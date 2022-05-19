Today is Thursday, May 19, the 139th day of 2022. There are 226 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 19, 1536, Anne Boleyn, the second wife of England’s King Henry VIII, was beheaded after being convicted of adultery.

On this date:

In 1780, a mysterious darkness enveloped much of New England and part of Canada in the early afternoon.

In 1913, California Gov. Hiram Johnson signed the Webb-Hartley Law prohibiting “aliens ineligible to citizenship” from owning farm land, a measure targeting Asian immigrants, particularly Japanese.

In 1920, ten people were killed in a gun battle between coal miners, who were led by a local police chief, and a group of private security guards hired to evict them for joining a union in Matewan, a small “company town” in West Virginia.

In 1921, Congress passed, and President Warren G. Harding signed, the Emergency Quota Act, which established national quotas for immigrants.

In 1943, in his second wartime address to the U.S. Congress, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill pledged his country’s full support in the fight against Japan; that evening, Churchill met with President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the White House, where the two leaders agreed on May 1, 1944, as the date for the D-Day invasion of France (the operation ended up being launched more than a month later).

In 1962, film star Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday to You” to President John F. Kennedy during a Democratic fundraiser at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

In 1967, the Soviet Union ratified a treaty with the United States and Britain, banning nuclear and other weapons from outer space as well as celestial bodies such as the moon. (The treaty entered into force in October 1967.)

In 1993, the Clinton White House set off a political storm by abruptly firing the entire staff of its travel office; five of the seven staffers were later reinstated and assigned to other duties.

In 1994, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died in New York at age 64.

In 2003, WorldCom Inc. agreed to pay investors $500 million to settle civil fraud charges.

In 2018, Britain’s Prince Harry wed American actress Meghan Markle in a service that reflected Harry’s royal heritage and his bride’s biracial roots, as well as their shared commitment to put a more diverse, modern face on the monarchy.

In 2020, a Trump administration policy of quickly expelling most migrants stopped along the border because of the COVID-19 pandemic was indefinitely extended.

Ten years ago: Chen Guangcheng, a blind Chinese legal activist, was hurriedly taken from a hospital and put on a plane for the United States, closing a nearly monthlong diplomatic tussle that had tested U.S.-China relations.

Five years ago: Sweden dropped a rape investigation of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who remained holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London to avoid arrest and possible extradition to the United States to face charges stemming from the publication of thousands of pages of classified documents. Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., whose penchant for sexting strangers ended his political career, pleaded guilty in Manhattan to a sex charge, tearfully apologizing for communications with a 15-year-old girl. (Weiner received a 21-month prison sentence.) Iran’s moderate President Hassan Rouhani trounced a hard-line challenger to secure reelection.

One year ago: The House voted to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to the Senate. (Senate Republicans would block creation of the panel.) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, pushing back against calls from the United States to wind down the operation.

Two Wrens, members of the Womens Royal Naval Service, carry aerial camera from plane after making a training fight in London, May 19, 1942. (AP Photo)

The tail assembly and pusher-propeller of “Puffin”, the first man-powered aircraft to be flown over half-a-mile, at Hatfield Aerodrome, Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom on May 19, 1962, where it was on show in connection with a press conference on British man-powered flight. Built by the Hatfield Man-Powered Aircraft Club, “Puffin” was flown for 992 yards at Hatfield. Also on show at Hatfield, was another contender for the £5000 prize for the first man-powered aircraft to fly a mile on a figure-of-eight course, the machine built by the Southampton University Group. The latter aircraft was the first man-powered airplane to fly in Britain. Its success was followed by “Puffin” eight days later on November 17. Both machines are pedal driven, with pusher propellers and both have wing spans of over 80 feet. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)

Several Hundred Demonstrators march behind a banner reading Coalition against Repression as they near the city limits of Perry, Ga., May 19, 1970, on the first leg of a march to Atlanta. A mule drawn wagon accompanies the marchers at left. (AP Photo/TM)

Stammer, left, with Barry Mackaben up wins the first race on Saturday, May 19, 1979 at Pimlico Race Track in Baltimore, Md. Standing Star, right, with Mario Pino in the irons places with the show going to Irish Persuader, center, ridden by Danny Wright. (AP Photo)

Lesley Ann Warren, Colleen Camp and Eileen Brennan stand on the set of the movie “Clue,” May 19, 1985. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Anti-nuclear human chain-formed in front of the fence on the construction site for the controversial nuclear reprocessing plant in Wackersdorf, West Germany on May 19, 1986. 12000 demonstrators had gathered over the weekend, to protest the erection of this plant and the nuclear energy policy of the government. (AP Photo/Horst Schafer)

