This Day in History: November 24

This is a Northwest Airlines Boeing 727 jetliner, of the type hijacked between Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 1971. Arrow locates position of rear stairwell on plane, which was ordered lowered by the hijacker at night on Wednesday while the commandeered plane was enroute to Reno. The hijacker ransomed the airliner and 36 passengers for $200,000, then, apparently made an unprecedented hijacked escape by parachute. (AP Photo)

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 24, the 328th day of 2021. There are 37 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 24, 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.

On this date:

In 1859, British naturalist Charles Darwin published “On the Origin of Species,” which explained his theory of evolution by means of natural selection.

In 1941, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Edwards v. California, unanimously struck down a California law prohibiting people from bringing impoverished non-residents into the state.

In 1947, a group of writers, producers and directors that became known as the “Hollywood Ten” was cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions about alleged Communist influence in the movie industry. John Steinbeck’s novel “The Pearl” was first published.

In 1950, the musical “Guys and Dolls,” based on the writings of Damon Runyon and featuring songs by Frank Loesser, opened on Broadway.

In 1971, a hijacker calling himself “Dan Cooper” (but who became popularly known as “D.B. Cooper”) parachuted from a Northwest Orient Airlines 727 over the Pacific Northwest after receiving $200,000 in ransom; his fate remains unknown.

In 1974, the bone fragments of a 3.2 million-year-old hominid were discovered by scientists in Ethiopia; the skeletal remains were nicknamed “Lucy.”

In 1987, the United States and the Soviet Union agreed on terms to scrap shorter- and medium-range missiles. (The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was signed by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev the following month.)

In 1991, rock singer Freddie Mercury died in London at age 45 of AIDS-related pneumonia.

In 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court stepped into the bitter, overtime struggle for the White House, agreeing to consider George W. Bush’s appeal against the hand recounting of ballots in Florida.

In 2012, fire raced through a garment factory in Bangladesh that supplied major retailers in the West, killing 112 people; an official said many of the victims were trapped because the eight-story building lacked emergency exits.

In 2014, it was announced that a grand jury in St. Louis County, Missouri, had decided against indicting Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in the death of Michael Brown; the decision enraged protesters who set fire to buildings and cars and looted businesses in the area where Brown had been fatally shot.

In 2017, militants attacked a crowded mosque in Egypt with gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades, killing more than 300 people in the deadliest-ever attack by Islamic extremists in the country.

Ten years ago: In the first NFL game featuring brothers as opposing head coaches, the Baltimore Ravens, led by John Harbaugh, beat the San Francisco 49ers, 16-6, under rookie coach Jim Harbaugh.

Five years ago: A car bomb tore through a gas station south of Baghdad, killing at least 92 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. Florence Henderson, who went from Broadway star to one of America’s most beloved television moms in “The Brady Bunch,” died in Los Angeles at age 82.

One year ago: Pennsylvania officials certified Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential vote in the state; the Trump campaign had gone to court trying to prevent the certification. The Nevada Supreme Court made Biden’s win in the state official. County election workers across Georgia began an official machine recount of the roughly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in the state; certified results had shown Biden winning in Georgia by 12,670 votes. Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to three criminal charges, formally taking responsibility for its part in the opioid epidemic. The Dow closed above 30,000 for the first time amid progress in the development of coronavirus vaccines. Beyoncé led the way with nine Grammy nominations, including bids for song and record of the year with “Black Parade.”

Bags loaded with Social Security blanks for employees, these postmen are shown leaving the General Post Office in New York to deliver the forms throughout the city, Nov. 24, 1936. Employers forms already have been circulated and some of them mailed to the Social Security headquarters in Baltimore. (AP Photo)

Survivors from the Ark Royal, the British aircraft carrier sunk by a German torpedo, arrive back at Portsmouth, England, carrying their kit bags, on Nov. 24, 1941. (AP Photo)

A wrecked German Mark VI tank, which overturned into a bomb crater in Hamich, Germany, on Nov. 24, 1944. (AP Photo)

Children of Japanese diplomats, whose parents are en route home aboard the transport General Randall, played on deck while waiting for the ship to sail from Seattle in Japan on Nov. 24, 1945. (AP Photo/Paul Wagner)

The rice-planting season in Korea on Nov. 24, 1947, has started, with a line of workers set the rice in the water-filled paddies. (AP Photo)

Here is the aftermath of a raid by Federal Reserve officials on moonshiners in Florida on Nov. 24, 1950. A small still with six barrels of mash was concealed in a forest. The tax-evading liquor business is having its biggest boom since before World War II. (AP Photo)

