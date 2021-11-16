This Day in History: November 16

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 16, the 320th day of 2021. There are 45 days left in the year.

On Nov. 16, 1914, the newly created Federal Reserve Banks opened in 12 cities.

In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state of the union.

In 1933, the United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations.

In 1945, “The Friendly Ghost,” an animated short featuring the debut of Casper, was released by Paramount’s cartoon division.

In 1961, House Speaker Samuel T. Rayburn died in Bonham, Texas, having served as speaker since 1940 except for two terms.

In 1981, the Senate confirmed Dr. C. Everett Koop to be surgeon general. Oscar-winning actor William Holden, 63, was found dead in his Santa Monica, California, apartment.

In 1982, an agreement was announced in the 57th day of a strike by National Football League players.

In 1989, six Jesuit priests, a housekeeper and her daughter were slain by army troops at the University of Central America Jose Simeon Canas in El Salvador.

In 1991, former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards won a landslide victory in his bid to return to office, defeating State Rep. David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader.

In 2001, investigators found a letter addressed to Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., containing anthrax; it was the second letter bearing the deadly germ known to have been sent to Capitol Hill.

In 2004, President George W. Bush picked National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice to be his new secretary of state, succeeding Colin Powell.

In 2006, Democrats embraced Nancy Pelosi as the first female House speaker in history, but then selected Steny Hoyer as majority leader against her wishes.

In 2018, a U.S. official said intelligence officials had concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, visiting Canberra, said he would send military aircraft and up to 2,500 Marines to northern Australia for a training hub to help allies and protect American interests across Asia.

Five years ago: U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, addressing a U.N. conference in Morocco, made a stirring appeal to all countries — including his own — to press ahead with the fight against climate change, saying a failure to do so would be a “betrayal of devastating consequences.” Former congressman and defense secretary Melvin Laird, 94, died in Fort Myers, Florida.

One year ago: President-elect Joe Biden warned of dire consequences if President Donald Trump and his administration continued to refuse to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and kept blocking briefings on national security policy issues and vaccine plans; Biden told reporters, “More people may die if we don’t coordinate.” As officials in Nevada’s most populous counties certified results of the election, Trump took to Twitter with a new attack on the vote count that gave Biden a 33,596-vote statewide victory. A second experimental COVID-19 vaccine — this one from Moderna Inc. — yielded extraordinarily strong early results; Moderna said the vaccine appeared to be 94.5% effective.

Raymond Loewy, highly creative and successful industrial designer, who has designed or redesigned nearly everything from a razor to a railroad terminal, is shown in his New York office on Nov. 16, 1953 with his creative works. The list of his clients runs into the hundreds. (AP Photo/Carl Nesensohn)

A man falls to the ground as he is beaten by a mob during a clash between rival tribal and political factions in Leopoldville, Congo, Nov. 16, 1960. One man (in checkered shirt foreground) is seen lifting his foot about to kick the man. In center, another man carries a stun gun. The beating occurred during a demonstration against the arrest of Cleophas Kamitatu, president of the Leopoldville Provincial Government, who was detained by Col. Mobutu’s troops. He has since been released. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Seen on the set of the television comedy series “Car 54, Where Are You?” are, from left to right: prop man George Stevens, script supervisor Barbara Robinson, actor Joe E. Ross as Officer Gunther Toody, show’s creator Nat Hiken, and behind Hiken, assistant director Mickey Rich, Nov. 16, 1961. The show is filmed in New York. (AP Photo)

U.S. adviser and Vietnamese Army command fear, that with the end of the rainy season, which left most of the plains and the Delta area flooded mostly more than 3 feet deep, Vietcong communist guerilla units might assemble for major attacks, taking advantage of the less mobility of Government troops in the high water. Therefore quick military operations have increased and so far Vietcong was not to launch a major attack against Government posts of troops. About 55 miles southwest of Saigon near Cantho Government intelligence reports, that a group of Vietcongs assembles along a channel leading to a government strategic hamlet-about two companies strong. Associated Press photographer accompanied a battalion of Vietnamese troops, airborne by U.S. helicopters and accompanied by their U.S. adviser 1st Lt. Paul Quattrociocchi from Massachusetts, on their daylong search for Vietcong hideouts in this area. They, however, made no major contacts since the guerrillas had moved hours before the operation into an other area. Vietnamese troops move in Sampans, Saigon, South Vietnam Nov. 16, 1962, ferried by Viet peasants, also channels or deep creeks leading through jungle area, where VC have hideouts. (AP Photo/ Horsr Faas)

