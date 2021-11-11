This Day in History: November 11

Today is Thursday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2021. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 11, 1620, 41 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower, anchored off Massachusetts, signed a compact calling for a “body politick.”

On this date:

In 1831, former slave Nat Turner, who’d led a slave uprising, was executed in Jerusalem, Virginia.

In 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice in the Forest of Compiegne.

In 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member were interred in a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony presided over by President Warren G. Harding.

In 1938, Irish-born cook Mary Mallon, who’d gained notoriety as the disease-carrying “Typhoid Mary” blamed for the deaths of three people, died on North Brother Island in New York’s East River at age 69 after 23 years of mandatory quarantine.

In 1942, during World War II, Germany completed its occupation of France.

In 1966, Gemini 12 blasted off on a four-day mission with astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. aboard; it was the tenth and final flight of NASA’s Gemini program.

In 1972, the U.S. Army turned over its base at Long Binh to the South Vietnamese, symbolizing the end of direct U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War.

In 1987, following the failure of two Supreme Court nominations, President Ronald Reagan announced his choice of Judge Anthony M. Kennedy, who went on to win confirmation.

In 1992, the Church of England voted to ordain women as priests.

In 1998, President Clinton ordered warships, planes and troops to the Persian Gulf as he laid out his case for a possible attack on Iraq. Iraq, meanwhile, showed no sign of backing down from its refusal to deal with U.N. weapons inspectors.

In 2003, in Galveston, Texas, millionaire Robert Durst was found not guilty of murdering Morris Black, an elderly neighbor who Durst said he’d killed accidentally.

In 2004, Palestinians at home and abroad wept, waved flags and burned tires in an eruption of grief at news of the death of Yasser Arafat in Paris at age 75.

Ten years ago: Heralding the end of one war and the drawdown of another, President Barack Obama observed Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery by urging Americans to hire the thousands of servicemen and women coming home from Iraq and Afghanistan. A gunman armed with an assault rifle fired a series of shots at the White House from long range (Oscar Ramiro Ortega-Hernandez was sentenced to 25 years in prison under a plea bargain with prosecutors.)

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump shook up his transition team as he plunged into the work of setting up his administration, elevating Vice President-elect Mike Pence to head the operations. Three days after Election Day, President Barack Obama used his last Veterans Day speech to urge Americans to learn from the example of veterans as a divided nation sought to “forge unity” after the bitter 2016 campaign. Actor Robert Vaughn, 83, died in Connecticut.

One year ago: Georgia’s secretary of state announced an audit of presidential election results that he said would be done with a full hand tally of ballots because the margin was so tight; President-elect Joe Biden led President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes out of nearly 5 million votes counted in the state. Texas became the first state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. The U.S. marked Veterans Day with virtual gatherings and spectator-free parades; many of the traditional ceremonies were canceled because of the surging coronavirus that had killed thousands of veterans. Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber was the unanimous winner of the American League Cy Young Award; in the National League, Trevor Bauer became the first Cincinnati Reds pitcher to win the award.

In German air raids on London bombs were dropped on some of the West End?s most famous clubs, including the Reform, the Carlton and the Travellars? about 40 Conservative M.P.?s, who were in the Carlton Club when it was struck by two high explosive bombs, which wrecked the roof and upper stories, had narrow escapes. The damaged Carlton Club in London, Nov. 11, 1940. (AP Photo)

President Franklin Roosevelt told an Armistice Day audience on Nov. 11, 1940 at Arlington National Cemetery that he did not believe ?The era of democracy in human affairs can or will be snuffed out in our lifetime.? On the other hand the president predicted that the people under the ?Iron heels ?of dictators would? rebel.? (AP Photo)

This Chinese family converts the cow catcher of a locomotive into a traveling compartment as they join refugees fleeing by train before the advancing Japanese from Liuchow, on the Eastern Front of China, Nov. 11, 1944. Draped blankets protect them from the steam of the locomotive. (AP Photo)

This is a view of Chicago’s downtown skyline taken on Nov. 11, 1949. The buildings are from left: the Sheraton Hotel, the Wrigley Building, Lincoln Tower, Pure Oil Building and the London Guarantee Building. Wacker Drive is seen to the right of the Chicago River. (AP Photo/stf)

Rev. Alfred Juliano talks with a woman examining his hand-made car, the Aurora, in New York Nov. 11, 1957. The priest built the unusual-looking car. (AP Photo)

Edward Moore Kennedy, and Joan Bennett, kneel on altar and receive communion from Francis Cardinal Spellman, Archbishop of New York on Nov. 11, 1958 at the nuptial mass at St. Joesph’s Roman Catholic Church in Bronxville, New York. The groom’s parents are Mrs. and Mrs. Joseph P. Kennedy of Boston. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Bennett of New York City. (AP Photo)

President-elect John F. Kennedy is greeted at the West Palm Beach airport by a large crowd with outstretched arms trying to shake his hand upon his arrival in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 11, 1960. (AP Photo)

President-elect John F. Kennedy carries his daughter Caroline Kennedy as he leaves his plane at Washington National Airport, Nov. 11, 1960, with his wife Jacqueline preceding him. Mrs. Kennedy is expecting another child. (AP Photo/Byron Rollins)

Marlene Dietrich, wearing a long evening gown, is shown during her solo Broadway musical engagement at the Mark Hellinger Theater in New York City on Nov. 11, 1968. (AP Photo)

