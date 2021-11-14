This Day in History: November 14

Gay Stilley, 14, has her hair ironed straight on an ironing board by her friends Geri Siblano, left and Joan Mahoney in her Glen Oaks, N.Y. home on Nov. 14,1964. The fad is not without its problems though. Gay reports it’s hard to get to sleep without rollers or curlers in her hair. (AP Photo)

Today is Sunday, Nov. 14, the 318th day of 2021. There are 47 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 14, 1910, Eugene B. Ely became the first aviator to take off from a ship as his Curtiss pusher rolled off a sloping platform on the deck of the scout cruiser USS Birmingham off Hampton Roads, Virginia.

On this date:

In 1851, Herman Melville’s novel “Moby-Dick; Or, The Whale” was published in the United States, almost a month after being released in Britain.

In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln gave the go-ahead for Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s plan to capture the Confederate capital of Richmond; the resulting Battle of Fredericksburg proved a disaster for the Union.

In 1881, Charles J. Guiteau went on trial for assassinating President James A. Garfield. (Guiteau was convicted and hanged the following year.)

In 1915, African-American educator Booker T. Washington, 59, died in Tuskegee, Alabama.

In 1940, during World War II, German planes destroyed most of the English town of Coventry.

In 1965, the U.S. Army’s first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang. (The fighting between American troops and North Vietnamese forces ended on Nov. 18 with both sides claiming victory.)

In 1969, Apollo 12 blasted off for the moon.

In 1970, a chartered Southern Airways DC-9 crashed while trying to land in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board, including the Marshall University football team and its coaching staff.

In 1972, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 1,000 level for the first time, ending the day at 1,003.16.

In 1996, singer Michael Jackson married his plastic surgeon’s nurse, Debbie Rowe, in a ceremony in Sydney, Australia. (Rowe filed for divorce in 1999.)

In 2005, Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees won his second American League Most Valuable Player award in three seasons.

In 2013, former Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger was led off to prison to begin serving a life sentence at 84 for his murderous reign in the 1970s and ’80s. (Bulger was killed Oct. 30, 2018, hours after arriving at a federal prison in West Virginia.)

Ten years ago: Former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky, in a telephone interview with NBC News, denied allegations he’d sexually abused eight boys and said any activities in a campus shower with a boy were just horseplay.

Five years ago: In his first extended remarks on the election, President Barack Obama abandoned his dire warnings and dark predictions about his newly elected successor and urged Americans to give President-elect Donald Trump time to rise to the daunting responsibilities of the office. Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers won the National League Rookie of the Year award unanimously and Detroit’s Michael Fulmer took the American League honor. Gwen Ifill, co-anchor of PBS’ “NewsHour,” died in Washington at age 61.

One year ago: Donald Trump supporters unwilling to accept Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory gathered in cities across the country including Washington, D.C., where thousands rallied; after night fell in the nation’s capital, demonstrators favoring Trump clashed in the streets with counterprotesters, resulting in injuries to demonstrators and police officers and charges against nearly two dozen people. Mexico topped 1 million registered coronavirus cases and nearly 100,000 test-confirmed deaths, though officials agreed the number was probably much higher. Marshall University in West Virginia commemorated the 50th anniversary of a plane crash that killed 75 people, including 36 members of the school’s football team; posthumous degrees were awarded to the players who were killed.

A chapel dedicated to Alexander III is destroyed in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 14, 1922, as part of the anti-church policy being enforced in Russia. (AP Photo)

An American engineer known only as Mr. Schwemler, instructs Russian workers on the care of an engine, Nov. 14, 1930, in the Kuznetzk Basin near Magnitogorsk. (AP Photo)

Richard Byrd’s snowmobile on board the North Star in Boston on Nov. 14, 1937. (AP Photo)

Long-horned Transylvanian cattle take their ease on the shores of Lake Balaton, Hungary, on Nov. 14, 1938. The bull is bad-tempered, hence wears knobs on his horns. (AP Photo)

An Hungarian policeman in his Sunday Best spiked helmet, on Nov. 14, 1938, in Hungary. (AP Photo)

Coventry Cathedral lies in ruins Nov. 16, 1940, after the Nazi bombing attack of Nov. 14 on Coventry, England. The entire roof was brought down in heaps of debris, foreground, by the high explosives. (AP Photo)

Mrs.Eleanor Roosevelt visits a New York Art Gallery on Nov. 14, 1941, to see a sculptured head of the president, done in heroic size by Robert Bros, French born American artist. ?It has great strength,? Mrs. Roosevelt said. ?It is one of the best live been, but is too big for a house.? (AP Photo)



Part of a long line of circus vehicles that paraded before 40,000 people in Hugo, Oklahoma on Nov. 14, 1946, as resident welcomed the shows on their arrival to go into winter quarters. (AP Photo/Carl E. Linde)

Vietnamese troops cross a jungle creek in search of communist Viet Cong guerrillas and mountain tribesmen during current military operation in the Darlac Plateau, 160 miles northeast of Saigon, Nov. 14, 1962. A wooden bridge across the creek was dynamited by the Viet Cong. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Supporters of the Vietnam moratorium lie in the Sheep Meadow of New York’s Central Park Nov. 14, 1969 as hundreds of black and white balloons float skyward. A spokesman for the moratorium committee said the black balloons represented Americans who died in Vietnam under the Nixon administration, and the white balloons symbolized the number of Americans who would die if the war continued. (AP Photo/J. Spencer Jones)

Mick Jagger, lead singer of the Rolling Stones, jumps on stage as Bill Wyman plays in the background during a concert by the Stones at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nov. 14, 1981. More than 20,000 fans were able to enjoy the legendary group. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

