Today is Monday, May 16, the 136th day of 2022. There are 229 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 16, 1943, the nearly month-long Warsaw Ghetto Uprising came to an end as German forces crushed the Jewish resistance and blew up the Great Synagogue.

On this date:

In 1770, Marie Antoinette, age 14, married the future King Louis XVI of France, who was 15.

In 1866, Congress authorized minting of the first five-cent piece, also known as the “Shield nickel.”

In 1929, the first Academy Awards were presented. “Wings” won “best production,” while Emil Jannings (YAHN’-ings) and Janet Gaynor were named best actor and best actress.

In 1939, the federal government began its first food stamp program in Rochester, New York.

In 1957, federal agent Eliot Ness, who organized “The Untouchables” team that took on gangster Al Capone, died in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, at age 54.

In 1960, the first working laser was demonstrated at Hughes Research Laboratories in Malibu, California, by physicist Theodore Maiman.

In 1966, China launched the Cultural Revolution, a radical as well as deadly reform movement aimed at purging the country of “counter-revolutionaries.”

In 1975, Japanese climber Junko Tabei became the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

In 1990, death claimed entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in Los Angeles at age 64 and “Muppets” creator Jim Henson in New York at age 53.

In 1997, President Bill Clinton publicly apologized for the notorious Tuskegee experiment, in which government scientists deliberately allowed Black men to weaken and die of treatable syphilis.

In 2007, anti-war Democrats in the Senate failed in an attempt to cut off funds for the Iraq war.

In 2016, President Barack Obama called on the nation to support law enforcement officers as he bestowed the Medal of Valor on 13 who risked their lives.

Ten years ago: Gen. Ratko Mladic went on trial at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal in the Netherlands, accused of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. (Mladic would be convicted on 10 counts and sentenced to life in prison.)

Five years ago: The White House issued a furious denial after a report that President Donald Trump personally appealed to FBI Director James Comey to abandon the bureau’s investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

One year ago: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed more than 40 people; the attack was the deadliest in the latest round of violence between Israel and Hamas. Hamas launched rockets from civilian areas in Gaza toward civilian areas in Israel; one slammed into a synagogue in the southern city of Ashkelon hours before evening services for the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, but no injuries were reported.

These high school boys, carrying hoes and lunches, march into fields near Puyallup, Wash., May 16, 1942 after enlisting in a special labor corps to help ease the Pacific Northwest farm labor shortage. The youths work Saturday, and are paid 50 cents an hours  the same scale as for adult labor on same jobs. (AP Photo)

Four Cherokee Indians from North Carolina end their retracing of the tribe’s historic 1838 “Trail of Tears” in Westville, Okla., on May 16, 1951. Vice Chief McKinley Ross, kneeling, mixes Great Smoky Mountains and Oklahoma soil to strew to the winds. Others are, from left, Tribal Minister Arsene Thompson; Cherokee County, Oklahoma, Judge Joe Lynch who greeted the visitors; Leroy Washington and Leroy Wahneta. Thompson and Washington hold chain oxen hobbles brought over the trail by the late humorist Will Rogers’ grandfather. (AP Photo)

This is a view looking down Freemont Street in Las Vegas on May 16, 1955. The area is the center of honkytonks and gambling houses for the smaller betters, with a scattering of jewelry and drug stores and small restaurants. Of the city’s 55,000 residents, 21,000 are estimated to be either directly or indirectly dependent on gambling. (AP Photo)

Satchel Paige, who admits to being 48 years old, formerly of the Baltimore Orioles, is seen pitching in a public park in Kansas City, Mo., May 16, 1955. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter)

Princess Elizabeth (center front) is accompanied by her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh (left front), as they walk between rows of British war veterans lining temporary barrier along the Rue D’ Aguesseau in Paris, as they return from the British Embassy church following Sunday services, on May 16, 1948. (AP Photo)

When the H bomb is dropped on Namu, tiny atoll near Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands, these planes, shown on May 16, 1956, will play supporting roles. Led by the huge B52 Stratofortress, which will drop the bomb, the other planes top row, left to right: B66, B52, and B47. Rear row, left to right: F84, B57 and RF101. The bomb was scheduled to be dropped, but a short time before drop time was postponed for the eighth time. It was rescheduled for the next day. (AP Photo)

General view of clouds over the Atlantic ocean taken by astronaut Leroy Gordon Cooper on May 16, 1963 from his spaceship Faith 7, during his 22-orbit earth flight. (AP Photo/NASA)

