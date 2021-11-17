This Day in History: November 17

Surgeon General C. Everett Koop accepts the pipe from Mr. Potato Head, who used it for the past 35 years, at a ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1987 in Washington, to kick off this year?s Great American Smokeout, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. (AP Photo/Doug Pensinger)

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 17, the 321st day of 2021. There are 44 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 17, 1997, 62 people, most of them foreign tourists, were killed when militants opened fire at the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor, Egypt; the attackers, who also hacked their victims, were killed by police.

On this date:

In 1558, Elizabeth I acceded to the English throne upon the death of her half-sister, Queen Mary, beginning a 44-year reign.

In 1800, Congress held its first session in the partially completed U.S. Capitol building.

In 1869, the Suez Canal opened in Egypt.

In 1889, the Union Pacific Railroad Co. began direct, daily railroad service between Chicago and Portland, Oregon, as well as Chicago and San Francisco.

In 1969, the first round of Strategic Arms Limitation Talks between the United States and the Soviet Union opened in Helsinki, Finland.

In 1970, the Soviet Union landed an unmanned, remote-controlled vehicle on the moon, the Lunokhod 1.

In 1973, President Richard Nixon told Associated Press managing editors in Orlando, Florida: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook.”

In 1979, Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini ordered the release of 13 Black and/or female American hostages being held at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

In 1989, the Walt Disney animated feature “The Little Mermaid” opened in wide release.

In 2002, Abba Eban, the statesman who helped persuade the world to approve creation of Israel and dominated Israeli diplomacy for decades, died near Tel Aviv; he was 87.

In 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger was sworn in as the 38th governor of California.

In 2018, Argentina’s navy announced that searchers had found a submarine that disappeared a year earlier with 44 crewmen aboard; the government said it would be unable to recover the vessel.

Ten years ago: Occupy Wall Street protesters clogged streets and tied up traffic around the U.S. to mark two months since the movement’s birth and signal they weren’t ready to quit, despite the breakup of many of their encampments by police. Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers won the NL Cy Young Award. Demi Moore said she was ending her 6-year marriage to Ashton Kutcher.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump, at Trump Tower in New York, held his first meeting with a world leader, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and received advice from former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

One year ago: President Donald Trump fired the nation’s top election security official, Christopher Krebs, who had refuted Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud and vouched for the integrity of the vote. Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said the U.S. would reduce troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan to about 2,500 in each country by mid-January, accelerating troop withdrawals during Trump’s final days in office. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California easily won reelection as House Republican leader. The White House coronavirus task force warned of an “aggressive” and “unrelenting” spread of the coronavirus as the nation headed into the Thanksgiving holiday. U.S. regulators allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that could be performed entirely at home and delivered results in 30 minutes.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt and members of his party proceed towards the Hermitage, home of President Andrew Jackson, during the Roosevelts visit to Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 17, 1934. With the president and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt is Tenn. Gov. Hill McAlister and Congressman Joseph W. Byrns. The visit to Hermitage took place during the president’s tour of inspection through the Tennessee Valley Development Area. (AP Photo)

Light folding motor cycle, used by Allied paratroopers, Nov. 17, 1943. (AP Photo)

Men of the first battalion of the first all-Jewish army brigade to be formed within the British Army in this war, give a smart Eyes Right during a review by its commander, brigadier Ernest Frank Benjamin, somewhere in the Middle East, Nov. 17, 1944. They all some from Palestine, although few are natives of the country. They are from at least 35 different nations. Theyre organized for actual combat. Palestine regiments have been serving with polish since Dukkerque, but included well as Jews, and are service. (AP Photo)

A scene from the ballet “Fancy Free,” which tells of the trials of three American soldiers on shore leave, during a rehearsal November 17, 1950 in the Theatre du Palais de Chaillot in Paris, France prior to its performance there by the American Ballet Theatre troupe, on tour of Europe. The choreography of this American ballet is by Jerome Robbins and the music by Leonard Bernstein. Dancers are from left: Eric Braun, John Kriza, Paul Godkin, Paula Lloyd and Allyn McLerie. (AP Photo)

Ballet dancer Rudolph Nureyev and Dame Margot Fonteyn rehearse at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris, Nov. 17, 1965, for their star guest appearance with the Australian Ballet. (AP Photo)

City life in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 17, 1969. (AP Photo)

Pumpernickel, the famous German black bread, is an export hit, and many boxes of it go to the United States. Here, girls at the assembly line of a bakery plant in Guetersloh, West German, where Pumpernickel is tinned and readied for the transport over the ocean, November 17,1976. (AP Photo/Ducklau)

