This Day in History: November 2

On Nov. 2, 2000, American astronaut Bill Shepherd and two Russian cosmonauts, Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikalev became the first residents of the international space station.

On this date:

In 1783, General George Washington issued his Farewell Address to the Army near Princeton, New Jersey.

In 1889, North Dakota and South Dakota became the 39th and 40th states with the signing of proclamations by President Benjamin Harrison.

In 1917, British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour issued a declaration expressing support for a “national home” for the Jews in Palestine.

In 1920, white mobs rampaged through the Florida citrus town of Ocoee, setting fire to Black-owned homes and businesses, after a Black man, Mose Norman, showed up at the polls to vote on Election Day; some historians estimate as many as 60 people were killed.

In 1947, Howard Hughes piloted his huge wooden flying boat, the Hughes H-4 Hercules (derisively dubbed the “Spruce Goose” by detractors), on its only flight, which lasted about a minute over Long Beach Harbor in California.

In 1963, South Vietnamese President Ngo Dihn Diem was assassinated in a military coup.

In 1976, former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter became the first candidate from the Deep South since the Civil War to be elected president as he defeated incumbent Gerald R. Ford.

In 1994, a jury in Pensacola, Florida, convicted Paul Hill of murder for the shotgun slayings of an abortion provider and his escort; Hill was executed in September 2003.

In 2003, in Iraq, insurgents shot down a Chinook helicopter carrying dozens of U.S. soldiers, killing 16. In Durham, New Hampshire, V. Gene Robinson was consecrated as the first openly gay bishop in the Episcopal Church.

In 2004, President George W. Bush was elected to a second term as Republicans strengthened their grip on Congress. Dutch filmmaker Theo van Gogh was slain in Amsterdam after receiving death threats over his movie “Submission,” which criticized the treatment of women under Islam.

In 2007, British college student Meredith Kercher, 21, was found slain in her bedroom in Perugia, Italy; her roommate, American Amanda Knox and Knox’s Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were convicted of killing Kercher, but both were later exonerated. Rudy Guede, a petty criminal who was convicted separately in the case, is serving a 16-year sentence.

In 2010, Republicans won control of the House of Representatives, picking up 63 seats in midterm elections, while Democrats retained a majority in the Senate; Republican governors outnumbered Democrats after gaining six states. Californians rejected a ballot measure that would have made their state the first to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Ten years ago: The Congressional Gold Medal was awarded to some 19,000 Japanese-Americans who’d served in the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and the Military Intelligence Service.

Five years ago: Ending a championship drought that had lasted since 1908, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in extra innings. In Iowa, Des Moines Police Sgt. Anthony Beminio and Urbandale Officer Justin Martin were shot and killed while sitting in their patrol cars in separate attacks about 2 miles apart; suspect Scott Michael Greene later pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to consecutive life prison terms. Garth Brooks was named entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards.

One year ago: In the closing hours of the presidential campaign, President Donald Trump charged across the nation delivering an incendiary but false allegation that the election was rigged, while Democrat Joe Biden pushed to claim states that were once seen as safely Republican. Even as Trump insisted that the nation was “rounding the turn” on the coronavirus, Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, broke with the president and joined a chorus of Trump administration scientists sounding the alarm about a spike in infections.

This is a general view of New York’s Times Square at 45th St., looking south shortly before midnight, Nov. 2, 1948. The sidewalks are packed with crowds on traditional scene at Times Square on national election night. (AP Photo)

Rudolf Roessler, left, the Soviet Union’s master spy of World War II, and his Swiss contact man Dr. Xavier Schnieper, are followed by a guard during their trial at Lucern, Switzerland, Nov. 2, 1953. Roessler and his accomplice are charged with violating Swiss neutrality by sending military secrets to Czechoslovakia. (AP Photo)

Queen Mother Elizabeth is escorted from Val-Kill Cottage by her host Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt after a Thanksgiving Luncheon in Poughkeepsie, New York on Nov. 2, 1954. Roosevelt’s son John and daughter-in-law, Nan, followed to the car to say goodbye. (AP Photo)

