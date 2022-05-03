Today is Tuesday, May 3, the 123rd day of 2022. There are 242 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 3, 1979, Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher was chosen to become Britain’s first female prime minister as the Tories ousted the incumbent Labour government in parliamentary elections.

On this date:

In 1802, Washington, D.C., was incorporated as a city.

In 1937, Margaret Mitchell won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel, “Gone with the Wind.”

In 1947, Japan’s postwar constitution took effect.

In 1948, the Supreme Court, in Shelley v. Kraemer, ruled that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to Blacks or members of other racial groups were legally unenforceable.

In 1960, the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical “The Fantasticks” began a nearly 42-year run at New York’s Sullivan Street Playhouse.

In 1987, The Miami Herald said its reporters had observed a young woman spending “Friday night and most of Saturday” at a Washington townhouse belonging to Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart. (The woman was later identified as Donna Rice; the resulting controversy torpedoed Hart’s presidential bid.)

In 2006, a federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, rejected the death penalty for al-Qaida conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui, deciding he should spend life in prison for his role in 9/11; as he was led from the courtroom, Moussaoui taunted, “America, you lost.”

In 2009, Mexican President Felipe Calderon told state television that a nationwide shutdown and an aggressive informational campaign appeared to have helped curtail an outbreak of swine flu in Mexico.

In 2011, Chicago’s Derrick Rose became at age 22 the NBA’s youngest MVP.

In 2015, two gunmen were shot and killed by a police officer in Garland, Texas, after they opened fire outside a purposely provocative contest for cartoon depictions of the Prophet Muhammad.

In 2016, in a stunning triumph for a political outsider, Donald Trump all but clinched the Republican presidential nomination with a resounding victory in Indiana that knocked rival Ted Cruz out of the race.

In 2018, a federal grand jury in Detroit indicted former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn on charges stemming from the company’s diesel emissions cheating scandal. (Under Germany’s constitution, he could not be extradited to the U.S. to face charges.)

Ten years ago: U.S. officials published online a selection of letters from Osama bin Laden’s last hideaway; the documents portrayed a network that was weak, inept and under siege — and its leader seemingly near wit’s end about the passing of his global jihad’s supposed glory days.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump met at the White House with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, promising “to do whatever is necessary” to forge an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

One year ago: An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed as subway cars were passing over it, killing 26 people; investigations found that the failure was caused by construction defects. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York City subways would begin 24-hour service again in mid-May; they’d been shut down for cleaning during overnight hours since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Bill and Melinda Gates said they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage; the Microsoft co-founder and his wife said they would continue to work together at the world’s largest private charitable foundation. Singer-songwriter Lloyd Price, an early rock ‘n roll star and rock Hall of Fame member whose hits included “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” died in suburban New York at the age of 88.

With the Lincoln Memorial in the background, anti-war marchers cross the Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C., on their way to the Pentagon for a rally to protest U.S. military involvement in El Salvador and President Reagan’s proposed cuts in domestic social programs, May 3, 1981. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz)

An aerial view of New Orleans, May 3, 1927, which was apparently saved from flooding by the dynamiting of the Poydras levee, which relieved the pressure on other levees guarding the city. Backwater from the St. Bernard parish, which was flooded when the artificial break at Poydras was caused, started seeping into the low-lying industrial section and no great danger to the city was expected to result. (AP Photo)

Illuminating engineers at Los Angeles, Calif., achieved a triumph when the first night tests of artificial daylight were held in the enlarged Coliseum, May 3, 1931. So evenly distributed are the x beams of the new floodlights that athletes and objects on the playing field are without a shadow. (AP Photo)

Prince Baudouin and Princess Josephine Charlotte of Belgium watched the celebrated procession of the Holy Blood through Bruges, on May 3, 1937, features of which are explained to them by members of the court seated on either side of their Thrones. (AP Photo)

Civilian fire fighters hold the life net to catch a comrade who leaped from the third floor of a practice tower in a demonstration in Stamford, Connecticut on May 3, 1942. Fire Chief Victor Veit, in charge of the demonstration, keeps a watchful eye on the proceedings. (AP Photo/Charles Kenneth Lucas)

Black demonstrators are led away to jail in a school bus, after the arrest of over 700 anti-segregation protesters, mostly school students, depleted the supply of paddy wagons, in Birmingham, Ala., on May 3, 1963. (AP Photo)

An anti-war protester is subdued by police in riot gear as they gather in front of the Justice Department, May 5, 1971. (AP Photo)

The casket of FBI director J. Edgar Hoover lies in state under the Capitol Dome in Washington D.C. on May 3, 1972. (AP Photo)

This is a general view of the Sears Tower just before the final beam is hoisted into place and topped out at 1,454 feet to become the world’s tallest building, Chicago, Ill., Thursday, May 3, 1973. (AP Photo)

The New York Yankees, American league champions, pose at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1936. Seated in first row, from left, are, Bill Dickey; Frank Crosetti; John Schulte, coach; Art Fletcher, coach; Joe McCarthy, manager; Earl Combs, coach; Tony Lazzeri; Pat Malone; and Lou Gehrig. Standing in second row, from left, are, Red Rolfe; Robert Seeds; Kemp Wicker; Walter Brown; Johnny Murphy; Irving Hadley; Vernon Gomez and Red Ruffing. Standing in third row, from left, George Selkirk; Arndt Jorgens; John Broaca; Jake Powell; Jack Saltzgaver; Monte Pearson; Joe DiMaggio; Joe Glenn; and Roy Johnson. Seated on the ground at front is batboy Tim Sullivan. (AP Photo)

