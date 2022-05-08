Today in History

Today is Sunday, May 8, the 128th day of 2022. There are 237 days left in the year. This is Mother’s Day.

On May 8, 1996, South Africa took another step from apartheid to democracy by adopting a constitution that guaranteed equal rights for Blacks and whites.

In 1541, Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto reached the Mississippi River.

In 1846, the first major battle of the Mexican-American War was fought at Palo Alto, Texas; U.S. forces led by Gen. Zachary Taylor were able to beat back Mexican forces.

In 1915, Regret became the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced on radio that Nazi Germany’s forces had surrendered, and that “the flags of freedom fly all over Europe.”

On May 8, 1961, Ricky Nelson marked his 21st birthday by officially changing his stage name to Rick.

In 1965, Bob Dylan made one of the earliest music videos when he filmed a promotional clip for his single, “Subterranean Homesick Blues.” It shows him flipping through cards with words and short phrases while standing in an alley in London.

In 1968, George D. Hay died. He was the originator of the Grand Ole Opry broadcasts over station WSM in Nashville. The program, originally called the “Barn Dance,” was first broadcast on Nov. 28, 1925.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon announced that he had ordered the mining of Haiphong Harbor during the Vietnam War.

Also in 1972, Billy Preston became the first rock performer to headline at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

In 1973, militant American Indians who had held the South Dakota hamlet of Wounded Knee for 10 weeks surrendered.

In 1978, David R. Berkowitz pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn courtroom to murder, attempted murder and assault in connection with the “Son of Sam” shootings that claimed six lives and terrified New Yorkers. (Berkowitz was sentenced to six consecutive life prison terms.)

In 1981, the debut album by Loverboy was certified gold in the U.S.

In 1984, the Soviet Union announced it would boycott the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

In 1990, a Los Angeles judge ordered Frito-Lay and an advertising agency to pay singer Tom Waits almost $2.5 million. The agency had hired a Waits imitator to sing a jingle for Frito-Lay’s corn chips.

In 1991, Epic Records released Pearl Jam’s first U.S. promo single, with the songs “Alive” and “Wash” and a cover of The Beatles’ “I’ve Got A Feeling.”

In 1992, Genesis opened its “We Can’t Dance” tour in Irving, Texas.

In 1993, the Muslim-led government of Bosnia-Herzegovina and rebel Bosnian Serbs signed an agreement for a nationwide cease-fire.

In 1996, actor Julie Andrews turned down her Tony nomination for “Victor/Victoria” to protest her “overlooked colleagues,” including her husband, director Blake Edwards.

In 1999, actor Dana Plato of “Diff’rent Strokes” died of an apparent accidental drug overdose in Moore, Oklahoma. She was 34.

In 2003, the Senate unanimously endorsed adding to NATO seven former communist nations: Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

In 2010, Betty White hosted “Saturday Night Live” after fans campaigned for it on Facebook.

In 2018, President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear accord with Iran and restored harsh sanctions; Trump had been a severe critic of the deal negotiated by the Obama administration in which Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear program.

In 2020, the unemployment level surged to 14.7%, a level last seen when the country was in the throes of the Great Depression; the government reported that 20 million Americans had lost their jobs in April amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

A sleepy Japanese man climbs into a room, five feet wide, five feet high and 6 feet 7 inches long in Tokyo, May 8, 1981. Its one of fad-happy Japans innovations, the capsule hotel. Opened and equipped with color television, radio, writing desk, mirror and safety deposit box, the capsules are filled every night with customers who pay about 12 dollars a night. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara)

During the second of three court sessions in the Son of Sam murder trial, Bronx district attorney Mario Merola revealed to the courtroom that David Berkowitz, the accused Son of Sam killer, had claimed responsibility for setting 2,000 fires in New York City since 1974. Merola said a spot check of the claims contained in Berkowitz diaries revealed that the fires had occurred. One page of the Berkowitz fire diary shown May 8, 1978. (AP Photo)

Neysa Moskowitz, whose daughter Stacy was among the victims slain by the so-called “Son of Sam,” killer, answers questions at news conference in office of her lawyer, as her husband Jerry, right, listens, May 8, 1978. Moments later, emotion proved too much and Mr. Moskowitz broke down. They were among the relatives of victims who crowded into a packed court in New York in the day to hear David Berkowitz plead guilty to all six “Son of Sam” slayings including that of Stacy. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

