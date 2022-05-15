Today is Sunday, May 15, the 135th day of 2022. There are 230 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 15, 1948, hours after declaring its independence, the new state of Israel was attacked by Transjordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

On this date:

In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed an act establishing the Department of Agriculture.

In 1928, the Walt Disney cartoon character Mickey Mouse made his debut in the silent animated short “Plane Crazy.”

In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its unanimous In re Gault decision, ruled that juveniles accused of crimes were entitled to the same due process afforded adults.

In 1970, just after midnight, Phillip Lafayette Gibbs and James Earl Green, two Black students at Jackson State College in Mississippi, were killed as police opened fire during student protests.

In 1972, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace was shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Maryland, by Arthur H. Bremer, who served 35 years for attempted murder.

In 1975, U.S. forces invaded the Cambodian island of Koh Tang and captured the American merchant ship Mayaguez, which had been seized by the Khmer Rouge. (All 39 crew members had already been released safely by Cambodia; some 40 U.S. servicemen were killed in connection with the operation.)

In 1988, the Soviet Union began the process of withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, more than eight years after Soviet forces entered the country.

In 2000, by a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a key provision of the 1994 Violence Against Women Act, saying that rape victims could not sue their attackers in federal court.

In 2007, the Rev. Jerry Falwell, who built the Christian right into a political force, died in Lynchburg, Virginia, at age 73.

In 2009, General Motors told about 1,100 dealers their franchises would be terminated.

In 2015, a jury sentenced Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three and left more than 250 wounded.

In 2020, President Donald Trump formally unveiled a coronavirus vaccine program he called “Operation Warp Speed,” to speed development of COVID-19 vaccines and quickly distribute them around the country. Comedic actor Fred Willard, whose films included “Best In Show” and “Anchorman,” died at 86.

Ten years ago: Francois Hollande became president of France after a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in central Paris; he was the country’s first Socialist leader since Francois Mitterrand left office in 1995. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.

Five years ago: The United States accused Syria of executing thousands of imprisoned political opponents and burning their bodies in a crematorium to hide the evidence. The Supreme Court shut the door on North Carolina Republicans’ effort to revive a state law that mandated voter identification and scaled back early voting, provisions that a lower court said improperly targeted minority voters.

One year ago: Israel escalated its attacks on the Gaza Strip, bombing the home of a senior Hamas leader, killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp and destroying a high-rise that housed The Associated Press and other media; the Hamas militant group continued a stream of rocket volleys into Israel, and one man was killed when a rocket hit his home outside Tel Aviv. China landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time, in the latest step forward for its ambitious goals in space. Rombauer won the Preakness in Baltimore at odds of 11-1, defeating Medina Spirit, who would later be disqualified from his Kentucky Derby win because of a failed drug test.

Cyril Atkinson in his robes, leaving for the House of Lords, London, on May 15, 1933, to be sworn in as the new judge of the King’s Bench Division by the Lord Chancellor. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

Students at the Czechoslovakian State School pose on the steps in Whitechurch, England, May 15, 1943, during World War II. The two boys at the front, Dan, playing the accordion, and Dominic, escaped from the Nazis by being smuggled out of Czechoslovakia in trunks. (AP Photo)

P-47 Thunderbolts going through their paces somewhere over Britain, May 15, 1943. (AP Photo)

Willie Mays, the 42 year old New York Mets’ outfielder, sits in a contemplative mood in the team’s clubhouse at Shea Stadium May 15, 1973, where he went to pick up his mail. (AP Photo)

Pope John Paul II waves to a crowd estimated at more than 1 1.5 million people on his arrival for a mass on May 15, 1988 at Campo San Miguel, a surburb of Lima. Security was extremely heavy at the mass location because police found bombs nearby earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Miss Piggy and companion Jim Henson pose in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 15, 1989. (AP Photo/Alan Greth)

ABC-TV talk show host Regis Philbin celebrates 30 years on the air and is joined by present and past co-hosts during a special one-hour live show in New York City, Friday, May 15, 1992. Seated second from right is present co-host Kathy Lee, and past co-hosts from left are, Philbin’s wife, Joy, Sarah Purcell, Mary Hart and Ann Abernathy. (AP Photo/Steve Freeman)

With a great deal of emphasis on bright color and coolness for the masculine sports wardrobe, the golfer on the left wears a long-sleeved green shirt of spun rayon, with a bright colored kerchief at the neck, and neutral toned walking shorts of rayon and cotton. The girl, incidentally, is wearing a two-piece coral and London tan Cashmere ensemble by Mary Stevens in New York on May 15, 1946. (AP Photo)