East German border guards stand behind the border line at Ostpreussendamm, in the early hours of Nov. 14, 1989, where East German workers set up a new passage through the wall. Hundreds of East Berliners flooded through the new gate to visit the western part of the divided city. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle)

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, passing sandbags hand-to-hand, American troops build ramps to the open bow doors of a line of Coast Guard-manned tank landing ships, or LST’s, at the beach of Leyte island in the central Philippines, Nov. 14, 1944, as supplies are brought in to support invading forces. (AP Photo/U.S. Coast Guard)

After setting up a new long-distance record on its outward flight from Morocco to Brazil, the Giant French flying-boat Lieutenant De Vaisseau Paris returned to its base at Biscarosse. The flying-boat flew from Lyautey, French Morocco, to Maceio, 140 miles south of Pernambuclo, in 34 hours 45 minutes. The Lieutenant De Vaisseau Paris on arrival at Biscarosse, France, on its return from Dakar, Senegal, on Nov. 14, 1937. (AP Photo)

A London station of the American Ambulance Unit was bombed during a raid. None of the girls who drive the ambulances were injured. The bomb fell between the wall of the station and the coop of their pet duck, Miranda. The crater made by the bomb at the American Ambulance unit station in London, Nov. 14, 1940. Three of the girls of the unit are seen in the picture, left to right: Elizabeth Hodgson, Peggy Livesey, an actress, and Judith Wilkinson. With the girls is Miranda, the pet duck. (AP Photo)

Prince Charles of England waves goodbye to Queen Mary, his great-grandmother, as he leaves Marlborough House on his way back to Buckingham Palace at the end of a visit in afternoon, Nov. 14, 1952, London, England. (AP Photo)

650 Hungarian refugees receive milk from the German Red Cross during a stop in Frankfurt Hochst, Germany on Nov.14, 1956. They are on their way to the Netherlands where they will be granted asylum. (AP Photo)

Fashion designer Yves Saint-Laurent, 21-years-old, one of the collaborators of late Christian Dior, has entered the list of possible successors to the great Parisian couturier, Nov. 14, 1957. Yves Saint Laurent is shown displaying the drawing which awarded him the first prize of the fashion drawing competition organized by the International Secratariate of the Wool, in 1954, and opened to Yves Saint Laurent the doors of the Parisian fashion world, he was then 18. It was a cocktail dress which was realized by Hubert de Givenchy, in fine black crepe and was presented at the Ambassadeurs, during a reception gathering personalities of the Parisian fashion. (AP Photo)



Challenger Cleveland Williams drops to the canvas for second time in second round after Muhammad Ali) Cassius Clay hit him with a left and right combination on Nov. 14, 1966 in Houston. Ali retained his heavyweight title with a third round technical knockout after downing Williams three times in second round and one in the third. (AP Photo)

Washington policeman subdues a demonstrator after a confrontation near the South Vietnamese Embassy in Washington Nov. 14, 1969. The action started as rocks and bottles were thrown at police. (AP Photo)

Students dance during the last hours of the 52-hour dance marathon at the University of Maryland in College Park, Nov. 14, 1971. The marathon was held to raise money for muscular dystrophy victims. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Police and members of the Suffolk County Coroner’s Office investigate the murder of six people found shot in Amityville, N.Y., Nov. 14, 1974. The six bodies were from the Ronald DeFeo family and were discovered by another member of the family at early Wednesday evening. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)



Rock climbers Dean Caldwell, left, and Warren Harding continued their attempt to climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif., after refusing plans to rescue them, Nov. 14, 1970. The two are now at the 2,000-foot level and in their 23rd day on the granite rock. (AP Photo/Walter J. Zeboski)

Dr. Ron Gallert, left, and Carol Zeigler, right, demonstrate the method used to freeze a human embryo in Seattle, Wash., Nov. 14, 1984. A test tube, which would carry the embryo, is being placed into a freezer at Swedish hospital. (AP Photo/Barry Sweet)

Italian goalkeeper Carlo Ceresoli dives unsuccessfully to save a goal for England during the International match between England and World Cup Champions Italy at Arsenal Football ground, Highbury, London, on Nov. 14, 1934. . (AP Photo)

A West Berliner carrying his baby uses a hammer and chisel to carve out a piece of the Berlin Wall, Nov. 14, 1989. Many souvenir hunters came to the Berlin to break pieces off the crumbling wall. (AP Photo/Lutz Schmidt)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Kathleen Hughes is 93. Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 88. Composer Wendy Carlos is 82. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 74. Britain’s Prince Charles is 73. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 72. Singer Stephen Bishop is 70. Blues musician Anson Funderburgh is 67. Pianist Yanni is 67. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 67. Former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett is 65. Actor Laura San Giacomo is 60. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 60. Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 57. Actor Patrick Warburton is 57. Rock musician Nic Dalton is 57. Country singer Rockie Lynne is 57. Pop singer Jeanette Jurado (Expose) is 56. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 55. Rock musician Brian Yale is 53. Rock singer Butch Walker is 52. Actor Josh Duhamel is 49. Rock musician Travis Barker is 46. Contemporary Christian musician Robby Shaffer is 46. Actor Brian Dietzen is 44. Rapper Shyheim is 44. Rock musician Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach) is 42. Actor Olga Kurylenko is 42. Actor-comedian Vanessa Bayer is 40. Actor Russell Tovey is 40. New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is 28. Actor Cory Michael Smith is 35. Actor Graham Patrick Martin is 30. NHL forward Taylor Hall is 30.