An armored police van arrives at the Brooklyn supreme court in New York, Monday, May 8, 1978 carrying David Berkowitz, the accused Son of Sam killer. Minutes later the ex-postal clerk told a packed courtroom that he was the Son of Sam killer who gunned down 20-year-old Stacy Moskowitz during a year-long random murder spree. It was wrong, the 24-year-old Berkowitz said to judge Joseph R. Corso. (AP Photo/Pickoff)

Former Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger brought along two pairs of eyeglasses as he appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Monday, May 8, 1978 in Washington. Kissinger testified before the panel on the proposed sale of U.S. warplanes to countries in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Harrity)

Muhammad Ali plans to go into business with the First African Arabian Corp., an international firm that is involved in global marketing of goods and services. One of its items will be a cola named ?Champ? cola which Ali drank during an elaborate press conference on Monday, May 8, 1978 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/ Nick Ut)

Everybody smiles as U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale holds two year-old Katy Regan of London, England. Katy was part of the welcoming committee during Mondale’s arrival on Thursday, May 8, 1978 at the Erawan Hotel in Bangkok. Katy is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Regan, residents of Bangkok. (AP Photo/ Gary Mangkorn)

Philadelphia Flyers star Bobby Clarke wears a disgusted look in the locker room on Wednesday, May 8, 1975, after his team lost in overtime 4-3 to the New York Islanders at New Yorks Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York City. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

Demonstration of construction workers building the nearby World Trade Center are shown during a rally in lower Manhattan, supporting President Richard M. Nixon and against New York City Mayor John V. Lindsay, May 20, 1970. It was the final in a series of protests that began May 8, some of which turned violent, in reaction to high school and college students who protested, among other things, the Kent State shootings. (AP Photo/Spencer Jones)

Jim (Catfish) Hunter in action as he pitched a perfect no hit, no run, no anything against the Minnesota Twins last night. It was the first perfect game pitched in the American League in 46 years and the first of Hunter’s major league career.The Athletics won the perfect game 4-0 on May 9,1968 in Oakland, (AP Photo)

Southern Christian Leadership Conference officials Leon Hall and Hosea Williams, field director of the Poor People’s Campaign, lead a small band of volunteers from the campaign across Dexter Avenue in Montgomery, Alabama, May 8, 1968 on their way to a nearby church to place a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In background, police and elements of the Alabama National Guard man a barricade in front of the Alabama Capitol where a long line of mourners wait to pass by the bier of Gov. Lurleen Wallace in the rotunda. The action came after Montgomery police turned back a planned mass march to the church. (AP Photo)

Former President Harry S. Truman, famous for his almost daily early morning walks, leads newsmen on such a stroll in Washington on May 8, 1964, on his 80th birthday. (AP Photo)

Navy Cmdr. Alan Shepard and his wife Louise return greetings to high-perched spectators during drive down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House to the Capitol in Washington on May 8, 1961. Police estimated that the crowd which turned out to honor Americas first man in space at 250,000 persons. At left is front seat is James Webb, director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. (AP Photo)

Shanghai, cut off from the rest of China by Communist advances, is a city of uncertainty. Tension and confusion is evident, shown May 8, 1949. Money changes hands by the billions; police and troops are alerted against subversive activities; refugees crowd the city. Here, a government tank – one of roving protective force within the city – moves slowly through crowded intersection. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

U.S. President Harry S. Truman cuts a cake on his 61st birthday anniversary in the White House, Washington, D.C., on May 8, 1945. The day marked his first full day as a resident in the executive mansion. (AP Photo)

At Allied headquarters in the Aitape, Papua New Guinea area on May 8, 1944, keeping front line troops informed as they run down 60,000 Jap troops cut off in that vicinity, are, left to right: Lt. Col. Harold Conly Brookhart, Des Moines, Iowa, chief of staff; Maj. Wm. C. Branton, Greenville, Miss.; and Brig. Gen. Jens Anderson Doe, of Chicago, Ill., and Carmel, Calif., commanding general of the first task force, 6th Army. (AP Photo)

Former President Jimmy Carter poses during an interview in New York, Thursday, May 8, 1986. Carter says the bombing attack on Libya was counterproductive, making Libyan Col. Moammar Gadhafi a hero in much of the world and imprisoning Americans in their own borders. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

Mrs. Carl Anderson of Princeton carries her daughter Elizabeth, nine-months, as she pickets outside the State House in Trenton, N.J., May 8,1969. A group of other mothers and children were on hand to demonstrate in favor of a liberalized abortion law. (AP Photo)

