This Day in History: November 10

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 10, the 314th day of 2021. There are 51 days left in the year.

On Nov. 10, 1951, customer-dialed long-distance telephone service began as Mayor M. Leslie Denning of Englewood, New Jersey, called Alameda, California, Mayor Frank Osborne without operator assistance.

In 1775, the U.S. Marines were organized under authority of the Continental Congress.

In 1871, journalist-explorer Henry M. Stanley found Scottish missionary David Livingstone, who had not been heard from for years, near Lake Tanganyika in central Africa.

In 1919, the American Legion opened its first national convention in Minneapolis.

In 1928, Hirohito was enthroned as Emperor of Japan.

In 1944, during World War II, the ammunition ship USS Mount Hood (AE-11) exploded while moored at the Manus Naval Base in the Admiralty Islands in the South Pacific, leaving 45 confirmed dead and 327 missing and presumed dead.

In 1969, the children’s educational program “Sesame Street” made its debut on National Educational Television (later PBS).

In 1975, the U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution equating Zionism with racism (the world body repealed the resolution in Dec. 1991).

In 1982, the newly finished Vietnam Veterans Memorial was opened to its first visitors in Washington, D.C., three days before its dedication. Soviet leader Leonid I. Brezhnev died at age 75.

In 2006, actor Jack Palance died in Montecito, California, at age 87.

In 2009, John Allen Muhammad, mastermind of the 2002 sniper attacks that killed 10 in the Washington, D.C. region, was executed. President Barack Obama visited Fort Hood, Texas, where he somberly saluted the 13 Americans killed in a shooting rampage, and pledged that the killer would be “met with justice — in this world, and the next.”

In 2017, facing allegations of sexual misconduct, comedian Louis C.K. said the harassment claims by five women that were detailed in a New York Times report “are true,” and he expressed remorse for using his influence “irresponsibly.”

In 2018, President Donald Trump, in France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, canceled a visit to a cemetery east of Paris where Americans killed in that war are buried; rainy weather had grounded the presidential helicopter. Authorities in Northern California said 14 additional bodies had been found in the ruins from a fire that virtually destroyed the town of Paradise.

Ten years ago: The National Archives released a transcript of former President Richard Nixon’s June 1975 grand jury testimony after a judge ordered the government to do so; in it, a feisty and cagey Nixon defended his legacy and Watergate-era actions.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump took a triumphant tour of the nation’s capital, where he held a cordial White House meeting with President Barack Obama, sketched out priorities with Republican congressional leaders and took in the majestic view from where he would be sworn in to office.

One year ago: Democrat Cal Cunningham conceded defeat to Republican Thom Tillis in their North Carolina Senate race; Democrats would now have to win both runoff races in Georgia in January in order to seize Senate control. (The Democrats would win both.) The U.S. hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections. A Vatican investigation found that bishops, cardinals and popes downplayed or dismissed reports of sexual misconduct by former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick; much of the blame went to Pope John Paul II, who appointed McCarrick archbishop of Washington, D.C. in 2000 despite an investigation that confirmed he had slept with seminarians. Tommy Heinsohn, who as a Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster over more than 60 years was with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships, died at 86.

King George V and Queen Mary in their royal coach returning to Buckingham Palace after the opening of Parliament in London, England Nov. 10, 1931. (AP Photo)

Flying squad Hong-Kong police reserve equipped with motorcycles in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 10, 1941. (AP Photo/Vaughn Meisling)

A private in the Australian Army gets a ducking while crossing the Surinam River in the Ramu Valley of New Guinea on Nov. 10, 1943. (AP Photo)

A crowd of more than 50,000 attending a youth rally, some armed with bamboo poles with spikes attached, react to a speech by Indonesian President Sokarno at the rally in Jakarta, Nov. 10, 1945. (AP Photo/Leslie Priest)

Group of children in the Pomak village of Glavki, Greece on Nov. 10, 1947, which has a population of about 500 persons. Many of the Pomaks have blond hair, blue eyes and almost Nordic features. There are about 50,000 Pomaks under the Greek flag. The remaining 300,000 are in Bulgaria. (AP Photo/Frank Noel)