Young Rex Layne (right), farm boy from Lewiston, Utah, drives Jersey Joe Walcott of Camden, N.J., back with a hard right to the jaw in final round of their 10-round heavyweight bout in Madison Square Garden, New York, Nov. 24, 1950. Layne, the 5-1 underdog, won on unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, pass under a floral arch as they ride into Hamilton, Bermuda on Nov. 24, 1953. This was first day of first stop of royal couple’s world wide tour of British Commonwealth. (AP Photo)

Hungarian refugees cross a border canal into Austria on an unsteady bridge consisting of a long pole and a rope on the Austro-Hungarian border east of lake Neusidedel, Nov. 24, 1956. Although the Russians are endevousring to close every escape route from Hungary, more than 82,000 Hungarian refugees have left their homeland and escaped into Austria. (AP Photo)

Lee Harvey Oswald, accussed assassin of President John F. Kennedy, is rushed into Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Nov. 24, 1963. Nightclub owner Jack Ruby shot and killed Oswald as he was being transferred through the city jail’s underground garage. Parkland Hospital also treated President Kennedy’s fatal wounds two days earlier. (AP Photo/Ted Powers)

The entrance and marquee of the Carousel burlesque club, located on the second floor on Commerce Street in Dallas, Texas, is shown on Nov. 24, 1963, on the day the club’s operator Jack Ruby shot President Kennedy’s accused assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. (AP Photo)

Mick Jagger member of the Rolling Stones rock group and film actor, walks with Bianca Perez-Mora Macias of Nicaragua at Londons Heathrow Airport on way to catch a plane to Nassau in the Bahamas, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 1970, London, England. Jaggers outfit is highlighted with a ruffled shirt and Ms. Macias is attired in a pants suit decorated with feather beads. Jagger plans to be in the Bahamas for two weeks. (AP Photo)

Cubas Fidel Castro wears a hardhat as he speaks to copper mine workers at the El Teniente mine, worlds largest underground copper mine in Chile Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1971. (AP Photo)

A woman and her children, survivor of the Indian cyclone and tidal wave, examine rubble in Kankipuda, southeast India on Nov. 24, 1977. At least 10,000 people were killed in the devastation that swept away about 100 villages and flooded hundreds of square miles of land, officials said. (AP Photo)

Egyptian and American troops shake hands after participating in joint military maneuvers in the Western Desert in Wadi Natrun, Egypt on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 1981. The troops practiced maneuvers as part of the joint exercise known as Bright Star. (AP Photo/Khaled)

U.S. President Bill Clinton gestures toward a turkey presented to him at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1993 by the National Turkey Federation as the Federations President Stuart Proctor looks on. The 30-week-old, 50-pound turkey was raised in New Oxford, Pa. and will retire to Kidwell Farms in Herndon, Va. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)



Two Czech soldiers with a guitar do a street dance downtown Prague, Friday, Nov. 24, 1989, while a comrade watches them with job. An amusing street scene while a few hundred yards further people were gathering for another mass demonstration on Wenceslas Square. (AP Photo/Dejong)

Ahmed Nawar Hasi, 35, sits in the defendantís box in a Berlin courtroom, Monday, Nov. 24, 1986. Prosecutors said they had proved Syria aided the terrorist boming in West Berlin and asked for stiff sentence for Hasi and co-defendant Farouk Salameh. The two are being tried for attempted murder and arms violations in the March 29 bombing attack against the West Berlin-Arab Friendship Society. (AP Photo)

Jacqueline Kennedy holds daughter Caroline’s hand as Chief Justice Earl Warren eulogizes the slain president in the Capitol rotunda in Washington, Nov. 24, 1963. From left: soldier Stephen Smith, unidentified, President Lyndon B. Johnson, Patricia Kennedy Lawford, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, Peter Lawford comforting daughter Sydney and Mrs. Smith. (AP Photo)

Jacqueline Kennedy, her children Caroline and John Jr., and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy arrive at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 24, 1963. They rode from the White House in a procession carrying the slain president’s body to the Capitol. Behind them are President Lyndon B. Johnson and his wife Lady Bird Johnson. (AP Photo)

