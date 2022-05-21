Today in History

Today is Saturday, May 21, the 141st day of 2022. There are 224 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 21, 1881, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross.

On this date:

In 1471, King Henry VI of England died in the Tower of London at age 49.

In 1542, Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto died while searching for gold along the Mississippi River.

In 1924, in a case that drew much notoriety, 14-year-old Bobby Franks was murdered in a “thrill killing” carried out by University of Chicago students Nathan Leopold Jr. and Richard Loeb (Bobby’s cousin).

In 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh landed his Spirit of St. Louis monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 33 1/2 hours.

In 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.

In 1941, a German U-boat sank the American merchant steamship, SS Robin Moor, in the South Atlantic after the ship’s passengers and crew were allowed to board lifeboats.

In 1955, Chuck Berry recorded his first single, “Maybellene,” for Chess Records in Chicago.

In 1972, Michelangelo’s Pieta, on display at the Vatican, was damaged by a hammer-wielding man who shouted he was Jesus Christ.

In 1979, former San Francisco City Supervisor Dan White was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the slayings of Mayor George Moscone and openly gay Supervisor Harvey Milk; outrage over the verdict sparked rioting. (White was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison; he ended up serving five years and took his own life in 1985.)

In 1991, former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during national elections by a suicide bomber.

In 2000, death claimed actor Sir John Gielgud at age 96 and author Dame Barbara Cartland at age 98.

In 2020, President Donald Trump visited a Ford Motor Co. plant outside Detroit that had been repurposed to manufacture ventilators; he did not publicly wear a face mask but said he had worn one while out of public view. A Michigan judge sided with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a challenge by Republican lawmakers to her authority to order sweeping restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Jean Piccard, examining the construction of the metal gondola being built at Midland, Mich., May 21, 1933 for the Piccard-settle flight at the century of progress exposition in Chicago, Ill., this summer. Dr. Auguste Piccard holder of the stratosphere flight record expects to make the flight in expectation of setting a new record. (AP Photo)

American actress Carrie Fisher, star of the movie “The Empire Strikes Back,” sequel to the record-breaking “Star Wars” epic, cuddles up to a Stormtrooper in a London park, May 23, 1980. They were in London to promote the movie. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)

David Archuleta, left, and David Cook, center, wait to hear Ryan Seacrest announce the winner of American Idol during the season finale on Wednesday May 21, 2008, in Los Angeles. (Mark Mainz/AP Images for Fox)

Kip Kinkel, middle, is led into Marion County Courthouse in Salem, Ore., Wednesday, June 20, 2007. It is being decided in court hearings whether Kinkel, convicted of killing his parents and of the 1998 Thurston High School shootings, should get a new trial. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

The fireball of Monday mornings hydrogen bomb lights the Pacific sky a few seconds after the bomb was released over Bikini Atoll on May 21, 1956 (Bikini Atoll time). Streamers at right are trails of rockets fired just before the blast for testing purposes. (AP Photo)

First lady Barbara Bush, center, laughs and chats with Louisiana State University students as they receive their doctorate degrees, Thursday, May 21, 1992, Baton Rouge, La. Bush was given an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letter’s and spoke to the graduates at the spring commencement ceremonies. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Entertainer Bette Midler caresses talk show host Johnny Carson during his next-to-last taping of the “Tonight Show” in Burbank, Ca., Thursday, May 21, 1992. Carson will retire tomorrow after 30 years of late-night television. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)

“Night Stalker” defendant Richard Ramirez, right, confers with his attorney, Arturo Hernandez, in courtroom in Los Angeres Wednesday morning, May 21, 1986. Ramirez, described by his attorneys as encouraged because five robbery counts have been dropped, pleaded innocent to 14 murders and 31 other felonies. (AP Photo/POOL)

Philadelphia Mayor W. Wilson Goode smiles during graduation ceremonies at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, May 21, 1984. Goode received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during the ceremonies. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Demonstrators gather on the steps of City Hall following the controversial sentencing of Dan White who was found guilty of manslaughter for the assassination of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and City Supervisor Harvey Milk. San Francisco, May. 21, 1979. (AP Photo)

World heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, escorted by policemen, leaves the ring at London?s open air Arsenal soccer stadium, May 21, 1966, after defeating British challenger Henry Cooper. Ali stopped Cooper in the sixth round of a scheduled 15-round bout. The referee stopped the fight after Cooper suffered a cut over his left eye. (AP Photo/BIPPA)

