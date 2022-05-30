Today in History

Today is Monday, May 30, the 150th day of 2022. There are 215 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 30, 1989, student protesters in Beijing erected a “Goddess of Democracy” statue in Tiananmen Square (the statue was destroyed in the Chinese government’s crackdown).

On this date:

In 1431, Joan of Arc, condemned as a heretic, was burned at the stake in Rouen, France.

In 1922, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was dedicated in a ceremony attended by President Warren G. Harding, Chief Justice William Howard Taft and Robert Todd Lincoln.

In 1935, Babe Ruth played in his last major league baseball game for the Boston Braves, leaving after the first inning of the first of a double-header against the Philadelphia Phillies, who won both games (Ruth announced his retirement three days later).

In 1937, ten people were killed when police fired on steelworkers demonstrating near the Republic Steel plant in South Chicago.

In 1958, unidentified American service members killed in World War II and the Korean War were interred in the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.

In 1968, the Beatles began recording their “White Album” at EMI Recording Studios in London, starting with the original version of “Revolution 1.”

In 1971, the American space probe Mariner 9 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a journey to Mars.

In 1972, three members of the Japanese Red Army opened fire at Lod Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, killing 26 people. Two attackers died; the third was captured.

In 1994, Mormon Church president Ezra Taft Benson died in Salt Lake City at age 94.

In 2002, a solemn, wordless ceremony marked the end of the agonizing cleanup at ground zero in New York, 8 1/2 months after 9/11.

In 2015, Vice President Joe Biden’s son, former Delaware attorney general Beau Biden, died at age 46 of brain cancer.

In 2020, tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of Black people grew across the country; racially diverse crowds held mostly peaceful demonstrations in dozens of cities, though many later descended into violence, with police cars set ablaze. Street protests in New York City over police killings spiraled into the city’s worst day of unrest in decades, as fires burned, windows were smashed and confrontations between demonstrators and officers flared. A rocket ship built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX took off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral to carry two Americans to the International Space Station; it ushered in a new era of commercial space travel.

The U.S. Navy joined with San Francisco in celebration of the opening of the Golden Gate Bridge, May 30, 1937. A naval vessel had just passed under the world’s longest suspension span, which crosses the famed entrance to San Francisco Bay. (AP Photo)

This general view of the entrance to the Florida exhibit at the New York Worlds fair shows visitors entering the building on May 30, 1939. In background is 72-tube carillon tower, which the Florida exhibitors claim is the worlds largest. (AP Photo)

A lone resident of the southern Chile town of Castro sits on a curb in the downtown area May 30, 1960 after the section was hit by devistating earthquakes. The rubble in the backround was once business establishments. (AP Photo/William J. Smith)

Some of the cast of the television series “The Love Boat,” walk hand in hand, May 30, 1983, at the Great Wall near Beijing, China. From left to right: Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, Jill Whalen, Gavin MacLeod, Lauren Tewes and Bernie Kopell. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing)

Stephen Wozniak, the driving, creative force and principal financial backer of the US Festival, jestures with happiness from the stage Monday night as the three-day rock concert nears and end at Glen Helen Regional Park in Devore, Calif., May 30, 1983. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Convicted sniper John Allen Muhammad, left, listens to testimony with his attorney Jonathan Shapiro, right, prior to being sentenced for the shooting of Dean Meyers at the Prince William County Circuit Court in Manassas, Va., Tuesday March 9, 2004. A Virginia Beach jury convicted Muhammad and recommended the death sentence for his role in the DC Sniper shootings. The judge upheld the jury’s reccomendation. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Princess Elizabeth (right) greets Mr. and Mrs. Sam Taylor, of Los Angeles, at a government reception which launched the London fashion fortnight, at Lancaster House, London, on May 30, 1951. Buyers including the Taylors saw a group of picked London mannequins model the latest in women’s apparel. (AP Photo)

A medical conference on radiation effects upon the human body opened in Tokyo, May 30, 1955. The scheduled 13-day meet is attended by delegates from nine countries, including Red China and Russia but not the United States. Left to right: Prof. Paul Chevallier of France; Shuichi Kato of Japan; Prof. Pai Hsi Ching of China; and Prof. Leonardo Guzman of Chile. (AP Photo/Mike Yamaguchi)

President Dwight Eisenhower, Vice President Richard Nixon and others high in government stand in silent salute on May 30, 1958 in Arlington, Virginia, to the Unknowns of World War II and Korea. Their caskets rest on the stage of the Arlington National Cemetery Amphitheater for a funeral service. Chief Justice Earl Warren stands between and slightly to the rear of Eisenhower and Nixon. (AP Photo)

One pound Baker sits on top of the capsule in which it rode into space and back to Earth on May 28, displayed at news conference in Washington, D.C., on May 30, 1959. (AP Photo/Byron Rollins)

Italian movie star Sophia Loren and Hollywood actor Stephen Boyd during a shooting break of new movie “La Caduta Dell’ Impero Romano” (The Fall of the Roman Empire), at Cinecitta studious in Rome on May 30, 1963. Sophia Loren stars in the role of Lucilla, daughter of Markus Aurelius, and Stephen Boyd in the part of Livius. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

