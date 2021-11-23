This Day in History: November 23

Exhibition Motorcycle Rider Evel Knievel, former movie stunt man, jumps his cycle between two ramps, a hundred feet apart, to open a Sports Cycle Exhibition at the Civic Center, Nov. 23, 1967, San Francisco, Calif. Knievel is planning to jump the Grand Canyon with a jet engine on his cycle, wings and a parachute some time next year. (AP Photo)

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 23, the 327th day of 2021. There are 38 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 23, 1971, the People’s Republic of China was seated in the U.N. Security Council.

On this date:

In 1889, the first jukebox made its debut in San Francisco, at the Palais Royale Saloon. (The coin-operated device consisted of four listening tubes attached to an Edison phonograph.)

In 1903, Enrico Caruso made his American debut at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, appearing in “Rigoletto.”

In 1914, the seven-month U.S. military occupation of Veracruz, Mexico, ended.

In 1936, Life, the photojournalism magazine created by Henry R. Luce, was first published.

In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

In 1980, some 2,600 people were killed by a series of earthquakes that devastated southern Italy.

In 1992, country music star Roy Acuff died in Nashville, Tennessee, at age 89.

In 1996, a commandeered Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the water off the Comoros Islands, killing 125 of the 175 people on board, including all three hijackers.

In 2000, in a setback for Al Gore, the Florida Supreme Court refused to order Miami-Dade County officials to resume hand-counting its election-day ballots. Meanwhile, Gore’s lawyers argued in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court that the high court should stay out of the Florida election controversy.

In 2003, five U.S. soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Eduard Shevardnadze resigned as president of Georgia in the face of protests.

In 2006, former KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko died in London from radiation poisoning after making a deathbed statement blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In 2008, the government unveiled a bold plan to rescue Citigroup, injecting a fresh $20 billion into the troubled firm as well as guaranteeing hundreds of billions of dollars in risky assets.

Ten years ago: Yemen’s authoritarian President Ali Abdullah Saleh agreed to step down amid a fierce uprising to oust him after 33 years in power.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump selected two Republican women who’d had unflattering things to say about him during the campaign: South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and charter school advocate Betsy DeVos to lead the Department of Education. Two juveniles set a fire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park; the fire spread into the Gatlinburg, Tennessee, area, merging with others, contributing to 14 deaths and up to $2 billion of damage. Ralph Branca, the Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher who gave up Bobby Thomson’s famed “Shot Heard ‘Round the World” in 1951, died in Rye Brook, New York, at age 90.

One year ago: The federal government recognized Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election, formally starting the transition of power; President Donald Trump still refused to concede and vowed to continue a court fight after General Services Administrator Emily Murphy gave the green light for Biden to coordinate with federal agencies ahead of his inauguration. Michigan certified Biden’s win in the battleground state. Drugmaker AstraZeneca said late-stage trials showed its COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective. David Dinkins, who in 1990 became the first Black mayor of New York City, died at 93.

A group of Marines, after landing on the beach at Bougainville on Nov. 23, 1943, struggle to push a landing boat back into deep water after it was beached when the tide went out. Note the landing craft in the background being pounded by the heavy surf. (AP Photo)

Women wave their ration books happily in Seattle a meat market, Nov. 23, 1945, when they learned through signs that meat rationing was ended. Most Seattle citizens got word of the happy news through radio and papers like the one in the photo because the city was without its three daily newspapers because of strike. The newspapers were closed on November 19 by a printers strike. (AP Photo/Paul Wagner)

Cpl. Edward Dickenson, center, who accepted and then rejected Communism while a prisoner of war in Korea, fulfilled one of his prison camp dreams, Nov. 23, 1953 in Cracker’s Neck, Va., when he bought an automobile, one of the first things he did since getting home last night. Oscar Fraley fills up the tank as Dickenson’s half-brother, Jim, looks on. Cpl. Dickenson got car from Jim, who was a prisoner of the Germans in World War II. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick)