Professor Luigi Solerio visits to the 6-year-old former conjoined twin girls Giuseppina and Santina Foglia laying a hand on Giuseppinas forehead, right, while Santina left looks on in Turin, May 21, 1965. The girls who were parted 12 days ago, are recuperating satisfactorily. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

Gay Axis soldiers expressions belie their captive status as they tramp Tunis streets escorted by cheerful French police, May 21, 1943, on their way to prison camps after occupation of the city by Allied forces. (AP Photo)

In present day proletarian Russia everybody must work, even women and girls whether it be in field, factory or forge. The picture shows a young Leningrad female worker remaining out a huge cog wheel which is to form part of a tractor plant in the old capital shown on May 21, 1934. (AP Photo)

Flagpoles line the sidewalk outside the United Nations General Assembly and towering Secretariat building at U.N. headquaters on Manhattan’s East Side in New York, May 21, 1991. The flags are changed twice a year–there are 159 members now, and there’s room for 10 more poles. (AP Photo/Rick Maiman)

Big Bird, a character played by Caroll Spinney, sings “It’s Not Easy Being Green” during the memorial service for Jim Henson, creator of the “Muppets”, at New York City’s Cathedral of St. John The Divine on May 21, 1990. (AP Photo/Mary Bloom)

Ron Howard, director of “Willow,” signs autographs outside New York City’s Paramount Theater at the opening of his movie, Friday night, May 21, 1988. (AP Photo/C. Blankenhorn)

People maintain their places in line awaiting the midnight premiere of “The Empire Strikes Back,” the sequel to “Star Wars,” May 21, 1980. Some of the fans expected to be in line as long as 36 hours in order to be among the first in the nation to view the new movie. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

British rock singer Elton John shakes a leg during his first concert in the Soviet Union, May 21, 1979. (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko)

The Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Prince Edward and Wallis Simpson, are all smiles as they are shown with their dog, Disraeli, prior to sailing from New York on May 21, 1952, aboard the Queen Elizabeth. The duke said he would stop off in London for about four days on business before continuing on to Paris where he will rejoin the duchess. He is wearing a black band on his left arm in memory of his brother, the late King George VI. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

Amy Otis Earhart, 79, looks at a portrait of her daughter, aviatrix Amelia Earhart, in her home in Medford, Mass., on May 21, 1947. Earhart disappeared ten years ago during her flight over the Pacific. (AP Photo)

Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt wears miner?s hat as she rides mine car, at left Adolph Pacifico local President United Mine Workers during 1935 visit as first lady to a Bellaire, Ohio, Coal Mine on May 21, 1935. (AP Photo)

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama and other world leaders meeting in Chicago locked in place an Afghanistan exit path that would keep their troops fighting there for two more years. Former Rutgers University student Dharun Ravi, who used a webcam to spy on his gay roommate, Tyler Clementi, who then committed suicide, was sentenced to 30 days in jail (he served 20). A Yemeni man detonated a bomb during a rehearsal for a military parade, killing 96 fellow soldiers; al-Qaida’s branch in Yemen claimed responsibility.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump, visiting Riyadh, implored Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries to extinguish “Islamic extremism” emanating from the region. North Korea fired a solid-fuel ballistic missile, saying the test was hailed as perfect by leader Kim Jong Un. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus received its final standing ovation as it performed its last show at the Nassau County Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, ending a 146-year run.

One year ago: Thousands of Palestinians rallied after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war; the 11 days of fighting left more than 250 people dead, the vast majority Palestinians, and brought widespread destruction to the Gaza Strip. President Joe Biden said there had been no shift in his commitment to Israel’s security, but that a two-state solution that includes a state for Palestinians remained “the only answer” to that conflict. Authorities said the two Bureau of Prisons workers who were supposed to be guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail had admitted that they falsified records, but that they would be spared prison time under a deal with federal prosecutors; the workers were accused of sleeping and browsing the internet instead of monitoring Epstein.

Today’s Birthdays: R&B singer Ron Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 81. Musician Bill Champlin is 75. Singer Leo Sayer is 74. Actor Carol Potter is 74. Former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., is 71. Actor Mr. T is 70. Music producer Stan Lynch is 67. Actor Judge Reinhold is 65. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes is 63. Actor Lisa Edelstein is 56. Actor Fairuza Balk is 48. Rock singer-musician Mikel Jollett (Airborne Toxic Event) is 48. Rapper Havoc (Mobb Deep) is 48. Rock musician Tony LoGerfo (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 39. Actor Sunkrish Bala is 38. Actor David Ajala is 36. Actor Ashlie Brillault is 35. Country singer Cody Johnson is 35. Actor Scott Leavenworth is 32. Actor Sarah Ramos is 31.