** FILE ** A fireman on Nov. 15, 1970, looks over the wreckage of a DC-9 jet that crashed the day before on approach near a mountaintop airport a few miles from Huntington, W.Va. The plane was carrying the Marshall University football team who were returning after a game against East Carolina. All 75 persons aboard were killed. On Saturday, Nov. 11, 2006, Marshall makes its second trip to East Carolina since the crash and its first since 1978. (AP Photo/File)

Cambodian soldier at center cringes from wounds as his buddies fire at nearby North Vietnamese positions, Nov. 11, 1972 during action to reopen vital route 5, North of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Road has been closed for past two months, forcing the government to ship rice and other food by air or down river. (AP Photo)

Country western stars Johnny Cash and wife June Carter Cash arrive at U.S. District Court in Washington to watch the Watergate cover-up trial, Nov. 11, 1974. The two were invited by prosecutor James Neal. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

Every citizen of Paris appears to be on the Place De L’Opera following the news of signing of the Armistice Treaty, Nov. 11, 1918. (AP Photo)

In his speech made on November 10, Mr. Churchill revealed that the enemy has for the last few weeks, directed his newest weapon, the long range rocket against this country. A number of the bombs have fallen at widely scattered points causing damage and casualties. In the midst of the wreckage caused by a rocket bomb which fell in southern England, Nov. 11, 1944, the gas man reads salvaged meters, before handing out rebates to bombed-out house-holders. (AP Photo)

Queen Mother Elizabeth takes a leisurely inspection tour of the restored Colonial City in Williamsburg, Virginia on Nov. 11, 1954. Her host and guide, Winthrop Rockefeller, chairman of the board of Colonial Williamsburg, shows her the way as they approach the Governors Palace through crowd-lined walkways. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)

Arlington National Cemetery, where more than 97,000 of the nation’s military dead are buried in Arlington, Virginia, is shown on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 1958. (AP Photo)

Police disperse throng of French settlers (nearly unseen in rear) who demonstrated against government plans which might result in Algerian independence during Armistice Day disturbance in Algiers on Nov. 11, 1959. A woman demonstrator waving French flag straggles in rear. (AP Photo)

Colonel Edwin Aldrin Sr. and his wife Marion, parents of Gemini 12 astronaut Edwin Aldrin, Jr., keep a close eye on television set being tuned in at their home in Brielle, N.J., Nov. 11, 1966. Adjusting the dial is Mrs. Aldrin’s sister Madeline Sternberg, of Coral Gables, Fla.. They were about to view the launching of Gemini 12 capsule which lifted astronaut Aldrin and his partner, James Lovell, Jr., into space on a four-day flight. (AP Photo/Martin L. Cohn)

Fire officials poke wooden sticks out of the windows of the John Hancock Center in Chicago on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 1981, as they try to stop costumed climber Daniel Goodwin from continuing his climb up the 100-story, 1107-foot-high building in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles E. Knoblock )

These industrious industrial robots on a Datsun automobile assembly line at Oppama, near Tokyo on Nov. 11, 1981 complete a series of complicated welds without the need for human supervision. This particular car assembly line is so automated that often visitors to the facility outnumber human workers. Labor unions in Japan have accepted the robots, as they free workers from assembly line tedium. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye)

Sgt. Benjamin Anderson while on patrol in Grenada on Friday, Nov. 11, 1983. Sgt. Anderson, attached to the 82nd Airborne, is from Rochester, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Diana, Princess of listens to Mike Kirsch, a member of Straight Inc. explain the procedure a 45-minute rap session as first lady Nancy Reagan, right, looks on at the drug center in Springfield, Va., on Monday, Nov. 11, 1985. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

President Woodrow Wilson and wife, Edith Bolling Wilson ride in a carriage on Armistice Day, 1918. (AP Photo)

President Warren G. Harding places a wreath on the casket of an unknown soldier from World War I in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Nov. 11, 1921 in Washington. (AP Photo)

President Herbert Hoover lays a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 11, 1931 in observance of Armistice Day. The president delivered his Armistice Day address, calling for re-establishment of confidence among the family of nations. (AP Photo)

French troops march around the Arc De Triomphe, in Paris, on Nov. 11, 1934, during the Armistice Day parade. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Narvel Felts is 83. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., is 81. Americana roots singer/songwriter Chris Smither is 77. Rock singer-musician Vince Martell (Vanilla Fudge) is 76. The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, is 76. Rock singer Jim Peterik (Ides of March, Survivor) is 71. Golfer Fuzzy Zoeller is 70. Pop singer-musician Paul Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 70. Rock singer-musician Andy Partridge (XTC) is 68. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 68. Rock singer Dave Alvin is 66. Rock musician Ian Craig Marsh (Human League; Heaven 17) is 65. Actor Stanley Tucci is 61. Actor Demi Moore is 59. Actor Calista Flockhart is 57. Actor Frank John Hughes is 54. TV personality Carson Kressley is 52. Actor David DeLuise is 50. Actor Adam Beach is 49. Actor Tyler Christopher is 49. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 47. Actor Scoot McNairy is 44. Rock musician Jonathan Pretus (formerly with Cowboy Mouth) is 40. Actor Frankie Shaw is 40. Musician Jon Batiste is 35. Actor Christa B. Allen is 30. Actor Tye Sheridan is 25. Actor Ian Patrick is 19.