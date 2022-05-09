Today in History

Today is Monday, May 9, the 129th day of 2022. There are 236 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 9, 1994, South Africa’s newly elected parliament chose Nelson Mandela to be the country’s first Black president.

On this date:

In 1860, writer J.M. Barrie, the creator of Peter Pan, was born in Kirriemuir, Scotland.

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson, acting on a joint congressional resolution, signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.

In 1945, with World War II in Europe at an end, Soviet forces liberated Czechoslovakia from Nazi occupation. U.S. officials announced that a midnight entertainment curfew was being lifted immediately.

In 1951, the U.S. conducted its first thermonuclear experiment as part of Operation Greenhouse by detonating a 225-kiloton device on Enewetak Atoll in the Pacific nicknamed “George.”

In 1962, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology succeeded in reflecting a laser beam off the surface of the moon.

In 1965, Russian-born American pianist Vladimir Horowitz performed publicly for the first time in 12 years with a recital at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Also in 1965, Bob Dylan played the first of two sold-out performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Both shows had sold out in less than four hours. Donovan and The Beatles were in the audience for opening night.

In 1970, Lynyrd Skynyrd first performed “Free Bird” in public, at the grand opening of the Jacksonville Art Museum in Jacksonville, Florida.

Also in 1970, President Richard Nixon made a surprise and impromptu pre-dawn visit to the Lincoln Memorial, where he chatted with a group of protesters who’d been resting on the Memorial steps after protests against the Vietnam War and the Kent State shootings.

In 1974, the House Judiciary Committee opened public hearings on whether to recommend the impeachment of President Richard Nixon. (The committee ended up adopting three articles of impeachment against the president, who resigned before the full House took up any of them.)

In 1978, singer Fee Waybill of The Tubes fell off the stage during a concert in England and broke his leg.

In 1980, 35 people were killed when a freighter rammed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay in Florida, causing a 1,400-foot section of the southbound span to collapse.

In 1989, country singer Keith Whitley was found dead at his Nashville-area home. A coroner ruled he died of an overdose of alcohol. He was 33.

In 1990, singer Sinead O’Connor refused to appear with comedian Andrew Dice Clay on “Saturday Night Live.”

In 1994, singer Willie Nelson was arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge after police in Hewitt, Texas, found the butt of a joint in the ashtray of his Mercedes-Benz.

In 2000, singer Marc Anthony married former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres in Las Vegas. They divorced in 2004.

In 2016, Filipinos went to the polls to elect Rodrigo Duterte, the controversial, tough-talking mayor of Davao city, to be their country’s next president.

In 2019, Pope Francis issued a groundbreaking new church law requiring all Catholic priests and nuns to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups by their superiors to church authorities.

In 2020, singer Little Richard died of bone cancer at a family home in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was 87.

In 2020, the Food and Drug Administration approved a coronavirus antigen test that could quickly detect virus proteins from swabs that were swiped inside the naval cavity.

Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers march in support of nuclear power plants outside the Johnstown War Memorial Arena, May 9, 1979. The annual stockholders’ meeting of the General Public Utilities (GPU) is to be held in Johnstown on Wednesday. GPU is the parent company for Metropolitan Edison, the owners of the nuclear plant at Three Mile Island near Harrisburg, Penn. (AP Photo)

Detective James Mills of the Boston Police Department checks window of apartment of Beverly F. Samons, formerly of Beckley, W.V., found strangled in her Cambridge apartment, May 9, 1963. She was a 26-year-old music student. (AP Photo/Frank C. Curtin)

U.S. Vice-President Al Gore and his wife Tipper joined by First Lady Hillary Clinton arrive at Jan Smuts airport in Johannesburg, Monday, May 9, 1994. They will attend the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday for Nelson Mandela, South Africas first black President. (AP Photo/Joao Silva)

President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton leave the Foundry United Methodist Church after attending services with their daughter Chelsea in Washington, May 9, 1993. Clinton will travel to Cleveland and Chicago on Monday. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)

