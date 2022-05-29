Today in History

Today is Sunday, May 29, the 149th day of 2022. There are 216 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 29, 1988, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened their historic summit in Moscow.

On this date:

In 1765, Patrick Henry denounced the Stamp Act before Virginia’s House of Burgesses.

In 1790, Rhode Island became the 13th original colony to ratify the United States Constitution.

In 1848, Wisconsin became the 30th state of the union.

In 1914, the Canadian ocean liner RMS Empress of Ireland sank in the St. Lawrence River in eastern Quebec after colliding with the Norwegian cargo ship SS Storstad; of the 1,477 people on board the Empress of Ireland, 1,012 died. (The Storstad sustained only minor damage.)

In 1953, Mount Everest was conquered as Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tensing Norgay of Nepal became the first climbers to reach the summit.

In 1977, Janet Guthrie became the first woman to race in the Indianapolis 500, finishing in 29th place (the winner was A.J. Foyt).

In 1985, 39 people were killed at the European Cup Final in Brussels, Belgium, when rioting broke out and a wall separating British and Italian soccer fans collapsed.

In 2009, a judge in Los Angeles sentenced music producer Phil Spector to 19 years to life in prison for the murder of actor Lana Clarkson. (Spector remained in prison until his death in January 2021.)

In 2014, Starbucks closed thousands of stores for part of the day to hold training sessions for employees on unconscious bias, in response to the arrests of two Black men in Philadelphia at one of its stores.

In 2015, the Obama administration formally removed Cuba from the U.S. terrorism blacklist.

In 2019, in his first public remarks on the Russia investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller said charging President Donald Trump with a crime was “not an option” because of federal rules, but he emphasized that the investigation did not exonerate the president.

In 2020, fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (He would be convicted in April 2021 on those charges as well as second-degree unintentional murder.) Thousands of protesters in Minneapolis angered by Floyd’s death ignored a curfew as unrest again overwhelmed authorities; fires burned unchecked in cars and businesses. In a tweet, President Donald Trump called protesters in Minneapolis “thugs” and added that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” (The tweet was flagged by Twitter for “glorifying violence.”) Protests over Floyd’s death spread to dozens of cities. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House, some throwing rocks and tugging at barricades; officials later said Secret Service agents rushed Trump to an underground bunker.

A dust storm blows through the southwestern town of Clayton, NM, May 29, 1937. It was a relatively common occurrence in the Dust Bowl town. (AP Photo)

View of Shaftesbury Avenue and Piccadilly Circus in London, England, May. 29, 1945. Advertising hoardings, centre, replace the Eros statue and fountain, which were removed during the Second World War. (AP Photo)

Edmund Hillary, second from left, of the British Everest Expedition, who with the Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, was the first to make the ascent of the peak of Mt. Everest. He stands with Tenzing, third from left, and two of Tenzing’s nieces, Droma, left, and Phulima, far right, who climbed with the expedition to 23,000 feet. Photo was made at Dhullal Ghat, after the returning party descended from Namche Bazar June 19, 1953. (AP Photo)

Rep. Chet Holifield (D-Calif.), chairman of the joint Senate-House Atomic Energy Committee, makes a statement at the start of the days hearing on the dangers of atomic fallout in Washington on May 29, 1957. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)

Squatters’ homes on the bank of the Mississippi are seen in this aerial view, May 29, 1961. Note the catwalks leading from the homes to the top of the levee. The strip of silt, called the batture, on which the houses are built on stilts, has been washed up over the years by the river. (AP Photo)

Space monkey Baker shown during press conference in Cape Canaveral, Florida on May 29, 1965, after his successful flight in the nose-cone of the Jupiter Rocket over Atlantic firing range, 1,500 miles from Cape Canaveral. He and monkey companion Able were recovered near the island of Antigua. Monkey Baker is being held by Dr. Donald Stullken. (AP Photo/Byron Rollins)

King Hussein of Jordan is shown addressing troops during his visit of Jordan troops on the front-line, near Jerusalem, May 29, 1967. (AP Photo)

Cardinal Karol Wojtyla greets the crowd from the ramparts of the 600-year old Wawel Cathedral in Krakow, Poland, July 9, 1967. He was made Cardinal on May 29 in Rome by Pope Paul VI. (AP Photo)

Mount St. Helens, an active volcano located about 45 miles northwest of Portland, Ore., spews ash and steam skyward, May 29, 1980. Behind the volcano is Mount Adam, a mountain also formed from a volcano. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)