A Sailor aboard the aircraft carrier Coral Sea, hugs his girlfriend after the ship returned from a 8-month-deployment in Norfolk, Virginia on Monday, May 19, 1986. The Coral Sea was one of the ships that participated in the bombing of Libya. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A sailor aboard the Coral Sea hugs his wife and child after the arrival of the aircraft carrier Coral Sea at the Norfolk Naval Base in Norfolk, Virginia on Monday, May 19, 1986. Navy fathers of newborn children were allowed off of the ship first. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

South Vietnamese soldiers watch clouds of smoke and dust rise from bombs dropped by U.S. B52’s on May 19, 1972, less than two miles in front of their lines on route 13 in South Vietnam. The South Vietnamese forces are trying to link up with besieged government troops at An Loc, a provincial capital north of Saigon. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Houstan Astros outfielder Rusty Staub shows off the two different shoes that he wears during a game in Houstan, May 19, 1967. At left is the regular shoe, which he uses while at bat and at right is the soccer shoe that he wears when playing out in the field. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

Wildly enthusiastic citizens of Tunis greeted the victorious allied troops who occupied the city. A British tankman is getting a personal welcome from a Tunis resident in Tunisia, May 19, 1943. The enthusiasm was spontaneous and widespread as the United Nation armies forced the yoke of oppression from the shoulders of the inhabitants. (AP Photo)

Troops rest on top of trucks, line the rails or just laze about the crowded deck of a coast guard manned Landing Ship Tank on May 19, 1944, as its blunt bow follows the course behind two other ships heading for Hollandia, Dutch New Guinea. Note ship in centre laying down a smoke screen. (AP Photo)

Babe Didrikson Zaharias threw up her hands and shouted as she left Hotel Dieu Hospital in Beaumant, Texas on May 19, 1953, where she underwent surgery April 17 for a malignant condition. (AP Photo)

Ralph Guglielmi, quarterback of the Notre Dame football team is pictured, May 19, 1954. (AP Photo/Paul Cannon)



The cast of TV’s “The Beverly Hillbillies,” are seen riding in their car in this May 19, 1967 photo. Seen are Buddy Ebsen, front left, Max Baer, front right, Donna Douglas, rear left, and Irene Ryan. Ebsen, the loose-limbed dancer turned Hollywood actor who achieved stardom and riches in the television series The Beverly Hillbillies and Barnaby Jones, died Sunday, July 6, 2003, at Torrance Memorial Medical Center in Torrance, Calif., a hospital official said Monday, July 7. He was 95. (AP Photo)

**FILE** In this Sunday, May 19, 1974 file photo, Philadelphia Flyers goalie Bernie Parent pours champagne into the Stanley Cup after the Flyers won the National Hockey League Championship over the Boston, in Philadelphia. Twenty five years and nearly 100 seasons have passed since fans last crowded Philadelphia’s sidewalks to celebrate a professional sports championship. (AP Photo/File)

Christopher Reid, left, and Christopher Martin, also known as the rap duo Kid ‘n Play, pose in New York City on May 19, 1992. (AP Photo/Chrystyna Czajkowsky)

The Duke, second left, and Duchess of Gloucester visited the Oxford Agricultural Show at Oxford on May 19. Children form an admiring Guard of Honour for the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as she arrives at the show at Oxford, on May 19, 1939. (AP Photo)

Lt. Gen. H.H. Arnold, left, chief of the Army Air Forces, and Brig Gen. James H. Doolittle, right, discuss the air raid on Japan which Doolittle led. They went into a huddle in Arnolds office in Washington, May 19, 1942, soon after President Roosevelt had awarded Doolittle the Congressional Medal of Honor on May 19 in a surprise ceremony at the White House. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: TV personality David Hartman is 87. Actor James Fox is 83. Actor Nancy Kwan is 83. Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 77. Concert pianist David Helfgott is 75. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Archie Manning is 73. Singer-actor Grace Jones is 71. Rock musician Phil Rudd is 68. Actor Steven Ford is 66. Actor Toni Lewis is 62. Rock musician Iain Harvie (Del Amitri) is 60. Actor Polly Walker is 56. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford is 52. Gospel singer Israel Houghton is 51. Rock singer Jenny Berggren (Ace of Base) is 50. Former race car driver Dario Franchitti is 49. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (TV: “Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 44. Country/rock singer Shooter Jennings is 43. Actor Drew Fuller is 42. Actor-comedian Michael Che (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Christian rock musician Tim McTague (Underoath) is 39. Actor Eric Lloyd is 36. Pop singer Sam Smith is 30. Actor Nolan Lyons is 21.