Model Dale Kole wears bell-bottom pants and a matching midriff halter top with cape-like sleeves presented by Geno at California’s spring-resort wear in Beverly Hills, Ca., on Nov. 16, 1964. (AP Photo)

Dead U.S. troops are prepared to be carried off the battlefield to a helicopter in the Ia Drang Valley in Vietnam on Nov. 16, 1965 during the Vietnam War. (AP Photo)

Two helmeted student demonstrators stand near flames of exploding firebombs during clash with riot police at Tokyos Kamata railway station on Nov. 16, 1969. In background are the riot police with metal shields. The clash came about as the students protested Prime Minister Eisaku Satos visit to the United States. (AP Photo)

Demonstrators carry a small statue of a mule in front of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Nov. 16, 1979. In Farsi, the native language of Iran, the slogan around the mule’s neck reads: “Down With The Mad Carter.” The word for mule (“ghater”) rhymes with Carter in Farsi. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sayad)

U.S. President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher review an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony for Thatcher on the White House lawn in Washington, D.C., Nov. 16, 1988. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)

Television talk show host Oprah Winfrey shows off her new figure as she stands in front of 68 pounds of fat inside a toy wagon, in Chicago, Ill, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 1988. Winfrey credited her 68-pound weight loss to a liquid diet and excercise. Her goal was to fit into a size 10 pair of blue jeans for the first time on her syndicated TV show. (AP Photo/Charles Bennet)

A nurse pours out tea for some of the casualties at a hospital, somewhere in England, Nov. 16, 1939. (AP Photo)

Buildings were shattered, churches razed and even buses in the streets of Coventry were shattered in the all-night raid of the Midlands City. This is the wreckage of one of the buses hit by the rain of bombs Nov. 16, 1940 in Coventry, England. (AP Photo)

American prisoners of the Germans line up, right, as a American officer called their names in preparation for their exchange for Germans interned by the U.S. forces on the German-held island of Le Magouer, seven miles from Lorient, France on Nov. 16, 1944. (AP Photo)

Americans complaining that Christmas decorations in the shopping districts usually go up too early in the season would find themselves doubly annoyed in Japan. The Japanese capital believes in starting preparations for the Christmas shoppers in early November. Like the United States, Japans Christmas season is also the busiest shopping season. Japanese shoppers select Christmas decorations from freshly stocked shelves in a Tokyo department store on Nov. 16, 1964. (AP Photo)

A Greek Army tank is poised to drive up to the entrance of the student-occupied Polytechnic Institute in Athens, Nov. 16, 1973. Students occupied the building calling for the overthrow of the regime. In the clashes that followed, five persons were killed and several hundred injured. (AP Photo)

Singer Pat Boone does a dance with Hanna-Barbera characters Yogi Bear, right, Snagglepuss, left and Huckleberry Hound (partly hidden at far left), during the taping of television’s “Pat Boone and Family – A Christmas Special” in Los Angeles, Nov. 16, 1979. The show will air on Dec. 7, starring Pat and Shirley Boone and their daughters Cherry, Lindy, Laury, and Debby. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

President Ronald Reagan seems started as John Hendrick, President of the National Turkey Federation, presents him with the annual live ?Thanksgiving Turkey? Friday, Nov. 16, 1984 in Washington at the White House. The live bird was not in the mood to stand still for the photographers who were present for the event. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)

A Bedouin tribesman waits with his camel as members of the Army 18th Airborne Corps Artillery stand in formation during change of command ceremonies, Thursday, Nov. 16, 1990 in Saudi Arabia. The camel was on hand as a symbolic gift to the incoming Commander Brig. Gen. Fred N. Halley. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Romanians protest against the ruling National Salvation Front downtown in Brasov, Romania on Thursday, Nov. 16, 1990, as part of nationwide demonstrations in the biggest outpouring of anti-government felling since last December revolution. (AP Photo/Siumui Chan)

