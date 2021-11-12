This Day in History: November 12

A road leading from the Temple of the Sphinx to the Pyramid of Chephren can be seen on the left of this picture on Nov. 12, 1935 in Egypt. It is built of solid rock, which had been hidden by the sand for thousands of years previously. (AP Photo)

Today is Friday, Nov. 12, the 316th day of 2021. There are 49 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 12, 1942, the World War II naval Battle of Guadalcanal began. (The Allies ended up winning a major victory over Japanese forces.)

On this date:

In 1920, baseball got its first “czar” as Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis was elected commissioner of the American and National Leagues.

In 1927, Josef Stalin became the undisputed ruler of the Soviet Union as Leon Trotsky was expelled from the Communist Party.

In 1936, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge opened as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a telegraph key in Washington, D.C., giving the green light to traffic.

In 1948, former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo and several other World War II Japanese leaders were sentenced to death by a war crimes tribunal.

In 1969, news of the My Lai Massacre carried out by U.S. forces in South Vietnam in March 1968 was broken by investigative reporter Seymour Hersh.

In 1975, Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas retired because of failing health, ending a record 36-year term.

In 1982, Yuri V. Andropov was elected to succeed the late Leonid I. Brezhnev as general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party’s Central Committee.

In 1987, the American Medical Association issued a policy statement saying it was unethical for a doctor to refuse to treat someone solely because that person had AIDS or was HIV-positive.

In 1996, a Saudi Boeing 747 jetliner collided shortly after takeoff from New Delhi, India, with a Kazak Ilyushin -76 cargo plane, killing 349 people.

In 2001, American Airlines Flight 587, an Airbus A300 headed to the Dominican Republic, crashed after takeoff from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 260 people on board and five people on the ground.

In 2009, Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan was charged with 13 counts of premeditated murder in the Fort Hood, Texas, shooting rampage. (Hasan was later convicted and sentenced to death; no execution date has been set.)

In 2019, Venice saw its worst flooding in more than 50 years, with the water reaching 6.14 feet above average sea level; damage was estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama met separately with the leaders of Russia and China on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim economic summit in his native Hawaii. Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi resigned, ending a political era and setting in motion a transition aimed at bringing the country back from the brink of economic crisis. In a surprisingly sharp move, the Arab League voted to suspend Syria over the country’s bloody crackdown on protesters and stepped up calls on the army to stop killing civilians.

Five years ago: Tens of thousands of people marched in streets across the United States, staging the fourth day of protests against Donald Trump’s surprise victory as president. Hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets of Seoul, South Korea, demanding the resignation of President Park Geun-hye amid an explosive political scandal.

One year ago: The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a broad coalition of top government and industry officials, rejected President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud, saying that the election was “the most secure in American history“ and that there was “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised.” Federal health officials reached an agreement with pharmacies across the U.S. to distribute free coronavirus vaccines once the vaccines were approved and available. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman easily won the National League MVP award, while Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu was chosen as the AL MVP.

Striking doctors gather outside the Woodhull Medical and Metal Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1991 in New York after an unprecedented walk out at the second biggest municipal hospital in Brooklyn. The doctors union said the strike was over pay and quality of patient care, charging that the facility had turned a $17 million profit but was putting none of it back into services for the poor. (AP Photo/David Burns)

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt is seen in this Nov. 12, 1937 photo on the night that he asserted in a “fireside chat” broadcast that the administration would seek laws to stabilize the income of the farmer and raise lower-bracket incomes of workers. (AP Photo)

Government troops take the offensive, cleaning up a captured position artillery fire in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 12, 1937. (AP Photo)

Large flock of sheep prepare to make the long trek from Albury to the Newmarket saleyards in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 12, 1946, due to problems on the railways the sheep have to be driven along roads to the market. (AP Photo)

This silent salesman is known as a ?Sandwich Man?. His beat is 42nd street near the avenue of the Americas in New York City on Nov. 12, 1947. His ?song? is in Swing- time as he walks along the street. (AP Photo/RK)

Two starring actors in Western thrillers, James Garner, right, and Rex Reason indulge in a bit of pistol talk on a Hollywood set, Nov. 12, 1957, Los Angeles, Calif. Jim, who has the title role in ABC-TV?s ?Maverick? series, demonstrates how to twirl a Colt. 45 while Rex, a plainsman in the films, comments upon his skill. (AP Photo)

Doing the work of a big labor force, a mechanical snow shovel with its own conveyor belt picks up the snow and loads it into waiting trucks as it cleans the streets of Moscow, Russia on Nov. 12, 1960. Only one man operates the big machine. (AP Photo)

Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer bend in unison to mark the position of their golf balls on the 10th green after they had blasted their second shots near each other in the third round of the Canada Cup International Golf matches in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 12, 1966. Nicklaus and Palmer held the lead for team championship with a 406 for the United States. (AP Photo)

Actress Jane Russell, left center, and opera singer Marian Anderson, right center, join stars Cab Calloway, left, and Pearl Bailey of “Hello Dolly!” on stage at the St. James Theater in New York City, Nov. 12, 1968. The show marks its first anniversary performance of the all-black cast. (AP Photo)