Rocky Marciano is greeted by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Marchegiano, at muncipial airport in Brockton, Mass., on November 10, 1952, upon his first visit home since defeating former world champion Joe Louis. (AP Photo)

Turkish soldier walk in formation pulling the flag draped coffin of their president Mustafa Kemal Ataturk to the Mausoleum, were he will find his final rest 15 years after his death, situated on a hill near Ankara, November 10, 1953. More than 200,000 Turkish citizens came to pay their final tribute to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of modern Turkey. (AP Photo)

An Atlas missile carrying a monkey in its nose cone veers off course after launch and showers burning wreckage back on Cape Canaveral, Nov. 10, 1961. (AP Photo/Jim Kerlin)

President John. F. Kennedy stood with former Presidents Harry Truman, center, and Dwight Eisenhower on Nov. 10, 1962 in rose garden of the Roosevelt estate in Hyde Park, N.Y. this afternoon during burial services for Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt. Behind Truman is Vice President Lyndon Johnson with bowed head. (AP Photo)

Gordie Howe (9), right-winger for the Detroit Red Wings, lifts his stick high in the air after scoring the 545th goal of his National Hockey League career in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens in Detroit’s Olympia Stadium, Mich., Nov. 10, 1963. Red Wings player Billy McNeill (19) assisted Howe on the goal. Howe breaks the all-time record held by former Canadiens star Maurice Richard. Canadiens players are, goalie Charlie Hodges, Jacques Laperriere (2), Jean Beliveau (4) and Dave Balon. The Red Wings won, 3-0. (AP Photo)

Islamic scholar Mohammed Zafrulla Khan believes there is compelling evidence that Jesus Christ is buried, not in the Holy Land, but in this dusty tomb, seen Nov. 10, 1967, in a small dilapidated building in Srinagar, Kashmir. This is a rarely-permitted photograph of the Tomb of Yus Asaf the Prophet, as Jesus is known to followers of Islam. (AP Photo/S.P. Sahni)

Former Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox, Mrs. Cox, Sen. Hugh Scott, R-Penna., and Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., left to right, enter the Supreme Court in Washington on Nov. 10, 1975, to hear argument on the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1974. A wide range of political figures and organizations are challenging so-called post-Watergate campaign revisions. (AP Photo)

Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, the World Boxing Association lightweight champion, uses an unorthodox training method during his training session Nov. 10, 1982 at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. Mancini defends his title against No. 1-ranked challenger Duk Koo Kim of South Korea. (AP Photo/Scott Henry)

World middleweight champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler connects with a left to challenger Roberto Duran during their championship bout in Las Vegas, Nev., Thursday, Nov. 10, 1983. Hagler retained his title in a 15-round decision. (AP Photo)

Deep in the massive north Burma jungle, American trained Chinese soldiers, carrying the latest American arms, march over a narrow pathway, Nov. 10, 1943. These troops backed by American engineers, native scouts and a labor corps of thousands of Indians are steadily pushing into Burma the new Ledo road, the India-Burma land link which is iintended to tie up with the Burma road after the Japs are driven out. The advancing army receives virtually all its supplies by air. American fliers operating from bases in India sweep low and drop food, ammunition and other necessities by parachute. (AP Photo)

This Hollywood studio has an arsenal containing more firearms than were used in the Revolutionary War. Guns ranging from pre-French Revolution days through rockets are stored and used. The ammunition, naturally, is blank. One corner of the arsenal on the 20th Century-Fox lot in Hollywood, Calif., is shown, Nov. 10, 1955. (AP Photo)

Lights brighten New Yorks Times Square area as electric power was restored on Nov. 10, 1965 following the big power failure. This view is looking south from 47th street and 7th avenue. In center background is the allied chemical building. (AP Photo)

A group of Native Americans who took part in a forbidden encampment on Alcatraz Island to dramatize their demands to take over the rock in San Francisco Bay head for a Coast Guard craft which took them to the mainland, Nov. 10, 1969. Officials said that because the Indians left Alcatraz peacefully, no charges would be filed. (AP Photo/Robert W. Klein)