Nobel winner Dr. Willis E. Lamb Jr., Stanford University scientist, was announced joint winner of 1955 Nobel Prize in physics at Palo Alto, Calif., Nov. 2, 1955. He will share the $36,720 award with Dr. Polykarp Kusch of Columbia University for their discoveries of what goes on inside the atom. (AP Photo/Ernest K. Bennett)

Sen. John Kennedy gestures as he emphasizes a point during his address to more than 12,000 people in San Jose, California, November 2, 1960. Big signs greeted the Democratic standard bearer. (AP Photo//stf)

U.S. President John F. Kennedy reports to the nation on the status of the Cuban crisis from Washington, D.C. on Nov. 2, 1962. He told radio and television listeners that Soviet missile bases “are being destroyed” and that U.S. air surveillance would continue until effective international inspection is arranged. U.S. government conclusions about the missile bases, he said, are based on aerial photographs made Nov. 1. (AP Photo)

Cab Calloway swings into a lively version of his trademark song “Minnie the Moocher” during “Cab Calloway’s Cotton Club Revisited” musical review in Chicago, Ill., Friday, Nov. 2, 1985. The show is making a six-week, 15-city tour that closes in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock)

Grete Waitz of Norway crosses the finish line at the New York City Marathon, Nov. 2, 1986, winning the women’s division for the eighth time. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)

Murka the Cat, who was exiled to a village 400 miles from Moscow by the owners after eating two canaries and then found its way back one year later, is seen in Moscow, Nov. 2, 1989. The cat is happy and pregnant. (AP Photo)

Londons first producer gas bus was in public service on November 1, for the first time, running between Kingston and Epsom Downs. It runs on gas generated in a special stove which burns anthracite, charcoal peat and other substances. The stove is on a trailer at the back and the gases pass through to the bus in thick hose pipe. The trailer altogether extending about 10 feet from the back of a bus. The trailer where the producer gas is made seen on the back of the first bus of this type during its run in London, Nov. 2, 1939. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt, private citizen of Hyde Park, N.Y., signs the New York State voting register in his home town on election day on Nov. 2, 1943. Charles Fredricks, secret service agent, and Emma Crapser, voting inspector, look on. (AP Photo/George R. Skadding)

One of the village about 20 miles northwest of Sranan India Nov. 2, 1947. The houses are burning. (AP Photo/Max Desfor)

An Elgeo Tribesman demonstrates the use of bow and arrow during Operation Long Stop on Nov. 2, 1953. In his left hand also is a Kiboko a whip made from rhino or hippo hide which is carried simultaneously with bows. The tribesman was on patrol in the Abadere Forest searching for Mau Mau suspects with a section of I Force which also includes Masai (spears), Kikuyu (semii), Samburu and Turkana Tribesman led by Kenya Regiment personnel. Operation Longstop is striking across from the Mweiga District to intercept operation Yellow Hackle, the second major operation to clear the forest area surrounding the settled districts of Laikipia and Ol Kalou which began on January 14. (AP Photo)

A broken tank sits on a street corner in Budapest on All Saints Day on Nov. 2, 1956. (AP Photo)

President John F. Kennedy announces that the United States will prepare to conduct nuclear weapons tests in the atmosphere. The President, speaking to newsmen in his White House office, Nov. 2, 1961 in Washington, said he will order such tests only if they become necessary for security reasons. (AP Photo)

Guards of the presidential palace in Saigon, South Vietnam on Nov. 2, 1963, sit under guard in the palace courtyard. They were captured in the fighting around the palace as a military coup toppled the regime of that Asian country and brought death to its President, Ngo Dinh Diem, and his brother, Ngo Dinh Nhu, chief of the secret police. (AP Photo)