This mammoth ship is the largest passenger carrying heavier than air aircraft in the world and was build especially for night service. It is capable of carrying 30 passengers and a ton of mail at the same time. The cabin of the ship is 65 feet long and the wing spread 120 feet. It is powered by three motors, and is calculated to make from 120 to 125 miles an hour, flying at a height of 25,000 feet. It can fly at the rate of 80 miles an hour on only one engine and has a gliding angle of fifty miles from a heigh of 4 miles, without any engine whatsoever. The man standing at the right is Alfred W. Lawson, the designer and owner of the plane on Nov. 24, 1920. (AP Photo)

Ruth Nichols climbs into her Lockheed Vega 5A plane, The New Cincinnati, at Roosevelt Field in Long Island, N.Y., Nov. 24, 1930. Nichols will fly to the west coast in an attempt to establish a new transcontinental flight record for women, which is at 25 hours, 44 minutes. Nichols made four stops en route and set the woman’s transcontinental record of 16 hours, 59 minutes when she landed at Burbank, California. (AP Photo)

Gertrude Haessler, 38, put up a battle with police in Washington, Nov. 24, 1932, when they tried to arrest her for creating a disturbance along with others, near the White House on Thanksgiving Day. She was one of four adults and a half dozen children who were taken into custody when they tried to force an entrance to the White House ?to present a petition to the president.? No one was injured, but Haessler woman was escorted her away by two officers by picking her up bodily. (AP Photo)

This aerial view shows a long line of unemployed people, numbering about 5,000, waiting outside the State Labor Bureau building, which houses the State Temporary Employment Relief administration, in New York City, Nov. 24, 1933. The crowd began to gather at 5 a.m. to register for possibly 90,000 federal relief jobs during the Great Depression. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt is shown at the dedication of Georgia Hall, the new administration building at Warm Springs, Ga., for those affected by infantile paralysis, Nov. 24, 1933. From left to right: Cason Callaway of LaGrange, Ga.; Cator Woolford of Atlanta; the president; Franklin D. Roosevelt, Jr.; and George F. Peabody of New York, trustee of the foundation. (AP Photo)

The Maharaja of Kapurthala celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of his accession, his 65 birthday, with all the splendour and ceremony of the east. Among the ruling Princes of India, he stands second only to the Maharaja Gaekwar in the length of reign. The Maharaja of Kapurthala is one of the most widely travelled of Indian Princes. Both Sikh and Hindu rites were observed at the jubilee ceremonies. There was an exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the Maharaja and the King-Emperor. Maharaja of Kapurthala during the celebration of his diamond jubilee on Nov. 24, 1937, in Kapurthala, Punjab, India. On right is the heir to the throne, his highness Tikka Sahib. (AP Photo)

Like everyday little boys the world over, these Jewish youngsters who crossed the frontier Minto Holland from Germany gets a wash-up at Garden, near Amsterdam, at the hands of Dutch nurses on Nov. 24, 1938 in Netherlands. These two boys are from the Frankfort territory. (AP Photo)

Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his wife, Donna Rachele, right, attended the wedding in Rome on Nov. 24, 1938, of II Duces niece, Eugenia Mussolini with doctor Carlo Goria. (AP Photo)

The Duke and Duchess of Windsor attended the annual Thanksgiving Day Service at the American Church at the Quai DOrsay, while British and French ministers were conferring almost next door. The Duke and Duchess of Windsor leaving the American Church in Paris, on Nov. 24, 1938, after the church service. (AP Photo)

The new Empire State Express train makes its test run through Breakneck Mountain along the Hudson River, N.Y., on Nov. 24, 1941. The New York Central Railroad Company is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Empire State Express train with an overhauled new streamlined stainless steel train, which will make its debut on Dec. 7. The exterior design is by Henry Dreyfuss. (AP Photo)

Civilian road traffic in Britain shrinks as the war effort expands. Petrol rationing, imposed in the first weeks of the war, this year has been replaced by stricter regulations which virtually have ended civilian motoring. Curtailed bus service and pooled deliveries by business houses thins out the rolling ranks of those types of vehicles. Piccadilly Circus, in the heart of London at mid-morning of an ordinary weekday, Nov. 24, 1942, showing how compare of peacetime jamming of buses, taxis and private cars. In places of the statue of Eros, long ago removed to safety, are sandbags and boarding bearing war propaganda posters. (AP Photo)

Plenty of pedestrian traffic at London but the street is bare of wheeled traffic, Saturday, Nov. 24, 1942. (AP Photo)

Loading the guns of a P-38 Lockheed Lightning fighter plane at an airfield, somewhere in England on Nov. 24, 1942. (AP Photo)

