This Day in History: November 19

On Nov. 19, 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon.

In 1794, the United States and Britain signed Jay’s Treaty, which resolved some issues left over from the Revolutionary War.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln dedicated a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.

In 1919, the Senate rejected the Treaty of Versailles by a vote of 55 in favor, 39 against, short of the two-thirds majority needed for ratification.

In 1942, during World War II, Russian forces launched their winter offensive against the Germans along the Don front.

In 1959, Ford Motor Co. announced it was halting production of the unpopular Edsel.

In 1977, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat became the first Arab leader to visit Israel.

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev met for the first time as they began their summit in Geneva.

In 1995, Polish President Lech Walesa was defeated in his bid for re-election.

In 1997, Iowa seamstress Bobbi McCaughey gave birth to the world’s first set of surviving septuplets, four boys and three girls.

In 2004, in one of the worst brawls in U.S. sports history, Ron Artest and Stephen Jackson of the Indiana Pacers charged into the stands and fought with Detroit Pistons fans, forcing officials to end the Pacers’ 97-82 win with 45.9 seconds left.

In 2010, President Barack Obama, attending a NATO summit in Lisbon, Portugal, won an agreement to build a missile shield over Europe, a victory that risked further aggravating Russia.

In 2017, Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader behind the gruesome murders of actor Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles in 1969, died in a California hospital at the age of 83 after nearly a half-century in prison.

Ten years ago: Moammar Gadhafi’s son and former heir apparent Seif al-Islam was captured by revolutionary fighters in the southern desert just over a month after Gadhafi was killed, setting off joyous celebrations across Libya. (He was released from detention in 2017 and has announced his candidacy for Libya’s presidential election in December 2021.)

Five years ago: President-election Donald Trump met with 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney in Bedminster, New Jersey; both were positive about their sit-down, a marked shift in tone after a year in which Romney attacked Trump as a “con man” and Trump labeled Romney a “loser.” The International Space Station gained three new residents, including NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who at 56 was the oldest and most experienced woman to orbit the world.

One year ago: Georgia’s top elections official released results of a hand tally of ballots that affirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the state. The Wisconsin Elections Commission issued an order to recount more than 800,000 ballots cast in two heavily liberal counties; the order was required by law after Trump paid $3 million for the recount. (The recount added slightly to Biden’s 20,600-vote margin in Wisconsin.) California imposed a nighttime curfew as its coronavirus figures soared; sheriffs in some counties said they wouldn’t enforce it. With the coronavirus surging out of control, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pleaded with Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo became the first top American diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Wrecked buildings line this street in Gressenich, Germany on Nov. 19, 1944. Allied bombers had pounded the town prior to its capture by men of the U.S. First Army. On the left, at the far end of the street is wrecked church. (AP Photo/Peter J. Carroll)

70mm sequence camera catches action in the Floyd Patterson-Jimmy Slade light heavyweight bout at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Nov. 19, 1954 as slade went down for fourth of five trips to canvas in eight-round bout won by Patterson on unanimous decision. In this third round action, top left, Patterson watches as slade, in mid air, heads for canvas. Top right, slade tumbles through rope onto ring apron. Bottom, slade falls on back as ringsiders reach out arms to lend assistance. (AP Photo)

The bubble hood of the inflatable plastic protective suit for workers at Britains atomic factories, Nov. 19, 1954. The wearer breathes pure air pumped in by a compressor. The suits, silver-grey in color, are welded to prevent dust seeping through the seams. They weigh only 3½ pounds and cost less than $10. (AP Photo/Sidney Smart)

Jesse Owens, second from left, one of Americas all time Olympic greats, joins three gold medal hopefuls on their way to workout at Olympic-Village Heidelberg, near Melbourne, Nov. 19, 1956. Trotting with Owens are Manfred Germar, Germany, left, Bobby Morrow, third from left, of the United States team, and Heinz Fuetterer, right of Germany. (AP Photo/Pool)

