michael Brown.

Ten years ago: The U.S. increased pressure on Egypt’s military rulers to hand over power to civilian leaders, and the generals turned to Kamal el-Ganzouri, a Mubarak-era politician to head a new government in a move that failed to satisfy more than 100,000 protesters jamming Tahrir Square.

Five years ago: Fidel Castro, who led his rebels to victorious revolution in 1959, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half-century of rule in Cuba, died at age 90.

One year ago: Phoning in to an event held by Pennsylvania Republicans to investigate unproven allegations of voter fraud, President Donald Trump again made baseless claims that he had won the election against Joe Biden; Trump said, “This election has to be turned around.” Trump pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts. Millions of Americans took to the skies and the highways ahead of Thanksgiving, disregarding increasingly dire warnings to stay home and limit holiday gatherings to members of their own household. Former Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60, two weeks after being released from an Argentine hospital following brain surgery.

The Space Shuttle Columbia is carried atop a NASA 747 at the Edwards Air Force Base, Ca., on Nov. 25, 1981. The shuttle is heading home to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for refitting and another flight into space tentatively set for March 1982. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

WBA lightweight champ Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini is embraced by his trainer following a first round knockout over Johnny Torres Nov. 25, 1983 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo)

Television personality Bob Barker, center, leads an anti-fur protest in front of Fred the Furrier on 5th Avenue in New York on Nov. 25, 1988. He joined Nancy Burnett, president of the United Activists for Animal Rights, right, with other protestors at their demonstration against the use of animal furs for clothing. (AP Photo/Adam Stoltman)

More than 100,000 people followed the call of the Forum, the Czechoslovakian dissidents’ board, for a mass demonstration for freedom and democracy, into one of Prague’s biggest stadiums, Nov. 25, 1989. Opposition leader Vaclav Havel and former Communist party leader Alexander Dubcek spoke to them. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic)

First Lady Barbara Bush, with assistance from her grandchildren Lauren, left, and Pierce Bush, place the main ornament on the top of the National Christmas Tree on Monday, Nov. 25, 1991 in Washington. At right is Joseph Riley, President of the Christmas pageant of Peace Committee.(AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander)

Anti-tanks gun squad in action during maneuvers at Wuensdorf, near Berlin on Nov. 25, 1938. Opposing units conducted attack and defense strategy in mock warfare. (AP Photo)

Axis soldiers come out of the desert dugouts to the persuasion of bayonet wielded by a Scot (left, in steel helmet) as the British eighth army chased Rommel’s Africa corps across Libya, Nov. 25, 1942. British said some prisoners they took were too frightened to emerge from their dugouts when axis retreated. (AP Photo)

Gutted piles of debris, hosepipes and still smoldering fires where riverside warehouses formerly stood in the Southwark Bridge area on Nov. 25, 1942 in London. (AP Photo)

The toll of clash between Belgian State Police and thousands of demonstrations demanding ouster of Premier Pierlots Govt. Stood at four dead and 35 wounded, Nov. 25, 1944. The shooting broke out in Brussels streets against the stand taken by the Govt. on the resistance movt. (AP Photo)

California was defeated by Stamford in a score of 21-6 at the Stamford Bowl in Palo Alto, Calif., Nov. 25, 1929. Photo shows the ball in the air after a fumble by Fleishacker of Stamford University. (AP Photo)

Three-year-old John F. Kennedy Jr. salutes his father’s casket in Washington on Nov. 25, 1963, three days after the president was assassinated in Dallas. Widow Jacqueline Kennedy, center, and daughter Caroline Kennedy are accompanied by the late president’s brothers Sen. Edward Kennedy, left, and Attorney General Robert Kennedy. (AP Photo)

Inventor LaFrance Bressen saw an old poster from the 1920s showing a one-wheel motorcycle, so he built himself one in Galesburg, Mich. on Nov. 25, 1969. He sits inside a 36-inch wheel powered by a 50cc motorcycle engine. (AP Photo)

Demonstrators parade through Boston’s Copley Square in protest against air pollution in Boston, Nov. 25, 1969. The marchers were on the way to offices of the Boston Edison Company where they presented officials with an award as “Most Industrious Air Polluter.” March started from State House where State Board of Health held meeting to hear citizen complaints on air pollution. (AP Photo/Bill Chaplis)

