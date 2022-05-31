Today is Tuesday, May 31, the 151st day of 2022. There are 214 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 31, 1889, some 2,200 people in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, perished when the South Fork Dam collapsed, sending 20 million tons of water rushing through the town.

On this date:

In 1790, President George Washington signed into law the first U.S. copyright act.

In 1859, the Big Ben clock tower in London went into operation, chiming for the first time.

In 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of Greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.

In 1949, former State Department official and accused spy Alger Hiss went on trial in New York, charged with perjury (the jury deadlocked, but Hiss was convicted in a second trial).

In 1962, former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann was hanged in Israel a few minutes before midnight for his role in the Holocaust.

In 1970, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake in Peru claimed an estimated 67,000 lives.

In 1977, the Trans-Alaska oil pipeline, three years in the making despite objections from environmentalists and Alaska Natives, was completed. (The first oil began flowing through the pipeline 20 days later.)

In 1989, House Speaker Jim Wright, dogged by questions about his ethics, announced he would resign. (Tom Foley later succeeded him.)

In 2009, Dr. George Tiller, a rare provider of late-term abortions, was shot and killed in a Wichita, Kansas, church. (Gunman Scott Roeder was later convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 50 years.) Millvina Dean, the last survivor of the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic, died in Southampton, England at 97.

In 2014, Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the only American soldier held prisoner in Afghanistan, was freed by the Taliban in exchange for five Afghan detainees from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Bergdahl, who’d gone missing in June 2009, later pleaded guilty to endangering his comrades by walking away from his post in Afghanistan; his sentence included a dishonorable discharge, a reduction in rank and a fine, but no prison time.)

In 2019, a longtime city employee opened fire in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, killing 12 people on three floors before police shot and killed him; officials said DeWayne Craddock had resigned by email hours before the shooting.

In 2020, tens of thousands of protesters again took to the streets across America, with peaceful demonstrations against police killings overshadowed by unrest; officials deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers and enacted strict curfews in major cities.

Ten years ago: Democrat John Edwards’ campaign finance fraud case ended in a mistrial when jurors in Greensboro, North Carolina, acquitted him on one of six charges but were unable to decide whether he’d misused money from two wealthy donors to hide his pregnant mistress while he ran for president. (Prosecutors declined to retry Edwards on the five unresolved counts.) President Barack Obama welcomed his predecessor back to the White House for the unveiling of the official portraits of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump welcomed Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the White House for talks focusing on the American trade deficit. A suicide attacker struck the fortified heart of the Afghan capital Kabul with a massive truck bomb that killed more than 150 people.

One year ago: Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open before her second-round match and said she would be taking a break from competition; she said she experienced “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media, and that she had “suffered long bouts of depression.” (Osaka had been fined for skipping the postmatch news conference after her first-round victory.) China’s ruling Communist Party announced that all couples would be allowed to have three children instead of two.

Some of Britain’s Land Army girls help to pitch straw from a rick into a thatch-making machine, at a farm, somewhere in England, May 31, 1943. (AP Photo)

Thurgood Marshall, chief counsel for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, talks to newsmen in New York City, May 31, 1955, after the Supreme Court directed that public school segregation of white and black pupils be ended as soon as feasible. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Residents of Valdivia, Chile look over wrecked buildings on May 31, 1960 in the wake of earthquakes that caused widespread damage and loss of life in the South American country. (AP Photo)

Jackie Kennedy smiles as she leaves Quai D’orsay in Paris, France, May 31, 1961. (AP Photo)

U.S. President John F. Kennedy stands at attention alongside French President Charles De Gaulle, saluting, during ceremony in Paris, France, on May 31, 1961. President Kennedy stood in the pouring rain to lay a flower wreath at the tomb of France’s unknown soldiers. (AP Photo)

Policemen are dragging away a protester during anti-segregation demonstrations in Jackson, Miss., on May 31, 1963. Several hundred members of the black community were arrested at a march protesting the beating of 26-year-old NAACP worker Willie Ludden by the police earlier that day. (AP Photo)

Defending champion A.J. Foyt, bottom right, leads the field into the first turn of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 31, 1965. Foyt was joined on the front row by Dan Gurney, left, and eventual winner Jim Clark, center, of Scotland. Clark’s Lotus-Ford was the first rear-engined car to win the Indy 500. (AP Photo)

