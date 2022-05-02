Today is Monday, May 2, the 122nd day of 2022. There are 243 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 2, 1994, Nelson Mandela claimed victory in the wake of South Africa’s first democratic elections; President F.W. de Klerk acknowledged defeat.

On this date:

In 1863, during the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was accidentally wounded by his own men at Chancellorsville, Virginia; he died eight days later.

In 1890, the Oklahoma Territory was organized.

In 1927, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Buck v. Bell, upheld 8-1 a Virginia law allowing the forced sterilization of people to promote the “health of the patient and the welfare of society.”

In 1932, Jack Benny’s first radio show, sponsored by Canada Dry, made its debut on the NBC Blue Network.

In 1941, General Mills began shipping its new cereal, “Cheerioats,” to six test markets. (The cereal was later renamed “Cheerios.”)

In 1970, jockey Diane Crump became the first woman to ride in the Kentucky Derby; she finished in 15th place aboard Fathom. (The winning horse was Dust Commander.)

In 1972, a fire at the Sunshine silver mine in Kellogg, Idaho, claimed the lives of 91 workers who succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning. Longtime FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover died in Washington at age 77.

In 1997, Tony Blair, whose new Labour Party crushed John Major’s long-reigning Conservatives in a national election, became at age 43 Britain’s youngest prime minister in 185 years.

In 2005, Pfc. Lynndie England, the young woman pictured in some of the most notorious Abu Ghraib photos, pleaded guilty at Fort Hood, Texas, to mistreating prisoners. (A judge later threw out the plea agreement; England was then convicted in a court-martial and received a three-year sentence, of which she served half.)

In 2010, record rains and flash floods in Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee caused more than 30 deaths and submerged the Grand Ole Opry House stage.

In 2011, al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, who’d been killed hours earlier in a raid by elite American forces at his Pakistan compound, was buried at sea.

In 2018, the Boy Scouts of America announced that the group’s flagship program would undergo a name change; after being known simply as the Boy Scouts for 108 years, the program would now be called Scouts BSA. (The change came as girls were about to enter the ranks.)

Ten years ago: Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich formally exited the Republican presidential contest. Taliban insurgents attacked a compound housing foreigners in the Afghan capital, killing seven people, hours after President Barack Obama made a surprise visit. Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sworn in to Myanmar’s military-backed parliament. Former NFL star Junior Seau (SAY’-ow) was found shot to death at his home in Oceanside, California, a suicide.

Five years ago: Michael Slager, a white former police officer whose killing of Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man running from a traffic stop, was captured on cellphone video, pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges in Charleston, South Carolina. (Slager was sentenced to 20 years in prison.)

One year ago: SpaceX safely returned four astronauts from the International Space Station, making the first U.S. crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot. Jacques d’Amboise, who became one of the top male dancers at New York City Ballet and then spent more than four decades providing free dance education to countless youngsters, died at his New York home from complications of a stroke; he was 86. Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Unser died at his New Mexico home at 87.

Arrival of Elizabeth Taylor in car with Michael Todd, her husband, driving to the Carlton hotel on May 2, 1957 at Cannes in France. (AP Photo/Pierre Godot)

Arnold Palmer blasts out of the trap on the 18th hole at the Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas on May 2, 1965. Two putts later for a bogie five to finish with a 277 for the four day score to win the $14,000 in first prize money as he finished the tournament eleven strokes under par. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

British actress Vanessa Redgrave relaxes by the swimming pool at a hotel in Venice, Italy, May 2, 1968. (AP Photo)

Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare Joseph Califano, right, watches as President Jimmy Carter uses a pointer during a briefing on welfare reform at the White House, May 2, 1977. Carter called current welfare programs, “overly wasteful, capricious and subject to fraud.” (AP Photo)

Pop singer Donny Osmond, left, and new wave singer Billy Idol share a moment at the second annual A.S.C.A.P. Pop Music Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., May 2, 1985. (AP Photo/Michael Tweed)

Gary Dotson meets with reporters outside his home in Illinois, May 2, 1985, following Cathy Crowell Webb’s recantation of her rape accusation. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

The works progress administration building at the New York worlds fair, which according to Rep. Taber (R-NY), will most $2,500,000, or 10 times the figure originally estimated. Allen Stephens, treasury engineer, told a house committee on May 2, 1939 that $544,000 had been spent on the building alone when it was 95% completed, and Taber said cost of shipping WPA exhibits would total $400,000. (AP Photo)

A Greek peasant girl in the traditional costume of the island of Thassos in Greece on May 2, 1939. (AP Photo)

Scottish infantrymen cool their feet in a pool after a days foot slogging through Malayan jungles on May 2, 1941 during manoeuvre exercises. (AP Photo)

After laying communication lines in the field Scottish signalers advance to new positions during manoeuvre exercises in Malaya on May 2, 1941. (AP Photo)

Rapidly advancing units of Patch’s 7th army have overrun another Nazi horror camp at Landsberg, West of Munich. Once again ghastly scenes of Nazi brutality were prominent. Over 4000 Jews of every nationality were burnt alive by their SS guards, when the camp was threatened by units of the 12th armoured div. Some of the prisoners who managed to crawl out of their blazing huts were shot. Lt. Col. Ed Seiller of Louisville, Kentucky head of the military government section of the 12th armoured div. Rounded up 200 German civilians and forced the to go on a tour of the camp. Hundreds of half burnt, emaciated bodies await burial, German civilians in the background are seen digging a grave inside the horror camp at Landsberg, West of Munich on May 2, 1945. (AP Photo)

