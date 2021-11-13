This Day in History: November 13

A young couple dance under a psychedelic light show at “The Electric Circus” nightclub on St. Marks Place in the East Village in New York, Nov. 13, 1967. The “Electric Circus” embodied the wild and creative side of 1960’s club culture. Below the Electric Circus is the entrance to “The Dom” ballroom which Andy Warhol leased in 1966 to hold his “Exploding Plastic Inevitable” multi-media events that featured the band “The Velvet Underground” (AP Photo)

Today is Saturday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2021. There are 48 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris on the national stadium, restaurants and streets, and a crowded concert hall, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.

On this date:

In 1775, during the American Revolution, the Continental Army captured Montreal.

In 1849, voters in California ratified the state’s original constitution.

In 1940, the Walt Disney film “Fantasia,” featuring animated segments set to classical music, had its world premiere in New York.

In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure lowering the minimum draft age from 21 to 18.

In 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.

In 1969, speaking in Des Moines, Iowa, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew accused network television news departments of bias and distortion, and urged viewers to lodge complaints.

In 1971, the U.S. space probe Mariner 9 went into orbit around Mars.

In 1974, Karen Silkwood, a 28-year-old technician and union activist at the Kerr-McGee Cimarron plutonium plant near Crescent, Oklahoma, died in a car crash while on her way to meet a reporter.

In 1979, former California Gov. Ronald Reagan announced in New York his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.

In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

In 1985, some 23,000 residents of Armero, Colombia, died when a volcanic mudslide buried the city.

In 2019, the House Intelligence Committee opened two weeks of public impeachment hearings with a dozen current and former career foreign service officials and political appointees scheduled to testify about efforts by President Donald Trump and others to pressure Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rivals.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama dove into a day of summit diplomacy in his home state of Hawaii as he gathered with leaders of 20 other nations of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump named Republican Party chief Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff and conservative media executive Stephen Bannon as his top presidential strategist. Leon Russell, who performed, sang and produced some of rock music’s top records, died in Nashville at age 74.

One year ago: Speaking publicly for the first time since his defeat by Joe Biden, President Donald Trump refused to concede the election. Masked workers in teams of two began counting ballots in counties across Georgia; the hand tally of the presidential race stemmed from an audit required by a new state law. Republicans suffered setbacks to court challenges over the election in the battleground states of Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The governors of Oregon and New Mexico ordered near-lockdowns in the most aggressive response yet to the latest wave of coronavirus infections shattering records across the U.S. Peter Sutcliffe, the British serial killer known as the “Yorkshire Ripper,” died at 74; he was serving a life sentence for the killings of 13 women. Former Green Bay Packers star Paul Hornung died at 84. The Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng as general manager, making her the highest-ranking woman in the operation of a major league team.

Mourners gather at the tomb of former French President General Charles de Gaulle, in the cemetery of Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France on Nov. 13, 1970, the day after his burial. (AP Photo)

New York Jets star Joe Namath does some quick shopping in a delicatessen in Garden City, New York near his new home, Nov. 13, 1974, while a youngster tries to figure out if it?s really Joe Namath behind those sunglasses. The 31-year-old quarterback, who has tentative retirement plans, has moved from the big city to a home in the suburbs near his Hofstra training camp and a low-key life. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Harrison Ford, as Han Solo of Star Wars with Carrie Fisher in the filming of the CBS-TV special The Star Wars Holiday Nov. 13, 1978. Ford says he leaves the singing in the special to Carrie, who is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The film will also feature many special effects not seen on the original movie. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Mickey Mouse, the cartoon character created by Walt Disney, became the 1700th star, and first animated personality, to have his star placed on Hollywood Boulevards Walk of Fame, Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 13, 1978. Minnie Mouse joined Mickey in ceremonies in front of Manns, formerly Graumans Chinese Theater. Event was one of many that will kick off a nationwide tour for Mickey, celebrating his 50th birthday, as well as the 75th anniversary of Hollywood. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Nancy Reagan wears wide smile as she listens to her husband, former California Gov. Ronald Reagan formally announce his candidacy for the 1980 Republican presidential nomination, in New York, Nov. 13, 1979. Reagan made the announcement in an address at a $500-a-plate GOP fund raising dinner as a taped version of the speech was broadcast simultaneously on national television . (AP Photo/Walter J. Zeboski)

