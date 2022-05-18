Today is Wednesday, May 18, the 138th day of 2022. There are 227 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 18, 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state exploded, leaving 57 people dead or missing.

On this date:

In 1652, Rhode Island became the first American colony to pass a law abolishing African slavery; however, the law was apparently never enforced.

In 1863, the Siege of Vicksburg began during the Civil War, ending July 4 with a Union victory.

In 1896, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Plessy v. Ferguson, endorsed “separate but equal” racial segregation, a concept renounced 58 years later by Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.

In 1910, Halley’s Comet passed by earth, brushing it with its tail.

In 1927, in America’s deadliest school attack, part of a schoolhouse in Bath Township, Michigan, was blown up with explosives planted by local farmer Andrew Kehoe, who then set off a bomb in his truck; the attacks killed 38 children and six adults, including Kehoe, who’d earlier killed his wife. (Authorities said Kehoe, who suffered financial difficulties, was seeking revenge for losing a township clerk election.)

In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure creating the Tennessee Valley Authority.

In 1934, Congress approved, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed, the so-called “Lindbergh Act,” providing for the death penalty in cases of interstate kidnapping.

In 1973, Harvard law professor Archibald Cox was appointed Watergate special prosecutor by U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson.

In 1981, the New York Native, a gay newspaper, carried a story concerning rumors of “an exotic new disease” among homosexuals; it was the first published report about what came to be known as AIDS.

In 1998, the U.S. government filed an antitrust case against Microsoft, saying the powerful software company had a “choke hold” on competitors that was denying consumers important choices about how they bought and used computers. (The Justice Department and Microsoft reached a settlement in 2001.)

In 2015, President Barack Obama ended long-running federal transfers of some combat-style gear to local law enforcement in an attempt to ease tensions between police and minority communities, saying equipment made for the battlefield should not be a tool of American criminal justice.

In 2020, President Donald Trump said he’d been taking a malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement to protect against the coronavirus despite warnings from his own government that the drug should be administered only in a hospital or research setting. Moderna announced that an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in early testing.

Ten years ago: Social network Facebook made its trading debut with one of the most highly anticipated IPOs in Wall Street history; however, by day’s end, Facebook stock closed up only 23 cents from its initial pricing of $38. In his first meeting with President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande declared he would withdraw all French combat troops from Afghanistan by year’s end.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump denounced the appointment of a special counsel to investigate his campaign’s potential ties with Russia, repeatedly calling it an unprecedented “witch hunt” that “hurts our country terribly.” Roger Ailes, who created and ruled Fox News Channel for two decades before being ousted for alleged sexual harassment, died in Palm Beach, Florida, at age 77.

One year ago: Palestinians across Israel and the occupied territories went on strike in a rare collective protest of Israel’s policies; the action came as Israeli missiles toppled a six-story building in Gaza and militants in the Hamas-ruled territory fired dozens of rockets that killed two people. The New York attorney general’s office said it was conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe. Actor and writer Charles Grodin, whose films included “Midnight Run” and “The Heartbreak Kid,” died in Connecticut of bone marrow cancer at 86.

Marathon runner John Kelley jogs in a downpour as marathon timer Vince Montella runs alongside him holding an umbrella in White Plains, N.Y., during the National Amateur Athletic Union Marathon, May 18, 1958. The rain helped cool Kelley down, which helped him finish the race in 2:24:52.2, breaking his previous record set in 1956. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

During her official visit in France, Queen Elizabeth II of Britain waves to the crowd as she arrives at Longchamp Race Course near Paris, on May 18, 1972. Prince Philip on left. (AP Photo)

Hearings of the Senate select committee on the Watergate case in Washington, D.C. May 18, 1973. (AP Photo)

Family and friends of actress Rita Hayworth gather around her casket during her funeral in Culver City, Calif., on May 18, 1987. Hayworth died on May 14 at the New York home of her daughter Princess Yasmin Aga Khan Embiricos. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Mona Pfitzinger looking at her little brother Eric, aged 6 months in London, May 18, 1940. (AP Photo)

Italian screen actress Sophia Loren sits in her car on her arrival at Victoria Station, London, May 18, 1960. Loren is in Britain to film “The Millionairess” with Peter Sellers. (AP Photo/Laurence Harris)

A 16-ton, 9-foot-tall Indian stone head from Mexico, dating from 5th century B.C., was installed May 18, 1965, on the plaza of the Seagram Building on Park Avenue at 52nd Street, New York. The head is traceable to ancient Olmec civilization. The Lever Building is in background. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

Dr. Martin Luther King pauses before answering a question during a press conference in Denver, May 18, 1967. Dr. King is in Denver to deliver an address at the University of Denver. After his brief stop in Colorado, Dr. King, will continue on to Chicago. (AP Photo)

