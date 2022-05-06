Today is Friday, May 6, the 126th day of 2022. There are 239 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 6, 1937, the hydrogen-filled German airship Hindenburg caught fire and crashed while attempting to dock at Lakehurst, New Jersey; 35 of the 97 people on board were killed along with a crewman on the ground.

On this date:

In 1882, President Chester Alan Arthur signed the Chinese Exclusion Act, which barred Chinese immigrants from the U.S. for 10 years (Arthur had opposed an earlier version with a 20-year ban).

In 1910, Britain’s Edwardian era ended with the death of King Edward VII; he was succeeded by George V.

In 1935, the Works Progress Administration began operating under an executive order signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In 1941, Josef Stalin assumed the Soviet premiership, replacing Vyacheslav M. Molotov. Comedian Bob Hope did his first USO show before an audience of servicemen as he broadcast his radio program from March Field in Riverside, California.

In 1942, during World War II, some 15,000 American and Filipino troops on Corregidor island surrendered to Japanese forces.

In 1954, medical student Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile during a track meet in Oxford, England, in 3:59.4.

In 1994, former Arkansas state worker Paula Jones filed suit against President Bill Clinton, alleging he’d sexually harassed her in 1991. (Jones reached a settlement with Clinton in November 1998.)

In 2004, President George W. Bush apologized for the abuse of Iraqi prisoners by American soldiers, calling it “a stain on our country’s honor”; he rejected calls for Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s resignation.

In 2006, Lillian Gertrud Asplund, the last American survivor of the sinking of the Titanic, died in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, at age 99.

In 2010, a computerized sell order triggered a “flash crash” on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones industrials to a loss of nearly 1,000 points in less than half an hour.

In 2013, kidnap-rape victims Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight, who went missing separately about a decade earlier while in their teens or early 20s, were rescued from a house just south of downtown Cleveland. (Their captor, Ariel Castro, hanged himself in prison in September 2013 at the beginning of a life sentence plus 1,000 years.)

In 2020, New York City began shutting down its subway system overnight to allow for additional cleaning and disinfecting of cars and stations amid the pandemic. President Donald Trump reversed course on plans to wind down his COVID-19 task force; he said the force would shift its focus toward rebooting the economy and developing a vaccine.

Ten years ago: Vice President Joe Biden told NBC’s “Meet the Press” he was “absolutely comfortable” with gay couples who marry getting the same civil rights and liberties as heterosexual couples. Socialist Francois Hollande defeated conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy to become France’s next president. Actor George Lindsey, “Goober” on “The Andy Griffith Show,” died in Nashville at age 83.

Five years ago: A Nigerian military official said 83 Chibok schoolgirls had been released more than three years after they were abducted from their boarding school by Boko Haram extremists.

One year ago: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 48-page elections bill that Republicans said would guard against fraud and vote harvesting; Democrats and voting rights advocates said it was an attempt to make it harder for some people to vote. In an election-year surprise, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that she would not seek a second term. The Los Angeles Angels cut 41-year-old superstar Albert Pujols. (Pujols would finish the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, before returning to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022.)

The German dirigible Hindenburg floats over New York City on the afternoon of May 6, 1937 as it heads for Lakehurst, N.J. to complete the 21st crossing from Germany to the United States. Later in the evening, the airship burst into flames when attempting to land. (AP Photo)

The German dirigible Hindenburg, with the swastika symbol visible on its tail wing, is shown just before it crashed upon landing at the U.S. Naval Station in Lakehurst, N.J., on May 6, 1937. (AP Photo)

Conn McCreary sits astride Pensive in the winner’s circle in Louisville, May 6, 1944 after riding Owner Warren Wright?s Derby to victory in the richest derby in history. Left is Trainer Ben Jones and holding horse is Owner Wright of Chicago. (AP Photo)

Trailriders negotiate a narrow path built among the pink cliffs of Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, May 6, 1946. (AP Photo/National Park Service and U.P Railroad)

Because of the intense cold the inhabitants of town on the Japan Sea wrap up everything but their eyeballs. A typical sight along the waterfront is these bundled up female stevedores who unload the catch from the fishing fleet, May 6, 1947. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

Actor Paul Valentine carries his bride, Princess Flaveen Sultana Abdul Ali Khan, through stage door entrance at Martin Beck Theater in New York on May 6, 1952. Following wedding ceremony in Jersey City, N.J. he and the princess, daughter of Abdul Ali Khan of Kermanshah Iran, were married by Jersey City Municipal Court Judge Edward F. Zampella. Valentine has one of the leads in new play Wish You Were Here in rehearsal at the Martin Beck. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

This is excavation at Lafayette Street, then known as Elm Street, near Pearl Street, for New York’s subway line, seen May 6, 1901. (AP Photo)

