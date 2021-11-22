This Day in History: November 22

Today is Monday, Nov. 22, the 326th day of 2021. There are 39 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was shot to death during a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Gov. John B. Connally, riding in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded. Suspected gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president.

On this date:

In 1718, English pirate Edward Teach — better known as “Blackbeard” — was killed during a battle off present-day North Carolina.

In 1906, the “S-O-S” distress signal was adopted at the International Radio Telegraphic Convention in Berlin.

In 1914, the First Battle of Ypres during World War I ended with an Allied victory against Germany.

In 1935, a flying boat, the China Clipper, took off from Alameda, California, carrying more than 100,000 pieces of mail on the first trans-Pacific airmail flight.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek met in Cairo to discuss measures for defeating Japan.

In 1967, the U.N. Security Council approved Resolution 242, which called for Israel to withdraw from territories it had captured the previous June, and implicitly called on adversaries to recognize Israel’s right to exist.

In 1977, regular passenger service between New York and Europe on the supersonic Concorde began on a trial basis.

In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, having failed to win reelection to the Conservative Party leadership on the first ballot, announced she would resign.

In 1995, acting swiftly to boost the Balkan peace accord, the U.N. Security Council suspended economic sanctions against Serbia and eased the arms embargo against the states of the former Yugoslavia.

In 2005, Angela Merkel took power as Germany’s first female chancellor.

In 2010, thousands of people stampeded during a festival in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, leaving some 350 dead and hundreds injured in what the prime minister called the country’s biggest tragedy since the 1970s reign of terror by the Khmer Rouge.

In 2014, a 12-year-old Black boy, Tamir Rice, was shot and mortally wounded by police outside a Cleveland recreation center after brandishing what turned out to be a pellet gun. (A grand jury declined to indict either the patrolman who fired the fatal shot or a training officer.)

Ten years ago: Baseball players and owners signed an agreement for a new labor contract, a deal making baseball the first North American professional major league to start blood tests for human growth hormone and expanding the playoffs to 10 teams by 2013. Ryan Braun was voted the NL MVP after helping the Milwaukee Brewers win their first division title in nearly 30 years.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor to 21 groundbreaking actors, musicians, athletes and others; among those receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom were Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Robert Redford, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Bill and Melinda Gates, Ellen DeGeneres and broadcaster Vin Scully.

One year ago: President Donald Trump appealed a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania; the judge had rejected claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots. Michigan’s House speaker said Trump did not ask Michigan Republican lawmakers to “break the law” or “interfere” with the election when he met with seven GOP state legislators at the White House two days earlier. Taylor Swift won her third consecutive artist of the year prize at the American Music Awards.

General view of the courtroom made as Sidney Alderman (left center) read an appendix to the indictment in Nuremberg, Germany on Nov. 22, 1945. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)

Hungarian refugees stand on the border bridge near Andau, Austria over the Einser Canal that was blown up by the Soviet Army on Nov. 22, 1956. (AP Photo)

This is a small section of the Havana Labor Palace as delegates to the National Workers Congress parade and shouts for an all-revolutionary executive committee in Havana, Nov. 22, 1959, they are waving flags and banners of Castro’s 26th of July movement. A fight developed over inclusion of Communists in the committee. (AP Photo)

U.S. President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are riding in the backseat of an open limousine on Main Street at Ervay Street as the presidential motorcade approaches Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. Only moments later the ride ends in the president’s assassination. Texas Gov. John Connally, who will be wounded in the ambush attack, and his wife Nellie are seated in the limousine’s jump seat. (AP Photo)

President John F. Kennedy is seen riding in motorcade approximately one minute before he was shot in Dallas, Tx., on Nov. 22, 1963. In the car riding with Kennedy are Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, left, and her husband, Gov. John Connally of Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Altgens)

Lee Harvey Oswald sits in police custody shortly after being arrested for assassinating U.S. President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas, Nov. 22, 1963. Oswald was shot and killed two days later by Jack Ruby, a local club owner, as he was being transferred to a city jail. (AP Photo)

Head Coach Don Shula is lifted to the shoulders of his players as the Baltimore Colts left the field after winning the National Football League’s Western Division title by beating the Rams, 24-7 at Los Angeles on Nov. 22, 1964. The Colts have won 10 straight after losing their season opener. Players include Lou Kirouse, left. (AP Photo/Harold P. Matosian)

