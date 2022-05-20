Today is Friday, May 20, the 140th day of 2022. There are 225 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 20, 1956, the United States exploded the first airborne hydrogen bomb over Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.

On this date:

In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Homestead Act, which was intended to encourage settlements west of the Mississippi River by making federal land available for farming.

In 1916, the Saturday Evening Post published its first Norman Rockwell cover; the illustration shows a scowling boy dressed in his Sunday best, dutifully pushing a baby carriage past a couple of boys wearing baseball uniforms.

In 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field on Long Island, New York, aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic solo flight to France.

In 1932, Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland to become the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. (Because of weather and equipment problems, Earhart set down in Northern Ireland instead of her intended destination, France.)

In 1948, Chiang Kai-shek was inaugurated as the first president of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

In 1959, nearly 5,000 Japanese-Americans had their U.S. citizenships restored after choosing to renounce them during World War II.

In 1961, a white mob attacked a busload of Freedom Riders in Montgomery, Alabama, prompting the federal government to send in U.S. marshals to restore order.

In 1969, U.S. and South Vietnamese forces captured Ap Bia Mountain, referred to as “Hamburger Hill” by the Americans, following one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War.

In 1985, Radio Marti, operated by the U.S. government, began broadcasting; Cuba responded by attempting to jam its signal.

In 2009, in a rare, bipartisan defeat for President Barack Obama, the Senate voted overwhelmingly, 90-6, to keep the prison at Guantanamo Bay open for the foreseeable future and forbid the transfer of any detainees to facilities in the United States.

In 2015, four of the world’s biggest banks — JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup’s banking unit Citicorp, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Scotland — agreed to pay more than $5 billion in penalties and plead guilty to rigging the currency markets.

In 2020, President Donald Trump threatened to hold up federal funds for two election battleground states (Michigan and Nevada) that were making it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic. Police ticketed seven people for cutting hair during a protest against coronavirus restrictions outside the Michigan Capitol, where about a dozen barbers and hair stylists defied stay-at-home orders to give free haircuts.

Ten years ago: A two-day NATO summit hosted by President Barack Obama opened in Chicago. Thousands of protesters marched through downtown Chicago, airing grievances about war, climate change and a wide range of other complaints. Abdel Baset al-Megrahi, 60, the only man convicted in connection with the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988, died in Tripoli, Libya. Robin Gibb, 62, who along with his brothers Maurice and Barry, defined the disco era as part of the Bee Gees, died in London.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump opened a five-stop overseas tour, his first since taking office, receiving a lavish royal welcome in Saudi Arabia.

One year ago: Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire, ending a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill. CNN said it was inappropriate for news anchor Chris Cuomo to have been involved in phone calls with the staff of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the governor decided how to respond to sexual harassment allegations. (CNN would fire Chris Cuomo in December 2021 over his role in helping his older brother.)

Race car driver Jim Hurtubise, of Lennox, Calif., poses in his Robbins special after qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 mile Memorial Day race on May 20, 1962. (AP Photo)

Margie, cast member for the MGM film “Zebra in the Kitchen”, is checked for health in Hollywood on May 20, 1965. The film stars Jay North of ?Dennis the Menace? fame, plus Martin Milner and Andy Devine. (AP Photo)

Monroe Johnson, 13, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, cooks his mid-day meal outdoors in “Resurrection City,” the camp site of the Poor People’s Campaign in Washington, May 20, 1968. Another resident shakes a blanket amid the plywood shelters which make up the camp. (AP Photo/Bob Schutz)

Secretariat, left, back in his stall at Belmont Park, New York peers at his stablemate, Riva Ridge, May 20, 1973, after returning from Pimlico where he won the Preakness. Secretariat, who will continue his drive for a Triple Crown on June 9 in the Belmont Stakes, was in good company since Riva Ridge won last year’s Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. He will not compete in the Belmont Stakes this year, however. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

First lady Betty Ford leans over fence to pat a baby rhinoceros on her visit to the San Diego Zoo, May 20, 1975. Mrs. Ford was there on a one-day visit. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)

US actor and director Dennis Hopper smokes a cigarette at the film festival for the presentation of Canadian entry Out of the Blue in Cannes, France on May 20, 1980. He refused to pose with actress Linda Manz because of an exclusivity contract with SYGMA. (AP Photo)

South African Bishop Desmond Tutu, center, urges students at the University of Brasilia to protest against apartheid in Brasilla on May 20, 1987. Tutus wife Leah, left, and University dean Cristovao Buarque, right, join hands. (AP Photo/Miro Nunef)

Nineteen month old London Vick points to an unidentified man, right, as she arrives at the home of her father, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick, in Newport News, Va., Wednesday, May 20, 2009. Michael Vick was released from prison early Wednesday and is due back at his home in Virginia for home confinement. The suspended quarterback served 19 months in prison on dogfighting conviction. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A street sign on Pennsylvania Avenue stands above the closed section of street in front of the White House, in Washington, D.C., May 20, 1995. President Clinton ordered the immediate closing of Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House to all but pedestrian traffic, calling it “a practical step to protect against the kind of attack we saw in Oklahoma City.” (AP Photo/Mark Wilson)

