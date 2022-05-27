Today is Friday, May 27, the 147th day of 2022. There are 218 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 27, 1935, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Schechter Poultry Corp. v. United States, unanimously struck down the National Industrial Recovery Act, a key component of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” legislative program.

On this date:

In 1861, Chief Justice Roger Taney, sitting as a federal circuit court judge in Baltimore, ruled that President Abraham Lincoln lacked the authority to suspend the writ of habeas corpus (Lincoln disregarded the ruling).

In 1896, 255 people were killed when a tornado struck St. Louis, Missouri, and East St. Louis, Illinois.

In 1936, the Cunard liner RMS Queen Mary left England on its maiden voyage to New York.

In 1937, the newly completed Golden Gate Bridge connecting San Francisco and Marin County, California, was opened to pedestrian traffic (vehicles began crossing the next day).

In 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France with a loss of some 2,000 lives, three days after the Bismarck sank the HMS Hood with the loss of more than 1,400 lives. Amid rising world tensions, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed an “unlimited national emergency” during a radio address from the White House.

In 1942, Doris “Dorie” Miller, a cook aboard the USS West Virginia, became the first African-American to receive the Navy Cross for displaying “extraordinary courage and disregard for his own personal safety” during Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.

In 1957, the single “That’ll Be the Day” by Buddy Holly’s group The Crickets was released by Brunswick Records.

In 1968, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v. O’Brien, upheld the conviction of David O’Brien for destroying his draft card outside a Boston courthouse, ruling that the act was not protected by freedom of speech.

In 1993, five people were killed in a bombing at the Uffizi museum of art in Florence, Italy; some three dozen paintings were ruined or damaged.

In 1994, Nobel Prize-winning author Alexander Solzhenitsyn returned to Russia to the emotional cheers of thousands after spending two decades in exile.

In 1998, Michael Fortier, the government’s star witness in the Oklahoma City bombing case, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after apologizing for not warning anyone about the deadly plot. (Fortier was freed in January 2006.)

In 2020 protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody rocked Minneapolis for a second night, with some people looting stores and setting fires. Protests spread to additional cities; hundreds of people blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers. The U.S. surged past a milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, with the confirmed death toll topping 100,000.

Ten years ago: Syria strongly denied allegations that its forces had killed scores of people — including women and children — in Houla, but the U.N. Security Council condemned government forces for shelling residential areas. Dario Franchitti won the Indianapolis 500 for the third time. Johnny Tapia, the five-time boxing champion whose turbulent career was marked by cocaine addiction, alcohol, depression and run-ins with the law, was found dead at his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home; he was 45.

Five years ago: British Airways canceled all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports as a global IT failure upended the travel plans of tens of thousands of people on a busy U.K. holiday weekend. Music legend Gregg Allman, whose bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel The Allman Brothers Band to superstardom and spawn Southern rock, died at his home near Savannah, Georgia; he was 69.

One year ago: The Washington state attorney general charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and another with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling them he couldn’t breathe as he was being restrained. (The officers have pleaded not guilty.) Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, urged fellow conservatives to reject the divisive politics of former President Donald Trump as well as those Republican leaders who emulated him.

Pope John Paul II on the last day of his three day visit to the Maltase Islands greets the young people Sunday, May 27, 1990 at Qali stadium. (AP Photo/Roy Latkey)

Crowds watch as Mahmoud wins easily from Taj Akbar at the Epsom Derby horse race in England on May 27, 1936. (AP Photo)

The RMS Queen Mary leaving on her maiden voyage from Southampton, England to the USA on May 27, 1936. Vast crowds cheered, bands played and sirens shrieked as she made her way down Southampton water under her own power. The whole maneuver took 15 minutes. (AP Photo/Len Puttnam)

File – In this May 27, 1937 file photo, military biplanes fly between the towers of the Golden Gate Bridge as pedestrians walk across the span during opening ceremonies in San Francisco. The bridge was heralded as an engineering marvel when it opened in 1937. It was the world’s longest suspension span and had been built across a strait that critics said was too treacherous to be bridged. But as the iconic span approaches its 75th anniversary, the engineers who have overseen it all these years say keeping it up and open has been a feat unto itself. (AP Photo, File)

Helen Martini, in charge of the Bronx Zoo’s animal nursery gets acquainted with Rangpur and Chandpur, two-day-old male tiger cubs born at the zoo, May 27, 1953. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)

Jesse Jackson of Southern Christian Leadership Conference speaks at a University of California rally at Greek Theater in Berkeley, May 27, 1970. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

President Richard Nixon and FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover meet in Washington on May 27, 1971 to discuss killings of police officers in New York City and Washington. (AP Photo/ Henry Burroughs)

Middleweight boxing champion, Marvelous Marvin Hagler of Brockton, Mass., right, stares at his challenger Wilford Scypion of Houston, Texas, left at the weigh-in prior to their bout Friday, May 27, 1983 in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo)