Michael Douglas and Whoopi Goldberg arrive at a cocktail party at the Majestic Hotel in Cannes, May 9, 1992, along the French Riviera, during the 45th International Film Festival. Douglas stars in the movie “Basic Instinct” and Goldberg in “The Player,” both official entries at the festival. (AP Photo/Rhoda Birndorf)

People enjoy the warm weather around the central square in Kiev on May 9, 1986, a national holiday observing the anniversary of Victory-Europe Day. The mood of the city after the Chernobyl accident was an underlying concern but no panic. (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko))

Actress Elizabeth Taylor, national chairwoman, American Foundation for AIDS research, rest while testifying before a Senate subcommittee at Capitol Hill, Thursday, May 9, 1986 in Washington. Ms. Taylor asked the subcommittee to appropriate funds for researching a cure for the deadly disease. (AP Photo/Lana Harris)

Former Vice Pres. Walter Mondale and his wife Joan, left, face supporters, Tuesday, May 9, 1984, Washington, D.C. Mondale, ignoring the outcome in Ohio and Indiana primaries, said his victories in Maryland and North Carolina were another very important step toward the Democratic presidential nomination. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Italian actress Sophia Loren at Cannes film festival in Cannes, France, May 9, 1983. (AP Photo)

Prince Charles and his bride-to-be, Lady Diana Spencer, flanked by Lord and Lady Romsey at Broadlands, the home of the late Lord Mountbatten at Romsey on May 9, 1981. The Prince and Lady Diana were opening a new Mountbatten exhibition. (AP Photo/Ron Bell/Press Association) *UK OUT*

Three-year-old Rollie Cohen listens intently as Beach Boys Bruce Johnston, center, and Mike Love soothe her with a melody during a concert in Sunrise, Florida, May 9, 1981. The Beach Boys recently celebrated their 20th anniversary as a singing group and their music appeals to children of all ages. (AP Photo/Ray Fairall)

Pres. Jimmy Carter, right, and French President Giscard d’Estaing wave to onlookers outside the French Residence when both met for a short talk before they went to the Four-Power Summit at 10 Downing Street, Monday, May 9, 1977, London, England. (AP Photo)

Brazilian soccer star Pele appears on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show,” May 9, 1973. (AP Photo/Allen Green)

Anti-war demonstrators Mass on the Ellipse in Washington on May 9, 1970. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Atlanta second baseman Felix Millan called The Kitten by fans because hes so quick, whistles at the batter as he does almost incessantly, throughout a ballgame in Atlanta, Georgia on May 9, 1969, depicting why Manager Luman Harris calls him the perfect baseball player. (AP Photo/JH)

President John F. Kennedy discusses a question as he holds a news conference in the State Department auditorium in Washington, May 9, 1962. In a statement which he said would set the record straight, the chief executive said only tax evaders would be adversely affected by his proposal tax withholding on interest and dividends. (AP Photo)

Crooner Bing Crosby – in 1890 era drag – gets the once over from French actress Nicole Maurey on the set of the film “High Time”, May 9, 1960 in Hollywood. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)

These three flyers checking their maps and waiting for flying weather on May 9, 1957, third to conquer an impressive barrier, the Atlantic Ocean. All three succeeded. From the left are: Clarence Chamberlain, pilot of the airplane Columbia, George Noville, member of Commander Richard Byrds crew, and Charles Lindbergh, pilot of The Spirit of St. Louis. In a flight of some 33 hours, Lindbergh became the first men to fly the Atlantic alone. The others, though they missed their European destinations, all crossed the Atlantic successfully. Location unknown. (AP Photo)

Interior of a sewing factory in Germany, on May 9, 1939. (AP Photo)

Democratic presidential candidate Jesse Jackson, center, poses for pictures with sons Jesse Jr., left, and Jonathan, right, after they graduated from North Carolina A&T, May 9, 1988, at the Greensboro Coliseum, and Jackson Sr. gave the commencement address. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)

Anthropologist Jane Goodall goes through slides before making presentation in Chicago Saturday, May 9, 1982. (AP Photo / Charles Knoblock).

