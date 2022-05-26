Today is Thursday, May 26, the 146th day of 2022. There are 219 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 26, 1972, President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in Moscow. (The U.S. withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)

On this date:

In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the Montana Territory.

In 1865, Confederate forces west of the Mississippi surrendered in New Orleans.

In 1938, the House Un-American Activities Committee was established by Congress.

In 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II.

In 1954, explosions rocked the aircraft carrier USS Bennington off Rhode Island, killing 103 sailors. (The initial blast was blamed on leaking catapult fluid ignited by the flames of a jet.)

In 1971, Don McLean recorded his song “American Pie” at The Record Plant in New York City (it was released the following November by United Artists Records).

In 1981, 14 people were killed when a Marine jet crashed onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off Florida.

In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married in the Dominican Republic. (The marriage ended in 1996.)

In 2004, nearly a decade after the Oklahoma City bombing, Terry Nichols was found guilty of 161 state murder charges for helping carry out the attack. (Nichols later received 161 consecutive life sentences.)

In 2009, President Barack Obama nominated federal appeals judge Sonia Sotomayor to the U.S. Supreme Court. California’s Supreme Court upheld the Proposition 8 gay marriage ban but said the 18,000 same-sex weddings that had taken place before the prohibition passed were still valid.

In 2011, Ratko Mladic, the brutal Bosnian Serb general suspected of leading the massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys, was arrested after a 16-year manhunt. (Mladic was extradited to face trial in The Hague, Netherlands; he was convicted in 2017 on genocide and war crimes charges and is serving a life sentence.)

In 2020, Minneapolis police issued a statement saying George Floyd had died after a “medical incident,” and that he had physically resisted officers and appeared to be in medical distress; minutes after the statement was released, bystander video was posted online. Protests over Floyd’s death began, with tense skirmishes developing between protesters and Minneapolis police. Four police officers who were involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired.

Ten years ago: Gruesome video posted online showed rows of dead Syrian children lying in a mosque in Houla, haunting images of what activists called one of the deadliest regime attacks yet in Syria’s 14-month-old uprising. International space station astronauts floated into the Dragon, a day after its heralded arrival as the world’s first commercial supply ship.

Five years ago: Two men were stabbed to death aboard a light-rail train in Portland, Oregon; police said the victims were trying to protect two women who were the target of a man’s anti-Muslim rant. (Jeremy Christian would be convicted of murder and sentenced to two life prison terms without the possibility of parole.) President Jimmy Carter’s national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, died in Falls Church, Virginia, at age 89. Hall of Fame pitcher and former U.S. senator Jim Bunning, 85, died in Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

One year ago: A gunman killed nine co-workers at a Northern California rail yard before taking his own life as sheriff’s deputies raced into the building. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility that the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. Amazon said it was buying the movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion, with hopes of filling its video streaming service with more viewing options. Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock,” was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street.

The expressions on the faces of, from left: John Birmingham, Audrey Bronberger, Mary Masterson and Jim Masterson, show the effect of negative gravity as riders free fall 60 feet from the top of The Edge, the newest ride at Marriotts Great America in Gurnee, May 26, 1983. The ride takes people 131 feet into the air and lets them free fall into a curved track at speeds up to 55 MPH before being brought to a halt. It all takes 45 seconds. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock)

British troops coming under fire from petrol bombers in Williams Street, Londonderry on May 26, 1981, after yesterdays funeral of hunger striker Patsy Ohara. (AP Photo)

Portland, Ore., residents wear protective masks to keep from breathing in ash from the nearby Mount St. Helens, which continues to have small eruptions, May 26, 1980. The volcano is located 45 miles northeast of Portland, in southwestern Washington state. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Actress Debbie Reynolds, left, sits next to Marion Knott as they take the inaugural ride on the new “Montezuma?s Revenge” ride at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif., May 26, 1978. The ride, using roller-coaster type cars, does a complete forward loop, peaks, and repeats the loop backwards. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)

Ground views of human fly George Willig climbing the south tower of the World Trade Cente in New York City, May 26, 1977. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

A U.S. paratrooper, hunched in the undergrowth alongside a barbed wire outpost is silhouetted against the sun rising over the jungle of the Viet Nam central highlands on May 26, 1966. The paratrooper is one of those fighting a long and almost never-ending struggle in the war of attrition against the Viet Cong Guerillas who once infested the area. (AP Photo)

Puyehue, a 7,349 foot volcano in Chile spits smoke and lave during an eruption on May 26, 1960. Death and destruction continued to mount in southern Chile, wrecked by five days of continuing earthquakes, tidal waves, avalanches and volcanocic eruptions. (AP Photo) BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

The famous Russian-born American Conductor Igor Stravinsky, in Denmark to conduct the Royal Operas Symphony Orchestra on the Occasion of the Danish music and Ballet Festival (which he did last night) spent his last day in Copenhagen by visiting the Copenhagen Zoo on May 26, 1959. The aged conductor is very fond of animals and fed most of the animals in the Zoo where it was allowed. (AP Photo)

American sailors dive from their destroyer into the warm waters off the Island of Saint Lucia, British West Indies, May 26, 1942 as their ship makes a brief call for supplies between patrols in West Indies waters. (AP Photo)