West German scientists have produced this simple optical instrument for measuring radio activity. Named the atom eye, it is like one half of a pair of field glasses, held to the eye by a rubber headband. A sensitive colored lens inside reacts to radioactivity, showing the degree an area or object is affected on a scale. The scale also shows how long a person can remain in the area without danger. It was shown for the first time at a news conference in Bonn, Nov. 23, 1954. (AP Photo)

Protection against atomic, chemical and biological contamination renders this suit, shown at a news conference in Bonn on the eve of the opening of the first West German training school for civil defense against modern warfare attacks in Bad Godesberg, Nov. 23, 1954. The suit has been developed by German scientists. (AP Photo)

Five Hungarians, including one man holding a bundled up child, view the wreckage of Freedom Bridge near Pusztasomorja, Hungary, on the Austrian border Nov. 23, 1956 which was blown up on November 22, by Russian troops. The bridge, a flimsy wooden structure, was one of the escape routes used by the Hungarians fleeing into Austria from the communist terror in their homeland. The refugees say they are crossing by another bridge a few miles farther north over the same muddy canal. (AP Photo)

Several sprays of flowers lie on a grassy plot just opposite the busy Dallas Street where President Kennedy was assassinated, Nov. 23, 1963 in Dallas. One bore an unsigned card with the words, ?We Grieve.? Looking at the flowers, left to right, are Mrs. T.M. Weaver of Dallas and Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Lawrence of Lubbock. Kennedy?s slayer fired from window at far right, second story from top, of building in background. (AP Photo)

Exhibition Motorcycle Rider Evel Knievel, former movie stunt man, jumps his cycle between two ramps, a hundred feet apart, to open a Sports Cycle Exhibition at the Civic Center, Nov. 23, 1967, San Francisco, Calif. Knievel is planning to jump the Grand Canyon with a jet engine on his cycle, wings and a parachute some time next year. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 1968, file photo, Harvard’s Pat Conway (34) attempts to intercept a pass from Yale quarterback Brian Dowling intended for Cal Hill, not shown, as the ball sails over Harvard’s Tom Wynne (45) in the second period of their annual college rivalry football game at Harvard Stadium in Cambridge, Mass. With less than a minute left and down 29-13, Harvard scored two quick touchdowns and completed a 2-point conversion on a pass from Frank Champi to Pete Varney to end the game in a 29-29 tie. Harvard’s comeback is considered one of the all-time greatest in sports history. (AP Photo, File)

Crowds queue at Lenins Tomb in Moscow, Russia on Nov. 23, 1972. Behind is council of Ministers Building. (AP Photo)

An elderly Indian stands on the foundation of what once was his home on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1977 in Machilipatnam, India. In background is the roof of his hut that collapsed under the impact of the cyclone that swept Indias southeast coast, killing at least 10,000 persons and destroying about 100 villages. (AP Photo/S)

A black-gloved fist and a picture of Ayatollah Khomeini are borne aloft on a sea of shrouded Iranian women who filed through Behesht-Zahra Cemetery in an anti-Shah demonstration Nov. 23, 1978 in Tehran. (AP Photo)



U.S. President George H. Bush and Syrian President Hafez Assad meet in Geneva, Friday, Nov. 23, 1990 to discuss the Gulf crisis. It is the first meeting between a U.S. and Syrian president since Jimmy Carter met Assad in Geneva in 1977. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

Italian actress Sophia Loren feeds four-year old Abdul Hakim in a refugee camp in Mandera, Kenya, Monday, Nov. 23, 1992. Trailed by hordes of Italian photographers, Loren came to the town in northeastern Kenya on Monday to dramatize the plight of Somali refugees. (AP Photo/Sayyid Azim)

Troops of the U.S. 25th Infantry division in Vietnam charge through marsh-like ground, Nov. 23, 1966, on an assault into War Zone C along the Cambodian border, during Operation Attleboro. (AP Photo/Al Chang)

There is no doubt about which team these cadets will be rooting for when Army meets Navy in gridiron battle in Philadelphia. Shown at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point on Nov. 23, 1954 are, from left: Joe Sanders of Cullman, Ala.; Stan Harvill of Gatlinburg, Tenn.; Jack Slaney of Chicago, Ill.; and Frank Donald of Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

