Today is Monday, May 23, the 143rd day of 2022. There are 222 days left in the year.

On May 23, 1984, Surgeon General C. Everett Koop issued a report saying there was “very solid” evidence linking cigarette smoke to lung disease in non-smokers.

In 1430, Joan of Arc was captured by the Burgundians, who sold her to the English.

In 1533, the marriage of England’s King Henry VIII to Catherine of Aragon was declared null and void by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Cranmer.

In 1915, Italy declared war on Austria-Hungary during World War I.

In 1934, bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker were shot to death in a police ambush in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.

In 1937, industrialist and philanthropist John D. Rockefeller, founder of the Standard Oil Co. and the Rockefeller Foundation, died in Ormond Beach, Florida, at age 97.

In 1939, the Navy submarine USS Squalus sank during a test dive off the New England coast. Thirty-two crew members and one civilian were rescued, but 26 others died; the sub was salvaged and recommissioned the USS Sailfish.

In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces bogged down in Anzio began a major breakout offensive.

In 1945, Nazi official Heinrich Himmler committed suicide by biting into a cyanide capsule while in British custody in Luneburg, Germany.

On May 23, 1954, CBS gave Johnny Carson a summer TV game show called “Earn Your Vacation.”

In 1967, Egypt closed the Straits of Tiran to Israeli shipping, an action that helped precipitate war between Israel and its Arab neighbors the following month.

In 1970, New Musical Express reported that the Beatles’ “Let It Be” album set a record for initial sales in the U.S., with 3.7 million advance orders.

Also in 1970, The Grateful Dead played their first British concert at the Hollywood Rock Festival. Their opening act was Mungo Jerry.

In 1975, the Beach Boys on tour with Chicago literally got the joint jumping for the second night in a row. The second level at the Oakland Coliseum was noticeably shaking in film footage. And the day before, at the Anaheim Stadium, the mezzanine was seen vibrating as much as 18 inches.

Also in 1975, comedian Jackie “Moms” Mabley, 81, died in White Plains, New York.

In 1979, Tom Petty filed for bankruptcy to get out of his contract with MCA Records. He later signed with a new MCA affiliate that issued his successful comeback album, “Damn the Torpedoes.”

In 1987, 12 former members of the Doobie Brothers reunited for a charity concert in Los Angeles. After raising more than $360,000 for Vietnam veterans, the group decided to make more appearances together.

In 1989, K.T. Oslin became the first female country singer to have an album go platinum. Her album “80′s Ladies” had two number-one hits, “I’ll Always Come Back” and “Do Ya.”

In 1990, the IRS auctioned off Willie Nelson’s golf course and country club for the second time to collect $230,000 toward his delinquent tax bill. After the first auction, the government bought the property back.

Also in 1990, the movie “Pretty Woman” opened.

In 1997, comedian Tim Allen was arrested for speeding and driving drunk in suburban Detroit.

In 2005, Tom Cruise leaped on a couch and pumped his fist to express his love for Katie Holmes during an appearance on “Oprah.”

In 2007, President George W. Bush, speaking at the U.S. Coast Guard commencement, portrayed the Iraq war as a battle between the U.S. and al-Qaida and said Osama bin Laden was setting up a terrorist cell in Iraq to strike targets in America.

In 2016, during his visit to Asia, President Barack Obama, eager to banish lingering shadows of the Vietnam War, lifted the U.S. embargo on selling arms to America’s former enemy. Prosecutors failed for the second time in their bid to hold Baltimore police accountable for the arrest and death of Freddie Gray, as an officer was acquitted in the racially charged case that triggered riots a year earlier.

Egyptian presidential candidate Abdel-Moneim Abolfotoh, second from right, prays at Amer ibn al-As mosque after voting and visiting three polling stations in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, May 23, 2012. More than 15 months after autocratic leader Hosni Mubarak’s ouster, Egyptians streamed to polling stations Wednesday to freely choose a president for the first time in generations. Waiting hours in line, some debated to the last minute over their vote in a historic election pitting old regime figures against ascending Islamists. (AP Photo/Fredrik Persson)