Production designer John De Cuir, left, and director Gene Kelly look over a model of a New York elevated station of the 1890 era in the shop at 20th Century Fox studious in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Nov. 2, 1967. The model is one mammoth set they are building for the movie version of “Hello, Dolly.” It will cost more than $2 million and stretch across the lot nearly half a mile. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Barbara Sinatra, left, is greeted by former California Gov. Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy, center, as they arrived at a fundraiser, Friday, Nov. 2, 1979 in Boston. (AP Photo/Paul Benoit)

Inventor Kuniji Asaho shows off a snakelike eight-jointed arm of an “inspection robot” he designed for Toshiba Corp. at its Kawasaki plant, near Tokyo, Nov. 2, 1982. The robot’s TV camera-mounted arms can maneuver into highly radioactive or other dangerous areas where humans dare not go. Technician at the console, left, manipulates the arm. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara)

Cuban President Fidel Castro watches as the first group of Cubans returns home from Grenada on Nov. 2, 1983 in Havana, Cuba. To left and behind, Fidel?s brother Raul, head of the Cuban armed forces also gives his attention to the returning 67 persons. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Sixty-seven Cuban wounded fill the cargo bay of a U.S. air force C-130 en route from Point Salines airport in St. Georges, Grenada on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 1983 to Grantley Adams airport in Barbados. In Barbados, the wounded were moved to Havana by the International Red Cross. (AP Photo/Doug Jennings)

The Princess of Wales is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany on Monday, Nov. 2, 1987. Prince Charles and Princes Diana are touring Germany presently in an official state visit. (AP Photo/Herman Knippertz)

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, right, and Afghan President Hamid Karzai shake hands upon arrival at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 2, 2009. The U.N. chief made a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Monday as international pressure mounted for a quick resolution to the country’s electoral turmoil following the withdrawal of Karzai’s only challenger. (AP Photo/Musadeq Sadeq, Pool)

Independent presidential candidate Ross Perot attends a campaign rally in downtown Dallas on Monday, Nov. 2, 1992 in Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)

Three German machine gunners man a weapon whose nose just peeps out of the German bank of the Rhine River on Nov. 2, 1938, across from France. This gun is just one of many which the third Reich has buried almost completely underground to make a mammoth fortification system rivaling Frances Maginot line. (AP Photo)

It was revealed that Kensington palace received damage from bombs during a recent raid on London. A view of that part of Kensington palace which received bomb damage in a recent raid, Nov. 2, 1940. (AP Photo)

Londoners refer to the scene pictured here as ?Derelict bomb damage” in London, Nov. 2, 1940. The British Army?s ?Pioneer Corps? was organized to work on ?Derelicts? like this. The corps tears down tottering walls, which are a menace, the clear streets of debris. This picture was made a few weeks after a German bomb fell. When the wreckage is clear, the British say, rebuilding follows. (AP Photo)

After 18 months in the dark, theater marquees on Broadway light up again while underneath the crowds come out of the dimout gloom in New York, Nov. 2, 1943. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Stefanie Powers is 79. Singer-actor J.D. Souther (“Nashville”) is 76. Actor Kate Linder (“The Young and the Restless”) is 74. Drummer Carter Beauford of the Dave Matthews Band is 63. Actor Peter Mullan (“Trainspotting”) is 62. Singer k.d. lang is 60. Bassist Bobby Dall of Poison is 58. Actor Jenny Robertson (film’s “Bull Durham,” TV’s “Reno 911!”) is 58. Actor Lauren Velez (“Dexter”) is 57. Actor David Schwimmer (“Friends”) is 55. Singer Alvin Chea (CHEE’-ah) of Take 6 is 54. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 54. Bassist Fieldy of Korn is 52. Actor Meta Golding (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”) is 50. Singer-guitarist John Hampson of Nine Days is 50. Actor Marisol Nichols (“Riverdale”) is 50. Singer Timothy Christian Riley of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 47. Rapper Nelly is 47. Actor Danny Cooksey (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 46. Guitarist Chris Walla of Death Cab For Cutie is 46. TV personality Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”) is 41. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt (“Big Time Rush”) is 31.