An unidentified Roman Catholic priest kneels in prayer beside a closed, flag-draped coffin bearing the body of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, victim of an assassin, Nov. 23, 1963. The body of the 35th President of the United States lies in repose in the historic East Room of the White House. (AP Photo)

Joseph Tuczak (right), proproetor of a restaurant on Detroit’s factory-studded West Side, and a friend, John Bombyk, look at the price of meals displayed in the window of Tuczak’s eating house on Nov. 23, 1951. Tuczak says they’re 1939 prices for the same size and quality meals as before. Business has been booming in the establishment since Nov. 13 when the lower prices went into effect. (AP Photo/Preston Stroup)

Members of the 63rd Security Police Squad on duty guarding Point Salines Airport on Grenada, Nov. 23, 1983. A1C Michael Sommers at the door of the bunker with A1C Ron Quon with binoculars on the roof. (AP Photo/John Swart)

Lee Harvey Oswald, center, is shown in custody at a Dallas police station, Nov. 23, 1963. Oswald is accused in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo)

Flower tributes are placed at the spot where President John F. Kennedy was shot in Dallas, Tex., the day after the assassination, Nov. 23, 1963. (AP Photo)

Lee Harvey Oswald is led down a corridor of the Dallas police station for another round of questioning in connection with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Nov. 23, 1963. Oswald, who denies any involvement in the shooting, is formally charged with murder. (AP Photo)

A San Francisco cable car is shown on a turntable getting ready for a return trip, Nov. 23, 1968. (AP Photo)

A double box, belonging to the Portland Cement Co., at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is shown on Nov. 23, 1971. The playing field is viewed through a partially enclosed opening. The buyer of the box pays $50,000 in bonds, plus game tickets for the season for 12 seats. Boxes have TV, including closed circuit on the game on the field. This double box has 24 seats and cost $100,000 plus decorations. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman)

The construction of the largest airship, Z. 127 which was later named Graf Zeppelin, ever built is underway in the giant hanger at Friedrichshafen, Germany, Nov. 23, 1927. (AP Photo)

British racing driver Mrs Mildred Mary Bruce, left, with her husband the Hon. Victor Bruce check the car in which she will attempt to break the world speed record at the Autodrome De Montlhery, nr. Paris, France, Nov. 23, 1927. (AP Photo)

Dr. William Beebe, center, and two of his assistants, Gloria Hollister, left, and John T. Van, stand beside their bathysphere after their arrival to New York from Bermuda, Nov. 23, 1932. Dr. Beebe and company carried on deep-sea explorations in the bathysphere in Bermuda. (AP Photo)

Painter Diego Rivera raises his fist in a communist salute during Mexican Labor’s anti-fascist demonstration in Mexico City on Nov. 23 1936. Next to him at left is his wife, artist Frida Kahlo. (AP Photo)

A crust of bread and a tin of water get full attention as this nationalist soldier pauses after a bitter attack on a Madrid suburb, Nov. 23, 1936. (AP Photo)

On the 26th anniversary of the revolution that ended Porfirio Diaz 30-year dictatorship, a huge mass meeting is held by Mexican laborers in front of Mexico Citys ancient cathedral on Nov. 23, 1936. Speakers are denouncing fascism. (AP Photo)

At least 1,000 demonstrators representative about 20,000 workers from all parts of the country, gathered outside the Houses of Parliament, in a demonstration against the release of Sir Oswald Mosley. Many tried to push their way into the entrance but were stopped by the police. Demonstrators with banners seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London Nov. 23, 1943. (AP Photo)

American infantryman advancing through the streets of Metz, France on Nov. 23, 1944, to the pockets of resistance which were soon wiped out and the capture of the city completed. (AP Photo)

Before the Germans had been completely ousted from the city, the people of Metz put on their native costumes November 21 to celebrate their liberation. At the same time the Bishop Heinz who was forcibly expelled from the city four years ago for defying Hitler, rode in triumph through the streets to the Metz Cathedral. The people jammed the streets, around the Cathedral Heedless of the danger, for only a couple of blocks away gunfire rattled as the last battles against the Germans were being fought. Young citizens of Metz dressed in their national costumes, one with a doll also in costume seen in the liberation parade on Nov. 23, 1944. (AP Photo)

