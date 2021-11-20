This Day in History: November 20

One of the Quaintest customs in India, is that of the official feeder of the holy tortoises, who goes to the river daily with a huge bag of food and a pair of given scales, to ensure an equal amount is to each tortoise. The tortoise feeder tending his charges at the river bank in India on Nov. 20, 1930. (AP Photo)

Today is Saturday, Nov. 20, the 324th day of 2021. There are 41 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 20, 1945, 22 former Nazi officials went on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune sentenced 12 of the defendants to death; seven received prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life; three were acquitted.)

On this date:

In 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.

In 1947, Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.

In 1952, President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower announced his selection of John Foster Dulles to be his secretary of state.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy held a news conference in which he announced the end of the naval quarantine of Cuba imposed during the missile crisis, and the signing of an executive order prohibiting discrimination in federal housing facilities.

In 1967, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Clock at the Commerce Department ticked past 200 million.

In 1976, the boxing drama “Rocky,” starring Sylvester Stallone, premiered in New York.

In 1984, pop star Michael Jackson was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the unveiling of his star in front of a horde of screaming fans.

In 1985, the first version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Windows 1.0, was officially released.

In 2000, lawyers for Al Gore and George W. Bush battled before the Florida Supreme Court over whether the presidential election recount should be allowed to continue.

In 2003, Michael Jackson was booked on suspicion of child molestation in Santa Barbara, California. (Jackson was later acquitted at trial.) Record producer Phil Spector was charged with murder in the shooting death of an actor, Lana Clarkson, at his home in Alhambra, California. (Spector’s first trial ended with a hung jury in 2007; he was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 and sentenced to 19 years to life in prison. He died in January 2021.)

In 2012, former boxing champion Hector “Macho” Camacho was shot while sitting in a car in his hometown of Bayamon, Puerto Rico. (Camacho died four days later after doctors removed him from life support.)

In 2015, Jonathan Pollard, a former U.S. Navy intelligence analyst, was released from prison after 30 years behind bars for spying for Israel. (After five years of parole, Pollard moved to Israel in December 2020.)

Ten years ago: Spain’s opposition conservatives were swept into power as voters dumped the Socialists — the third time in as many weeks Europe’s debt crisis had claimed a government.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama, concluding his final official world tour in Peru, told a news conference in Lima he didn’t intend to become his successor’s constant critic — but reserved the right to speak out if President-elect Donald Trump or his policies breached certain “values or ideals.” At the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Ariana Grande was named artist of the year; Zayn was named new artist of the year.

One year ago: Georgia’s Republican governor and its top elections official certified results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the state’s presidential vote over President Donald Trump; the margin was less than 0.5%, allowing the Trump campaign to ask for a recount. A recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin’s two most heavily Democratic counties began with the Trump campaign seeking unsuccessfully to discard tens of thousands of absentee ballots. The daily number of coronavirus deaths in the United States was at a six-month high of 1,335, amid a record number of new infections. The development of a vaccine took another step forward when Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois who was charged with killing two people during a demonstration that followed a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, posted $2 million bail and was released from custody.

A royal celebration for the Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh married 32 years. In this informal picture taken during their recent family visit to Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Nov. 20, 1979 are (second left to right), Prince Edward, Charles, the Princes of Wales. Prince Andrew and Princess Anne holding the hand of her son Master Peter Phillips. (AP Photo)

View of burned out cars in Islamabad, Pakistan, Nov. 20, 1979 after the U.S. Embassy was burned by demonstrators. (AP Photo/Aristotle Saris)

Michael Jackson is shown at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Nov. 20, 1984. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

President of the African National Congress Nelson Mandela gives the “black power” salute to his supporters after his arrival at a rally in the rural town of Ingwavuma in northern natal Saturday, Nov. 20, 1993. Mandela is campaigning for the April 27, 1993 elections in Natal, one of the most violent regions in South Africa. (AP Photo/David Brauchli)

American flight attendants walk the picket line, Saturday, Nov. 20, 1993 at OHare International Airport in Chicago as the strike against American Airlines enters day three. The union representing Americans 21,000 flight attendants claimed 95 percent of flight attendants joined the strike. They began a planned 11-day walkout on Thursday over pay and other issues. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)

Britain’s Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh kneel before the altar as they are blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Geoffrey Fisher, following their wedding service in Westminster Abbey, London, on Nov. 20, 1947. Holding the bridal train are Prince Michael of Kent and Prince William of Gloucester, and directly behind them is Princess Margaret, the bride’s sister. Front seats from right to left; King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, the bride’s parents and Queen Mary. (AP Photo)