Iranian soldiers guard the route of a military parade near Shahyad Monument during 57th anniversary of the Armed Forces, Nov. 17, 1978 in Tehran. (AP Photo/Aristotle Saris)

Wayne Pierce, left, and Leo Becker, both members of the building trade unions in the United States, take part in a demonstration in Washington at the Japanese Embassy, Nov. 17, 1986, aimed at the Toyota Corp. and the Ohbayashi Corp., the company building the $800 million assembly plant in Scott County, Ky. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)

Newsman Walter Cronkite, right, chats with actor Vincent Price during a black tie dinner saluting the 50th anniversary of the British Broadcast Corporation, Monday, Nov. 17, 1986 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. (AP Photo/ Osamu Honda)

Pop star Britney Spears reacts to the screaming crowd as she holds up the plaque commemorating her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Monday, Nov. 17, 2003, in Los Angeles. Spears was honored with the 2,242nd star on the walk. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The gas chamber in which Wyoming’s condemned criminals will be executed in future. Poison pellets are dropped into a jar under the chair to which the prisoner is strapped, at Denver, shown Nov. 17, 1936. (AP Photo)

King Leopold of the Belgians drove with the Duke of Kent from Buckingham Palace to the Guildhall to receive an address of welcome from the Lord Mayor, Sir Harry Twyford, and the Corporation of the City of London. It was presented to him in a gold casket. King Leopold, left, and the Lord Mayor listening to the recorder reading the address of welcome at Guildhall in London on Nov. 17, 1937. On right, seated, left to right are: The Lady Mayoress, Lady Twyford, the Duke of Kent, Neville Chamberlain, the Prime Minister, and Mrs. Chamberlain. (AP Photo)

These two immigrants were among the passengers arriving in New York on Nov. 17, 1938 on the liner Queen Mary from troubled Europe. The man in foreground (unidentified) carries his worldly goods in a small suitcase, while the woman, Margaret Lubac, from Prague, Czechoslovakia, comes ashore in her native costume with a large bundle. (AP Photo)

General H. Oestermann, left, Finnish Chief of Staff, and Field Marshal Baron Gustaf Mannerheim, right, inspect Finnish troops at maneuvers somewhere in Finland Nov. 17, 1939. While weighing questions raised in negotiations with Soviet Russia, Finland has been strengthening her defenses. (AP Photo)

Everybody enjoying themselves at the usual meeting of the officers? Sunday Club in London which took place, Nov. 17, 1940, in spite of the Blitz. Dancing to the strains of the RAF Dance band. (AP Photo)

A British warplane, which took part in a night raid over German controlled territory, goes up in flames after it was brought down, by anti-aircraft fire on Nov. 17, 1940. (AP Photo)

Food for the AWVS cafeteria is prepared in a small room in the rear of the converted stable in Washington on Nov. 17, 1942. These workers are making coffee, soup; slicing bread and cake and preparing food for the noon day repast. (AP Photo/William J. Smith)

Eva Brauns treasure chest, found by American intelligence officers, revealed Hitler as a generous lover with Nazi loot, and quite a family man. Evas personal album contained dozens of photographs with herself and Hitler in family poses with a mysterious baby girl and in others with two little girls. One of the children is referred to as Uschi. There have been various reports that the couple had at least one child. An extract from the album, a smiling portrait of Eve Braun shown, Nov. 17, 1945. (AP Photo)

A new sound effects kit has been assembled to make an audio tech out of anyone. The kit consists of pegs on strings, bag of gravel, whistle, etc., which when used according to directions simulate the sounds of horses marching, footsteps in a forest, and the like. The sounds can be dubbed in with a soundless recording provided with the kit. Ken Lucas, six, and his sister Gloria, nine, try being the sound crew for the transcribed radio play, Nov. 17, 1948. (AP Photo/Charles Kenneth Lucas)

In her true dramatic style, Sophia Lore, right, registers surprise as she looks at her cards while battling it out with Genevieve Page in a game of gin rummy. Wearing their play costumes, the Italian and French stars played between takes of ?El Cid,? on location in Spain on Nov. 17, 1961. (AP Photo)



For those with long memories, this new hairstyle shown in London on Nov. 17, 1964 was inspired by Clara Bow, the IT girl of the silent screen. The hair is brushed back off the forehead and looped in large soft curls on each side of the head with fine kiss curls on forehead and cheeks. The wide satin ribbon is in vivid shocking pink. (AP Photo)