Leonard “Bobo” Scheele, 7, gets his inoculation against polio from Dr. Samuel Luber, at Georgetown School in Washington, May 2, 1955. The youngster is the son of Surgeon General Leonard Scheele. (AP Photo)

Teddy Polchak of Bronx, N.Y., a visitor at the New York Worlds Fair on May 2, 1964, only appears to be losing his hero sandwich to the dinosaur in background. The slight-of-lens was accomplished outside the Sinclair exhibit on the fair grounds where life-size models of the extinct reptiles are a principal attraction. (AP Photo)

Soldiers of the 1st battalion, 2nd infantry, fire 105mm artillery pieces across the Rach Beng River at Viet Cong in Cambodia on May 2, 1966. The Americans searching for Viet Cong supplies made contact with two platoons of them on the South Viet Nam side of the River, which at this point forms the border with Cambodia. Other Viet Cong, across the River, opened fire with machine guns. Artillery fire silenced them. (AP Photo)

An unidentified U.S. soldier is floored by a North Korean guard, right, after the GI offered the guard a piece of chocolate and the latter did not like the imperialist sweet, the United Nations command reported. The incident took place outside the Armistice building at Panmunjom in Korea, May 2, 1968. The fight, in which the Korean reportedly got in a few good kicks, was broken off, just seconds after it began, by officers from both sides. (AP Photo)

Coretta Scott King, widow of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., sings a traditional spiritual at a Memphis rally, May 2, 1968, attended by some 8,000 persons kicking off the Poor People’s Campaign. She sang “Sweet Little Jesus Boy” which she dedicated to “the memory of my dear husband.” (AP Photo/Toby Massey)

Diane Crump, the lady jockey who was aboard Right Sean in the first race of the Kentucky Derby program on Saturday, sports a mud pack on her cap and face after winning the race on May 2, 1970 in Louisville, Kentucky. She nosed out jockey J. McNight aboard Savo on a very muddy Churchill Downs track. (AP Photo)

Donald Worden, an air traffic controller at Harrisburgs Capital City Airport, monitors a newly-installed radar system on approaching aircraft on May 2, 1979. The new improved radar system was unveiled by the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday with other systems being installed in other airports throughout the country. The FAA announced the radar as improving air traffic control and a major step toward safer flight. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)

4-year-old Jorge Daniel Bornac-Armada peers bewildered from the window of a bus after he arrived at Key West, Florida on Friday, May 2, 1980 with other Cuban refugees from Mariel, Cuba. Jorge is only one of six thousand refugees that have arrived in the United States within the last nine days. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

Kentucky Governor Brereton Jones, center, holds the Kentucky Derby trophy won by Pat Day, right, jockey for Lil E. Tee at the 118th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, on May 2, 1992 second from left is Lil E. Tee owner Cal Partee. (AP Photo)

Mrs. W. H. Felton, U.S. Senator, May 2, 1925. (AP Photo)

An early evening sun casts a long shadow on a drift of dirt in western Reno County, Kan., Thursday evening, May 2, 1996. Dry conditions and high winds have resulted in blowing the top soil off many fields in Kansas. (AP Photo/Monty Davis)

African National Congress President Nelson Mandela dances with supporters on his arrival to deliver his victory speech in downtown Johannesburg, May 2, 1994. Mandela becomes the first black president in South Africa’s history. (AP Photo/John Parkin)

Work is carried on to carve out the shoulders and busts of Lincoln and Washington in Rushmore, S.D. on May 2, 1933. The figures are designed by Gutzom Borglum. (AP Photo)

Because all purchases with Cheek pension scrip do not run an even dollar, it is necessary to make change. Cheek prints these “nickels,” “dimes” and “quarters” and sells them to the merchant. Theoretically they are not necessary, but some dealers refuse to hand out actual money in change when they accept a pension check, as shown May 2, 1938. (AP Photo)

This is a general view of the temple of Erechtheum on the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, on May 2, 1939. The statues of the Porch of Maidens can be seen at far right of the building. The Ionic temple was constructed during the Golden Age of Athens in 5th Century B.C. (AP Photo)

The words “all clear,”sent movie-goers scurrying back across 50th Street to regain their positions in the long line waiting to gain entrance into the Radio City Music Hall in New York, May 2, 1943, after they had been guided to shelter in the RCA Building when the red warning had sounded in the Sunday air raid test. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 86. Actor-activist Bianca Jagger is 77. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 77. Actor David Suchet is 76. Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 74. Rock singer Lou Gramm (Foreigner) is 72. Actor Christine Baranski is 70. Singer Angela Bofill is 68. Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 67. Actor Brian Tochi is 63. Movie director Stephen Daldry is 62. Actor Elizabeth Berridge is 60. Country singer Ty Herndon is 60. Actor Mitzi Kapture is 60. Commentator Mika Brzezinski is 55. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is 54. Rock musician Todd Sucherman (Styx) is 53. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) is 50. Former soccer player David Beckham is 47. Rock singer Jeff Gutt (Stone Temple Pilots) is 46. Actor Jenna Von Oy is 45. Actor Kumail Nanjiani is 44. Actor Ellie Kemper is 42. Actor Robert Buckley is 41. Actor Gaius Charles is 39. Pop singer Lily Rose Cooper is 37. Olympic gold medal figure skater Sarah Hughes is 37. Actor Thomas McDonell is 36. Actor Kay Panabaker is 32. NBA All-Star Paul George is 32. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is seven.