Five of the eight brides-maids who waited in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, London on Nov. 20, 1947, to give the royal newly-weds, Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh, both unseen, a send off as they left for Broadlands, Romsey,Hampshire, the Earl Mountbattens home, where they are spending their honeymoon. The bridesmaids gowns are of ivory silk tulle, with a tight fitting bodice gathered tulle shirred down the center front and shoulders are swathed with pearl spotted tulle bordered with a delicate trail of appliqué white satin syringa. The bouffant Victorian skirt of the billowing white tulle is scattered with clusters of syringa flowers in appliqué satin, embroidered especially to repeat a similar effect to the embroidery on the bridal train of Princess Elizabeth. (AP Photo)

Pedestrians walk past pigeons in Union Square in San Francisco, USA on Nov. 20, 1964. City supervisors have passed an anti-feeding ordinance effective from the following July. (AP Photo)

Their advance halted by heavy North Vietnamese machine gun and small arms fire in the Antenna Valley, these U.S. Marines relax against the sides of their mortar pit as they wait for U.S. planes to bomb the enemy positions with tear gas, Nov. 20, 1967. The planes arrived several hours later, which gave the Leathernecks time to rest. (AP Photo/Dang Van Phuoc)

The Chrysler Building, still under construction, is the newest addition to a constantly evolving New York City skyline, seen, Nov. 20, 1929. At left is the Channin Building while at right stands the Daily News Building, on the east side of mid-town Manhattan. (AP Photo)

Henry Ford and Westinghouse Electric and officials inspect relics of electric development at Pittsburgh, Pa., Nov. 20, 1929. The company has donated the equipment to Ford’s Museum in Dearborn. Left to right: James Bishop (wearing hat) head of the Ford Museum: T.P. Gaylord and J.S. Tritle vice presidents of Westinghouse; Ford; F.A. Merrick, presidents of Westinghouse, and W.S. Rugg, vice president. (AP Photo)

A strange sight in India is the lordly camel harnessed by the peasants for the tilling of arable ground, a sight which would evoke exclamations of supreme in England! A Camel pulling a small plough guided by an Indian peasant on Nov. 20, 1930 in India. (AP Photo)

Challenger Willie Pep, left, Hartford, Conn., bounces a left off the jaw of world featherweight champion Albert “Chalky” Wright, New York, in an early round of their title bout in New York City, Nov. 20, 1942. Wright lost the featherweight crown to Pep in a 15-round decision. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

Edward H. Rensi, president of McDonald’s USA, left, watches Dick McDonald enjoy the 50 billionth hamburger cooked and served by Rensi in New York City, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 1984. McDonald and his brother Mac started the fast-food restaurant franchise in 1948. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Women members of Egypts “liberation battalions” train in the desert near Cairo for guerrilla warfare against the British in the Suez Canal zone, Nov. 20, 1951. Their organization is backed by the militant “Daughters of the Nile” section. (AP Photo)

These Korean youngsters find pleasure in their song and dance routine as they entertain U.S. marines during dedication of the bong Ill Chong military school in Korea, Nov. 20, 1954. School is one of 14 projects sponsored by marines under the armed forces assistance to Korea program. (AP Photo)

Workmen engaged in the building of a New York subway express stop, drill into the solid rock, far below the street level, Nov. 20, 1959. After the rock is drilled, it is blasted with dynamite and the rock is lifted to the top. (AP Photo/Ruben Goldberg)

Heavyweight champion Cassius Clay and his family chat on Saturday, Nov. 20, 1965 in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a family from Dacca, Pakistan. The Pakistanis asked Clay to visit their country. Left to right, Clay?s mother, Odessa, the champion, Mrs. Syed Ahmed, her daughters, Shireen, 18, & Parween, 30, and, standing at rear, Clay?s father, Cassius M. Clay of Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo)

Timothy Forsyth, 17-month-old son of James Forsyth of nearby Hayward, plays with discarded signs carried by Vietnam Day Committee marchers in their uneventful trek from the University of California campus in Berkeley to DeFremery Park in Oakland on Nov. 20, 1965. They fell short of mustering the 15,000 marchers the VDC has predicted. There was no violence anywhere along the route. (AP Photo)

Two U.S. Marines apply modern know-how to an ancient craft – a round woven boat borrowed from a fisherman near Chu Lai, South Vietnam on Nov. 20, 1965. The Marines, on a patrol near the fishing village, borrowed the boat to cross the river two at a time and secure the opposite bank. The boat, maneuvered by two long unwieldy oars, is woven from rattan and reeds. (AP Photo/John T. Wheeler)

With a new solid state electronic keyboard like this it is forecast you would be able to order groceries, make appointments, check you bank balance and order theatre and travel tickets by just tapping on the keys shown Nov. 20, 1968. Such computerized methods at home could become as familiar as those in the business world, say Honeywells Micro Switch Division who produced this keyboard which can communicate with any type of computer without modification. It works through magnetic actuated integrated circuits, the site of pin-heads. It is low-priced and easy to operate. (AP Photo)

