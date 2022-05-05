Today is Thursday, May 5, the 125th day of 2022. There are 240 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 5, 1961, astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr. became America’s first space traveler as he made a 15-minute suborbital flight aboard Mercury capsule Freedom 7.

On this date:

In 1494, during his second voyage to the Western Hemisphere, Christopher Columbus landed in Jamaica.

In 1821, Napoleon Bonaparte, 51, died in exile on the island of St. Helena.

In 1925, schoolteacher John T. Scopes was charged in Tennessee with violating a state law that prohibited teaching the theory of evolution. (Scopes was found guilty, but his conviction was later set aside.)

In 1942, wartime sugar rationing began in the United States.

In 1945, in the only fatal attack of its kind during World War II, a Japanese balloon bomb exploded on Gearhart Mountain in Oregon, killing the pregnant wife of a minister and five children. Denmark and the Netherlands were liberated as a German surrender went into effect.

In 1973, Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby, the first of his Triple Crown victories.

In 1981, Irish Republican Army hunger-striker Bobby Sands died at the Maze Prison in Northern Ireland on his 66th day without food.

In 1994, Singapore caned American teenager Michael Fay for vandalism, a day after the sentence was reduced from six lashes to four in response to an appeal by President Bill Clinton.

In 2009, Texas health officials confirmed the first death of a U.S. resident with swine flu.

In 2014, a narrowly divided Supreme Court upheld Christian prayers at the start of local council meetings.

In 2016, former Los Angeles trash collector Lonnie Franklin Jr. was convicted of 10 counts of murder in the “Grim Sleeper” serial killings that targeted poor, young Black women over two decades.

In 2020, Tyson Foods said it would resume limited operation of its huge pork processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, with enhanced safety measures, more than two weeks after closing the facility because of a coronavirus outbreak among workers. Facebook said it had removed several accounts and pages linked to QAnon, taking action for the first time against the far-right conspiracy theory circulated among Trump supporters.

Ten years ago: Five Guantanamo Bay prisoners, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-proclaimed mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks, were arraigned in a proceeding that dragged on for 13 hours due to stalling tactics by the defendants.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump signed his first piece of major legislation, a $1 trillion spending bill to keep the government operating through September. The Labor Department reported a burst of hiring in April 2017 as employers added 211,000 jobs, more than double the weak showing in March.

One year ago: A federal judge in Washington ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority when it imposed a national eviction moratorium. (The moratorium would remain in place during a Justice Department appeal; it was allowed to expire at the end of July.) The Biden administration joined calls for lifting patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help poor parts of the world get more doses. Four months after Facebook suspended the accounts of former President Donald Trump, the company’s quasi-independent oversight board upheld the bans, but told Facebook to specify how long they would last. Peloton recalled about 125,000 treadmills; the Tread+ treadmills had been linked to the death of one child and injuries to 29 others. A government report said the U.S. birth rate had fallen by 4% in 2021, the largest single-year decrease in nearly 50 years.

Space capsule, aboard which astronaut Alan B. Shepard, Jr., made America?s first space flight, arrives aboard the carrier Lake Champlain on May 5, 1961 after being picked up at sea by helicopters, along with the astronaut. (AP Photo/Burroughs

Astronaut Alan Shepard aboard the USS Lake Champlain on May 5, 1961, after successful flight (sub-orbital). (AP Photo)

Astronaut Alan B. Shepard, with model of spacecraft in background, May 5, 1961. (AP Photo)

Alan B. Shepard Jr., is hoisted up to helicopter from his space capsule after it landed in the Atlantic Ocean, May 5, 1961, following space flight from Cape Canaveral. Picture was taken by camera attached to exterior of helicopter, pointed straight down and operated from within helicopter. (AP Photo)

Japanese men fly a kite made of paper and bamboo and decorated with a picture of Tokyo Olympic Games poster and Japanese character Hihaku, May 5, 1964 in Showa Town, Japan. (AP Photo/Nobuyuki Masaki)

Medics prepare to evacuate Marine Pfc. Robert E. Herbison of Medford, Ore., after he was wounded in the head and legs by Viet Cong sniper fire, May 5, 1965. Herbison was hit during Marine offensive operation against Viet Cong village complex of Le My, southwest of Da Nang, South Vietnam on May 4. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

The Yokohama Port Festival held in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo, Japan on May 5, 1976. Smiling and waving from the U.S.A. is Miss Christina Schendel, ambassador from Disneyland, Los Angeles, who is a special guest to the annual event. Dozens of baton twirlers and music bands also wind through the city street for the festival which drew more than 210,000 people. (AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami)

Paloma Picasso, daughter of the late Spanish artist Pablo Picasso smiles on her wedding to Argentine playwright Raphael Lopez-Sanchez, background left, on May 5, 1978 at the town hall in Paris, France. (AP Photo)

Conductor Mitch Millar holds his ears as music from 76 members of the International Trombone Association blasts out, May 5, 1979 in Boston, after their rehearsal as soloists in Sunday evenings Boston Pops concert. The trombonist range in age from thirteen to fifty. (AP Photo)

Capt. Manuel Fernandez, Jr., gives the “thumbs up” sign while sitting in cockpit of his Sabre Jet on alert line in Korea, May 10, 1953. Stars stenciled on side of cockpit represent his “Mig” score as of May 5. On May 10th he shot down his 13th Russian-built MIG, the most jets shot down by a single pilot during aerial fight near Yalu River. (AP Photo)