Police Sergeant Raymond J. Wendel examines shelved cabinet in Philadelphia on Nov. 19, 1958, how shelves swing away to reveal concealed doorway that led to 50,000 gallons of 182 proof alcohol. It was located in a garage across the street from a church and one half block from police station. (AP Photo)

Famous American Jazzman Duke Ellington on a good-will tour sponsored by the United States state department, arrived in Beirut, Nov. 19, 1963 after spending four days in Bagdad. His band played for two night on Tuesday, November 12 and Thursday, November 14. In between the concerts, they had fun watching a middle eastern revolution take place. (AP Photo)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at Bimini, a tiny Bahamian Island off the Florida coast, where he came to write his speech of acceptance of the Nobel Peace Prize on Nov. 19, 1964. King, smarting under criticism by J. Edgar Hoover, said the FBI Director is faltering under the heavy burden and criticisms of his office. (AP Photo/Jim Kerlin)

Astronaut of Apollo 12 is shown with equipment on the surface of the moon, Nov. 19, 1969. (AP Photo)

Astronaut of Apollo 12 is shown on the surface of the moon, Nov. 19, 1969. He is shown with the Apollo Lunar Surface Experiments Package (ALSEP). (AP Photo)

Police confront a crowd of blacks at the Desire Street housing project in New Orleans, Nov. 19, 1970 as they moved in to attempt to evict black militants holing up in an apartment in the project. After a lengthy standoff a 24-hour truce was called. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell)

Some 600 men of the Japan ground self defense force stationed at the Fuji Cadet school demonstrated a 2 ½-hour target practice at Higashi Fuji exercise grounds at the foot of Japans symbolic sacred mountain, Mt. Fuji on Nov. 19, 1970, in the annual grand maneuvers. (AP Photo/Henri Huet/Mitsunori Chigita)

Radical student demonstrators, standing behind the protection of a burning barricade, hurl rooks in direction of riot police at Tokyos Hibiya Park, Nov. 19, 1971. Demonstration was in protest of passage in Japans lower house committee of United States-Japan agreement allowing continued U.S. military presence on Okinawa. (AP Photo)

Unidentified people enjoy the music as they dance at New York’s studio 54 at night on Saturday, Nov. 19, 1977. (AP Photo/ Richard Drew)

Ethnic Albanians demonstrate for the third day to protest against the resignations of Azem Vlasi and Kacusa Jasari, Communist party leaders in Pristina, Yugoslavia’s southern province of Kosovo, Nov. 19, 1988. (AP Photo)

A ship lays along a seawall in Manila Bay after being force aground by Typhoon Patsy, Nov. 19, 1970. Severe winds also forced two other ships ashore.(AP Photo)

Charlie, Caroline Kennedy’s pet Welsh terrier, inspects a turkey presented to President Kennedy after a traditional Thanksgiving week ceremony at the White House in Washington, Nov. 19, 1963. President Kennedy “pardoned” the bird, sending it back to the farm. Charlie had the run of the grounds during the ceremony. (AP Photo)

Orville Wright, left, and Capt. W.J. Tate are shown at the dedication of the Wright Memorial at Kitty Hawk, N.C., Nov. 19, 1932. Wright, the surviving brother, spoke at the ceremony of the memorial to the first airplane flight made by him and his brother Wilbur in Dec. 1903. (AP Photo)

A 17-year-old boy of Valdosta, Ga., warms up close to burning fire where he is warming up sardines for a meal near Camp Blanding, Fla., on Nov. 19, 1940 during the Great Depression. The boy sleeps in the car in the rear. (AP Photo)

A woman bus conductor at work inside her bus, Nov. 19, 1940. With a male conductor as her escort on the first trip. (AP Photo)

Assisting the Royal Air Force in their duties of safeguarding British shores and escorting convoys bringing necessitates to these islands are men of the Royal Dutch Naval Air Service. Some of them are using their own Fokker float planes which are serviced by Dutch personnel. Wearing uniform similar to our Royal Navy, they are smart and efficient and have already given a good account of themselves during the German invasion of Holland. Fokker T.B.W. float planes (Wright whirlwind engines) on convoy patrol Nov. 19, 1940. (AP Photo)