Scott Carpenter, original astronaut and now president of mobile products division Makon industries of Huntington Park, California was pensive during an interview on Nov.10, 1977. Reflecting today?s space outlook, he says: ?we will discover extra-terrestrial life.? (AP Photo/ETA)

A girl security guard patrolling the embassy compound as the delegation went in to see the hostages being held by students in Tehran Nov. 10, 1979. The security around then embassy was tightened up as thousands of demonstrators gathered chanting Anti-American slogans. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sayad )

Singer Dolly Parton, Nov. 10, 1982. (AP Photo/Humphrey)

Pres. Ronald Reagan greets President-elect George H. W. Bush, left, upon his arrival to the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 1988, Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

East German border policemen, right, refuse to shake hands with a Berliner who stretches out his hand over the border fence at the eastern site nearby Checkpoint Charlie border crossing point, Friday morning, November 10, 1989, after the borders were opened according to the announcement by the East German government. (AP Photo/Lutz Schmidt)

President Bill Clinton speaks by telephone to Vice President Gore who was attending a pro-North America Free Trade Agreement in Denver, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Nov. 10, 1993. The vice president debated the trade pact with Ross Perot during a nationally televised event. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)

Trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange continues its frantic pace as the Dow Jones Industrial Average marched to an all-time intra-day high of 1,007.15, Nov. 10, 1972, surpassing the 1,011.11 high point set on Feb. 9, 1966. The market closed at 995.26, a record closing level, which according to analysts, was buoyed by President Nixon’s election victory and Vietnam peace hopes. Photo was made at 12:32 PM, a few moments after the high point was reached. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

The Manhattan skyline, as seen from the Queens borough of the city, comes back to life in the early hours of Nov. 10, 1965, after having been plunged into darkness during a massive power failure affecting the northeastern U.S. and parts of Ontario, Canada on Nov. 9. Most prominent buildings, from left, are: the UN Secretariat, the Empire State Building, the Chrysler building and the Pan Am building. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

?Miss Penny?, a Marine Gorsair attack-bomber named for 3-year-old Penny Nelson on Nov. 10, 1952 who was striken with pelio and hasn?t been told that her Marine father is missing in action, rolls down the runway after completing another combat mission over North Korea. Penny is expected to leave the hospital and return to her Long Beach, California, home on the Marine Corp?s 177th birthday, the 10th of November. She still thinks her father, First Lt. Forrest A. Nelson, is flying in Korea. She gets letters from him regularly, but what she doesn?t know is that he was shot down on a combat mission over Communist held North Korea and the letters are being written by Nelson?s buddies in the ?Devilcats? squadron. The letters are signed ?Daddy.? On this mission Penny?s plane was piloted by Caption Robert D. Alexander, 31, Seattle, Washington. Alexander?s wife, Judith, and children, Scott, 5, and Bonnie, 1, live at 16776 Third Ave. Seattle. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Rex L. Alexander, 4615 Wallingford Ave. Seattle. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Blues singer Bobby Rush is 87. Actor Albert Hall is 84. Country singer Donna Fargo is 80. Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., is 78. Lyricist Tim Rice is 77. Actor Jack Scalia is 71. Movie director Roland Emmerich is 66. Actor Matt Craven is 65. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 65. Actor Mackenzie Phillips is 62. Author Neil Gaiman (GAY’-mihn) is 61. Actor Vanessa Angel is 58. Actor Hugh Bonneville is 58. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 58. Actor Michael Jai (jy) White is 57. Country singer Chris Cagle is 53. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 53. Actor Ellen Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) is 52. Actor-comedian Orny Adams is 51. Rapper U-God is 51. Rapper-producer Warren G is 51. Actor Walton Goggins is 50. Comedian-actor Chris Lilley is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 47. Rock singer-musician Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World) is 46. Rapper Eve is 43. Rock musician Chris Joannou (joh-AN’-yoo) (Silverchair) is 42. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 39. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 38. Actor Josh Peck is 35. Pop singer Vinz Dery (Nico & Vinz) is 31. Actor Genevieve Buechner is 30. Actor Zoey Deutch (DOYCH) is 27. Actor Kiernan Shipka is 22. Actor Mackenzie Foy is 21.