Tuten Tsuchin, a 70-year-old abbot of the Dalai Lama?s staff at the Potala Palace in Lhasa, poses with a young Tibetan boy at Misamari, the Tibetan refugee camp in Assam, India, May 15, 1959. Asked why the Chinese were bombing and shooting in Lhasa, he said ?they were doing it through wantonness?. (AP Photo)

President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive on May 15, 1961 at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland from Palm Beach, Fla., where they spent a four day vacation. The President and his wife leave tomorrow for a three-day official visit to Canada. (AP Photo/ William Allen)

A U.S. reception given at the Palm Beach of Cannes, followed the presentation at the Film Festival of ?A raisin in the sun? (A U.S. film). One of the actors of the film, U.S. Sidney Poitier thanks the Begum Aga Khanwife of the late Aga Khan) who congratulates him for his role in Cannes on May 15, 1961. (AP Photo)

Santina Foglia, one of the conjoined twin sisters who were separated after a five-hour operation on May 10, is embraced by her mother, Elide, after Santina was taken out of an oxygen tent in the hospital at Turin, Italy, May 15, 1965. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

The Soviet flag frames the portrait of Mao Tse-tung in Beijing?s Tiananmen Square as President Mikhail Gorbachev arrived in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Monday, May 15, 1989. It is the first sino-Soviet summit since Mao gave Nikita Khrushchev the cold shoulder in Beijing in 1959. (AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami)

American jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong, known as Satchmo, plays the Scottish bagpipes at the Kelvin Hall in Glasgow, Scotland on May 15, 1959, after his One-Night Stand. Armstrong is touring Britain for the first time in 25 years. (AP Photo)

Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein listens as his charges are read by Chief Judge Raouf Abdel-Rahman during his trial in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, Monday May 15, 2006 in Baghdad, Iraq. The chief judge formally charged Saddam Hussein on Monday with murder, torture of women and children and the illegal arrest of 399 people in a crackdown against Shiites in the 1980s, bringing the trial of the ousted Iraqi leader into a new phase. (AP Photo/ Marco Di Lauro, Pool)

San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom and fiance Jennifer Siebel smile during a rally inside City Hall in San Francisco, Thursday, May 15, 2008 celebrating the California State Supreme Court decision in favor of the right for same sex couples to wed. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

The bullet-riddled windows of Alexander Hall, a women’s dormitory at Jackson State College in Jackson, Miss., are shown after two African-American students were killed and 12 injured when police opened fire on the building claiming they were fired upon by snipers, May 15, 1970. The shooting occurred after rioting broke out on the campus. (AP Photo)

FILE – In a May 20, 1970 file photo, Sen. Walter Mondale, D-Minn., left, and Sen. Birch Bayh, D-Ind.,, right, look from shattered windows on to the area where two people were shot to death at what is now Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss. Pointing out the view is student Carl Griffin. No one was ever prosecuted for the deaths, and relatives of one of the men would like the killings investigated anew someday under an expansion of the federal law covering civil rights deaths, the Emmett Till Act. (AP Photo, File)

Entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. has a laugh at the restaurant Pigalie in London, May 15, 1960. Davis arrived in London to open his act at Pigalie. (AP Photo/Bob Dear)

Authorities unload cases of whiskey crates labeled as green tomatoes from a refrigerator car in the Washington yards on May 15, 1929. The grower’s express cargo train was en route from Holandale, Fla., to Newark, N.J. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 86. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 86. Singer Lenny Welch is 84. Actor-singer Lainie Kazan is 80. Actor Gunilla Hutton is 80. Actor Chazz Palminteri is 76. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is 74. Singer-songwriter Brian Eno is 74. Actor Nicholas Hammond (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett is 69. Musician-composer Mike Oldfield is 69. Actor Lee Horsley is 67. TV personality Giselle Fernández is 61. Rapper Grandmaster Melle Mel is 61. Actor Brenda Bakke is 59. Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is 53. Actor Brad Rowe is 52. Actor David Charvet is 50. Actor Russell Hornsby is 48. Rock musician Ahmet Zappa is 48. Olympic gold medal gymnast Amy Chow is 44. Actor David Krumholtz is 44. Rock musician David Hartley (The War on Drugs) is 42. Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler is 41. Actor Alexandra Breckenridge is 40. Rock musician Brad Shultz (Cage the Elephant) is 40. Rock musician Nick Perri is 38. Tennis player Andy Murray is 35.