Enemy tanks attacked in an attempt to dislodge British troops from a newly gained position, Nov. 24, 1942. They were met by strong British fire, at least one being knocked out and the other retiring. The British troops, not content with this, themselves took a ridge to prevent the enemy from attacking again from behind it. A small action in the midst of the 8th Armys victorious battle in the desert. British Infantry advancing at the double towards the ridge beyond the disabled enemy tank. (AP Photo)

This crew of movie snow makers are at work producing real snow for a scene in The Miracle of the Bells in Encino, Calif., on Nov. 24, 1947. Fomide, a newly perfected substance for simulating snow, is transformed into billowy flakes and blown steadily before the cameras. A chemical called gypsum is used for drifting snow. Real ice is used to add a glistening effect. (AP Photo)

A vital if unspectacular link in the maintenance of the Royal Air Force’s contribution to the airlift into blockaded Berlin is “Operation Plumber.” This is the R.A.F.’s name for the major servicing unit of transport command at Honington, Suffolk, where a fleet of six Dakota is kept busy flying unserviceable aircraft parts back from Germany and taking out immediate replacements. Here a giant wheel for a York aircraft, grounded at Wunstorf, Germany, Nov 24, 1948 is trundled out to a waiting Dakota of “Operation Plumber.” (AP Photo/Dennis Lee Royle)

A father holds his crying baby as he flees from flames sweeping through a squatters’ village in Kowloon, native quarter of Hong Kong. Forty huts were destroyed and 200 people were left homeless. Nov. 24, 1954 (AP Photo)

Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court pose for a portrait in their robes in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 24, 1958. From left, seated, are, William O. Douglas, Hugo L. Black, Chief Justice Earl Warren, Felix Frankfurter and Tom C. Clark. Standing from left are, Charles Evans Whittaker, John Marshall Harlan, William J. Brennan, Jr., and Potter Stewart. (AP Photo)

City police hold back vicious snarling police dogs as they force a group of whites to move on from in front of Crampton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama Nov. 24, 1960 where African Americans held their annual football bowl game. Threatened violence failed to materialize. (AP Photo)

Television cooking personality Julia Child prepares a French delicacy in her cooking studio on Nov. 24, 1970. (AP Photo)

Vernon Presley, Elvis Presley’s father, places a rose on his son’s grave Nov. 24, 1977 as newspeople were permitted inside the grounds at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. for the first time since Elvis’ funeral. (AP Photo)

One of the three hijackers of EgyptAir flight 648 appears at the open doorway at Luqa airport in Valletta, Malta, Nov. 24, 1985. The jet bound for Athens was diverted to Malta on Nov. 23 by the Abu Nidal Group. (AP Photo/Pardi)

Creator of the “Muppets” Jim Henson poses with Kermit the Frog in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 24, 1986. (AP Photo/Michael Tweed)

Investigators probe the wreckage of a Ryan Air Commuter plane that crashed while trying to land at the Homer Airport in Alaska, Nov. 24, 1987. Seventeen people aboard the turboprop died in the crash. (AP Photo/Melon Grover Purcell)

STS-44 Mission Specialist Story Musgrave, center, points his finger at someone in the crowd as he and other members of the crew leave the Operations and Checkout Building on the way to Launch Pad 39-A Sunday afternoon Nov. 24, 1991. Crew members are from left: Mario Runco, Thomas Hennen, James Voss, behind Musgrave, and Terence Henricks.(AP PHOTO/Thom Baur)

Today’s Birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is 83. Country singer Johnny Carver is 81. Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue is 81. Rock drummer Pete Best is 80. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 79. Former White House press secretary Marlin Fitzwater is 79. Former congressman and Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Dan Glickman is 77. Singer Lee Michaels is 76. Actor Dwight Schultz is 74. Actor Stanley Livingston is 71. Rock musician Clem Burke (Blondie; The Romantics) is 67. Actor/director Ruben Santiago-Hudson is 65. Actor Denise Crosby is 64. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is 62. Actor Shae D’Lyn is 59. Rock musician John Squire (The Stone Roses) is 59. Rock musician Gary Stonadge (Big Audio) is 59. Actor Conleth Hill is 57. Actor-comedian Brad Sherwood is 57. Actor Garret Dillahunt is 57. Actor-comedian Scott Krinsky is 53. Rock musician Chad Taylor (Live) is 51. Actor Lola Glaudini is 50. Actor Danielle Nicolet is 48. Actor-writer-director-producer Stephen Merchant is 47. Actor Colin Hanks is 44. Actor Katherine Heigl is 43. Actor Sarah Hyland is 31.