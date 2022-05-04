Today is Wednesday, May 4, the 124th day of 2022. There are 241 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 4, 1970, Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire during an anti-war protest at Kent State University, killing four students and wounding nine others.

On this date:

In 1776, Rhode Island declared its freedom from England, two months before the Declaration of Independence was adopted.

In 1886, at Haymarket Square in Chicago, a labor demonstration for an 8-hour work day turned into a deadly riot when a bomb exploded.

In 1904, the United States took over construction of the Panama Canal from the French.

In 1932, mobster Al Capone, convicted of income-tax evasion, entered the federal penitentiary in Atlanta. (Capone was later transferred to Alcatraz Island.)

In 1942, the Battle of the Coral Sea, the first naval clash fought entirely with carrier aircraft, began in the Pacific during World War II. (The outcome was considered a tactical victory for Japan, but ultimately a strategic one for the Allies.)

In 1945, during World War II, German forces in the Netherlands, Denmark and northwest Germany agreed to surrender.

In 1961, the first group of “Freedom Riders” left Washington, D.C., to challenge racial segregation on interstate buses and in bus terminals.

In 1998, Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski was given four life sentences plus 30 years by a federal judge in Sacramento, California, under a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty.

In 2001, Bonny Lee Bakley, wife of actor Robert Blake, was shot to death as she sat in a car near a restaurant in Los Angeles. (Blake, accused of Bakley’s murder, was acquitted in a criminal trial but found liable by a civil jury and ordered to pay damages.)

In 2006, a federal judge sentenced Zacarias Moussaoui to life in prison for his role in the 9/11 attacks, telling the convicted terrorist, “You will die with a whimper.”

In 2011, President Barack Obama said he had decided not to release death photos of Osama bin Laden because their graphic nature could incite violence and create national security risks. Officials told The Associated Press that the Navy SEALs who’d stormed bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan shot and killed him after they saw him appear to lunge for a weapon.

In 2020, New York state reported more than 1,700 previously undisclosed coronavirus deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities. Struggling fashion brand J.Crew became the first major retailer to file for bankruptcy protection since the start of the pandemic. Former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula died at 90; he’d won more games than any other NFL coach.

Ten years ago: The U.S. and China outlined a tentative deal to send Chen Guangcheng a blind legal activist, to America for study and potentially bring a face-saving end to a delicate diplomatic crisis. (Chen left China on May 19, 2012.) Adam Yauch, 47, the gravelly-voiced rapper who helped make The Beastie Boys one of the seminal groups in hip-hop, died in New York.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump met with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull aboard the USS Intrepid, a decommissioned aircraft carrier in New York, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the World War II Battle of the Coral Sea, which reinforced the ties between the U.S. and Australia. A U.S. service member was killed in Somalia during an operation against the extremist group al-Shabab, the first American combat death there in more than two decades. Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II’s 95-year-old husband, Prince Philip, was retiring from royal duties.

One year ago: President Joe Biden set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth. (The effort would fall short, with a 67% vaccination rate.) Crews in Mexico City untangled train carriages from the steel and concrete wreckage that fell onto a roadway a day earlier, killing 26 people. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu missed a midnight deadline to put together a new governing coalition; his Likud party would be pushed into the opposition for the first time in 12 years.

Chinese police try in vain to contain a huge crowd of student marchers during a pro-reform demonstration on Thursday, May 4, 1989 in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami)

Nelson Mandela, President of the African National Congress, adjusts his party’s flags before the start of his press conference on Tuesday, May 4, 1993 in London hotel. Mandela, in Britain as the guest of the British government, said the greatest threat to peace in South Africa is from white rightwing extremists. (AP Photo/Denis Paquin)