Sigmund Freud contemplates a bust of himself, sculpted for his 75th birthday by O. Nemen, centre, and presented to him in 1931 in the garden of his village home in Potzlein, near Vienna. Freud’s studies of the subconcious changed the whole concept of man’s mind. (AP Photo)

The German zeppelin Hindenburg flies over Manhattan on May 6, 1937. A few hours later, the ship burst into flames in an attempt to land at Lakehurst, N.J. (AP Photo)

Two of the famous Dagenham girl pipers Peggy Iris, left, and Margaret Fraser from the ENSA show Globe Trotters. They volunteered to come abroad and pipe to the men of the fighting forces. They have just returned from a tour of the western desert. The Sphinx hears the sound of the pipes as Peggy Iris and Margaret Fraser play in the desert, in Egypt, on May 6, 1943. (AP Photo)

The Flying Wallendas perform on bicycles on a high wire, May 6, 1942. (AP Photo)

Great Britain Princess Margaret with Anthony Armstrong Jones at Buckingham Palace after their wedding in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 1960. (AP Photo)

Close-up of Belgian actress Catherine Spaak (left) and Italian actress Didi Porego, as they appear in a new Italian film Le Monachine (The small Nuns), which is presently being shot in Rome on May 6, 1963. It is the first time Miss Spaak has taken up her film work again, after the less than a month ago gave birth to a girl. In the film Miss Spaak plays the part of a young nun who comes to Rome to try to convince an airline to change the route of its jet planes, as they disturb the quiet of a childrens school, located on a mountain near Rome. (AP Photo/Girolamo di Majo)

American Actor Robert Redford at the Cannes film festivals before their presentation of their film ?Jeremiah Johnson? May 6, 1972. (AP Photo/Levy)

The Pope John Paul II arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, and celebrates a mass on May 6, 1980. (AP Photo/Gianni Foggia and Claudio Luffoli)

Singer Diana Ross shown getting star in Hollywood?s ?Walk of Fame? May 6, 1982. (AP Photo)

Psychiatric Social worker Julie Gale sits amid the rubble of her home on May 6,1983 in Coalinga following Monday’s earthquake. Gale is helping quake victim recover from the trauma that look away their homes and livelihood. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

President George H W Bush returns to the White House from Camp David, Md. Bush is chased by granddaughter Marshall Bush and dog Ranger, an offspring of Millie. Walker Hancock, a Texas sculptor follows the president to the White House on May 6, 1990 in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Celebrities who participated in the night of 100 stars III pose for a group shot Saturday, May 6, 1990, on the stage of New York’s Radio City Music Hall. The event held for the third year is to benefit the Actor’s Fund of America. Mayor of New York City David Dinkins, front center in top hat, is flanked by Jessica Tandy, left, and Jimmy Stewart. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)

A Palestinian man runs away from an exploding tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers to disperse stone throwers after an Islamic Jihad protest in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, May 6, 1994. (AP Photo/Gavin Smith)

Michael Jackson appears at a news conference at the announcement of his three-year contract with Pepsi Cola, in New York, May 6, 1986. The contract for the singer is worth up to $15 million. Pepsi Cola officials say this is the largest sponsorship packages with a performing artist in history. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan)

Bangladeshis on the Urir Island in the Bay of Bengal rush to a landing spot where a helicopter bringing 500 kgs (1000 lbs) of bread from Dhaka is about to land, Monday, May 6, 1991. On this island human casualties where low as cyclone shelters are available, but cattle and crop are totally destroyed. (AP Photo/Udo Weitz)

Today’s Birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays is 91. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., is 88. Rock singer Bob Seger is 77. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 77. Gospel singer-comedian Lulu Roman is 76. Actor Alan Dale is 75. Actor Ben Masters is 75. Actor Richard Cox is 74. Actor Gregg Henry is 70. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is 69. TV personality Tom Bergeron is 67. Actor Roma Downey is 62. Rock singer John Flansburgh (They Might Be Giants) is 62. Actor Julianne Phillips is 62. Actor-director George Clooney is 61. Actor Clay O’Brien is 61. Rock singer-musician Tony Scalzo (Fastball) is 58. Actor Leslie Hope is 57. Actor Geneva Carr (TV: “Bull”) is 56. Rock musician Mark Bryan (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 55. Rock musician Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) is 51. Actor Stacey Oristano is 43. Model/TV personality Tiffany Coyne is 40. Actor Adrianne Palicki is 39. Actor Gabourey Sidibe is 39. Actor-comedian Sasheer Zamata is 36. Rapper Meek Mill is 35. Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is 32. Actor-singer Naomi Scott is 29. Actor Noah Galvin is 28.