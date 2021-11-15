This Day in History: November 15

Myers Anthony, 10, squeezes television’s Mr. T’s biceps during the actor’s visit to the Childrens’ Hospital of Los Angeles, Nov. 15, 1984. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Today is Monday, Nov. 15, the 319th day of 2021. There are 46 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 15, 1942, the naval Battle of Guadalcanal ended during World War II with a decisive U.S. victory over Japanese forces.

On this date:

In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the Articles of Confederation.

In 1806, explorer Zebulon Pike sighted the mountaintop now known as Pikes Peak in present-day Colorado.

In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman began their “March to the Sea” from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.

In 1889, Brazil was proclaimed a republic as its emperor, Dom Pedro II, was overthrown.

In 1937, at the U.S. Capitol, members of the House and Senate met in air-conditioned chambers for the first time.

In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt laid the cornerstone of the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.

In 1959, four members of the Clutter family of Holcomb, Kansas, were found murdered in their home. (Ex-convicts Richard Hickock and Perry Smith were later convicted of the killings and hanged in a case made famous by the Truman Capote book “In Cold Blood.”)

In 1966, the flight of Gemini 12, the final mission of the Gemini program, ended successfully as astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. splashed down safely in the Atlantic after spending four days in orbit.

In 1969, a quarter of a million protesters staged a peaceful demonstration in Washington against the Vietnam War.

In 1989, Time Warner launched The Comedy Channel, which later merged with Viacom’s HA! network to form Comedy Central.

In 2003, two Black Hawk helicopters collided and crashed in Iraq; 17 U.S. troops were killed.

In 2019, Roger Stone, a longtime friend and ally of President Donald Trump, was convicted of all seven counts in a federal indictment accusing him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation of whether Trump coordinated with Russia during the 2016 campaign. (As Stone was about to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence, Trump commuted the sentence.)

Ten years ago: Hundreds of police officers in riot gear raided the Occupy Wall Street encampment in New York City in the pre-dawn darkness, evicting hundreds of protesters and then demolishing the tent city. Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers breezed to the AL Cy Young Award in a unanimous vote.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama, opening his final overseas trip while in office, acknowledged in Athens, Greece, that he was surprised by Donald Trump’s victory, and said it stemmed from deep-seated anxieties among working-class Americans that the government needed to do better to address. Speaker Paul Ryan unanimously won his GOP colleagues’ votes for another term at the helm of the House.

One year ago: President Donald Trump’s campaign withdrew a central part of its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of election results in Pennsylvania, won by Joe Biden; Trump’s campaign dropped the allegation that hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots were illegally processed without its representatives watching. Dustin Johnson overcame a jittery start in the final round to win the Masters by five shots, finishing with a record-low score of 268, 20 under par.

Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor arrive at Hotel Hermitage for the Scorpion-Ball in Monaco, Nov. 15, 1969. Princess Grace of Monaco invited the couple along with numerous other guests for the celebration of her 40th birthday. Taylor is wearing a Cartier diamond of almost 70 carats, which she recently bought at Cartier, New York. (AP Photo/Rene Maestri)

Antiwar demonstrators parade through the financial district of San Francisco, Calif., on Nov. 15, 1969. (AP Photo)

Police release tear gas in retaliation to a barrage of rocks from a segment of the Vietnam moratorium peace demonstration in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 1969. (AP Photo)

Ronald DeFeo Jr., center, leaves Suffolk County district court after a hearing, Nov. 15, 1974. DeFeo was ordered held without bail on one count of second-degree murder. He is accused of shooting his parents, two brothers and two sisters to death in their sleep on early Wednesday, November 13, at their home in Amityville, N.Y. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

United States Surgeon General Dr. Julius B. Richmond, at the microphones, kicks off the 3rd annual “Smokeout” rally sponsored by the American Cancer Society in Washington, D.C. on November 15, 1979. The rally is part of the “Great American Smokeout Day”. (AP Photo)

Singer John Denver, with children, aged 6-10, at a taping session Nov. 15, 1979 for his upcoming holiday television special, “John Denver and the Muppets, A Christmas Together.” The show was broadcast on ABC-TV, Dec. 5, 1979, 8-9 pm. Denver told the yuletide story of “Silent Night” to his small guests, and they are joined by Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and all the famed Jim Henson Muppets in sing the the traditional carol. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Two muddy survivors of the eruption of the volcano Nevado del Ruiz carry sticks as they walk down a dirt road, November 15, 1985, near Armero, Colombia. More than 20,000 people are believed to have perished in the disaster. (AP Photo)

One of the most important and busiest of the many behind-the-lines sections of the British Army is the Army Post Office, responsible for the safe delivery of the tons of letters and parcels sent every day from home to the British Expeditionary Force. Carrying the mails into the sorting office somewhere in England, Nov. 15, 1939 on the first stage of the journey to the front. (AP Photo)

Debbie Reynolds, dressed as nun for her role as a singing nun in the MGM picture of that name, practices her next scene while she watches a scene being filmed, Nov. 15, 1965. (AP Photo)

Washington police march down the center of a street near the Justice Department in Washington, Nov. 15, 1969 as a large symbolic gavel burns. The gavel was carried to the scene by demonstrators. (AP Photo)