Paul McCartney performing in concert at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto on May 9, 1976. (AP Photo)

Bob Dylan and others sing at a benefit at Madison square garden in New York on May 9 , 1974, in honor of the late Chilean President Salvador Allende, show, from left, are: actor Dennis Hopper, Arlo Guthrie, film director Melvin Van Peebles (behind Guthrie), Melanie, Dylan and Dave Van Ronk. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

Caroline, right, Courtney, center, and Carrie Kennedy are seen in a pup tent at a campsite, May 9, 1967. Courtney and Carrie are Robert Kennedy’s children. (AP Photo)

Member of the British royal family and the Shah of Iran stand during playing of National Anthems in London’s Royal Opera House where they watched performance of the ballet at night on Thursday, May 9, 1959 in honor of the visiting Shah. From left in front row of Royal Box are the Shah, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret. (AP Photo)

Jackie Robinson, infielder for the Brooklyn Dodgers, swings his bat in this action pose at Ebbett’s Field in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 9, 1951. (AP Photo)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth watches King George as he prepares to take a cine film shot of H.M.S. Repulse from the deck of the liner Empress of Australia, as they travel to Canada, on May 9, 1939. (AP Photo)

War Admiral wins the Kentucky Derby two lengths ahead of his challenger, Pompoon, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. on May 9, 1937. The speedy son of Man o’ War won after asserting his superiority early in the race. (AP Photo)

Robert Vincent Ogle, a subway brakeman, and his son, Vincent, pictured in a New York police station before they were released by authorities when convinced by the father that his motherless child was not the kidnapped Lindbergh baby, May 9, 1932. A taxi driver who took the man and child to a boat in Boston, Mass., became suspicious when Ogle lowered the cabs curtains, notified police and Ogle and the baby was taken in custody when the boat docked in New York, who intends sailing for Ireland Ogle/produced a birth certificate showing the child was his. (AP Photo)

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama declared his unequivocal support for same-sex marriage in a historic announcement that came three days after Vice President Joe Biden spoke in favor of such unions on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney repeated his opposition to gay marriage, telling reporters in Oklahoma City, “I believe that marriage is between a man and a woman.” Hair stylist Vidal Sassoon, 84, died in Los Angeles.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, ousting the nation’s top law enforcement official in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether Trump’s campaign had ties to Russia’s meddling in the election that sent him to the White House.

One year ago: The Biden administration loosened regulations on the transport of petroleum products on highways, as part of an effort to avoid disruptions in the fuel supply in the wake of a ransomware attack that shut down a major fuel pipeline system across the East Coast. Joyous reunions among vaccinated parents and children across the country marked Mother’s Day, the second one to be celebrated during the coronavirus pandemic. A man fatally shot six people at a Colorado birthday party before killing himself; police said he was upset after not being invited to the gathering thrown by his girlfriend’s family. Trainer Bob Baffert announced that Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit had tested positive for an excessive amount of a steroid. (State racing stewards disqualified Medina Spirit in February 2022, ten weeks after the horse’s death from a heart attack; they declared second-place finisher Mandaloun the Derby winner.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-writer Alan Bennett is 88. Actor and politician Glenda Jackson is 86. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 85. Musician Sonny Curtis (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 85. Singer Tommy Roe is 80. Singer-musician Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield and Poco) is 78. Actor Candice Bergen is 76. Pop singer Clint Holmes is 76. Actor Anthony Higgins is 75. Singer Billy Joel is 73. Blues singer-musician Bob Margolin is 73. Rock singer-musician Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick) is 72. Actor Alley Mills is 71. Actor Amy Hill is 69. Actor Wendy Crewson is 66. Actor John Corbett is 61. Singer Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode) is 60. Actor Sonja Sohn is 58. Rapper Ghostface Killah is 52. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos is 47. R&B singer Tamia is 47. Actor Daniel Franzese is 44. Rock singer Pierre Bouvier (Simple Plan) is 43. Actor Rosario Dawson is 43. Rock singer Andrew W.K. is 43. Actor Rachel Boston is 40. TV personality Audrina Patridge is 37. Actor Grace Gummer is 36.