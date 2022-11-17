Today is Thursday, Nov. 17, the 321st day of 2022. There are 44 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 17, 1869, the Suez Canal opened in Egypt.

On this date:

In 1800, Congress held its first session in the partially completed U.S. Capitol building.

In 1917, French sculptor Auguste Rodin died at age 77.

In 1947, President Harry S. Truman, in an address to a special session of Congress, called for emergency aid to Austria, Italy and France. (The aid was approved the following month.)

In 1969, the first round of Strategic Arms Limitation Talks between the United States and the Soviet Union opened in Helsinki, Finland.

In 1973, President Richard Nixon told Associated Press managing editors in Orlando, Florida: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook.”

In 1979, Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini ordered the release of 13 Black and/or female American hostages being held at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

In 1989, the Walt Disney animated feature “The Little Mermaid” opened in wide release.

In 1997, 62 people, most of them foreign tourists, were killed when militants opened fire at the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor, Egypt; the attackers, who also hacked their victims, were killed by police.

In 2002, Abba Eban, the statesman who helped persuade the world to approve the creation of Israel and dominated Israeli diplomacy for decades, died near Tel Aviv; he was 87.

In 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger was sworn in as the 38th governor of California.

In 2018, Argentina’s navy announced that searchers had found a submarine that disappeared a year earlier with 44 crewmen aboard; the government said it would be unable to recover the vessel.

In 2020, President Donald Trump fired the nation’s top election security official, Christopher Krebs, who had refuted Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud and vouched for the integrity of the vote. Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said the U.S. would reduce troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan to about 2,500 in each country by mid-January, accelerating troop withdrawals during Trump’s final days in office. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California easily won reelection as House Republican leader.

Ten years ago: Israel destroyed the headquarters of Hamas’ prime minister and blasted a sprawling network of smuggling tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip, broadening a blistering four-day-old offensive against the Islamic militant group. A speeding train crashed into a bus carrying Egyptian children to their kindergarten, killing 48 children and three adults.

Five years ago: Sen. Al Franken apologized to the woman who had accused him of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour; the Minnesota Democrat said he remembered the encounter differently. The Rev. Jesse Jackson disclosed that he had been receiving outpatient care for two years for Parkinson’s disease.

Aerial view of the island of Manpura, East Pakistan where a cyclone hit on November 13, 1970, with a tidal wave flattening the land of structures and homes photographed on November 17, 1970 after most buildings were swept out to sea. Manpura is located about 105 miles south of Dacca, East Pakistan. Survivors have no drinking water because the wells are full of sea water from the tidal wave. This view was taken from a U.S. Aid helicopter that brought supplies to the area. (AP Photo/ Harry Koundakjian)

Muhammad Ali stands over Buster Mathis after Ali dropped him to the canvas for the second time in the final round of their 12-round bout in Houston on Nov. 17, 1971. Ali won a unanimous decision. Referee is Chris Jordan. (AP Photo)

President Jimmy Carter and Mickey Mouse get their heads together during a 50th birthday party for the famous mouse at the White House in Washington on Nov. 17, 1978. Amy Carter hosted the party and invited handicapped children as her guests. (AP Photo)

Boxer Aaron Pryor, junior welterweight champion, attends a dance practice with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company in a gym in Cincinnati, Nov. 17, 1980. Pryor participated in the ballet class as part of his training for his title defense against Gaetan Hart of Canada in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Hinckley)

President Ronald Reagan while attending the annual live Thanksgiving Turkey presentation at the White House in Washington on Friday, Nov. 17, 1984, protects himself from flying feathers, as the live bird being presented to the first family flaps his wings in protest of the occasion. John Hendricks of the NTF hangs on to the bird name R.J. standing for robust and juicy which was raised to the weight of 53-pounds by turkey farmer Hendricks in Shelby, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt and members of his party proceed towards the Hermitage, home of President Andrew Jackson, during the Roosevelts visit to Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 17, 1934. With the president and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt is Tenn. Gov. Hill McAlister and Congressman Joseph W. Byrns. The visit to Hermitage took place during the president’s tour of inspection through the Tennessee Valley Development Area. (AP Photo)

Jackie Robinson, Brooklyn Dodger second baseman, and his wife, view an action picture of the ball player in New York on Nov. 17, 1949. Robinson was named most valuable player in the National League on the basis of his 1949 record. Robinson, first member of the African American race to win this honor in modern major league baseball, polled 12 of 24 firsts, in the competition conducted by 24 members of the Baseball Writers Association, three from each major league city. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

People carrying signs protesting school integration march up the steps of the Louisiana capitol in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Thursday, Nov. 17, 1960. The legislature met in special session to continue its fight against court-ordered school integration which began in two New Orleans schools on Monday. This group was made up of people from the fourth congressional district in northern Louisiana. (AP Photo/TWP)

One year ago: The House voted to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for posting an animated video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. Florida Republicans approved a sweeping bill to hobble coronavirus vaccine mandates in businesses. Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying Jan. 6 rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the more recognizable figures in the assault on the Capitol, was sentenced to 41 months in prison. Rapper Young Dolph, widely admired in the hip-hop community for his authenticity and fierce independence, was shot and killed inside a cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. (Two men have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.) The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected a request by Steven Avery to review his conviction for a 2005 killing; the case was the focus of a popular Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

Today’s Birthdays: Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., is 88. Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 84. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio is 81. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 80. Actor Lauren Hutton is 79. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 78. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 78. Movie director Roland Joffe is 77. Former Democratic National Chairman Howard Dean is 74. Former House Speaker John Boehner is 73. Actor Stephen Root is 71. Rock musician Jim Babjak (The Smithereens) is 65. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 64. Actor William Moses is 63. Entertainer RuPaul is 62. Actor Dylan Walsh is 59. Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is 58. Actor Sophie Marceau is 56. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 56. Blues singer/musician Tab Benoit is 55. R&B singer Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition; Bell Biv DeVoe) is 55. Rock musician Ben Wilson (Blues Traveler) is 55. Actor David Ramsey is 51. Actor Leonard Roberts is 50. Actor Leslie Bibb is 49. Actor Brandon Call is 46. Country singer Aaron Lines is 45. Actor Rachel McAdams is 44. Rock musician Isaac Hanson (Hanson) is 42. Former MLB outfielder Ryan Braun is 39. Musician Reid Perry (The Band Perry) is 34. Actor Raquel Castro is 28.