Muscovites stand on line to buy bread in near freezing temperature in Moscow, Friday, Nov. 15, 1991. Deputy finance ministers from the world?s seven richest democracies return to Moscow next week to discuss a cash crunch that would force the Soviet Union to default on foreign debt payments. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing)

Joey Buttafuoco walks with his wife Mary Jo as they arrive at court on Monday, May 4, 1993 in Mineola, N.Y. to face charges to statutory rape. Buttafuoco’s attorney told the court that because a Nassau County judge may have had sex with Amy Fisher, the alleged victim, he wants all male judges to excuse themselves from presiding over the trial. (AP Photo/Mike Albans)

Spc. Charles Curtis, 27, cleans his weapon at City Hall in Port-au-Prince, Nov. 15, 1994. City Hall and the Presidential Palace are guarded by U.S. soldiers 24 hours a day. Republicans in Congress are pushing for early withdrawal of American troops from Haiti. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Five-time land speed record holder Craig Breedlove addresses a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 1995 in Los Angeles. Breedlove stands before a mock-up of the ?Spirit of America,? that he will use to attempt to break the current world land speed record of 633 mph, in early 1996. The 8,500-pound, 47 foot-long vehicle. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)

Police officers disperse Occupy Wall Street protesters near the encampment at Zuccotti Park in New York, early Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2011. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday, police handed out notices from the park’s owner, Brookfield Office Properties, and the city saying that the park had to be cleared because it had become unsanitary and hazardous. Protesters were told they could return, but without sleeping bags, tarps or tents. Nw York City police officers arrest a demonstrator near the Occupy Wall Street Encampment at Zuccotti Park Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

President Richard Nixon reacts during an ovation after he addressed the National Association of Realtors convention in Washington, Nov. 15, 1973. Nixon told the group he would not resign because of the Watergate crisis. (AP Photo)

The area of downtown Boston known as the “Combat Zone” shown Nov. 15, 1974 set aside by the Boston zoning commission as a place for adult entertainment. (AP Photo/Peter Bregg)

Jim “Mouth” Purol of Livonia, Mich., claims to have broken his own world record by smoking 141 cigarettes at one time in Westland, Mich., Nov. 15, 1984. Purol has performed the feat over the last few years to mark the Great American Smokeout. Purol, a non-smoker, says “I smoke all my cigarettes in one day. ” (AP Photo/Rob Kozloff)

Comedian Robin Williams makes a face as he rises out of his chair during an interview, Nov. 15, 1993, New York. (AP Photo/Wyatt Counts)

President of the African National Congress Nelson Mandela asks the crowd gathered outside Greytown’s town hall to calm down after a bomb threat disrupted a question and answer forum Mandela was conducting inside, Nov. 15, 1993. Mandela is campaigning for the April 27, 1994 elections in the volatile KwaZulu region of Natal. (AP Photo/David Brauchli)

Sing Sing team member shown carrying the ball for a gain for Sing Sing in the game November 15, 1931 between the prisoners and the Ossining unit of the Naval Militia. It was a first public appearance of the recently developed Sing Sing team and boys did themselves proud, the proceeds going to the unemployed fund. (AP Photo)

Singapore air raid wardens douse an incendiary bomb in Singapores raffles place on Nov. 15, 1941 during a weekly demonstration of air raid precaution. (AP Photo)

These two members of the first American infantry units to arrive at New Guinea in the South Pacific make most of a few extra minutes between leaving a troop ship and making camp on Nov. 15, 1942. At left is Staff Sgt. John D. Sweet of Cold Water, Mich., while at right is Capt. Arthur D. Bush of Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo)

Chicago Cardinals halfback Ken Hall, center, is dragged down after a gain of 8 yards in the first period of a Cards Philadelphia Eagles pro-football game, Nov. 15, 1959, Philadelphia, Pa. Pulling Hall to the deck is Eagles back Tom Brookshier (40). The rest of the players are unidentified. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham)

Steaming bagels are scooped out of the water in which they were boiled for two minutes and dumped onto a stainless steel drain board by Walter Scheuttig at the bagel bakery in Laurelton, Queens, New York City ,Nov. 15,1963. They will be transferred to cedar boards for baking. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Petula Clark is 89. Actor Joanna Barnes is 87. Actor Sam Waterston is 81. Classical conductor Daniel Barenboim is 79. Pop singer Frida (ABBA) is 76. Actor Bob Gunton is 76. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is 74. Actor Beverly D’Angelo is 70. Director-actor James Widdoes is 68. Rock singer-producer Mitch Easter is 67. News correspondent John Roberts is 65. Former “Jay Leno Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks is 64. Comedian Judy Gold is 59. Actor Rachel True is 55. Rapper E-40 is 54. Country singer Jack Ingram is 51. Actor Jay Harrington is 50. Actor Jonny Lee Miller is 49. Actor Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong is 48. Rock singer-musician Chad Kroeger is 47. Rock musician Jesse Sandoval is 47. Actor Virginie Ledoyen is 45. Actor Sean Murray is 44. Pop singer Ace Young (TV: “American Idol”) is 41. Golfer Lorena Ochoa is 40. Hip-hop artist B.o.B is 33. Actor Shailene Woodley is 30. Actor-dancer Emma Dumont is 27.