The crystal urn containing the body of Saint Pius X, is carried on shoulders through the main aisle of Saint Mary Major, May 30, 1954. A solemn procession escorted the body of Saint Pius X from the Basilica of Saint Peter, to the church of Saint Mary Major in the center of Rome, where a triduum will be celebrated to venerate the new Saint of the Catholic Church. The silver and crystal urn encasing the body was drawn at a slow pace by six plumed white horses, while at least one million people lined the three-mile route through the center of Rome. (Ap Photo/Jim Pringle)

A hostess, far right, carries food aboard a hijacked Colombian airliner while a mechanic to her left talks with the pilot via intercom during a refueling stop in Lima, Peru, June 1, 1973. Hijacked May 30 by two air pirates and ordered to fly an erratic course to various points, it reportedly left Lima for Buenos Aires. (AP Photo)

Aaron Fricke, who sought a court order to allow him to bring a male companion to his high school prom clowns in front of photographers at the Pleasant Valley Country Club in Sutton, Mass., May 30, 1980 where the Cumberland, R.I., High School is holding its prom. The person in front of Fricke is his male companion for the prom. (AP Photo/Paul Benoit)

Police officers on scaffolding speak with daredevil Dan Goodwin as he scales the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York, May 30, 1983. Goodwin had reached the top of the 1,350-foot building at 1:23 p.m. He had started climbing at 9:53 a.m. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani)

The Prince and Princess of Wales leave a Battle of the Atlantic commemoration service at Liverpools Anglican Cathedral on Sunday, May 30, 1993. The estranged Prince and Princess of Wales made a rare appearance together on Sunday at a service marking the 50th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)

Talk show host Kathie Lee Gifford, who has been accused of tolerating the use of cheap labor to produce her clothing line, speaks at a news conference in New York Thursday, May 30, 1996. New York Gov. George Pataki, left, announced legislation that would prohibit the sale or distribution of clothing made in sweatshops that cheat workers of their wages. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)

President Richard Nixon rides in an open car with the Shah of Iran, through the streets of Teheran, Iran, May 30, 1972, during Nixon’s official one-day visit of the country. Thousands of citizens watched as the motorcade passed through the city streets. (AP Photo)

Olympic sprint star Wilma Rudolph is pictured seeking unsuccessfully to be served at a drive-in restaurant in her hometown of Clarksville, Tenn., along with 300 others, May 30, 1963. With her are, from left: Dr. F.D. Coleman, Dr. Paul Dumas and the Rev. Carl Liggin, chairman of the local Christian Leadership Council. Twelve other Clarksville restaurants have desegregated. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this May 30, 1989 file photo, the portrait of Mao Zedong faces off a statue dubbed “The Goddess of Democracy” by students from the Central Academy of Fine Arts, who modeled it after the Statue of Liberty, during the student protest on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The legacy of the 1989 crackdown in Tiananmen Square looms larger in Hong Kong than in mainland China, where the Communist Party has virtually erased all public mention of it. In this former British colony, hundreds of thousands attend candlelight vigils each anniversary to commemorate the grim end to the Beijing movement that was vanquished before many of the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong’s streets were even born. (AP Photo/Jeff Widener, File)

American singer Frank Sinatra strolls unrecognized on Old Bond Street during a shopping outing from his hotel in London, May 30, 1962. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt faces a huge crowd that gathered at the National Cemetery at Gettysburg, Penn., May 30, 1934, Memorial Day, to honor the nation’s dead. President Roosevelt is the first Democratic president to observe Memorial Day at Gettysburg. (AP Photo)

Ten years ago: A gunman in Seattle fatally shot four people inside a cafe and a fifth victim in a carjacking before killing himself. Kicking off her first trip abroad in nearly a quarter-century, Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi offered encouragement to impoverished migrants in neighboring Thailand.

Five years ago: The Pentagon scored an important success in a test of its oft-criticized missile defense program, destroying a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean with an interceptor. Kathy Griffin appeared in a brief video holding what looked like President Trump’s bloody, severed head; the comic ended up apologizing, saying she had gone way too far.

One year ago: A restrictive voting bill in Texas that was on the verge of reaching Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk failed to pass after Democrats walked out of the House chamber before a midnight deadline. (After months of Democratic protests, the Republican-controlled legislature would enact sweeping changes in the state’s election code in August.) Helio Castroneves joined the exclusive club of four-time Indianapolis 500 winners, holding off Alex Palou to win the 105th running of the race in front of 135,000 fans; it was the biggest crowd at any sports event in the world since the pandemic began 18 months earlier. Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 for skipping a news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open. (Osaka, who said she experienced anxiety before speaking to the media, would withdraw from the tournament before her next match.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Ruta Lee is 87. Actor Keir Dullea is 86. Rock musician Lenny Davidson (The Dave Clark Five) is 78. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky is 71. Actor Colm Meaney is 69. Actor Ted McGinley is 64. Actor Ralph Carter is 61. Actor Tonya Pinkins is 60. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 58. Rock musician Tom Morello (Audioslave; Rage Against The Machine) is 58. Actor Mark Sheppard is 58. Movie director Antoine Fuqua is 57. Actor John Ross Bowie is 51. Rock musician Patrick Dahlheimer (Live) is 51. Actor Idina Menzel is 51. Rapper Cee Lo Green is 47. Rapper Remy Ma is 42. Actor Blake Bashoff is 41. Christian rock musician James Smith (Underoath) is 40. Actor Javicia Leslie is 35. Actor Jake Short is 25. Actor Sean Giambrone is 23. Actor Jared Gilmore is 22.