Roberta the Robot demonstrates an electric carving knife to Christmas shoppers in the Macy’s department store basement in New York, Nov. 17, 1966. Woman at right watches with critical eyes but the two little girls appear to be in a state of wonderment. Roberta’s actions are controlled by an operator at the other end of the “apron string” seen on the floor at the lower left. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

Thanksgiving is drawing near and colleges are releasing their students for their fall break. Students from SUNY at Albany, left, and ATC at Cobleskill, right, take to hitchhiking at the Albany exit of the New York State Thruway, Nov. 17, 1972. (AP Photo/JRT)

U.S. helicopter crewmen, their fuel pit stop finished, get ready to resume the search for enemy soldiers who staged a pre-dawn rocket attack on the sprawling at Bien Hoa airbase in Vietnam on Nov. 17, 1972. Smoke rises in background from ammunition depot left in flames by the rockets. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich)

Army tanks prepare to drive through the gates of the student-occupied Polytechnic Institute, in Athens, Nov. 17, 1973. Bloody clashes between anti-government rioters, police and the Greek Army in Athens have resulted in 9 people being killed. (AP photo)

Boxer Aaron Pryor, junior welterweight champion, attends a dance practice with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company in a gym in Cincinnati, Nov. 17, 1980. Pryor participated in the ballet class as part of his training for his title defense against Gaetan Hart of Canada in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Hinckley)

Daniel Ellsberg, author of the ?Pentagon Papers?, center, joins an anti-nuclear demonstration outside the Energy Department in Washington on Monday, Nov. 17, 1986. Ellsberg and other protesters, unidentified, sat in the street in an attempt to stop traffic. Several protesters were arrested. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

Surgeon General C. Everett Koop accepts the pipe from Mr. Potato Head, who used it for the past 35 years, at a ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1987 in Washington, to kick off this year?s Great American Smokeout, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. (AP Photo/Doug Pensinger)

East German demonstrates in front of Brandenburg Gate at East Berlin side of the wall, on Friday, morning, Nov. 17, 1989. Banner reads “Pull down the wall, eliminate paragraph one of the constitution.” Paragraph one of the constitution is a guarantee of the leadership of communist party. (AP Photo/Udo Weitz)

A demonstrator carries a bust of former Soviet leader Stalin with a sign translating, “Nothing Lasts Forever” during a march through Prague, Czechoslovakia in November 1989. There was the Velvet Revolution, a peaceful revolt horn of police brutality that ended four decades of communism with songs, laughter and not a few tears. Ten years later, there is little celebration. On that Nov. 17, 1989 in Prague, protesters were scattered by communist police, but came back the next day and the next-in ever growing numbers that led to the collapse of the Marxist regime in only 18 astounding days. (AP Photo)

A crowd estimated to be well over 100,000 Czechs gathers in Prague’s Wenceslas Square to see President Bush, Nov. 17, 1990. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

Penn State coach Joe Paterno is escorted off the field after the Nittany Lions upset No. 1 ranked Notre Dame 24-21 on Saturday, Nov. 17, 1990 in South Bend, Indiana. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)

Jerry Nelson, 29, sweeps in front of his plywood shack, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1992, where he has lived under Interstate 395 in Miami for about four months. Yesterday a federal judge in Miami ruled the homeless have a constitutional right to eat, sleep, and bathe on public property, and ordered the city to establish “safe zones,” and refrain from evicting people from those areas. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

H. G. Wells plans to do some reading on his trip to England on the Queen Mary, Nov. 17, 1937. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., is 87. Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 83. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio is 80. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 79. Actor Lauren Hutton is 78. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 77. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 77. Movie director Roland Joffe is 76. Former Democratic National Chairman Howard Dean is 73. Former House Speaker John Boehner is 72. Actor Stephen Root is 70. Rock musician Jim Babjak (The Smithereens) is 64. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 63. Actor William Moses is 62. Entertainer RuPaul is 61. Actor Dylan Walsh is 58. Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is 57. Actor Sophie Marceau is 55. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 55. Blues singer/musician Tab Benoit is 54. R&B singer Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition; Bell Biv DeVoe) is 54. Rock musician Ben Wilson (Blues Traveler) is 54. Actor David Ramsey is 50. Actor Leonard Roberts is 49. Actor Leslie Bibb is 48. Actor Brandon Call is 45. Country singer Aaron Lines is 44. Actor Rachel McAdams is 43. Rock musician Isaac Hanson (Hanson) is 41. Former MLB outfielder Ryan Braun is 38. Actor Justin Cooper is 33. Musician Reid Perry (The Band Perry) is 33. Actor Raquel Castro is 27.