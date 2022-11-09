Today is Wednesday, Nov. 9, the 313th day of 2022. There are 52 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 9, 1989, communist East Germany threw open its borders, allowing citizens to travel freely to the West; joyous Germans danced atop the Berlin Wall.

On this date:

In 1620, the passengers and crew of the Mayflower sighted Cape Cod.

In 1872, fire destroyed nearly 800 buildings in Boston.

In 1918, it was announced that Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm II would abdicate; he then fled to the Netherlands.

In 1935, United Mine Workers president John L. Lewis and other labor leaders formed the Committee for Industrial Organization (later renamed the Congress of Industrial Organizations).

In 1938, Nazis looted and burned synagogues as well as Jewish-owned stores and houses in Germany and Austria in a pogrom or deliberate persecution that became known as “Kristallnacht.”

In 1965, the great Northeast blackout began as a series of power failures lasting up to 13 1/2 hours, leaving 30 million people in seven states and parts of Canada without electricity.

In 1970, former French President Charles de Gaulle died at age 79.

In 1976, the U.N. General Assembly approved resolutions condemning apartheid in South Africa, including one characterizing the white-ruled government as “illegitimate.”

In 2007, President Gen. Pervez Musharraf of Pakistan placed opposition leader Benazir Bhutto under house arrest for a day and rounded up thousands of her supporters to block a mass rally against his emergency rule.

In 2011, after 46 seasons as Penn State’s head football coach and a record 409 victories, Joe Paterno was fired along with the university president, Graham Spanier, over their handling of child sex abuse allegations against former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton conceded the presidential election to Republican Donald Trump, telling supporters in New York that her defeat was “painful, and it will be for a long time.” But Clinton told her faithful to accept Trump and the election results, urging them to give him “an open mind and a chance to lead.”

Evander Holyfield mixes it up with Mike Tyson in the first round at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 9, 1996. Holyfield won the bout in the the eleventh round by TKO. (AP Photo/Jeff Scheid)

The damage done to the Tower of London by bombs in a Nazi air raid, on Nov. 9, 1940. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 1983 file photo, U.S. President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan stand with Emperor Hirohito at a welcoming ceremony on their arrival in Tokyo. Japans longest-serving emperor has received one of the longest-ever official histories, but despite being 24 years in the making and 12,000 pages long, scholars and journalists say the annals of the former emperor are still incomplete. In a tradition that dates back 14 centuries, the Imperial Household Agency released a 61-volume history on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014 that includes childhood letters to his parents while stepping gingerly around what many really want to know: Hirohitos thinking on issues such as his responsibility for World War II and the Yasukuni shrine for the war dead. (AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami, File)

A caravan comes from the sand hills in the desert near Mogador, French Morocco, where Vichy radio reported a new American landing, Nov. 9, 1942. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II places wreath on Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, England on Nov. 9, 1952 as Britain honors her war dead in traditional Remembrance Day ceremony. Standing in center right are the Duke of Edinburgh (dark uniform) and the Duke of Gloucester (light uniform). Other dignitaries hold wreaths which were placed on the monument. (AP Photo)

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, left, and host Arsenio Hall gesture for time during taping of the Arsenio Hall Show Nov. 9, 1991 in Los Angeles. It was “Magic’s” first public appearance since announcing that he planned to retire from the Los Angeles Lakers after contrating the HIV virus. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

New Zealand aviator Jean Batten prior to taking off from Hatfield on November 9, 1935 for Lympne before making a trans-Atlantic flight. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 1965, file photo, New York City is seen in darkness from the Queens neighborhood of Long Island City during a power failure that left most of the northeastern United States and parts of Canada without power for hours. The buildings with lights had emergency power generators. (AP Photo/File)

In 2020, President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, injecting more uncertainty to a rocky transition period as Joe Biden prepared to assume the presidency; Trump said Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, would serve as acting secretary.

Ten years ago: Retired four-star Army Gen. David Petraeus abruptly resigned as CIA director after an affair with his biographer, Paula Broadwell, was revealed by an FBI investigation. Thousands of union bakers went on strike against Hostess Brands, Inc., to protest cuts to wages and benefits under a new contract offer. (Hostess responded by shutting down its operations and selling its assets to new owners who revived the Hostess brand.)

Five years ago: During a visit to Beijing, President Donald Trump criticized what he called a “very one-sided and unfair” trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but said he didn’t blame China for having taken advantage of the U.S. Actor John Hillerman, best known for his supporting role on the TV series “Magnum, P.I.,” died at the age of 84 at his home in Houston.

One year ago: A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service struck down a Trump-era rule that would have opened millions of acres of forest in Oregon, Washington and California to potential logging. Max Cleland, who lost three limbs to a hand grenade in Vietnam and later became a groundbreaking Veterans Administration chief and U.S. senator from, died at his Atlanta home at 79. Brian Williams, who anchored NBC’s “Nightly News” before losing that job in 2015 for making false claims about his wartime experiences, announced that he was leaving the network after 28 years.

Today’s Birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 91. Movie director Bille August is 74. Actor Robert David Hall is 74. Actor Lou Ferrigno is 71. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is 70. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 63. Rock musician Dee Plakas (L7) is 62. Actor Ion Overman is 53. Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 58. Rapper Scarface (Geto Boys) is 52. Blues singer Susan Tedeschi is 52. Actor Jason Antoon is 51. Actor Eric Dane is 50. Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 49. Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 45. R&B singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 44. Country singer Corey Smith is 43. Country singer Chris Lane is 38. Actor Emily Tyra is 35. Actor Nikki Blonsky is 34. Actor-model Analeigh Tipton is 34.