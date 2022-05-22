Today in History

Today is Sunday, May 22, the 142nd day of 2022. There are 223 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 22, 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson, speaking at the University of Michigan, outlined the goals of his “Great Society,” saying that it “rests on abundance and liberty for all” and “demands an end to poverty and racial injustice.”

On this date:

In 1939, the foreign ministers of Germany and Italy, Joachim von Ribbentrop and Galeazzo Ciano, signed a “Pact of Steel” committing the two countries to a military alliance.

In 1960, an earthquake of magnitude 9.5, the strongest ever measured, struck southern Chile, claiming some 1,655 lives.

In 1962, Continental Airlines Flight 11, en route from Chicago to Kansas City, Missouri, crashed after a bomb apparently brought on board by a passenger exploded, killing all 45 occupants of the Boeing 707.

In 1967, a fire at the L’Innovation department store in Brussels killed 322 people. Poet and playwright Langston Hughes died in New York at age 65.

In 1968, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Scorpion, with 99 men aboard, sank in the Atlantic Ocean. (The remains of the sub were later found on the ocean floor 400 miles southwest of the Azores.)

In 1969, the lunar module of Apollo 10, with Thomas P. Stafford and Eugene Cernan aboard, flew to within nine miles of the moon’s surface in a dress rehearsal for the first lunar landing.

In 1985, U.S. sailor Michael L. Walker was arrested aboard the aircraft carrier Nimitz, two days after his father, John A. Walker Jr., was apprehended; both were later convicted of spying for the Soviet Union. (Michael Walker served 15 years in prison and was released in 2000.)

In 1992, after a reign lasting nearly 30 years, Johnny Carson hosted NBC’s “Tonight Show” for the final time. (Jay Leno took over as host three days later.)

In 2006, The Department of Veterans Affairs said personal data, including Social Security numbers of 26.5 million U.S. veterans, was stolen from a VA employee after he took the information home without authorization.

In 2011, a tornado devastated Joplin, Missouri, with winds up to 250 mph, claiming at least 159 lives and destroying about 8,000 homes and businesses.

In 2018, Stacey Abrams won Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, making her the first woman nominee for Georgia governor from either major party. (Abrams, seeking to become the nation’s first Black female governor, was defeated by Republican Brian Kemp.)

In 2020, “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to paying half a million dollars into the University of Southern California as part of a college admissions bribery scheme. (Loughlin would spend two months behind bars; Giannulli began a five-month sentence in November 2020 and was released to home confinement in April 2021.)

Beverly Winans hugs her daughter Debbie Spurlin while salvaging items from Winans’ devastated home in Joplin, Mo. Wednesday, May 25, 2011. Winans and her husband rode out the EF-5 tornado by hiding under a bed in the home. The tornado tore through much of the city Sunday, damaging a hospital and hundreds of homes and businesses and killing at least 123 people. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Former New York Yankees baseball manager Billy Martin, right, and actress Angelica Huston smile during rehearsal on May 22, 1986 in New York. The two will be the guest hosts on NBC-TV’s “Saturday Night Live.” (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Sister Colette of St. Anthony of Padua School, hits a single in a softball game during the annual school picnic, May 22, 1962, in Utica, N.Y. Sister Maura, the catcher, seems to approve along with the cheering section. (AP Photo)

Residents begin digging through the rubble of their home after it was destroyed by a tornado that hit Joplin, Mo. on Sunday evening, May 22, 2011. The tornado tore a path a mile wide and four miles long destroying homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Mike Gullett)

Laurence Olivier is shown in a scene from Shakespeare’s “Richard III,” as he utters the famous lines, “A horse! A horse! My kingdom for a horse!” with the Old Vic Theatre Company in London’s New Theatre, 1944. (AP Photo)

Robbie Horwitz from Chicago, Ill., shows off a stand-by ticket for the last “Tonight Show” starring Johnny Carson just before entering NBC studios, May 22, 1992 in Burbank, Calif. Horwitz, who traveled from Chicago just to see the last show, was one of about 100 stand-by ticket holders who were able to get in. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Sonia Gandhi, wife of India?s assassinated former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, arrives by ambulance in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 22, 1991, accompanying the body of her husband from the airport. Mrs. Gandhi was elected on Wednesday to succeed her late husband as leader of India?s dominant Congress Party, but it was not immediately known if she would accept. (AP Photo/Ajit Kumar)