A young Iranian woman walks past a wall covered with posters of Iranian presidential contender Mohammad Khatami, in Tehran, Saturday May 24, 1997. First unofficial results of the Iranian presidential elections report that moderate cleric Mohammad Khatami appeared to have a clinched a landslide victory Saturday over his conservative challenger Ali Akbar Nateq-Nouri. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Former Los Angeles Laker Earvin “Magic” Johnson flashes his familiar smile as he gets off a bus for a light workout at a downtown Tokyo gym, May 23, 1994. Johnson and his All-Star team arrived in Tokyo Sunday for weekend exhibition basketball games with a Japanese national team. (AP Photo/Tsugufumi Matsumoto)

Actor Mickey Rourke, celebrates his victory over Steve Powell during his professional boxing debut at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, May 23, 1991. Rourke fought four rounds in the light heavyweight division, and won on a unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Bill Cooke)

Rolling Stone Mick Jagger rocks with his guitar during the first West German concert of the current Rolling Stones European tour on Wednesday, May 23, 1990 at Hanover, West Germany. An audience of 60,000 celebrate the two hour show of the group. (AP Photo/Claus Eckert)

Opposition leader Mrs. Margaret Thatcher speaking during her address at the Conservative Women?s Annual conference at the Central Hall in London on Wednesday, May 23, 1977. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)

With his sights set for victory in the June 9 Belmont Stakes to capture the Triple Crown, Secretariat works out with an exercise rider in the shed row at Belmont Park, New York, May 23, 1973. The horse loosened up indoors to avoid rainy weather. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Several thousand protest marchers are led past the State Capitol Building at Atlanta, Georgia, May 23, 1970 by (starting second from left), Rev. J. E. Lowery Chairman of the Board of the Southern Christian leadership Conference; Leonard Woodcock, newly elected President of the United Auto Workers Union; Mrs. Coretta King, wife of the slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. and Mrs. Ralph Abernathy, President of the SCLC, Sen. George McGovern (D-S.D.) and Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell Jr. (AP Photo)

World traveler, writer and lecturer Burton Holmes, 87, looks at one of his baby shoes in his home in Hollywood, Calif., May 23, 1957. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)

Eunice Kennedy Shriver, second from left, daughter of the former U.S. Amb. Joseph P. Kennedy, stands with her attendants before reception, May 23, 1953 at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York. Reception followed her marriage to Robert Sargent Shriver, Jr., of Chicago in a ceremony at St. Patricks Cathedral. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

Emmett Kelly was a newspaper cartoonist before he took to spangles, and to prove his point he put on street clothes, stepped to a drawing board and sketched types in New York on May 23, 1949. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

Kitty Dukakis, wife of the Massachusetts Governor, teaches modern dance to women at Lesley College in Boston, Tuesday, May 23, 1975. She has been teaching dancing since she was 17. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)

Singer Tony Bennett is posing next to one of his paintings, in his New York City apartment, on May 23, 1969. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain admiresf a group of figures in Danish Royal crown porcelain presented to her at the Danish Royal Porcelain factory in Copenhagen, Denmark on May 23, 1957. At right is Prince Philip. The British Royal couple spent part of the third day of their state visit to Denmark at the Copenhagen factory. (AP Photo)

U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy is shown with his wife, Jacqueline, on the steps of the Senate in Washington, D.C., May 23, 1955. Senator Kennedy returns to work from a long absence after being treated for a wartime spinal injury. (AP Photo)

This is the press room at the New York Daily News, seen May 23, 1950. (AP Photo)

People crowd around the abandoned bullet-riddled 1934 Ford automobile in which Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrows were killed by federal agents in Arcadia, La., May 23, 1934. (AP Photo)

Ten years ago: Egypt held the Arab world’s first competitive presidential vote. (Islamist Mohammed Morsi was ultimately named the winner following a runoff.)

Five years ago: President Donald Trump made a personal appeal for peace between Israel and the Palestinians as he closed a four-day swing through the Middle East. Roger Moore, the star of seven James Bond films, died in Switzerland at age 89.

One year ago: A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of northern Italy’s most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground and tumbled down a slope, killing 14 people. (The lone survivor, a 6-year-old boy, became the subject of a custody battle between family members in Italy and Israel; the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that he should be returned to his relatives in Italy.) A Ryanair jetliner flying from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in Belarus so authorities there could arrest a passenger, journalist Raman Pratasevich, a key foe of authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. At age 50, Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship in South Carolina to become the oldest major champion in golf history. Children’s author and illustrator Eric Carle, known for the classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” died at 91 in Massachusetts.