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York seems in quizzical mood as she meets actress Gretchen Franklin, far right, star of the British TV soap opera “Eastenders” and her dog at the Theatre Royal, London, Nov. 25, 1986, after the Royal Variety performance, a charity gala. Franklin had been taking part in the gala and other cast members are seen looking on. (AP Photo/John Redman)

A fan lays flowers on the door to singer Freddie Mercurys house in London on Monday, Nov. 25, 1991. Mercury, lead singer for the musical group Queen, died of AIDS on Sunday in his central London home a day after announcing he was suffering from AIDS. (AP Photo/Gill Allen)

Homeless men in the Nations Capital begin Thanksgiving morning trying to keep warm by an open steam grate just two blocks from the White House on 15th Street near Pennsylvania Ave., on Thursday, Nov. 25, 1993. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)

Fog drifts up from the valleys below the demilitarized zone between North and South Vietnam as men of the 4th Regiment, 3rd Marine Division untangle air dropped supplies the week of Nov. 25, 1968. The Marines, on a week-long sweep below the DMZ, had made only minor contact with enemy infiltrators. (AP Photo)

The funeral procession for the late President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the nation’s youngest president struck down by an assassin’s bullets, crossed the bridge leading to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Nov. 25, 1963. The procession slowly moves over the Memorial Bridge, with Lincoln memorial in background, monument to another slain president. (AP Photo)

President Richard Nixon points out figures to his daughter Julie Nixon Eisenhower, left, as the president, his wife Patricia Nixon, second right, and his son-in-law Edward Finch Cox took time to window shop in midtown New York Nov. 25, 1972. (AP Photo)

Representatives of all branches of the military act as pall bearers during the funeral of President John F. Kennedy as they leave following funeral services at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, Nov. 25, 1963. Behind them are members of the Kennedy family, with widow Jacqueline Kennedy in front holding the hands of her young children, Caroline, left, and John Jr. The president’s brothers, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.) and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy are behind her with other members of the family around them. (AP Photo)

Ken Strong, New York University halfback, charges through the Carnegie Tech line in game played at Pittsburgh, Pa., Nov. 25, 1928. New York University won, 27-13, to lay claim to the mythical Eastern championship. (AP Photo)

Three hundred members of the ?rank and file committee? set out for the New York’s City Hall, Nov. 25, 1932 to renew their demand that armories within the city be thrown open to Hunger Marchers who will pass through en route to Washington, D.C. in the next ten days. They are shown here, closely guarded by police, shortly before their leaders were allowed to appear before Mayor McKee. (AP Photo)

Eugene Vidal, director of the Air Commerce Bureau, arrives at Washington Airport in Washington, Nov. 25, 1935 with a new type low-wing monoplane designed for low-cost mass production. The plane is an all-metal, low-wing design with radio and radio beam compass as well as a special flap to reduce landing speed. It seats two persons and has cruising speed of 115 miles an hour. (AP Photo/EOH)

President Franklin Roosevelt as he held a press conference aboard the U.S.S. Indianapolis as the naval vessel carrying him towards the inter-American peace conference in Buenos Aires docked in Port of Spain, Trinidad Nov. 25, 1936. (AP Photo)

The people of Albania went to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the countrys Independence. King Zogs sisters were among those who donned native costume and danced before the King, during the festivities. King Zogs sisters in national costume in Tirana, on Nov. 25, 1937. (AP Photo)

Racehorse Man O’War grazes in his private pasture at Faraway Farm near Lexington, Ky., Nov. 25, 1939. The 22-year-old thoroughbred, retired to stud in 1921, is allowed three hours of grazing in the afternoons. (AP Photo)

Watling Street, looking towards Cannon Street, as it was after a big London raid last winter, Nov. 25, 1941. (AP Photo)

A group of French prisoners, at least one of whom smiles, sits, Nov. 25, 1942 in Oran after American forces occupied the Mediterranean port in French North Africa. (AP Photo)