Two new and improved electron microscopes will be placed on view for the first time before a meeting of the society of American Bacteriologists at the Hotel Pennsylvania May 5, 1944 in New York. The microscopes were developed by engineers and designers of the RCA laboratories. Shown here with one of the new models are left to right: Dr. V. K. Zworykin, associate director of the laboratories; Perry Smith, design engineer; and Dr. James Hillier, young pioneer in electron microscopy, shown with the new desk-sized “Super-Eye” May 4, 1944. The electrion microscope is 50 times more sensitive than the finest optical microscope and the new size makes it available for the first time to smaller laboratories and universities. (AP Photo)

Czech patriots in Prague, the last Nazi stronghold, rose in revolt on May 5, in an Endeavor to wrest the capital from the Germans. After driving the civilians from their houses, S.S. troops engaged in a mass slaughter. Along the highway from Benesov to Prague, anti-tank barricades were built, while German tanks ringed the city. Street fighting ensued, and many patriots were killed. Patriot snipers were posted behind barricades, in cellars, and in attics, pending the arrival of Russian troops. The scene of jubilation in Wenceslas Square, Principle Square in Prague, July 8, 1945, as the first Russian tanks rolled into the city to free it from the Nazi oppressors. Partisan forces can be seen in foreground. (AP Photo)

** FILE ** British transport ship Ocean Vigour, carrying Jews from aboard the Exodus refugee ship after trying to enter Palestine illegally, is seen near Cuxhaven, Germany, in this Sept. 6, 1947 file photo. More than 400 pages of formerly secret documents released Monday, May 5, 2008 by Britain’s National Archives show how the British government tried to send thousands of Palestine-bound Jewish survivors of the Nazi genocide back to postwar Germany without inflaming world opinion. Despite the best efforts of early spin doctors to portray the move in the most sympathetic light, the decision to turn away the more than 4,500 Jews on board the Exodus refugee ship turned into a humanitarian and public relations debacle for Britain. (AP Photo/Brug, file)

The scene in Market Square, Market Street, Johannesburg, May 5, 1960. Note cross pattern of electrified trams. In the background a towering skyscraper office building. In contrast to the one right which has seen many years service. (AP Photo)

Astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr., the first American to journey into space, peers into his Freedom 7 space capsule after it is recovered from the Atlantic Ocean and taken aboard the aircraft carrier USS Lake Champlain, May 5, 1961. The Freedom 7 (MR-7) spacecraft was launched by a Redstone vehicle at 9:34 a.m. EST. Shepard’s flight, return from space, the splashdown at sea and recovery were seen on television by millions of viewers around the world. (AP Photo)

Dummy of Soviet Cosmonaut is reclining on a Vostok spaceship couch, May 5, 1965. The entire unit can be ejected from the sperical capsule when it nears the ground. The cosmonaut then leaves the couch unit and descends the rest of the way by parachute. The dummy is part of the Moscow display of the Vostok. (AP Photo)

These are some objects found in the ruins of Pompeii, Italy, shown May 5, 1970. (AP Photo/Gianni Foggia)

Secretariat, with jockey Ron Turcotte up, passes the twin spires of Churchill Downs during the running of the 99th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky. on May 5, 1973. (AP Photo)

Accompanied by an Associated Press photographer, these federal agents raided this large-scale operation near Griffin, Ga., on May 5, 1937. Getting down to the job of breaking up equipment and destroying materials on hand, they have pulled bungs huge mash barrels. (AP Photo/James N. Keen)

Scenes of wild excitement greeted men of the sixth airborne division and the RAF regiment when they arrived in Copenhagen on Saturday on May 5 by Dakota aircraft. Cheering crowds thronged the streets to wave a welcome to the British soldiers as they drove through the newly liberated capital. Men of the RAF regiment leaving the Copenhagen Airport, May 5, 1945. Uniformed soldiers of the Danish Underground movement can be seen in fore ground as part of the guard of honor and in background keeping back the surging. (AP Photo)

A long line of mourners files past a policeman as they enter the chapel at the Gawler Funeral Home in Washington on May 5, 1957 to pass the casket and pay their last respects to Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis). The line at times was almost two blocks long. The Wisconsin senator, a controversial political figure, died May 2 of a liver ailment at Bethesda Naval Hospital. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)

Astronaut Alan M. Shepard is rescued by a U.S. Marine helicopter at the termination of his sub-orbital flight down range from the Florida eastern coast, May 5, 1961. (AP Photo)

There were many tense faces in the Redstone missile blockhouse at Cape Canaveral, May 5, 1961during countdown for manned space flight. Wearing glasses at upper right is Dr. Werner von Braun, father of the Redstone missile. It was the Redstone which tossed Alan B. Shepard?s capsule on its historic space flight. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Pat Carroll is 95. Country singer-musician Roni Stoneman is 84. Actor Michael Murphy is 84. Actor Lance Henriksen is 82. Comedian-actor Michael Palin is 79. Actor John Rhys-Davies is 78. Rock correspondent Kurt Loder is 77. Rock musician Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) is 74. Actor Melinda Culea is 67. Actor Lisa Eilbacher is 65. Actor Richard E. Grant is 65. Former broadcast journalist John Miller is 64. Rock singer Ian McCulloch (Echo and the Bunnymen) is 63. Broadcast journalist Brian Williams is 63. Rock musician Shawn Drover (Megadeth) is 56. TV personality Kyan Douglas is 52. Actor Tina Yothers is 49. R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn is 47. Actor Santiago Cabrera is 44. Actor Vincent Kartheiser is 43. Singer Craig David is 41. Actor Danielle Fishel is 41. Actor Henry Cavill is 39. Actor Clark Duke is 37. Soul singer Adele is 34. Rock singer Skye Sweetnam is 34. R&B singer Chris Brown is 33. Figure skater Nathan Chen is 23.