The world’s largest heart, you can walk in, stands in the holiday park Dreamland at Bottrop in the Ruhr mining area on May 22, 1985. It is 12m high and the diameter is 8m. You can enter through an artery and study the cardiac valves, the coronary vessels and the ventricles of the heart. (AP Photo/Marco Arndt)

President Reagan gestures during a White House East Room news conference on Tuesday, May 22, 1984 in Washington. Reagan began his 24th formal news conference, calling on Congress to appropriate more economic and military aid to U.S. allies in Central America. (AP Photo/Lana Harris)

Two youths one holding a noose stand outside Dewsbury Magistrates Court, Monday, January 5, 1981, where Peter William Sutcliffe, 35, was remanded in custody for eight days, charged with the murder on November 17, 1980 of 20-year-old student Jacqueline Hill, who has been described as the 13th victim of the Yorkshire Ripper. A crowd of more than 1,000 people besieged the court in the Town Hall of Dewsbury and howled and screamed abuse at Sutcliffe. (AP Photo/Pyne)

Peter William Sutcliffe, 35, is led from Dewsbury Magistrates Court in Dewsbury on Monday, Jan. 5, 1981 under a blanket, by police officers at right two men look from a window. Sutcliffe was remanded in custody for eight days charged with the murder, November 17, 1980 of 20-year-old student Jacqueline Hill, who has been described as the 13th victim of the Yorkshire Ripper. (AP Photo/Pyne)

Captain Charles S. Robb, U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson’s son-in-law, serving during the Vietnam War in Danang, Vietnam on May 22, 1968. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

Firemen use aerial ladder to combat smoky five-alarm blaze that raged in three shops on New Yorks Union Square, May 22, 1963. Twenty-five firemen suffered smoke poisoning as a result of the fire which caused extensive property damage to the three stores on East 14th Street opposite the Union Square park. (AP Photo/Harvey Lippman)

Comedian Garry Moore kisses Carol Burnett at the Hotel Astor in New York, May 22, 1962, after they received Emmy Awards for “The Garry Moore Show.” (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

Schlappohr, a five-year-old brown bear, with his owner, Anneliese Schaefer, are appearing with a small circus in Frankfurt, Germany on May 22, 1959. When the bear kisses Anneliese, he has material reason in mind, for she usually has a sweet between her lips. (AP Photo)

The family of Mrs. Amelia Earhart Putnam as they tuned in for her voice directed to them by Radio from London on the lawn of their home at Medford, Massachusetts, May 22, 1932. At the left are Mrs. Putnams sister, Mrs. Albert Morrissey, and her mother, Mrs. Amy O. Earhart, 67. With them are Mrs. Morrisseys two children. Both were happy over the successful Conclusion of the flight. (AP Photo)

Author Hunter S. Thompson signals the ‘v’ for victory sign as he leaves the Pitkin County Courthouse in Aspen, Colo., Tuesday, May 22, 1990, during a recess ina preliminary hearing where Thompson faces five felony charges ranging from possession of drugs to possession of explosives. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter lifts a Japanese fisherman’s baby in his arms at Kurobe fishery harbor in Toyama prefecture, northwest Japan, Tuesday, May 22, 1984. Carter and his family are in Japan on a 6-day private trip since Sunday. (AP Photo)

Entertainers Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Frank Sinatra, left to right, perform together on stage for the first time in many years during a fund raising event for “SHARE”, a children’s foundation, May 22, 1978, at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium. The Exceptional Children’s Foundation Guidance Center will receive the proceeds. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Mrs. Betty Ford talks with some Vietnamese children during a tour of “Little Saigon” the refugee camp at Camp Pendleton, California May 22, 1975. Mrs. Ford also visited with former Prime Minister Nguyen Cao Ky before returning to Washington after a four day stay in Southern California. (AP Photo/HF/Harold Filan)