Statues of King Ramses II and god Ptah seated side-by-side at the new site of the colossal temple of Abu Simbel, Egypt on Nov. 22, 1966. The statues are wrapped in the Egyptian flag, prior to a ceremony marking the beginning of the temples reassembling on higher ground away from the creeping waters rising behind the new Aswan dam. (AP Photo/Aly Mahmoud)

Fidel Castro of Cuba, at microphone, speaks to students at the University in Punta Arenas, Chile Nov. 22, 1971. (AP Photo)

A general view of wreckage inside The Mulberry Bush public house one of two pubs bombed in Birmingham, England on Nov. 22, 1974. Nineteen people died in the two bombings. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)

A British Airways supersonic Concorde airliner takes off from London’s Heathrow Airport at 10:29 gmt, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 1977 on its inaugural scheduled passenger flight to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport. The aircraft filled with 100 passengers, set a record crossing of 3 hours 23 minutes. (AP Photo)

Larry Layton, 32, is led from Georgetown Magistrate court after he was formally charged with the murder of California Congressman Leo Ryan and four others, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 1978, in Georgetown, Guyana. Bail was refused and no pleas were taken at the hearing. The rest of the group is unidentified. (AP Photo)

Joint American-Egyptian exercises currently being conducted on Egyptian soil in the desert in Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 22, 1981. A-10 Tank Killer planes and Black Hawk and M-18 WIP helicopters in Egypt. (AP Photo/Bill Foley)

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, right, smiles as she listens to French Premier and Paris Mayor Jacques Chirac during their meeting, Sunday, Nov. 22, 1987 in Paris Matignon Hotel where they discussed about the European economy and the next European Summit to be held in Copenhagen. (AP Photo)

This is the entrance of the Hotel Ritz in Paris, France, shown Nov. 22, 1934. (AP Photo)

These refugees, representing various social classes and groups fleeing persecution in Europe, attend a mid-Manhattan school where they are studying to become citizens of the U.S., Nov. 22, 1938. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

Refugees from Europe salute the U.S. flag as they study for citizenship examinations in New York, Nov. 22, 1938. Thousands have applied for admittance to the country in recent weeks. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

American soldiers from Ft. Bragg dash to safety after spending 24 hours in the former Sheraton Hotel in San Salvador, El Salvador, Nov. 22, 1989. FMLN guerrillas had seized the facility and briefly held some 25 hostages. The American servicemen were not the hostages, but stayed, fearing for their safety. (AP Photo/John Hopper)

F.C. Harris of Fullerton, Calif., poses with his reproduction of the Eiffel Tower that he made out of toothpicks and household glue, Nov. 22, 1950. The original tower required 2,500 pages of working drawings, 500 engineer designs and $1,300,000 for construction. Harris built his model for $4.50 using only a pair of six-inch tweezers and some household cement. He constructed his model on a scale of 1 foot to 100 feet of the original. His model is ten feet high while the original is 981 feet. The model, like the original is a thing of beauty and strongly made. It required 35,000 toothpicks and two years of spare time work. It weighs five pounds. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)

A giant multi-motored 40-passenger land plane is being tested in England for trans-Atlantic mail service. The first of a fleet to be constructed for the Imperial Airways, which is being tested for a proposed air mail, express and passenger service between the United States and Great Britain. The plane, shown Nov. 22, 1930 has a speed of 100 miles and hour, and a cruising range of 3,000 miles. (AP Photo)

Hunger Marchers, Washington-bound from northwest points, attempted to invade in the Minneapolis, Minn. City Hall for a demonstration, but found the doors guarded by police, Nov. 22, 1932. Fighting followed and ten arrests were made. Here is a marcher swinging at a bystander just before the police collared him. (AP Photo)

The Royal standard flying at half mast on the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway, following the death of Queen Maud, on Nov. 22, 1938. (AP Photo)

Government supporters carry portraits of King Michael of Romania and Government leaders through the streets of Bucharest, Romania, on Nov. 22, 1946 in celebration of the Governments victory in the first elections since before the war. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)

This is a general view of the Metropolitan Opera House looking into the famed Diamond Horseshoe as the Met opened current season last night with Richard Strauss’ “Der Rosenkavalier.” Conductor Fritz Reiner is on the podium as opera is about to resume after the intermission on Nov. 22, 1949 in New York. (AP Photo/ Marty Lederhandler)

Three soldiers of Company G., 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Division, swap their combat boots for the new ?Mickey Mouse? thermal boots at their installation ?somewhere in Korea? Nov. 22, 1952. The new thermal boots are an improvement over shoe-pacs issued last winter to troops in the Korean fighting. From left are: Pfc. Claude J. Williams, Kansas City, Mo.; M/Sgt. Charles E. Hawkins, of Havre de Grace, Md.; and Cpl. James E. Hobbs, of Rushtown, Ohio. (AP Photo)