Transit police officers inform a homeless man that he can no longer live in the subway tunnel between stations in evening on Friday, Nov. 16, 1991 in New York. The New York City Transit Authority is kicking off its expanded outreach program to get the homeless out of the subways and into city shelters. (AP Photo/Andrew Savulich)

The Inspiration Point overlook parking lot sits nearly empty Thursday, Nov. 16, 1995 in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The parking lot at this world famous overlook is normally jammed with tour buses and visitors. The park is scheduled to close Friday at 3 p.m. PST due to Congressional budget battles in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Scott Anger)

President John F. Kennedy starts out on a quickie auto tour of the missile base at Cape Canaveral, Fla., Nov. 16, 1963. Accompanying him is James E. Webb, administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, center, and Maj. Gen. Leighton I. Davis, commander of the Air Force Missile Test Center, right. (AP Photo)

Three boys pause at an old Jewish synagogue near the Zoo in Berlin, Nov. 16, 1951 to read posters placed there by the “League of Victims of Nazism” to commemorate the 1938 “Crystal Night” when storm troopers terrorized the Jews. The notices read: “This House of God was burned by the Nazi criminals on Nov. 9, 1938. (AP Photo)

Nigerian members of the West African Peacekeeping Force patrol through the bushlands that surrounds Caldwell, a suburb of Monrovia, Liberia, Nov. 16, 1992. The peacekeepers, essentially a conventional force, are ill suited to the swamp and brush terrain, which favors Charles Taylor’s NPFL rebels. (AP Photo/Hassan Amini)

William H. “Lone Star” Dietz, head football coach of the Haskell Indians, starts work on another of his paintings as Louis “Rabbit” Weller, halfback and captain of the Haskell football team, poses in costume at Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kan., Nov. 16, 1931. Dietz, a Sioux Indian, was a student and football player at Carlisle 27 years ago. (AP Photo)

Actress Ginger Rogers and actor Lew Ayres cut their wedding cake at the Ambassador Hotel following their marriage earlier in Los Angeles, Ca., on Nov. 16, 1934. (AP Photo)

Dirty, weary, and hungry, these Chinese refugees sit on their belongings in a railroad station as they await transportation to the west in China, Nov. 16, 1944. A railroad car is pulled up to a siding, piled high with wicker baskets, and boxes of belongings. (AP Photo)

The aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CVB-42) sails down the East River under the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, Nov. 16, 1945. The carrier is leaving the Brooklyn Navy Yard for the Navy Yard annex in Bayonne, N.J., where it will undergo further conditioning. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

This is the main tier on the wedding cake of Princess Elizabeth and Lt. Philip Mountbatten, designed, baked and decorated by the chief confectioner of McVitie and Price, seen Nov. 16, 1947. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Clu Gulager is 93. Journalist Elizabeth Drew is 86. Blues musician W.C. Clark is 82. Actor Joanna Pettet is 79. Actor Steve Railsback is 76. Actor David Leisure is 71. Actor Miguel Sandoval is 70. Actor Marg Helgenberger is 63. Rock musician Mani is 59. Former pro tennis player Zina Garrison is 58. Former MLB All-Star pitcher Dwight Gooden is 57. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 57. Actor Harry Lennix is 57. Rock musician Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) is 55. Actor Lisa Bonet is 54. Actor Tammy Lauren is 53. R&B singer Bryan Abrams (Color Me Badd) is 52. Actor Martha Plimpton is 51. Actor Michael Irby is 49. Actor Missi Pyle is 49. Rock musician Corey McCormick (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 45. Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul is 44. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 44. Pop singer Trevor Penick is 42. Former NBA player Amare Stoudemire is 39. Actor Kimberly J. Brown is 37. Rock singer Siva Kaneswaran (The Wanted) is 33. Actor-comedian Pete Davidson (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 28. Actor Casey Moss is 28. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey is 26.