These back-fence gossipers are Daffodilly Duck and Rhubarbara Rabbit, costumed pets of the children in the Robert Daubenmier family on May 22, 1958. The three children, ages 5 to 10, provided all of the props, including a miniature building and that for gossiping over fence. (AP Photo)

American soldiers remove some of the paintings that were found among the loot the Germans had gathered in Neuschwanstein Castle, at Fussen, Austria, near the Swiss frontier, May 22, 1945. The castle was captured by units of the U.S. 7th Army. The paintings were the Weissman collection, and a portrait of a lady marked Rothchild collection 16th described (left to right) as being: a picture of a Cat and Mirror, Brouver, belonging to century, but otherwise unidentified. (AP Photo)

Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, right, tap dancer, gives Joe Louis some tips as they stroll together at Louis’s training camp near Washington on May 22, 1941. Louis is scheduled to fight Buddy Baer in Washington on May 23. (AP Photo)

A dogs best friend in this war is man. Narpac has spent about $100,000 in taking an animal census, in providing each pet with a registered identification disc, and in setting up first aid stations and ambulance service. If a stray Manx kitten or wandering Welsh Corgi up turns up at a hospital, all Narpac has to do is to look at his number shown in London on May 22, 1940. During air raids, National Animal Guards will patrol streets, hustle wounded animals into cruising ambulances. Narpace is arranging care for pets that soldiers leave behind. In addition to humanitarian aspects, the program is aimed to avoid dangers from loose animals running around, possibly wild with pain or contaminated with blister gas. (AP Photo)

A crowd cheers for aviatrix Amelia Earhart as she boards her single-engine Lockheed Vega airplane in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, for the trip back to London on May 22, 1932. Earhart became the first woman to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean when she finished her 2,026 mile journey on May 21, 1932 in under 15 hours after departing from Harbour Grace, Newfoundland. Earhart vanished mysteriously over the Pacific during her attempted round-the-world flight in 1937. (AP Photo)

Ten years ago: The Falcon 9, built by billionaire businessman Elon Musk, sped toward the International Space Station with a load of groceries and other supplies, marking the first time a commercial spacecraft had been sent to the orbiting outpost. Wesley A. Brown, the first African-American to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, died in Silver Spring, Maryland, at age 85.

Five years ago: A suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device that killed 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. In a historic gesture, President Donald Trump solemnly placed a note in the ancient stones of Jerusalem’s Western Wall. Ford Motor Co. announced it was replacing CEO Mark Fields. Actor Dina Merrill, 93, died at her home in East Hampton, New York.

One year ago: Virgin Galactic made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle, a step toward offering tourist flights to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere. An expert climbing guide said a coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest had infected at least 100 climbers and support staff; officials in Nepal had denied that there was a COVID-19 cluster on the world’s highest peak.

Today’s Birthdays: Conductor Peter Nero is 88. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 84. Actor Frank Converse is 84. Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw is 82. Actor Barbara Parkins is 80. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Tommy John is 79. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 72. Actor-producer Al Corley is 67. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is 65. Singer Morrissey is 63. Actor Ann Cusack is 61. Country musician Dana Williams (Diamond Rio) is 61. Rock musician Jesse Valenzuela is 60. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence is 58. R&B singer Johnny Gill (New Edition) is 56. Rock musician Dan Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) is 55. Actor Brooke Smith is 55. Actor Michael Kelly is 53. Model Naomi Campbell is 52. Actor Anna Belknap is 50. Actor Alison Eastwood is 50. Singer Donell Jones is 49. Actor Sean Gunn is 48. Actor A.J. Langer is 48. Actor Ginnifer Goodwin is 44. R&B singer Vivian Green is 43. Actor Maggie Q is 43. Olympic gold medal speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno is 40. Actor Molly Ephraim (TV: “Last Man Standing”) is 36. Tennis player Novak Djokovic is 35. Actor Anna Baryshnikov (TV: “Superior Donuts”) is 30. Actor Camren Bicondova is 23.