Anna Mary Robertson Moses, better known as Grandma Moses, is an established artist who lives on a farm near Hoosick Falls, NY. This photograph was taken of her mixing colors on Nov. 25, 1946. (AP Photo/stf)

Debris from a terra cotta cornice, weighing about a ton, litters the street in front of Union Square West after killing pedestrian, Abe Yeager, in its fall from the 11th floor of a building, in New York, Nov. 25, 1950. Wind and rain loosened the cornice which also crushed the car at the curb. (AP Photo/Ed Ford)

A squally day in the San Francisco Bay area shows a rainbow arching over the island Federal Prison on Alcatraz, Nov 25, 1951. The view was made looking north from San Francisco with docks and factories in the foreground. (AP Photo/Ernest K. Bennett)

Stewart Granger, left, and his wife, actress Jean Simmons, and singer Frank Sinatra arrive at the movie premiere of “Guys and Dolls” in a Hollywood theater, Ca., Nov. 25, 1955. Simmons and Sinatra are co-stars in the movie musical. (AP Photo)

Henry Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves, the National Leagues most valuable player of 1957, received a champagne bucket at a luncheon in his honor in Milwaukee on Nov. 25, 1957. Making the presentation is Norman R. Klug, president of the Miller Brewing Co., Aarons off-season employer. The presentation was made in recognition of Aarons MVP award. (AP Photo/DVN)

Silk that has been dyed and washed in the Kamo River is spread out on the bank to dry in Kyoto, Japan on Nov. 25, 1959. (AP Photo)

Marion Ladewig, right, of Grand Rapids, Mich., is shown with Dottie Crouch of Los Angeles between rounds in the World Invitational Bowling Tournament in Chicago, Ill., Nov. 25, 1961. Ladewig, the defending champion, is the current leader of the women’s division. Crouch is in sixth place. (AP Photo)

A group of Native American Indians, part of the Indians of All Tribes Inc., occupying the former prison at Alcatraz Island, stand under graffiti welcoming Indian occupiers to United Indian Property on the dock of Alcatraz Island, San Fransico Bay, Ca., Nov. 25, 1969. The occupiers are demanding a visit by Secretary of the Interior to discuss possession of the surplus mid-bay property. (AP Photo)

Several thousand farm tractors are parked in a field near Plains, Ga., as Georgia farmer’s protest low farm prices in the hometown of U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Friday, Nov. 25, 1977. (AP Photo)

Paratroopers with bayonets fixed on guard this weekend at Behesht-Zahra Cemetery in Tehran, stand guard over the graves of Iranians slain by the military during recent rioting, Nov. 25, 1978. The soldiers were preventing hundreds of Ayatollah supporters who use the cemetery as a gathering place from using the emotion-charged site for an anti-Shah demonstration. (AP Photo)

President Jimmy Carter, holding the hard of his grandson Jason, leads members of the Carter family and others on a holiday outing to Cunningham Falls State Park near Camp David, Maryland, Nov. 25, 1978. Boy at left is identified as Steve Smith. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Kathryn Crosby is 88. Actor Christopher Riordan is 84. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs is 81. Singer Bob Lind is 79. Author, actor and economist Ben Stein is 77. Actor John Larroquette is 74. Actor Tracey Walter is 74. Movie director Jonathan Kaplan is 74. Author Charlaine Harris is 70. Retired MLB All-Star Bucky Dent is 70. Dance judge Bruno Tonioli (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 66. Singer Amy Grant is 61. Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar is 58. Rock musician Eric Grossman (K’s Choice) is 57. Rock musician Scott Mercado is 57. Rock singer Mark Lanegan is 57. Rock singer-musician Tim Armstrong is 56. Actor Steve Harris is 56. Actor Billy Burke is 55. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 55. Rock musician Rodney Sheppard (Sugar Ray) is 55. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon is 53. Actor Jill Hennessy is 52. Actor Christina Applegate is 50. Actor Eddie Steeples is 48. Actor Kristian Nairn is 46. Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb is 45. Actor Jill Flint is 44. Actor Jerry Ferrara is 42. Actor Joel Kinnaman is 42. Actor Valerie Azlynn is 41. Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush is 40. Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is 40. Actor Katie Cassidy is 35. Actor Stephanie Hsu is 31. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 30.