Juanito Belmonte, bullfighter in action in the ring in San Sebastian, Spain, Nov. 20, 1939. (AP Photo/Marin)

A cheery game of ring a ring a roses in the playground at the Bethnal Green Nursery, London, constructed on the site of a bombed building, in Nov. 20, 1941. (AP Photo)

The women’s squadron is complete with its own officers who carry on all functions in just the same military manner as any of the men’s squadrons of the Civil Air Patrol. Lieutenant Sadie Lee, left, adjutant, receives a memorandum from Lieut. Jean Forster in Cleveland, Ohio, commanding officer while executive officer, looks on, Nov. 20, 1942. (AP Photo)

Although not all of the young women of the squadron are fliers or potential pilots, many of them who are taking a directed course in what airplane motors really do when running, as shown Nov. 20, 1942 in Cleveland. Left to right are: Lieut. Florence Boswell explains a “push-rod” to an interested group including Lieut. Ardelle LaBrake and Lieut. Arlene Davis in the front row and private Hazel Gristock and flight officer Annabelle Kekic in the background. (AP Photo)

Private William E. Walker of Miamisburg, Ohio, takes a swallow from a bottle of sake which he found among the ruins of Tarawa Island in the Gilbert group of the South Pacific on Nov. 20, 1943 after the American attack on Japanese forces. (AP Photo)

Secondary batteries of an American cruiser formed this pattern of smoke rings as guns from the warship blasted at the Japanese on Makin Island in the Gilberts before U.S. forces invaded the atoll Nov. 20, 1943. (AP Photo)

Under heavy fire from Japanense machine guns hidden in hulk on their right flank, the first wave of the 165th infantry, New Yorks former Fighting 69th advanced through the surf toward Butaritari Beach, Makin Island Nov. 20, 1943. The island was quickly wrested from the Japanese. (AP Photo)

Escorted by a troop of Household Cavalry, the coach carrying Princess Elizabeth and her bridegroom Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, circles the Victoria Memorial and heads for the gates of Buckingham Palace, lower left, as the royal newlyweds return from their marriage ceremony in Westminster Abbey, Nov. 20, 1947. The mall, upper right, and the fountains of the memorial are jammed with hundreds of thousands of Britons who turned out to cheer the pair. (AP Photo)

Donald Vargo, 23, of Melvindale, Michigan, center, behind car, watches as Mike and Larry Alexander give his hot rod a going-over at the hot rod custom shop they operate in Detroit, Mich., Nov. 20, 1962. The car never gets to race its 400-horsepower motor because it is too valuable as a show car to risk marring its custom candy-apple red paint job. (AP Photo)

With special care, Mike and Larry Alexander apply a finish to Donald Vargo’s superb hot rod at the hot rod custom shop they operate in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 20, 1962. The car is being readied for another hot rod show. (AP Photo/DT)

Indian children joined their elders in Chicago on Nov. 20, 1964 for ritual dances at a weekend pow-wow before an audience. The funds raised at the Chicago Armory affair were to help the American Indian Center in Chicago and the 10,000 Indians who live in the area. These youngsters were part of the dancing group. (AP Photo/Larry Stoddard)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Estelle Parsons is 94. Comedian Dick Smothers is 83. President Joe Biden is 79. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 79. Actor Veronica Hamel is 78. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 75. Singer Joe Walsh is 74. Actor Richard Masur is 73. Opera singer Barbara Hendricks is 73. Former national security adviser John Bolton is 73. Actor Bo Derek is 65. Former NFL player Mark Gastineau is 65. Reggae musician Jimmy Brown (UB40) is 64. Actor Sean Young is 62. Pianist Jim Brickman is 60. Actor Ming-Na is 58. Actor Ned Vaughn is 57. Rapper Mike D (The Beastie Boys) is 56. Rapper Sen Dog (Cypress Hill) is 56. Actor Callie Thorne is 52. Actor Sabrina Lloyd is 51. Actor Joel McHale is 50. Actor Marisa Ryan is 47. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 46. Actor Joshua Gomez is 46. Actor Laura Harris is 45. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes is 45. Country singer Josh Turner is 44. Actor Nadine Velazquez is 43. Actor Jacob Pitts is 42. Actor Andrea Riseborough is 40. Actor Jeremy Jordan is 37. Actor Dan Byrd is 36. Actor Ashley Fink is 35. Rock musician Jared Followill (Kings of Leon) is 35. Actor Jaina Lee Ortiz is 35. Actor Cody Linley is 32. Pop musician Michael Clifford (5 Seconds to Summer) is 26.