Korean lightweight boxer Duk Koo Kim lies unconcious on the canvas, seconds after Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini, unseen, unleashed a vicious left-right combination to Kim’s head at the beginning of the 14th round of their World Boxing Association lightweight title bout in Las Vegas, Nev., Nov 13, 1982. Kim was taken to Desert Springs Hospital where he underwent surgery for bleeding to the brain. (AP Photo)

Ret. Gen. William Westmoreland, right, former commander of forces in Vietnam marches alongside Robert Howard of Opelika, Ala., wearing his medal of honor around his neck, during the Vietnam Veterans parade in Washington on Saturday, Nov. 13, 1982. (AP Photo/Barry Thummma)

President-elect George Bush poses photographs with his mother Dorothy Walker Bush, 84, and his wife Barbara in front of Christ Memorial Church, Sunday, Nov. 13, 1988 in Jupiter Island, Fla., after the trio attended service there. The church is located near the senior Bush is Jupiter Island residence. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

East German citizens crowd a mobile bank office at Kurfuerstandamm Boulevard iin West Berlin to pick up “welcome money” donated by the West Germany government for East Germans visiting the West, Nov. 13, 1989. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

Nicolas Menchu, translates a liberation theology sermon Tuesday, Nov. 13, 1992 during the first Catholic mass held in Chimel since 1978 before the village was burned by army troops. Some 80 indigenous people attended the service which as held in honor of the villagers who died there during the 1980’s. Mernchu, brother of Nobel Peace Prize winner Rigoberta Menchu, says he has received death threats since his sister Rigoberta Menchu won the Nobel Peace Prize in October. (AP Photo/John Moore)

Bosnians walk across a bridge made of shell and bullet-damaged buses and cars in the frontline neighborhood of Dobrinja, Nov. 13, 1994 in Sarajevo. Sniper activity has increased in Dobrinja as the war in other area of Bosnia-Herzegovina has escalated. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Arzt)

The famed “Diamond horseshoe” of the New York Metropolitan Opera House sparkles Nov. 13, 1951 as the 67th season opens with the presentation of Verdi’s “Aida.” (AP Photo)

** FILE ** Singer Robert Plant, left, and guitarist Jimmy Page, right, of the British rock band Led Zeppelin perform at the Live Aid concert at Philadelphia’s J.F.K. Stadium in this file photo July 13, 1985. Led Zeppelin, one of the last major acts to resist digital distribution, are releasing their back catalog online. Songs including “Communication Breakdown,” “Whole Lotta Love” and “Stairway to Heaven,” will be available from online music stores Nov. 13. The band is due to release a two-CD retrospective, “Mothership,” the same day. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

FILE – In this file still image made from Nov. 13, 1970, video, soldiers in fire support base Aries, a small clearing in the jungles of War Zone D, 50 miles from Saigon, smoke marijuana using the barrel of a shotgun they nicknamed “Ralph” to get high. On the occasion of Legalization Day, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2012, when Washingtons new law takes effect, AP takes a look back at the cultural and legal status of the evil weed in American history. (AP Photo/Jim Wells, File)

The giant sequoia trees, some which have watched over their part of the Sierra Mountains since long before the birth of Christ, are being felled in the Dillon Wood Tract, near the Sequoia National Park in California, Nov. 13, 1950. (AP Photo)

Gloria Morgan Vanderbilt, left, society matron who is fighting for the custody of her daughter, Gloria Vanderbilt, 10, leaves the Supreme Court after testifying for the last time, in New York, Nov. 13, 1934. Mrs. Vanderbilt had been on the witness stand for almost two weeks. Mrs. Vanderbilt’s nurse accompanies her in the car. (AP Photo)