This is a drawing by a child in Houston, Texas shown May 4, 1993, who was released from the Branch Davidian compound and interviewed by the Trauma Assessment Team headed by Bruce Perry, MD. Phd. of Taylor College of Medicine. Asked what she thought would happen at Mount Carmel, this vision of fire with a stairway leading to heaven resulted. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A teddy bear wearing a button of Oklahoma bombing victim Valerie Koelsch, 33, of Oklahoma City, is part of the makeshift memorial in remembrance of the victims killed in the April 19 car-bombing attack, where at least 152 people are confirmed dead, May 4, 1995. The memorial is located near the bomb site. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Oakland Athletics and California Angels brawl on the field after Athletics pitcher Jim Corsi hit Angels Tim Salmon during the seventh inning of the game at Anaheim Stadium, May 4, 1995. The Athletics won 9-6. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Unidentified tourists are helped aboard a rescue ship from an inflatable raft after their ferry sank near an island 17 miles (27 kilometers) off the beach resort of Phuket, 690 kilometers (428 miles) southwest of Bangkok Sunday, May 4, 1997. A significant number of foreigners were among the 600 passengers of the “King Ferry” when it hit a reef in the Andaman Sea. Officials said there were no reports yet of anyone missing or seriously injured. (AP Photo/APTV) **THAILAND OUT**

A view from the top of the Capitol dome looking down at the casket of J. Edgar Hoover as it lies in state in the rotunda, May 4, 1972. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Jeff Richards, M.G.M’s star of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” finds his own bride in Shirley Sibre, Florida’s present Orange Blossom queen, shown in Cypress Gardens, Fla., May 4, 1954. (AP Photo)

Spend a Buck, with jockey Angel Cordero, Jr. in the irons, approaches the finish to win the 111th running of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, May 4, 1985. Spend a Buck completed the Run for the Roses in 2 minutes and 1.5 seconds. (AP Photo/John Swart)

Madonna peels off her jacket to reveal her opening night costume in Houston on May 4, 1990. (AP Photo/Tim Johnson)

People talk through the railings to sailors who are guarding Hyde Park, London, May 4, 1926, after it had been closed to the public. Hyde Park has been turned into a stronghold, guarded by police, soldiers and sailors, where food and munitions are being massed. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin and his wife Lucy, arrive for a private viewing of the Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy, in London, on May 4, 1928. (AP Photo)

Type of tri-motored passenger plane, used by four airlines, which has been ordered discontinued from passenger service temporarily by the Commerce Department Aeronautics Division, according to an announcement, May 4, 1931, by Assistant Secretary C.M. Young. The order grew out of the investigation into the accident, a month ago, in which Knute Rockne, and six other persons were killed when a wing came off a plane. (AP Photo)

Miss Georgia Coleman at a Los Angeles, California, pool on May 4, 1932, as she demonstrated just exactly why she is the national 10-foot diving board champion. Miss Coleman clearly demonstrates that artistry is very much at home in the realm of swimming and diving. (AP Photo)

Gertrude Stein, who has a perplexing way of putting one little word after another, gives an autograph to an admirer just before sailing on the Champlain from New York, May 4, 1935 for her country home in France. With her gray hair mannishly cropped and dressed in the same outfit she wore arriving last October, Miss Stein said her reception here, “was perfectly marvelous. It was extraordinary and so completely natural because it was so completely natural.” (AP Photo)

Gertrude Stein returns to Paris, May 4, 1935. (AP Photo)

English authorities blew up his house in Liverpool, May 4, 1939, using dynamite to simulate the explosion caused by an airplane bomb. Here is the house at the moment of destruction. After the smoke had cleared, experts entered the basement to examine the damage and check instruments which recorded the destructive force. (** Caption information received incomplete) (AP Photo)

Members of an interracial group pose in Washington, with a map of a route they plan to take to test segregation in bus terminal restaurants and rest rooms in the South, May 4, 1961. From left are: Edward Blankenheim, Tucson, Ariz.; James Farmer, New York City; Genevieve Hughes, Chevy Chase, Md.; the Rev. B. Elton Cox, High Point, N.C., and Henry Thomas, St. Augustine, Fla. They are all members of the Congress of Racial Equality, the organization sponsoring the trip. (AP Photo/Byron Rollins)

Dancer?s Image carries Bob Ussery over the finish line to win the 94th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 1968. It was Ussery?s second consecutive win in the Kentucky classic. Hidden behind Dancer?s Image are Forward Pass, second, and Francie?s Hat, third. (AP Photo)