Former American World Heavyweight Champion Sonny Liston, left, follows through after landing a left to the head of challenger Roger Rischer during their fight at the Civic Centre, Pittsburgh, on Nov. 12, 1968. Liston knocked out Rischer in the third round. (AP Photo)

Chicago Bears middle linebacker Dick Butkus rides a motorcycle with his son Ricky on a parkway in Chicago Heights, Il., Nov. 12, 1969. (AP Photo)

Pop artist Andy Warhol is seen, Nov. 12, 1969. (AP Photo)

Actress Farrah Fawcett-Majors, right, visits actress Anne Bancroft backstage at the Morosco Theater where Bancroft is starring in the play “Golda” in New York City, Saturday night, Nov. 12, 1977. (AP Photo)

Comedian Bob Hope, right, greets the Princess of Wales and Prince Charles, right, at a benefit dinner for Dr. Armand Hammer at the Breaker’s Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1985. (AP Photo)

Four workmen are hoisted aloft to dismantle the south pinnacle of the house of commons damaged by a bomb, Nov. 12, 1941. British hope to salvage 100 tons of steel-enough for six medium tanks-from the structure. (AP Photo)

An army sergeant instructs these British women formed into an organization which calls itself a Womens Guerilla Corps, in the manual of arms, in Slough, Nov. 12, 1941. The group consists of women between 40 and 60, unable to join the other womens services. (AP Photo)

Bedouins, noted as fierce desert fighters, pitch their tent on the sands under palm trees in southern Tunis, Tunisia on Nov. 12, 1942. Similar scenes may confront United States troops as they cross Tunisia from Algeria to Libya. (AP Photo)

Two mines, framed by waist guns of a U.S. Navy Mariner patrol plane, explode harmlessly in Korean waters on Nov. 12, 1950, after being hit by gun bursts from the Navy?s mine killing plane. The Mariner planes, operating from the seaplane tender U.S.S. Curtiss, have sought out and destroyed 38 of the dangerous mines to date. (AP Photo)

Gail Lucas, left, and Barre Dennen perform a pantomime duet for patrons at a Sunset Strip coffee house at Hollywood in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 12, 1958. (AP Photo/Ed Widdis)

Alfred Hitchcock places a script atop a stack of 49 others on Nov. 12, 1965 to produce a pictorial representation of the 50 movies hes directed in his distinguished career. The 50th picture is Torn Curtain, a spy chase filmed with Hitchcocks usual and inimitable brand of outrageous logic. (AP Photo)

An officer gives the order to move to waiting trucks at nearby Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland Nov. 12, 1969 as the lead element of the riot-trained 82nd Airborne Division arrive in Washington. About 4,000 paratroopers and Marines are being airlifted into the capital on the eve of three-days of anti-Vietnam War demonstrations. (AP Photo)

Ambulance attendants and nurses assist in moving victims of the Southern Airways DC-9 hijack from an airplane that returned from Cuba to Miami, USA on Nov. 12, 1972. (AP Photo)

Sen. Edward M. Kennedy attending public hearing on health care for the poor in Los Angeles Saturday, Nov. 12, 1977, adjusts his glasses while listening to speakers from Maravilla Neighborhood Center in East Los Angeles. Kennedy advocated a sweeping overhaul of American medicine if we are to being better care to our citizens. (AP Photo)

James Dewar prepares to unload a fresh shipment of Hostess Twinkies at his River Forest home, Nov. 12, 1980. Dewar, an 83-year-old widower, invented the little finger-sized, golden sponge cakes with a super-sweet creamed filling 50 years ago. He still consumes them daily, and hands them out for trick-or-treaters every Halloween. (AP Photo)

Madonna reacts for the camera during the filming of the movie “Slammer” on Fifth Avenue while her co-star, Griffin Dunne, looks over her shoulder in New York, Nov. 12, 1986. In the romantic comedy, Madonna plays a paroled thief who, with her lawyer, Dunne, searches for the real criminal. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Roger Mayweather, the number 5 challenger, rejoices after knocking out defending champion Rene Arredondo in the sixth round of their scheduled 12-round fight to claim the World Boxing Council Junior Welterweight Title at the Sports Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 12, 1987. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Brian Hyland is 78. Actor-playwright Wallace Shawn is 78. Rock musician Booker T. Jones (Booker T. & the MGs) is 77. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 77. Singer-songwriter Neil Young is 76. Rock musician Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser (Blue Oyster Cult) is 74. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., is 72. Country/gospel singer Barbara Fairchild is 71. Actor Megan Mullally is 63. Actor Vincent Irizarry is 62. Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci is 60. Rock musician David Ellefson is 57. Retired MLB All-Star Sammy Sosa is 53. Figure skater Tonya Harding is 51. Actor Rebecca Wisocky is 50. Actor Radha Mitchell is 48. Actor Lourdes Benedicto is 47. Actor Tamala Jones is 47. Actor Angela Watson is 47. Singer Tevin Campbell is 45. Actor Ashley Williams is 43. Actor Cote de Pablo is 42. Actor Ryan Gosling is 41. Contemporary Christian musician Chris Huffman is 41. Actor Anne Hathaway is 39. Pop singer Omarion is 37. NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is 33. Folk-rock musician Griffin Goldsmith (Dawes) is 31. Actor Macey Cruthird is 29.