Franklin D. Roosevelt, governor-elect of New York, found a heavy personal mail awaiting him on his arrival on Nov. 13, 1928 at his southern home in Warm Springs, Georgia. (AP Photo)

A parade of uniformed women war workers march through the streets of Sydney,Australia, Nov. 13, 1941, to stimulate recruiting for the war effort. (AP Photo)

Protesting Russian intervention in Hungary, pickets berate people who are entering the Pythian Temple to attend a rally sponsored by the National Council of American-Soviet Friendship in New York, Nov. 13, 1956. The protesters hurled eggs and tomatoes at some of those entering the temple. The picket line was originally sponsored by the committee of one million, an organization opposing the admission of communist China to the United Nations. About 250 uniformed policemen and 30 detectives were on hand as the protesters began gathering an hour before the rally. (AP Photo).

This is the scene at Arlington Cemetery, Maryland Nov. 13, 1969 as participants in the March Against Death wearing placard naming servicemen killed in Vietnam line up for the start of the 40 hour precession. (AP Photo)

Aerial view of Iranians praying in front of the American Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 13, 1979, where Islamic revolutionary students had been holding sixty American employees hostage since Nov. 4, 1979. (AP Photo)

Pop singer Michael Jackson performs before a sold out crowd at the Los Angeles Sports Arens Sunday night, Nov. 13, 1988, the first of Jackson’s six Los Angeles concerts, all of which are sellouts. (AP Photo/Alan Greth)

U.S. President Bill Clinton addresses the annual convocation of the Church of God in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 13, 1993. Speaking from the spot where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “mountaintop” speech the night before he was killed, Clinton spoke to about 5,000 members of the nation’s second largest black denomination. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

A group of German prisoners, captured by the British on the first day of the current offensive in Egypt, are guarded by smiling Australian troopers as they await transportation to a prison camp in the rear of the fighting lines, Nov. 13, 1942. (AP Photo/BOP)

Roy Rogers, featured performer of the Rodeo, stunts with his horse Trigger, for the enefit of hospital patients at the Bellevue Hospital, New York, N.Y., on Nov. 13, 1943. (AP Photo)

Bombs from Liberators and Flying Fortresses of the Eighth U.S Army Air Force, drop over German submarine yards and docks on Nov. 13, 1943, during a raid on Bremen. (AP Photo)

Feared above all planes by men aboard ships a formation of TBFs wing through space at Espiritu Santo in the New Hebrides on Nov. 13, 1943. Flying to and from tasks of destruction the planes of this war lend a note of unaccustomed beauty to warfare. (AP Photo)

It gets cold at for the Chinese refugees. So, as this train locomotive stops for a brief moment, groups of youngsters swoop down to gather up the hot ashes from underneath the engine in China, Nov. 13, 1944. They will be re-warmed and used for heating purposes. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Journalist-author Peter Arnett is 87. Actor Jimmy Hawkins is 80. Blues singer John Hammond is 79. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 75. Actor Joe Mantegna is 74. Actor Sheila Frazier is 73. Actor Tracy Scoggins is 68. Actor Chris Noth is 67. Actor-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 66. Actor Rex Linn is 65. Actor Caroline Goodall is 62. Actor Neil Flynn is 61. Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Vinny Testaverde is 58. Rock musician Walter Kibby (Fishbone) is 57. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 54. Actor Steve Zahn is 54. Actor Gerard Butler is 52. Writer-activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali is 52. Actor Jordan Bridges is 48. Actor Aisha Hinds is 46. Rock musician Nikolai Fraiture is 43. Former NBA All-Star Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly Ron Artest and Metta World Peace) is 42. Actor Monique Coleman is 41. Actor Rahul Kohli is 36. Actor Devon Bostick is 30.