Framed by the Churchill Downs spires, jockey Angel Cordero gives a victory salute from atop Cannonade in the winner’s circle, May 4, 1974, after they took the mile-and-a-quarter 100th Kentucky Derby in 2 minutes, 4 seconds. (AP Photo)

Paul McCartney and Wings perform before a sold-out audience of 14,000 at Tarrant County Convention Center in Fort Worth, Tex., May 4, 1976. (AP Photo)

A demonstration of the worlds fastest service plane, the Supermarine Spitfire, was given at Royal Air Force Duxford airfield, England, on May 4, 1939. A line-up of Spitfires before they took off for the demonstration. (AP Photo)

In spite of international alarms Torrington held its May Fair, which dates back 800 years, in the narrow streets of the little Devonshire town. The floral dance was duly danced in accordance with tradition and the May Queen was crowned. Dancing round the maypole in the street at Torrington, Devon, on May 4, 1939. The May Queen is seen in the centre of the maypole dance with her attendants. (AP Photo)

Scene showing some of the devastation to building in the in the Hamburg docks area, Germany on May 4, 1945. (AP Photo)

Brushing up for a performance, an Indian cleans the stage before dancing for visitors to the New Mexico Pavilion at the New York Worlds Fair on May 4, 1964. Not a rain dance, New Yorkers hoped; they, and the fair, had enough rain to last for a long time. (AP Photo/Robert Goldberg)

FILE – In a May 4, 1970 file photo, Ohio National Guard moves in on rioting students at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. Four persons were killed and eleven wounded when National Guardsmen opened fire. The U.S. Justice Department, citing “insurmountable legal and evidentiary barriers,” won’t reopen its investigation into the deadly 1970 shootings by Ohio National Guardsmen during a Vietnam War protest at Kent State University. Assistant Attorney General Thomas Perez discussed the obstacles in a letter to Alan Canfora, a wounded student who requested that the investigation be reopened. The Justice Department said Tuesday, April 24, 2012 it would not comment beyond the letter. (AP Photo, File)

North Korean teacher dressed in a traditional chima-chogori leads her students in singing and playing accordions in Pyongyang, North Korea on May 4, 1979. The recital was for the visiting party of United Nations Secretary General Kurt Waldheim, which visited North Korea. Observers report North Korea takes music education seriously and students begin their music studies at an early age. (AP Photo/Peter Arnett)

School children shop for books inside a Pyongyang department store, North Korea on May 4, 1979. American visitors including newsmen and contestant in the world table tennis tourney had their first look at the North Korean capital in decades on the occasion of the ping pong championships. (AP Photo/Edith Lederer)

Lancelot, a unicorn, doing his tricks at the Woodside, New York home of the trainer Sue Watkins on May 4, 1981. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

First lady Barbara Bush motions for Texas Rangers catcher Geno Petralli to move in closer as she prepares to throw out the first pitch before the Rangers against the New York Yankees, May 4, 1989 in Arlington, Texas, Mrs. Bush’s son, George W. Bush is one of the owners of the Rangers. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

Today’s Birthdays: Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson musical family, is 92. Jazz musician Ron Carter is 85. Pulitzer Prize-winning political commentator George Will is 81. Pop singer Peggy Santiglia Davison (The Angels) is 78. Actor Richard Jenkins is 75. Country singer Stella Parton is 73. Actor-turned-clergyman Hilly Hicks is 72. Irish musician Darryl Hunt (The Pogues) is 72. Singer Jackie Jackson (The Jacksons) is 71. Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 70. R&B singer Oleta Adams is 69. Violinist Soozie Tyrell (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 65. Country singer Randy Travis is 63. Actor Mary McDonough is 61. Comedian Ana Gasteyer is 55. Actor Will Arnett is 52. Rock musician Mike Dirnt (Green Day) is 50. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 50. TV personality and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons is 47. Sports reporter Erin Andrews is 44. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 43. Actor Ruth Negga is 41. Rapper/singer Jidenna is 37. Actor Alexander Gould is 28. Country singer RaeLynn is 28. Actor Amara Miller is 22. Actor Brooklynn Prince (Film: “The Florida Project”) is 12.