A machine-gun crew and other soldiers shown on the shore of important French seaport in French West Africa, Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 19, 1941. The port is of great importance in the South Atlantic. (AP Photo)

Marchers, carrying banners expressing their views, demonstrate against the Pierlot Government during a parade in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 19, 1944. Participants were members of the resistance groups and the communist party. (AP Photo)

General Hodges men forging through one of the wrecked streets of Gressenich, Germany, on Nov. 19, 1944. Almost every building had suffered damage from Allied air attacks. (AP Photo/Peter J Carroll)



Prisoners of the Israeli army stroll around their camp during their leisure hours, in Palestine, Nov. 19, 1948. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)

Models Pam Gail, left, and Rita Thiel pose at an outdoor cafe in swimwear fashion created by Rose Marie Reid shown to fashion editors in Beverly Hills, Ca. on Nov. 19, 1963. Gail is wearing a three-piece outfit which includes a bikini bra and tight leg shorts and a V-neck sweater, slung over her arm. Thiel is wearing a paisley-printed cotton outfit called Scheherazade, a hiprider bikini bra and brief suit worn with a sleeveless jacket. (AP Photo)

This is a photo of Baltimore Street in Gettysburg, Pa., on Nov. 19, 1863. The photograph was taken a few minutes before U.S. President Abraham Lincoln rode over this road to the Gettysburg National Cemetery during its dedication where he made the Gettysburg Address. (AP Photo)

Astronaut Dr. Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, holding his youngest son, Andrew, 8, is reunited with his family at the Space Center in Houston, Texas, Nov. 19, 1966. At right is Mrs. Aldrin and daughter Janice, 9. On Nov. 11, Aldrin completed a 4-day 59-revolution flight aboard the Gemini XII spacecraft and established a new record for Extra-Vehicular Activity in space. (AP Photo)



Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is shown entering the Fifth Avenue apartment building where she lives in New York City on Nov. 19, 1968 after flying from London. This is her first trip to the U.S. since her marriage to Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis on Oct. 20. (AP Photo)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath looks over the team playbook in the clubhouse at Shea Stadium in New York on Nov. 19, 1973. Namath, who has been out most of the season with a shoulder injury, went back into the game the day before against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

One of the Gate vessels of Britains Boom Defense Service, Nov. 19, 1942. This ship draws the boom across the harbor entrance. (AP Photo)

Marlene Dietrich, screen star, plays the Violin as a hobby in Hollywood, California, Nov. 19, 1942. This is her way of resting between scenes at the film studio. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Talk show host Dick Cavett is 85. Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner is 83. Former Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, is 82. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy G. Thompson is 80. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 79. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 72. Actor Robert Beltran is 68. Actor Kathleen Quinlan is 67. Actor Glynnis O’Connor is 66. Broadcast journalist Ann Curry is 65. Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins is 65. Actor Allison Janney is 62. Rock musician Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) is 61. Actor Meg Ryan is 60. Actor-director Jodie Foster is 59. Actor Terry Farrell is 58. TV chef Rocco DiSpirito is 55. Actor Jason Scott Lee is 55. Olympic gold medal runner Gail Devers is 55. Actor Erika Alexander is 52. Rock musician Travis McNabb is 52. Singer Tony Rich is 50. Actor Sandrine Holt is 49. Country singer Billy Currington is 48. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 48. R&B singer Tamika Scott (Xscape) is 46. R&B singer Lil’ Mo is 44. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kerri Strug is 44. Actor Reid Scott is 44. Movie director Barry Jenkins (Film: “Moonlight”) is 42. Actor Katherine Kelly is 42. Actor Adam Driver is 38. Country singer Cam is 37. Actor Samantha Futerman is 34. NHL forward Patrick Kane is 33. Rapper Tyga is 32.