John F. Kennedy, winner of the Democratic Nomination for Congress in the 11th Massachusetts District, relaxes with his dog, Mo, June 22, 1946, Hyannisport, Mass. (AP Photo/Peter J. Carroll)

Vice President Hubert Humphrey greeted Mrs.Coretta Scott King in Constitution Hall in Washington May 29, 1968. The widow of the slain Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., appeared at a childrens concert with the National Symphony Orchestra. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Willie Mays made his comeback to the New York Mets on May 29, 1976. Mays kids in with St. Louis Cardinals Reggie Smith and Lou Brock enjoying a laugh with Mays. Mays is coach and problems regarding his duties kept him out of uniform. (AP Photo)

Britain’s Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, left, meets with Pope John Paul II, center and Dr. Robert Runcie, The Archbishop of Canterbury in the Deanery of Canterbury Cathedral, England on May 29, 1982 during the Pope’s tour of the UK. The Prince later attended a service in the Cathedral as a member of the congregation which was led by both the Pontiff and the Archbishop. (AP Photo/POOL)

Shocked spectators walk through the personal belongings of victims littering the stands, after a disastrous clash between rival soccer fans at the European Cup Final at Heysel Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on May 29, 1985. Fighting and panic broke out when Liverpool fans charged towards supporters of Juventus Turin, causing a dividing wall to collapse, and crushing spectators to death. The final death toll was 39, with more than 400 injured. (AP Photo)

Film director Steven Spielberg is seen during an interview, May 29, 1985, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing)

Some of the tens of thousands of supporters of former Moscow Communist Party chief Boris Yeltsin react during a mass rally at Lenin Stadium, May 29, 1989 in Moscow. The protesters rallied against the defeat of Yeltsin and other reformers seeking seats in a new Soviet legislature. (AP Photo/Heidi Blaha)

President Mikhail Gorbachev chats with political rival Boris Yeltsin in the afternoon session of the opening day of Russian Communist party congress on Tuesday, June 19, 1990. (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko)

President Bill Clinton left, named David Gergen, center, a veteran of three Republican administrations, to oversee the White House communications operation during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 29, 1993. George Stephanopoulos, right, will move to a position involving senior policy for the administration. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)

Film director John Landis, center, talks to his attorney James Neal, left, during a press conference outside the courtroom where he and four co-defendants were found innocent of involuntary manslaughter in the “Twilight Zone” case, in Los Angeles, Calif., May 29, 1987. At right is his wife Debora Nadoolman Landis. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Ten years ago: Mitt Romney clinched the Republican presidential nomination with a win in the Texas primary. Serena Williams lost in the first round of a major tournament for the first time, falling to Virginie Razzano of France 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 at the French Open. Doc Watson, the Grammy-award winning folk musician whose lightning-fast style of flatpicking influenced guitarists around the world, died in North Carolina at age 89.

Five years ago: In his first Memorial Day remarks as president, Donald Trump expressed the nation’s “boundless and undying” gratitude to Americans who had fallen in battle and to the families they left behind, hailing as heroes the hundreds of thousands buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Manuel Noriega, a onetime U.S. ally who was ousted as Panama’s dictator by an American invasion in 1989, died at age 83.

One year ago: Television actor Gavin MacLeod, best known for his roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Love Boat,” died at his home in Palm Desert, California, at the age of 90. Grammy-winning singer B.J. Thomas, who hit the charts with songs including “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” died at his Texas home from complications of lung cancer; he was 78.

Today’s Birthdays: Former Baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent is 84. Actor Helmut Berger is 78. Actor Anthony Geary is 75. Actor Cotter Smith is 73. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 72. Movie composer Danny Elfman is 69. Singer LaToya Jackson is 66. Actor Ted Levine is 65. Actor Annette Bening is 64. Actor Rupert Everett is 63. Actor Adrian Paul is 63. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 61. Actor Lisa Whelchel is 59. Actor Tracey Bregman is 59. Rock musician Noel Gallagher is 55. Actor Anthony Azizi is 53. Rock musician Chan Kinchla (Blues Traveler) is 53. Actor Laverne Cox is 50. Rock musician Mark Lee (Third Day) is 49. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (“The Boondocks”) is 48. Singer Melanie Brown (Spice Girls) is 47. Latin singer Fonseca is 43. Actor Justin Chon (TV: “Deception”; “Dr. Ken”) is 41. NBA player Carmelo Anthony is 38. Actor Billy Flynn is 37. Actor Blake Foster is 37. Actor Riley Keough is 33. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith is 33. Actor Kristen Alderson is 31. Actor Lorelei Linklater is 29.