Texas Rangers’ outfielder Larry Parrish, center, and pitcher Doc Medich sit in the Rangers’ dugout with paper bags over their heads before a game with the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington, Tex., May 26, 1982. With the duo is manager Don Zimmer. Last night several Rangers’ fans wore bags in protest of the Rangers worst start ever. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)

Actor Richard Chamberlain, left, and actress Jane Fonda arrive for the Television Academy awards in Hollywood, Ca., May 26, 1962. (AP Photo)

Astronaut Jerri Cobb peers into the full-scale model of the capsule which carried Alan Shepard into space in Tulsa, Okla. on May 26, 1991. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter)

Britain’s Stirling Moss, foreground, led field around turn to eventual victory in Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, the Netherlands, May 26, 1958. He averaged 93.9 miles an hour in his Vanwall Racer. Americas Harry Schell, left background, driving a B.R.M., came in second. Stuart Lewis Evans, right background, of Great Britain, withdrew from the race when his Vanwall developed engine trouble after the 46th lap. (AP Photo)

Amelia Earhart, noted fier, inspected the Twin-Engined Lockheed Electra Monoplane which is being built for her use in future long distance flights at the plant, May 26, 1936, Burbank, Calif. The ship will carry 1200 gallons of gasoline and have a cruising range of more than 4500 miles. Photo shows Miss Earhart in plane looking over blueprints. (AP Photo)

A catafalque holding the body of Prime Minister Dr. Sun Yat Sen is being transferred by 120 professional pallbearers to the Peking railway station from Piyunssu, China early morning on May 26, 1929. After four years of resting in the Western hills of Piyunssu, Sun Yat Sen’s body will be entombed on Zhongshan Mountain in the eastern suburb of Nanking. The funeral procession started shortly after midnight, the highway being lighted by thousands of children carrying lanterns and torches. Dr. Sun Yat Sen died of liver cancer on March 12, 1925. (AP Photo)

New York Mayor James J. Walker, center, answers cheering crowd during the noon recess of the Seabury investigation in New York, May 26, 1932. It was Walker’s second day before Samuel Seabury, the chief counsel for the Hofstadter legislative committee investigating New York City. (AP Photo)

Demonstrators placed signs on a statue of President Abe Lincoln in front of San Francisco City Hall after the California State Supreme Court ruled in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 26, 2009.The court upheld the ban on gay marriage voters approved when they voted in favor of Proposition 8 last fall. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Tucano Indians from the Amazon rain forest dance Monday at the opening ceremony of a world conference of native peoples, a week before the Earth Summit in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, May 26, 1992. (AP Photo/Altamiro Nunes)

The main registry building on Ellis Island is shown in this 1905 photo. The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, May 26, 1998, that Ellis Island is mostly in New Jersey, ordering New York to share bragging rights to the nation’s gateway for millions of immigrants. New York can lay claim to only part of the island’s 27.5 acres, said the justices in a 6-3 ruling. (AP Photo)

Wearing a bullet-proof vest, Terry Nichols is led by a U.S. marshal from the federal courthouse in Wichita, Kan., on April 26, 1995. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa)

President Bill Clinton speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, after signing abortion access legislation in Washington on May 26, 1994. Applauding the president, from left: Rep. Constance Morella, D-Md.; Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif.; Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass.; Rep. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jack Broks, D-Texas; Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo.; and Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-N.Y. The legislation makes it a federal crime to block access to abortion clinics. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Pope John Paul II waves to the crowd as he arrives by catamaran at the Maltese Island of Gozo, May 26, 1990, on the second day of his three-day visit to the Maltese Islands. (AP Photo/ Roy Letkey)

A big black hat protects Sarah, Duchess of York,, wife of England’s Prince Andrew, against the sun during the traditional Queens birthday parade of British forces in West Berlin, Germany, on Friday, May 26, 1989. (AP Photo/Jockel Finck)

Two unidentified participants in the Hands Across America fundraiser walk down 6th Street in the skid row area of Los Angeles May 26, 1986 as 79-year-old Willie McGee sits with his cart. McGee is one of the many that may be helped by funds raised by the Hands group. (AP Photo/Lennox Mclendon)

A bull is nudged back into the Hands Across America line at Myersville, Maryland Sunday, May 26, 1986. Bull owner Clyde Grossnickle, holding the halter, brought the animal to fill in the gap where people were missing, during the fundraiser for the homeless and hungry. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A disastrous scene in Akita, Japan, after big earthquake hit, on May 26, 1983. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 83. Rock musician Garry Peterson (Guess Who) is 77. Singer Stevie Nicks is 74. Actor Pam Grier is 73. Actor Philip Michael Thomas is 73. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 73. Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is 73. Actor Margaret Colin is 64. Actor Doug Hutchison is 62. Actor Genie Francis is 60. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 60. Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz is 58. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 56. Distance runner Zola Budd is 56. Rock musician Phillip Rhodes is 54. Actor Joseph Fiennes (FYNZ) is 52. Singer Joey Kibble (Take 6) is 51. Actor-producer-writer Matt Stone is 51. Singer Lauryn Hill is 47. Contemporary Christian musician Nathan Cochran is 44. Actor Elisabeth Harnois is 43. Actor Hrach Titizian is 43.