Wearing a space helmet with radar goggles, Tommy Herlihy puts together Walt Disney’s “Man-in-Space” ship in New York, Nov. 22, 1957. It’s an all plastic model that has 61 pieces and includes such details as an elevator and catwalk. At left is the “Rocket to the Moon, ” a “Moonliner” which stands ready to take off into outer space. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)

This photo shows a hogan, left, a traditonal dwelling made of timber and earth, and a stone house on a Navajo reservation in northeastern Arizona on Nov. 22, 1960. (AP Photo)

Comedian Jimmy Durante rides on a Jumbo the elephant float during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 22, 1962. (AP Photo)

Members of the Kennedy family shown at the grave of Pres. John F. Kennedy, for the anniversary his assassination, Nov. 22, 1970, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. Family members from left to right: Ethel Kennedy, Mary Court Kennedy, Matthew Maxwell Taylor Kennedy, Christopher George Kennedy, Michael Kennedy, Mary Kerry Kennedy and Sen. Edward Kennedy. The rest of the group is unidentified. (AP Photo)

Actress Jessica Lange moves away from the towering 40 foot King Kong on the set in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 22, 1976. When released in December, it will be the first screen appearance of King Kong, back after a 42 year screen absence. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Aaron Pryor celebrates after beating Gaetan Hart of Canada with a TKO in the sixth round of their junior welterweight bout in Cincinnati, Nov. 22, 1980. (AP Photo/Jeff Hinckley)

** FIL E** Mike Tyson, right, delivers a powerful blow to Trevor Berbick in the second round in this Nov. 22, 1986 file photo, in Las Vegas. Berbick, who lost his heavyweight title to Mike Tyson and was the last boxer to fight Muhammad Ali, was found dead Saturday, Oct. 28, 2006, in a church courtyard in Kingston, Jamaica, police said. He was 52. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)

Bart Simpson makes his debut on his skateboard in the 64th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade down Broadway in New York City, Thursday, Nov. 22, 1990. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

An impressive diploma of commendation from the National Academy of Fine Arts at Buenos Aires, Argentina, has been received by Walt Disney, creator of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Disney is being presented with the diploma by Dr. H.C. Niese, right, Argentine consul at Los Angeles, Nov. 22, 1933, while Mickey and Minnie look on. (AP Photo)

Convicts condemned to exile to French Guiana leaving the quayside in a small boat at La Pallice in La Rochelle, France around Nov. 22, 1938, as they travel on to board the La Martiniere, where they will be confined in cages in the hold of the ship. It was the first shipment of convicts to South America for three years. (AP Photo)

Opposition leader Viktor Yushchenko addresses a crowd in the central Independence Square in Ukraine’s capital Kiev, Monday, Nov.22, 2004. Addressing more then 10,000 people at the Kiev’s main square, Yushchenko accused election officials of falsifying the results.”The people’s will cannot be broken. People’s votes cannot bebroken ,” Yushchenko told the cheering crowd waving flags in Yushchenko’s campaign color of orange.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

German prisoners, captured by an armored division of the First French Army during current big drive on the western front, are marched past the World War I memorial in the French town of Couthenans, seven miles southwest of Belfort on Nov. 22, 1944. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Michael Callan is 86. Animator and movie director Terry Gilliam is 81. Actor Tom Conti is 80. Singer Jesse Colin Young is 80. Astronaut Guion Bluford is 79. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 78. Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 71. Rock musician Tina Weymouth (The Heads; Talking Heads; The Tom Tom Club) is 71. Retired MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski is 71. Rock musician Lawrence Gowan is 65. Actor Richard Kind is 65. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 63. Alt-country singer Jason Ringenberg (Jason & the Scorchers) is 63. Actor Mariel Hemingway is 60. Actor Winsor Harmon is 58. Actor-turned-producer Brian Robbins is 58. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 57. Rock musician Charlie Colin is 55. Actor Nicholas Rowe is 55. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 54. International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 54. Actor Sidse Babett Knudsen is 53. Country musician Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band) is 51. Actor Josh Cooke is 42. Actor-singer Tyler Hilton is 38. Actor Scarlett Johansson is 37. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower is 33. Singer Candice Glover (TV: “American Idol”) is 32. Actor Alden Ehrenreich is 32. Actor Dacre Montgomery is 27. Actor Mackenzie Lintz is 25.