Cincinnati Reds catcher Brad Gulden, left, tries to restrain pitcher Mario Soto, front right, as Soto charged the umpires during an argument that eventually emptied both benches at Chicago, May 27, 1984. Soto went wild when umpire Steve Ripley, right, called an apparent foul ball a home run for the Chicago Cubs. When the other three umpires, Paul Runge, left, Randy Marsh, and Bob Engel overruled that call, the fight erupted. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

Jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald sings at the funeral of composer Duke Ellington, May 27, 1974, at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. (AP Photo)

**FILE** Chechnya’s rebel leader Zelimkhan Yandarbiyev, right, speaks to Russian President Boris Yeltsin, left, during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow in this Monday, May 27, 1996, file picture. Former Chechen President Zelimkhan Yandarbiyev died Friday, Feb. 13, 2004, after a reported car explosion in the Qatari capital of Doha, a doctor said. The doctor told The Associated Press that Yandarbiyev died from his injuries on the way to the hospital. (AP Photo/Dmitry Sokolov, file)

The Aga Khan III, Sultan Mahommed Shah returning to the Ritz Hotel in London, England on May 27, 1930, after his exercise. (AP Photo/BEAD)

Huge crowds gathered at Hasting, England on May 27, 1933 for the opening of the giant new bathing pool by Sir Humphery Rolleston, unseen. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

A footpath made of sandbags and long wooden planks leading across debris strewn in Queen Victoria street in London on May 27, 1941, in order to facilitate the work of demolition workers after a German raid during the previous night. (AP Photo)

People sunbathe on the beach and walk along the boardwalk at Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y., May 27, 1945. (AP Photo)

Though only 10 years old, Richard Alan Daynard of the Bronx, New York, has just received his amateur radio operators license. And, in official language, he is now KN21AD. A fifth grade student, Richard-the-Ham got interested in radio when he was about 8. He taught himself the basic theoretical data required by the Federal Communications Commission. Richard operates his ham set in the bedroom of his home, May 27, 1954. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

Sixty feet above the circus floor, Josephine Berosini goes through a series of stunts on a wire in New York on May 27, 1955. Josephine is billed by Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey as “Queen of the High Wire.” Now 29, she crossed a wire high in a circus tent for the first time when she was five. (AP Photo/Bob Wands)

Jerry Lee Lewis, 22-year-old American rock and roll singer, leaves the Westbury Hotel in London, England, May 27, 1958, after his engagements in Britain have been cancelled. Lewis was booed off the stage May 26, two days after announcing his marriage to his 13-year-old cousin Myra, ending his British tour. (AP Photo)

Tibetan refugees wash their clothes in the Gabru River by their camp, May 27, 1959. (AP Photo)

Wilma Rudolph poses in her gown as she holds her college diploma granted to her at commencement excercises at Tennessee A&I State University in Nashville, Tenn., on May 27, 1963. Wilma received a bachelor of science degree in elementary education. (AP Photo)

Liberace performing at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on May 27, 1971. (AP Photo)

Rick Mears driving his #6 March-Cosworth, takes the checkered flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Ind., May 27, 1984. Mears set a speedway record of 163.621 mph, marking his second Indy 500 win. (AP Photo/Dave Parker)

Mother Teresa reaches out to bless a young baby during a stop at Casa San Martin, a feeding place for the homeless in Gallup, New Mexico, May 27, 1988. The Nobel Peace Prize winner is spending one day in New Mexico to view several missions here before heading to San Francisco. (AP PHOTO/JEFF ROBBINS)

Today’s Birthdays: Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is 99. Author John Barth is 92. Actor Lee Meriwether is 87. Musician Ramsey Lewis is 87. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 86. Actor Bruce Weitz is 79. Former Sen. Christopher Dodd (D-Conn.) is 78. Singer Bruce Cockburn (KOH’-burn) is 77. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is 75. Singer-actor Dee Dee Bridgewater is 72. Actor Richard Schiff is 67. Singer Siouxsie Sioux (The Creatures, Siouxsie and the Banshees) is 65. Rock singer-musician Neil Finn (The Finn Brothers) is 64. Actor Peri Gilpin is 61. Actor Cathy Silvers is 61. Comedian Adam Carolla is 58. Actor Todd Bridges is 57. Rock musician Sean Kinney (Alice In Chains) is 56. Actor Dondré Whitfield is 53. Actor Paul Bettany is 51. Rock singer-musician Brian Desveaux (Nine Days) is 51. Country singer Jace Everett is 50. Actor Jack McBrayer is 49. Rapper Andre 3000 (Outkast) is 47. Rapper Jadakiss is 47. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 47. Alt-country singer-songwriter Shane Nicholson is 46. Actor Ben Feldman is 42. Actor Michael Steger is 42. Actor Darin Brooks is 38. Actor-singer Chris Colfer is 32. Actor Ethan Dampf is 28. Actor Desiree Ross (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 23. U.S. Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast Jade Carey is 22.