Today in History

Today is Tuesday, May 24, the 144th day of 2022. There are 221 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 24, 1844, Samuel F.B. Morse transmitted the message “What hath God wrought” from Washington to Baltimore as he formally opened America’s first telegraph line.

On this date:

In 1935, the first major league baseball game to be played at night took place at Cincinnati’s Crosley Field as the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1.

In 1937, in a set of rulings, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the Social Security Act of 1935.

In 1941, the German battleship Bismarck sank the British battle cruiser HMS Hood in the North Atlantic, killing all but three of the 1,418 men on board.

In 1961, a group of Freedom Riders was arrested after arriving at a bus terminal in Jackson, Mississippi, charged with breaching the peace for entering white-designated areas. (They ended up serving 60 days in jail.)

In 1962, astronaut Scott Carpenter became the second American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Aurora 7.

In 1963, electric blues guitarist Elmore James suffered a fatal heart attack in Chicago at the age of 45. James, whose best-known recording was “Dust My Broom,” influenced such rock musicians as Keith Richards and Eric Clapton.

In 1969, Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull were arrested for marijuana possession at their home in London.

In 1974, bandleader and composer Duke Ellington died of lung cancer in New York at the age of 75. Ellington composed such standards as “Mood Indigo” and “I Got It Bad and That Ain’t Good.”

Also in 1974, American jazz composer and bandleader Duke Ellington, 75, died in New York.

In 1976, Britain and France opened trans-Atlantic Concorde supersonic transport service to Washington.

In 1978, the debut album by Van Halen went gold in the U.S.

In 1980, members of Genesis surprised fans by showing up at the box office of the Roxy in Los Angeles to sell tickets to their benefit for local hospitals the following night.

Also in 1980, Iran rejected a call by the World Court in The Hague to release the American hostages.

In 1990, Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses and model Erin Everly, the daughter of singer Don Everly, filed for divorce. They were married 27 days.

In 1994, four Islamic fundamentalists convicted of bombing New York’s World Trade Center in 1993 were each sentenced to 240 years in prison.

In 1995, former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson died in London at age 79.

Also in 1995, the members of Lynyrd Skynryd put their handprints and signatures into the Hollywood Rock Walk.

In 2000, Britney Spears’ album “Oops!…I Did It Again” sold 1.3 million copies its first week out, giving her the most first-week sales for a female artist. That record has since been broken.

In 2006, Taylor Hicks beat out Katherine McPhee to win the fifth season of “American Idol.”

Also in 2006, “An Inconvenient Truth,” a documentary about former Vice President Al Gore’s campaign against global warming, went into limited release.

In 2010, Slipknot bassist Paul Gray was found dead in a hotel room in Des Moines, Iowa. He was 38. An autopsy determined he died of a drug overdose.

In 2011, Oprah Winfrey taped the final episode of her long-running talk show.

A Hezbollah supporter throws a stone to a passing Israeli car from the Lebanese side of the fence that separates Lebanon from Israel in the border town of Kfar Kila, some 120 km. south of Beirut Wednesday May 24, 2000. Israel completed overnight their withdrawal from the so called “security zone” after more than 20 years of occupation.(AP Photo/Enric Marti)

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher reading and quoting from the Labour party manifesto during an election rally held in Cardiff on Monday, May 24, 1983. Mrs. Thatcher, who is campaigning for the upcoming June 9 General election, attacked the Labour partys plan for financial management of Britain and quoted at length from their manifesto. (AP Photo)

President Jimmy Carter and former President Gerald R. Ford are shown during their meeting at the White House in Washington on May 24, 1978. Ford has a number of events on his schedule during his visit to the nations Capital. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)

Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali poses with the cast of ?Annie,? during a backstage visit at the Alvin Theatre on Tuesday, May 24, 1977 in New York. Andrea McArdle who plays Annie is just above Ali. Reid Shelton who plays Daddy Warbucks is in the tux, back right. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

Duke Ellingtons casket lies in the center of St. John the Divine Episcopal Cathedral during funeral services in New York City on May 27, 1974. The Duke died at age 75 on May 24. (AP Photo)

The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., gestures as he tells news conference in Philadelphia, May 24, 1962 there probably is some arming taking place among Negroes in Birmingham. King, talking to newsmen before his address to the national meeting of the American Baptist Convention, said that Birmingham is probably the most difficult big city in the U.S. in race relations. Kings church, the Ebenezer Baptist Church of Atlanta, Ga., was admitted to membership in the predominantly white American Baptist Convention. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham)

A frogman attaches flotation gear to Aurora 7 capsule of Scott Carpenter after the astronaut splashed down in the ocean following three-orbit whirl from Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 24, 1962. (AP Photo)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights leader, shakes hands with Paul Dietrich just before a bus of Freedom Riders left Montgomery, Alabama, May 24, 1961. Dietrich, ministerial student from Virginia, joined the Freedom Riders. (AP Photo)

