Today is Friday, Nov. 4, the 308th day of 2022. There are 57 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 4, 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a right-wing Israeli minutes after attending a festive peace rally.

On this date:

In 1842, Abraham Lincoln married Mary Todd in Springfield, Illinois.

In 1879, humorist Will Rogers was born in Oologah, Oklahoma.

In 1922, the entrance to King Tutankhamen’s tomb was discovered in Egypt.

In 1942, during World War II, Axis forces retreated from El Alamein in North Africa in a major victory for British forces commanded by Lt. Gen. Bernard Montgomery.

In 1956, Soviet troops moved in to crush the Hungarian Revolution.

In 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began as militants stormed the United States Embassy in Tehran, seizing its occupants; for some of them, it was the start of 444 days of captivity.

In 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan won the White House as he defeated President Jimmy Carter by a strong margin.

In 1985, to the shock and dismay of U.S. officials, Soviet defector Vitaly Yurchenko announced he was returning to the Soviet Union, charging he had been kidnapped by the CIA.

In 1991, Ronald Reagan opened his presidential library in Simi Valley, California; attending were President George H.W. Bush and former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald R. Ford and Richard Nixon — the first-ever gathering of five past and present U.S. chief executives.

In 2007, King Tutankhamen’s face was unveiled for the first time to the public more than 3,000 years after the pharaoh was buried in his Egyptian tomb.

In 2008, Democrat Barack Obama was elected the first Black president of the United States, defeating Republican John McCain. California voters approved Proposition 8, a constitutional amendment outlawing same-sex marriage, overturning a state Supreme Court decision that gave gay couples the right to wed just months earlier.

In 2020, a day after the presidential election, victories in Michigan and Wisconsin left Joe Biden one battleground state short of winning the White House. President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory in several key states and called the election process “a major fraud on our nation.”

Ten years ago: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said cold temperatures would leave “tens of thousands” of people whose homes were damaged by Superstorm Sandy in need of alternate housing. A 2-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of African wild dogs when he fell into their pen from a viewing area at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

Tipper Gore, wife of Vice President-elect Al Gore, Jr., and Hillary Rodham Clinton, wife of President-elect Bill Clinton, wave to supporters at a presidential victory party at the Excelsior Hotel in Little Rock, Ark., Tuesday, Nov. 4, 1992. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

Vice President-elect Al Gore, Jr., and his wife, Tipper, walk down the runway to the stage in front of the Old State House in Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 1992 as they are introduced. President-elect Bill Clinton, wife Hillary and daughter, Chelsea, are standing on the stage. The Clinton/Gore ticket won the presidential election in a landslide. (AP Photo)

Evander Holyfield, left, is dazed as he falls to the canvas after being hit by Riddick Bowe during their fight Saturday, Nov. 4, 1995, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Treasury Secretary Henry Morgenthau, Jr., right, were in a happy mood when they made an election eve appearance before Hudson Valley neighbors in Kingston, New York, Nov. 4, 1940. They are shown seated in the car in which the chief executive made his traditional tour. (AP Photo/George R. Skadding)

President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower wears a broad grin at his campaign headquarters in New York on Nov. 4, 1952, as returns indicate a winning trend. The victorious candidate faced cheering supporters after as the Republican vote assumed landslide proportions. (AP Photo)

PFC Charles Blount from Houston, Texas sits on his pack as he reads a copy of Newsweek on the tarmac of the airport at Point Salines, Grenada on Friday, Nov. 4, 1983. PFC Blount of the 82nd Airborne was waiting to leave Grenada. (AP Photo/Pete Leabo)

President Corazon Aquino and Philippine Armed Forces Chief Gen. Renato De Villa salute the troops prior to the Presidents departure from Manila for Canada and the United States, Nov. 4, 1989. President Aquino will be away for 8 days. (AP Photo/Alberto Marquez)

Five years ago: China’s rubber-stamp legislature made it a criminal offense to disrespect the country’s national anthem, punishable by up to three years in prison; the move came amid rising nationalist appeals from the ruling Communist Party. Saudi Arabian authorities began a wave of arrests of dozens of the country’s most powerful princes, military officers, businessmen and government ministers in a purported anti-corruption sweep; they included potential rivals or critics of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

One year ago: The Biden administration issued a rule requiring tens of millions of Americans who worked at companies with 100 or more employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested for the virus weekly. (The Supreme Court rejected that rule in January 2022, finding that the administration had overstepped its authority.) The Biden administration sued Texas over new voting rules, saying that the restrictions surrounding mail-in voting requirements and voter assistance violated federal civil rights protections. A Texas real estate agent, Jennifer Leigh Ryan, who bragged she wasn’t going to jail for storming the U.S. Capitol because she was white, had blond hair and had a good job, was sentenced to two months behind bars. Drug gang gunmen stormed ashore at a beach on Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast in front of luxury hotels and executed two drug dealers from a rival gang.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Loretta Swit is 85. R&B singer Harry Elston (Friends of Distinction) is 84. Blues singer Delbert McClinton is 82. Former first lady Laura Bush is 76. Actor Ivonne Coll is 75. Rock singer-musician Chris Difford (Squeeze) is 68. Country singer Kim Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 62. Actor-comedian Kathy Griffin is 62. Actor Ralph Macchio is 61. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 61. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 53. Rapper-producer Sean “Puffy” Combs is 53. TV personality Bethenny Frankel is 52. Actor Anthony Ruivivar is 52. Soul/jazz singer Gregory Porter is 51. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 47. Actor Heather Tom is 47. R&B/gospel singer George Huff is 42. Actor Emme Rylan is 42. Actor Chris Greene (Film: “Loving”) is 40.