Still looking as sad as ever, Cleo, the famed Bassett hound actor of the series, The Peoples Choice, keeps in shape by balancing and rolling a large round basket in the yard at the home of her owner and trainer, Frank Inn, in Sun Valley, Calif., May 8, 1957. The long-eared hound is rolling in the dough as well. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)

TV singer Pat Boone shops for the family after his classes at Columbia University in New York, May 8, 1956. Between the Arthur Godfrey Show, making recordings, personal appearances, and attending college full time, Pat is a pretty busy young man. (AP Photo)

Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson, senate majority leader, kisses his wife and puts his arms around his two daughters, Lynda Bird, right, and Lucy Baines, May 8, 1956 in Washington on his return from Texas and a political victory over Gov. Allan Shivers. A crowd of almost a thousand persons was on hand to greet Johnson and House Speaker Sam Rayburn. At extreme left is Rep. Homer Thornberry, of Texas. (AP Photo/Bob Schutz)

Amish youngster eats an apple left over from his school lunch in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on May 8, 1946, as he meanders home through the blossoming countryside. (AP Photo)

British RAF servicemen and Danish Red Cross girls ride through the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark, May 8, 1945, to celebrate the city’s feedom after German troops had been ordered to lay down their arms and surrender to the nearest British troops. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth)

This is an aerial view of The New York World’s Fair taken May 8, 1940. (AP Photo)

The Kentucky Derby winner Omaha is shown taking an easy gallop at Pimlico Race Track in Baltimore on May 8, 1935 over the track on which he will vie with other prize 3-year-olds in Saturday?s classic mile and 3/16th test. He seemed to find it to his liking. (AP Photo)

Amelia Earhart poses with her husband George P. Putnam after completing her non-stop flight from Mexico City, a 2100-mile journey in 14 hours and 20 minutes, May 8, 1935, Newark, N.J. (AP Photo)

Brazilian soccer star Pele holds ball autographed for President Richard Nixon in the chief executive’s office in Washington, May 8, 1973. The president holds a 1957 newspaper clipping shown them together in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The soccer star’s wife Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi looks on at left. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)

In this May 8, 1987, file photo, former Sen. Gary Hart waves his arms to quiet applause from supporters, during a press conference announcing his withdrawal from the Democratic presidential race in Denver. Note to prominent people doing questionable things: Don’t invite authorities or the press to check up on you while you do it. Just as presidential candidate Gary Hart once baited reporters to “follow me around” if they thought he was stepping out on his wife, Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich told people on the eve of his arrest Tuesday that they were welcome to tape his public and private phone calls. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)

Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., gestures to supporters during an appearance at the National Press Club in Washington at night, Tuesday, May 8, 1984. Flanking the Democratic presidential contender are: Rep. Raymond Kogovsek, D-Colo., left, and Lee Hart. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Ten years ago: Six-term veteran Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar lost a bitter Republican primary challenge, his nearly four-decade career in the Senate ended by tea party-backed state Treasurer Richard Mourdock, who was defeated the following November by Democrat Joe Donnelly. North Carolina voters decided overwhelmingly to strengthen their state’s gay marriage ban. Children’s book author Maurice Sendak, 83, died in Danbury, Connecticut.

Five years ago: A suspect, Aaron Juan Saucedo, was arrested in a string of serial killings that terrified a Phoenix neighborhood, a huge break in a case that involved nine deaths and a dozen separate shootings. (Saucedo has pleaded not guilty; he is still awaiting trial.)

One year ago: Colonial Pipeline, the operator of a major pipeline system that carried fuel across the East Coast, said it had been victimized by a ransomware attack and had halted all pipeline operations to deal with the threat. A car bombing attack in Afghanistan’s capital killed more than 90 people, many of them students leaving a girls’ school.

Today’s Birthdays: Naturalist Sir David Attenborough is 96. Singer Toni Tennille is 82. Actor James Mitchum is 81. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 80. Jazz musician Keith Jarrett is 77. Actor Mark Blankfield is 74. Singer Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 71. Rock musician Chris Frantz (Talking Heads) is 71. Rockabilly singer Billy Burnette is 69. Rock musician Alex Van Halen is 69. Actor David Keith is 68. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo is 67. Sports commentator/former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 65. Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is 61. Actor Melissa Gilbert is 58. Rock musician Dave Rowntree (Blur) is 58. Country musician Del Gray is 54. Rock singer Darren Hayes is 50. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 47. Blues singer-musician Joe Bonamassa is 45. Actor Matt Davis is 44. Actor Elyes Gabel is 39. Actor Domhnall Gleeson is 39. Actor Julia Whelan is 38. Actor Nora Anezeder is 33.