Actress Rhonda Fleming, center, is kissed on both cheeks by singer Eddie Fisher and his wife, Debbie Reynolds, after her first nightclub appearance, May 24, 1957, Las Vegas, Nev. Rhonda seems to be a bit overwhelmed by the maneuver, but who wouldnt be after all the excitement of a debut. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

As thousands of people jam the deck of the Golden Gate Bridge during Sunday morning’s bridge walk, one person walks across the span 220 feet above the San Francisco Bay, Ca., May 24, 1987. An estimated 350,000 people turned out for the bridge walk, which kicked off the Golden Gate Bridge 50th anniversary celebration. (AP Photo/Doug Atkins)

Actress Jodie Foster watches the commencement ceremonies at Yale University on the Yale campus in New Haven, Conn., May 24, 1985. Foster, who did not participate in the ceremonies, was among those receiving degrees. (AP Photo/Rolllin Riggs)

Donald Campbell, son of the late Sir Malcolm Campbell, the famous motorist, signals to his assistant to cast off as he prepared for a practice run over the waters of Lake Garda, Gardone Riviera, Italy on May 24, 1951. Campbell made two runs over the measured mile with his Rolls Royce powered Bluebird. His average speed for both runs was 152.856 kilometers per hour. He hopes to try for a new world record in the next few days. (AP Photo/Raoul Fornezza)

Actress Betty Furness stands with actor Cesar Romero on the deck of the liner Queen Mary in New York City on May 24, 1950. Furness is seeing Romero off, who is sailing for Europe. (AP Photo)

The yellow flag flying from the pile of coffee bags designates a particular consignee in New Orleans, May 24, 1946. The thousands of bags a ship carries to fill the orders of many purchasers in the U.S., are mixed in the stowing. In unloading, the bags are separated. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt attends baseball game between Hyde Park Robin Hoods and Columbiaville and finds an old friend, Arthur “Rube” Deckoff, managing the Robin Hoods in Hyde Park, New York, May 24, 1936. (AP Photo/George R. Skadding)

Texas and Louisiana officers gather in this heavily wooded sector of Louisiana near Arcadia, May 24, 1934, and then laid down a barrage of gunfire which took the lives of Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker, southwest desperado couple. The officers first called on Barrow to halt as he drove his automobile 85 miles an hour down the road. As Barrow reached for his pistol and machine gun, the officers cut loose from the spot to which the officer is pointing. (AP Photo)

American flier Amelia Earhart, in the garden of the American Embassy, in London, on May 24, 1932, where she is staying. (AP Photo)

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama doubled down on criticism of rival Mitt Romney’s background as a venture capitalist, telling a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds there might be value in such experience but “not in the White House.” Brian Banks, a former high school football star whose dreams of a pro career were shattered by what turned out to be a false rape accusation, burst into tears as a judge in Long Beach, California, threw out the charge that had sent Banks to prison for more than five years.

Five years ago: Setting past differences and rude comments aside, President Donald Trump and Pope Francis put a determinedly positive face on their first meeting at the Vatican. Ariana Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour and canceled several European shows due to the deadly bombing at her concert in Manchester, England, two days earlier.

One year ago: Tennessee became the latest state to ban teachers from talking about certain aspects of race and racism in public schools. Samuel E. Wright, who famously voiced “Sebastian the Crab” in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and had an acting career spanning five decades, died at 72.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-comedian-impressionist Stanley Baxter is 96. Jazz musician Archie Shepp is 85. Comedian Tommy Chong is 84. Singer Bob Dylan is 81. Actor Gary Burghoff is 79. Singer Patti LaBelle is 78. Actor Priscilla Presley is 77. Country singer Mike Reid is 75. Actor Jim Broadbent is 73. Actor Alfred Molina is 69. Singer Rosanne Cash is 67. Actor Cliff Parisi is 62. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 62. Rock musician Vivian Trimble is 59. Actor John C. Reilly is 57. Actor Dana Ashbrook is 55. Actor Eric Close is 55. Actor Carl Payne is 53. Rock musician Rich Robinson is 53. Former MLB pitcher Bartolo Colon is 49. Actor Dash Mihok is 48. Actor Bryan Greenberg is 44. Actor Owen Benjamin is 42. Actor Billy L. Sullivan is 42. Actor-rapper Jerod Mixon (aka Big Tyme) is 41. Rock musician Cody Hanson (Hinder) is 40. Dancer-choreographer-singer Mark Ballas is 36. Country singer Billy Gilman is 34. Rapper/producer G-Eazy is 33. Actor Brianne Howey is 33. Actor Cayden Boyd is 28.