Photo shows a section of the “Tower of Skulls” erected by the Turks at Nis, on the Yugoslav side of the border with Bulgaria. The Tower, originally 36 feet high, was erected as a reminder to the Serbians that resistance to invaders didn’t prosper. Currently, damaged during other wars, it is only some 20-feet high and is regarded by the Yugoslavs as a monument to the heroism of the 8,600 Serbs whose skulls went into the building of it. Unidentified woman is shown, May 20, 1951. (AP Photo)

Louis Zamperini of he University of Southern California, breaks the tape and record with a time of 4:16.3 to win the mile run in the Pacific Coast Conference Track and Field meet held at the University of Washington Stadium, May 20, 1939. Leo Girard, of Stanford, left, was second and Cole, of California, second from left, was third. (AP Photo/Paul Wagner)

Charles Lindbergh poses with his plane, “The Spirit of St. Louis,” on May 20, 1927 as he prepared for his historic solo flight from New York to Paris. (AP Photo)

Newsstand at forty-ninth street and seventh avenue reduced to using a kerosene lamp, where once he had all the light he needed in New York May 20, 1942. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

A project started during the war at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Ohio May 20, 1946, is furthering the postwar development of plastics. All major manufacturers of laminated plastics in the United States send samples to a testing laboratory at the university, set up as a wartime clearing center, for tests of such qualities as strength, resistance to heat and cold, flexibility. The materials are rated on a comparative basis, but each manufacturer learns only the rating of his product, and not that of his competitors. The results have helped manufacturers to improve their plastics, and to develop new uses. Laminated plastics, used less widely than the molded plastics, appear in many products, ranging from irons to airplanes. Two aides in the Johns Hopkins plastic testing laboratory mark the shown in sensitive devices. (AP Photo)

Lieutenant-General James H. Doolittle, Vice-President, Shell Union Oil Corporation (who will be remembered for the famous raid on Tokyo), makes an observation through the microscope used in the Ebullioscopic method of determining molecular weight, in the Chemical Division of the Shell Research Centre at Thornton, Cheshire, May 20, 1948. New laboratories were opened at Thornton-Moors, near Ellesmere Port, by Mr. George Legh-Jones, managing director of the Shell Research Center on May 20. (AP Photo)

Koreans of Kyongan-ni are casting their ballots for their choice of National Assembly men in Seoul on May 20, 1955. This town is the home town and center of activities of P. H. Shinicky former chairman of the National Assembly, and president of the DNP, bitter foe of Syngman Rhees Liberal Party. Trouble was expected but no incident occurred. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)

Trainer Bob Bauman applies ice pack to left wrist of St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Stan Musial after he was hit by one of giant southpaw Johnny Antonelli?s pitches in opener of doubleheader at the polo grounds in New York City, May 20, 1956. Musial was removed from game and replaced by Jackie Brandt. Extent of injury was not determined but Musial was able to (AP Photo)

Actress Ava Gardner is flanked by co-stars Mel Ferrer, left, and Tyrone Power, right, during the filming of a bullfight scene for the motion picture “The Sun Also Rises,” in Mexico City, Mexico, on May 20, 1957. (AP Photo)

Enthusiastic greeters reach over barriers to join hands with Texas pianist Van Cliburn in front of New York City’s City Hall on May 20, 1958 during the civic reception for the 23-year-old artist who won international acclaim in a Moscow competition. Cliburn, from Kilgore, Texas, was paraded up Broadway to City Hall through a shower of ticker tape in the type of greeting usually reserved for military and athletic heroes. (AP Photo/Jack Harris)

Milwaukee Braves outfielder Hank Aaron hits his 12th home run of the season during sixth inning action of game with the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Ca., May 20, 1959. Giants catcher is Bob Schmidt (8). (AP Photo)

Aviator Charles A. Lindbergh stands in front of his plane “The Spirit of St. Louis” in New York in before his historic solo flight to Paris, May 20, 1927. (AP Photo)

President Dwight Eisenhower hurries toward arm-outstretched Mamie for a welcome home embrace at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, May 20, 1960. The chief executive had just stepped from the plane which brought him back to Washington from the summit meeting. (AP Photo/William Smith)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-author James McEachin is 92. Actor Anthony Zerbe is 86. Actor David Proval is 80. Singer-actor Cher is 76. Actor-comedian Dave Thomas is 74. Rock musician Warren Cann is 72. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, is 71. Former New York Gov. David Paterson is 68. Delaware Gov. John Carney is 66. Actor Dean Butler is 66. TV-radio personality Ron Reagan is 64. Rock musician Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Go’s) is 64. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 63. Singer Susan Cowsill is 63. Actor John Billingsley is 62. Actor Tony Goldwyn is 62. Singer Nick Heyward is 61. TV personality Ted Allen is 57. Actor Mindy Cohn is 56. Rock musician Tom Gorman (Belly) is 56. Actor Gina Ravera is 56. Actor Timothy Olyphant is 54. Former race car driver Tony Stewart is 51. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 50. Actor Daya Vaidya is 49. Actor Matt Czuchry is 45. Actor Angela Goethals is 45. Actor-singer Naturi Naughton is 38. Country singer Jon Pardi is 37.