Mick Jagger from The Rolling Stones poses for photographers during a visit to the Hippodrome D’Auteuil in Paris, France on May 18, 1982. The Stones will play at the racing venue in June along with concerts in Lyon and Nice. (AP Photo/Herve Merliac)

President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy board the presidential helicopter, Marine One, as they prepare to depart the Bethesda Naval Medical Center on Friday, May 18, 1984 in Bethesda, Md. where the President received his first complete physical examination in 2½ years. The President wearing sunglasses said he felt fine after the tests, and flew to Camp David, Md. to spend the weekend. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

New York Mayor Edward I. Koch walks down Ninth Avenue in New York, Sunday, May 18, 1986 during the second day of the Ninth Avenue International Food Festival. Food from many lands was presented at the festival which occupied Ninth Avenue from 37th to 57th streets. (AP Photo/Mario Cabrera)

French highwire artist Philippe Petit, walking bare footed after discovering that his highwire was too oily, approaches the end of his walk between the Jewish and Arab sectors of Jerusalem on Monday, May 18, 1987. The distance covered was about 300 meters feet. (AP Photo/Anat Givon)

Visitors enjoy the killer whale performance at Orlandos Sea World, May 18, 1987. (AP Photo/Bruce Borich)

First lady Nancy Reagan, left, gets close to actress Mary Martin as they sing “Thank Heaven for Little Girls” during the rehearsal for “In Performance at the White House,” on Sunday, April 25, 1988 in the East Room of the White House, Washington. The program will be aired on PBS television stations on Wednesday, May 18, 1988. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)

Enthusiastic demonstrators are cheered by bystanders as they arrive at Tiananmen Square to show support for the student hunger strike, Thursday, May 18, 1989, Beijing, China. Students are striking for government reforms. (AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami)

Pop star Stevie Wonder, poses with a waxwork replica of himself by the Tussauds studio at newly renovated London Pavilion in Piccadilly Circus, Thursday, May 18, 1989. A permanent exhibition on the history of rock and pop music will open there in summer. (AP Photo)

Civilians stand behind the barbed-wire perimeter fence of the Manik Farm refugee camp located on the outskirts of northern Sri Lankan town of Vavuniya Tuesday, May 26, 2009. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon toured Sri Lanka’s largest war refugee camp, located on the outskirts of Vavuniya called Manik Farm and home to 220,000 refugees, on Saturday, pressing for wider humanitarian access to the camps which have become overcrowded since the government declared victory over the Tamil Tiger rebels in a 25-year war. (AP Photo/David Gray, Pool)

Former International Monetary Fund leader Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves for a recess in his case in New York state Supreme Court, Thursday, May 19, 2011. A judge set bail at $1 million Thursday, and approved an elaborate arrangement under which the 62-year-old diplomat and banker would be confined to a private apartment in Manhattan and monitored by armed guards. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, Pool)

Volcanic ash and steam rises from Mount St. Helens, Wash., as it erupted, May 18, 1980. (AP Photo)

“Sugar” Ray Robinson follows through with a hard left hook as Carl “Bobo” Olson starts to fall to the canvas for a knockout at 2:51 of the fourth round of their Los Angeles 15-rounder, May 18, 1956. Robinson successfully retained his world middleweight championship, after beating Olson for the fourth time. (AP Photo)

Still in their coronation robes of ermine and their crowns, King George VI, right, and Queen Elizabeth, left, step to a balcony of Buckingham Palace with Queen Mother Mary, center, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Rose, to receive the homage of their subjects on May 18, 1937 in London. Princess Elizabeth stands in front of her mother. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Priscilla Pointer is 98. Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson is 84. Actor Candice Azzara is 81. Bluegrass singer-musician Rodney Dillard (The Dillards) is 80. Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 76. Former Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., is 74. Country singer Joe Bonsall (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 74. Rock musician Rick Wakeman (Yes) is 73. Rock singer Mark Mothersbaugh (Devo) is 72. Actor James Stephens is 71. Country singer George Strait is 70. Actor Chow Yun-Fat is 67. International Tennis Hall of Famer Yannick Noah is 62. Rock singer-musician Page Hamilton is 62. Contemporary Christian musician Barry Graul (MercyMe) is 61. Contemporary Christian singer Michael Tait is 56. Singer-actor Martika is 53. Comedian-writer Tina Fey is 52. Rock singer Jack Johnson is 47. Country singer David Nail is 43. Actor Matt Long is 42. Actor Allen Leech is 41. Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 37. Actor Spencer Breslin is 30. Actor Violett Beane is 26. Actor Hala Finley is 13.