Richard M. Nixon, candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, is seen arriving at the airport in Atlanta, Ga. with his wife, Patricia, on May 31, 1968. A crowd of about 350 people greeted them as Nixon visits the South to meet with delegates from various states. (AP Photo)

Pipes waiting to be used in the Alaskan pipeline are stacked, crusted with snow and half buried in drifts, April 12, 1974, Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. There are pipes in this stockpile for 168 miles of the four foot- diameter pipeline, which will have a total length of 789 miles. The rest of the pipes to be used are ready and waiting in two other stockpiles, in Fairbanks and Valdez. When the pipeline opens in 1977, it will deliver, at peak, two million barrels of crude a day. The man at center is unidentified. (AP Photo/George Brich)

May 31, 1879 a little train made by Siemens runs without horse – or steampower. On the 300 meters (1000 feet) long cicular track at the berlin trade fair a little locomotive with an electric motor pulls the heavily loaded waggons with a speed of 7 km/h (4.4 mph). Only 25 years later an electric powered train head reached a speed of 200 km/h (125 mph). It is regarded as the first practically working electric train. (AP Photo/Siemens HO)

Scene in front of the Republic Steel Company plant in Chicago as police, using tear gas, guns and clubs, put to flight 1,000 strikers marching on the companys South Chicago plant on May 31, 1937. Four persons were killed and 83 were injured. (AP Photo)

Joan Crawford, the actress, and her husband Alfred Steele, President of the Pepsi Cola soft drink company, at their hotel in Paris on May 31, 1955 after their arrival on a first stage of their European honeymoon. They intend going on to Rome and Capri. They were married at Las Vegas, Nevada. (AP Photo)

Iraqis sit in shade of palm tree, with minaret of mosque in background, at sunset, May 31, 1967. (AP Photo)

Edmonton Oilers team caption Wayne Gretzky is flanked by teammates as he skates with the Stanley Cup following their 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in the seventh game of the Stanley Cup finals in Edmonton on May, 31, 1987. From left are Kent Nilsson, Gretzky and at far right Marty McSorley. (AP Photo/Larry Macdougal)

Racers round the southwest turn of the Indianapolis Speedway in the third 500-mile race May 31, 1913. Jules Goux, a Frenchman, won the race. (AP Photo)

Westminster was transformed into a fairy tale in London, United Kingdom on July 21, 1931, when the dress rehearsal was held for the illuminations to celebrate the Triennial International Illuminations Congress opening in September. Westminsters Big Ben is seen lit up by powerful flood lights. (AP Photo)

This is part of the crowd that surged in the main gate at the Indianapolis Speedway to view the 500-mile race, May 31, 1937. (AP Photo)

Here are some of the spurious quarters and the molds for their manufacture which Secret Service agents uncovered in a Greenwich Village, New York, apartment, May 31, 1940. Police assert that Michael Limatalo, 37, who was held on charges of possessing and passing counterfeit money, had trained his pretty stepdaughters to pass them in neighboring. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 92. Singer Peter Yarrow is 84. Humanitarian and author Terry Waite is 83. Singer-musician Augie Meyers is 82. Actor Sharon Gless is 79. Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is 79. Broadcast journalist/commentator Bernard Goldberg is 77. Actor Tom Berenger is 72. Actor Gregory Harrison is 72. Actor Kyle Secor is 65. Actor Roma Maffia is 64. Actor/comedian Chris Elliott is 62. Actor Lea Thompson is 61. Singer Corey Hart is 60. Actor Hugh Dillon is 59. Rapper DMC is 58. Actor Brooke Shields is 57. TV host Phil Keoghan is 55. Jazz musician Christian McBride is 50. Actor Archie Panjabi is 50. Actor Merle Dandridge (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 47. Actor Colin Farrell is 46. Rock musician Scott Klopfenstein (Reel Big Fish) is 45. Actor Eric Christian Olsen is 45. Rock musician Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) is 42. Country singer Casey James (TV: “American Idol”) is 40. Actor Jonathan Tucker is 40. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 36. Pop singer Normani Hamilton (Fifth Harmony) is 26.