Mural in entrance of WPA men planting trees, building parks etc., blue print at left is of North Beach airport, at Worlds Fair in New York on May 3, 1939. (AP Photo)

Aboard a ship, part of the huge Allied task force that invaded the Hollandia area of Dutch New Guinea, two GIs grab a little sleep in preparation for the tough job ahead on May 3, 1944. In background, is Pfc. Bennie Ratto, of Alameda, California. In foreground, Pfc. Ernest Coldati, Oakland, California. (AP Photo//Acme/Thomas L. Schafer)

These deer are kept by the Kasuga Shrine as sacred animals in the old city of Nara in southern Japan on May 3, 1954. They are so tame that upon sighting people they will creep up close to them for handouts of food. Wafers to feed the deer are sold on the shrine grounds. Before the war, at one time, there were over 300 deer in the park. Many died from lack of food during the war and the herd thinned down to leas than 50. Now there are about 150 of the sacred animals. (AP Photo/Y. Jackson Ishizaki)

One of 10 integrationist has a last look at sign they carried Equal Rights for All-Miss. or Bust as he is dragged off after they were arrested at Alabama State line, May 3, 1963 as they tried to walk through Alabama in memory of William Moore who was slain walking the same route advocating integration. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

The main street of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, usually bustling with traffic, was quiet after martial law was imposed by President Francois Duvalier, May 3, 1963. A strict 8 PM to 5 AM curfew was imposed. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

An African American high school student, Walter Gadsden, 15, is attacked by a police dog during a civil rights demonstration in Birmingham, Ala., May 3, 1963. Gadsden was an onlooker to the protest. (AP Photo/Bill Hudson)

A young volunteer pounds in a tent stake in Marks, Mississippi, May 3, 1968, as he prepares to help set up another large tent for volunteers taking part in the Poor People’s Campaign which was stopped for the weekend in Marks. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell)

Secretariat, Triple Crown winner in 1973, romps in the bluegrass at the Claiborne Farm near Paris, Kentucky, May 3, 1974. Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby, the Belmont Stake and the Preakness. The 100th running of the Kentucky Derby be in Louisville on Saturday. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

A kiss for Margaret Thatcher outside her home in Chelsea, London on May 4, 1979, from two-year-old Timothy Simmonds who also presented her with a knitted woollen rabbit in Conservative Party colors. Mrs. Thatcher’s Conservatives swept to victory in the British general election on May 3 ousting Jim Gallaghan’s Labor Party. She becomes the first ever British woman prime minister. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)

Squads of Polish riot police were moved into the vicinity of Warsaw’s Castle Square, Poland, May 3, 1982, as thousands of Solidarity protesters take to the streets. Disturbances in the capital were said to be the worst there since the imposition of martial law. (AP Photo)

National Guardsmen find time to take a nap in a bivouac area in Compton, California, Sunday, May 3, 1992, a city southeast of Los Angeles also hard-hit by rioting. Guardsmen were called to duty to restore calm after rioting in which more than 40 people died. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Anthony Sandoval, a National Guardsman from Torrance, California uses a public phone while on duty at the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Berendo Street in Los Angeles, May 3, 1992. He is one of many Guardsmen called to duty last week after rioting broke out in the city leaving more than 40 people dead. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

An unidentified man looks over cars burned in a lot between Florence and Manchester in Los Angeles, May 3, 1992, close to the area where the riot started on Wednesday. An uneasy quiet has descended over the city with the presence of the National Guard and federal troops. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)

Donell Moore, 7, carries his three-year-old sister, Deshe, in front of a graffiti-sprayed wall of a burned-out drugstore in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 3, 1992 as their family walked the streets of the riot-torn city. The children?s father, Larry Moore said the experience will not be forgotten by his kids and may even make them stronger. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)

** FILE ** In this May 3, 1997, file photo, warden George Gadzai of the Zimbabwe Parks Board stands inside the state ivory warehouse in Harare, Zimbabwe with some of the 3,000 elephant tusks it holds. Zimbabwean officials say they have sold almost 4 tons of ivory for over $450,000 and the money will go to the country’s cash-strapped wildlife authorities. The sale on Monday, Nov. 3, 2008, in the Zimbabwean capital Harare is part of a series of elephant ivory auctions being held in the region for the first time in a decade. Last year the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species ruled that Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe could sell 108 tons of stockpiled ivory to approved Japanese and Chinese buyers. (AP Photo/Sarah-Jane Poole)

The destroyed Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, is surrounded by swirls in the dirt made by armored vehicles during the 51-day standoff with federal officials in this aerial photo, May 3, 1993. Investigators continue to search for evidence in the ruins. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Frankie Valli is 88. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is 79. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 76. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is 73. Pop singer Mary Hopkin is 72. Singer Christopher Cross is 71. Rock musician David Ball (Soft Cell) is 63. Country singer Shane Minor is 54. Actor Amy Ryan is 54. Actor Bobby Cannavale is 52. Music and film producer-actor Damon Dash is 51. Country musician John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band) is 51. Country-rock musician John Neff is 51. Actor Marsha Stephanie-Blake is 47. TV personality Willie Geist (TV: “Today”) is 47. Actor Christina Hendricks is 47. Actor Dule Hill is 47. Country singer Eric Church is 45. Actor Tanya Wright is 44. Dancer Cheryl Burke is 38. Soul singer Michael Kiwanuka is 35. Actor Zoe De Grand Maison is 27. Rapper Desiigner is 25.