Heavyweight Champion Joe Louis grimaces as he blocks a left of charging Jim Williams of St. Louis, better known as Kid Riviera, in the second round of a four-round exhibition bout at Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis, Nov. 23, 1948. The fighter wore 14-ounce gloves. Williams weighed in at 209 and Louis weighed 220. (AP Photo)

Sgt. Rufus E. Millsaps, left, of Crowder, Miss., shares his coffee with Pfc. Arturo Menchaca, right, of San Antonio, Texas, near the Anju sector of North Korea where they are serving with the U.S. 24th Division on Nov. 23, 1950. In center is Cpl. Carl Nelson of Monterey, Calif. (AP Photo/Max Desfor )

Soda clerks wearing bright colored vests and elastic arm bands add a touch of the Gay Nineties to a new ice cream parlor just opened in New York, Nov 23,1955. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

Waushara County Sheriff Art Schley, left, escorts Edward Gein, 51, of Plainfield, Wisc. into Central State Hospital for the Criminally Insane Nov. 23,1957, in Milwaukee. Gein, who admitted slaying two women and dismembering their bodies as well as robbing graves, was about to undergo a 30-day mental examination. Schley headed the investigation of the macabre slayings. (AP Photo)

Actor Rock Hudson, dressed for his part as a sea captain in “Twilight for the Gods,” reads over his script at his dressing room door in Hollywood, Ca., Nov. 23, 1957. (AP Photo)

Robin Levy, 4, of Riverdale, Bronx, N.Y., walks in front of some 50 Santas on 48th Street and Eighth Avenue in New York City, Nov. 23, 1962. The santas are graduates of the Volunteers of America and will solicit funds from passersby during the holiday season. (AP Photo)

A Vietnamese monsoon downpour drenches men of the U.S. First Infantry Division as an Army helicopter waits for weather to clear so it can take off in a jungle clearing about 50 miles north-northwest of Saigon on Nov. 23, 1965. The helicopter flew into the clearing to resupply troops with C-rations and water. The troops are on search and clear operations in the Viet Cong controlled area. (AP Photo/SJ)

Armed with Cudgels combat jacketed Loyalists, part of the estimated 20,000 members of the Rev. Ian Paisleys Third Force, marched through the town of Newtonards in Northern Ireland in a show of strength on Nov. 23, 1981. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)

U.S. President-elect Bill Clinton, center, leans back and laughs as he plays the saxophone with the Sugar Bear marching band of Central High School during a City Hall rally in Macon, Ga., Monday, Nov. 23, 1992. (AP Photo/David Longstreath)

The Berlin Gas works have shown interesting demonstrations of new air protection news. Even after bombs were thrown into the earth ground, there are possibilities of leading out the flames by special piles into the air. Picture shows two men working in the ?air protection dress? in Berlin, Nov. 23, 1933. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt is shown with Martha Berry, educational leader, on the front porch of the “Little White House” at Warm Springs, Ga., Nov. 23, 1933. Miss Berry, head of the Berry Schools at Mount Berry, Ga., was a luncheon guest at the president’s home. (AP Photo)

Lt. Walter W. Shegda, left, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Ed Widdis, Associated Press photographer have their cameras ready for action during a Japanese air raid somewhere in New Guinea, Nov. 23, 1942. Shegda is an Army Air Corps photographer. If the bombs fall too close they drop in the trench for protection. (AP Photo/Ed Widdis)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Franco Nero is 80. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas is 77. Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 74. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is 71. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 67. Former Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., is 66. Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 62. Actor John Henton is 61. TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 61. Rock singer-musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) is 55. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 54. Actor Oded Fehr is 51. Rapper-actor Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) is 49. Actor Page Kennedy is 45. Actor Kelly Brook is 42. Actor Lucas Grabeel is 37. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is 34. Actor-singer Miley Cyrus is 29. Actor Olivia Keville (TV: “Splitting Up Together”) is 19.