From orphanage to Broadway-thats the shaggy dog story of a real-life shaggy dog. Her name is Harrison now shown May 16, 1964, but nine months ago she was a nameless mongrel in the Bide-A-Wee Home with little to look forward to except, at best, a gentle owner. She is a hit on Broadway and boasts among her friends Robert Horton and Inga Swenson, stars of the musical 110 In The Shade. Harrison was taken from the orphanage on approval to try out for a part in the show. She made such an impression on the cast and crew that when her original part was deleted before opening night a new walk on was written in. she also has a home now. She and stage manager May Muth share a spacious apartment a short walk from the Broadhurst Theatre-where the play is running. Miss Muth also now owns Harrison. Since her debut on Broadway, Harrison is in demand for TV parts and commercials. She has her own agent and has even auditioned for a movie bit. Harrison uses charm instead of method in her acting. She has received no formal training but her behavior both on and off stage is that of a veteran. Her performance in the musical is natural and unaffected. She just has fun. Just to prove that her success hasnt gone to her head, Harrison takes unusual delight in barking at mounted policemens horses along Broadway its the one owner comments. (AP Photo)

Mrs. Robert F. Kennedy, suffering from laryngitis, mouths a whisper to boxer Jose Torres during a tour of a day care center for senior citizens at 203 Second Avenue in New York?s Lower East Side on May 16, 1968. Mrs.Ethel Kennedy, who is expecting her 11th child, (Rory) was campaigning for her Democratic presidential candidate husband. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Polish-born film director Roman Polanski, currently shooting his next project “Tess,” is shown kissing his newest actress, Nastassja Kinski, at the Cannes Film Festival in France, May 16, 1979. (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)

Their day’s work done, miners who reported for duty at the Harlan Central Coal Company workings near Harlan, Ky., are shown leaving the mine under the guard of troops who escorted them through the picket line on May 16, 1939. (AP Photo/Preston Stroup)

The rotor principle has been applied to airplanes by I.C. Popper as shown in this new plane at Roosevelt Field, N.Y., May 16, 1932. Four conical rotors, or spindles, replace the plane’s wings. The ship is equipped with three motors, two of them running the rotors and the other supplying the traction. The inventor claims it has double the lifting power of a winged plane and can be landed at half the speed. (AP Photo)

Britain’s Princess Elizabeth, later to become Queen Elizabeth II, is introduced by her mother, the Duchess of York, to disabled soldiers at an exhibition of their work in London, May 16, 1933. (AP Photo)

Mrs. Jeannette Piccard, who is training for a flight into the stratosphere with her husband, Professor Jean Piccard, is shown with her husband, at right, and Edward J. Hill, left, well known balloonist, just before they took off on a training flight at Detroit, May 16, 1934. Her balloon, which left at daylight, was forced down on a farm near Thomasville, Ont., later in the day by high winds. (AP Photo)

The Majestic front of the U. S. Supreme Court Building, Washington D.C. May 16, 1935. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Former U.S. Senator and Connecticut Governor Lowell Weicker is 91. Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is 79. Jazz musician Billy Cobham is 78. Actor Danny Trejo is 78. Actor Bill Smitrovich is 75. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 69. Actor Debra Winger is 67. Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut is 66. Olympic gold medal marathon runner Joan Benoit Samuelson is 64. Actor Mare Winningham is 63. Rock musician Boyd Tinsley (The Dave Matthews Band) is 58. Rock musician Krist Novoselic is 57. Singer Janet Jackson is 56. Country singer Scott Reeves (Blue County) is 56. Actor Brian F. O’Byrne is 55. R&B singer Ralph Tresvant (New Edition) is 54. Actor David Boreanaz is 53. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 53. Actor Tracey Gold is 53. International Tennis Hall of Famer Gabriela Sabatini is 52. Country singer Rick Trevino is 51. Musician Simon Katz is 51. TV personality Bill Rancic is 51. Actor Khary Payton is 50. Rapper Special Ed is 50. Actor Tori Spelling is 49. Actor Sean Carrigan is 48. Singer-rapper B. Slade (formerly known as Tonex) is 47. Actor Lynn Collins is 45. Actor Melanie Lynskey is 45. Actor Jim Sturgess is 44. Actor Joseph Morgan is 41. DJ Alex Pall (The Chainsmokers) is 37. Actor Megan Fox is 36. Actor Drew Roy is 36. Actor Jacob Zachar is 36. Actor-comedian Jermaine Fowler is 34. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster is 32. Actor Marc John Jefferies is 32. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Ashley Wagner is 31. Actor Miles Heizer is 28.