Today is Saturday, May 14, the 134th day of 2022. There are 231 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 14, 1940, the Netherlands surrendered to invading German forces during World War II.

On this date:

In 1643, Louis XIV became King of France at age 4 upon the death of his father, Louis XIII.

In 1796, English physician Edward Jenner inoculated 8-year-old James Phipps against smallpox by using cowpox matter.

In 1804, the Lewis and Clark expedition to explore the Louisiana Territory as well as the Pacific Northwest left camp near present-day Hartford, Illinois.

In 1948, according to the current-era calendar, the independent state of Israel was proclaimed in Tel Aviv by David Ben-Gurion, who became its first prime minister; U.S. President Harry S. Truman immediately recognized the new nation.

In 1955, representatives from eight Communist bloc countries, including the Soviet Union, signed the Warsaw Pact in Poland. (The Pact was dissolved in 1991.)

In 1961, Freedom Riders were attacked by violent mobs in Anniston and Birmingham, Alabama.

In 1988, 27 people, mostly teens, were killed when their church bus collided with a pickup truck going the wrong direction on a highway near Carrollton, Kentucky. (Truck driver Larry Mahoney served 9 1/2 years in prison for manslaughter.)

In 1998, singer-actor Frank Sinatra died at a Los Angeles hospital at age 82. The hit sitcom “Seinfeld” aired its final episode after nine years on NBC.

In 2001, the Supreme Court ruled 8-0 that there is no exception in federal law for people to use marijuana for medical purposes.

In 2003, more than 100 immigrants were abandoned in a locked trailer at a Texas truck stop; 19 of them died. (Truck driver Tyrone Williams was later sentenced to nearly 34 years in prison for his role in the deaths.)

In 2008, the Interior Department declared the polar bear a threatened species because of the loss of Arctic sea ice.

In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned doctors about a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama sought to tarnish Republican Mitt Romney as a corporate titan who got rich by cutting rather than creating jobs; Romney’s campaign responded that the former Massachusetts governor alone helped spur more public and private jobs than Obama had.

Five years ago: Emmanuel Macron swept into office as France’s new president, pledging to fortify the European Union, redesign French politics and glue together his divided nation. Five days after South Korea elected a president who expressed a desire to reach out to North Korea, Pyongyang sent a challenge to its rival’s new leader by test-firing a ballistic missile.

One year ago: Turmoil from the battle between Israel and Hamas spilled over into the West Bank, sparking the most widespread Palestinian protests in years; hundreds of young demonstrators in multiple towns clashed with Israeli troops, who shot and killed at least 11 people, including one who had tried to stab an Israeli soldier. Israel barraged the northern Gaza Strip with tank fire and airstrikes; a Gaza family of six was killed when an airstrike crushed their home in what Israel said was an effort to clear militant tunnels. Demonstrating allegiance to Donald Trump, Republicans elected Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, a Trump stalwart, to a House leadership post that had been held by Trump critic Liz Cheney until she was tossed from that post days earlier.

Polish film actress Pola Negri is kissed by her husband Serge Mdivani, in Seraincourt, France, May 14, 1927, after their wedding service. (AP Photo)

George Souders, 1927 winner of the Indianapolis 500-mile race at the speedway classic shown on May 14, 1928 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo)

Baroness Emmuska Orczy, right, author of the book The Scarlet Pimpernel, with her husband Montague Barstow at their home in Monte carlo, on May 14, 1928. Lady on left unidentified. (AP Photo)

Ex-King George II of Greece, left, Queen Victoria of Spain, Princess Irma of Russia and Prince Alfonso of Spain, right, on the opening day of the horse races at the Aranjuez Hippodrome, near Madrid, on May 14, 1928. (AP Photo)

Some of the Moti , Romanian mountain people, who are making the journey of 200 kilmometres to Alba Julia, on May 14, 1928, where the Congress and the Assembly of the National Tzaranist Party are to be held. (AP Photo)

Britain’s Home Secretary Sir William Joynson- Hicks, with one of his horses on his estate at Newick Park, Sussex, on May 14, 1928. (AP Photo)

The French Cruiser Duquesne around May 14, 1930. (AP Photo)

The general view of the League of Nations at Geneva, Switzerland on May 14, 1930. British Foreign Secretary Arthur Henderson was present along with Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Dino Grandi, with beard, Julius Curtius, the German Foreign Minister and Aristide Briand from France. (AP Photo)

A National Socialistic S.S. Motorcycle company parade is shown in Doeberitz near Berlin, May 14, 1933. (AP Photo)

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY FEB. 27 AND THEREAFTER – FILE – In this May 14, 1926, file photo, Matthew A. Henson points to a map of the North Pole in New York. Henson, U.S. explorer Robert E. Peary and a team of Inuit guides planted a U.S. flag at the North Pole in April 1909, making them the first modern team to reach that point, and 2016 marks the 150th anniversary of Henson’s Aug. 8, 1866, birth. (AP Photo, File)

First lady Eleanor Roosevelt entertained at a luncheon in Washington, May 14, 1934, for members of a committee arranging a ball to benefit New York clubs for unemployed girls. From left, front: Elsa Maxwell, Mrs. Roosevelt, Millicent Hearst. Back row, from left: Nelson Slater, Liz Whitney Tippett, Fannie Hurst and Mrs. J. Philip Bankard (her name not available). (AP Photo)

One man who has been following with keen interest the flight of the Norge over the North Pole is Matthew A. Henson, shown May 14, 1926 now a clerk in the Custom House but who was with Admiral Peary in 1909 when he hoisted the Stars and Stripes over the northerly apex of the earth. Henson was for years Peary’s assistant and accompanied him on all save his first northern expedition. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Photo-realist artist Richard Estes is 90. Actor Dame Sian Phillips is 89. Former Sen. Byron Dorgan, D-N.D., is 80. Movie producer George Lucas is 78. Guitarist Gene Cornish is 78. Actor Meg Foster is 74. Movie director Robert Zemeckis is 71. Rock singer David Byrne is 70. Actor Tim Roth is 61. Rock singer Ian Astbury (The Cult) is 60. Rock musician C.C. (aka Cecil) DeVille is 60. Actor Danny Huston is 60. Rock musician Mike Inez (Alice In Chains) is 56. Fabrice Morvan (ex-Milli Vanilli) is 56. R&B singer Raphael Saadiq is 56. Actor Cate Blanchett is 53. Singer Danny Wood (New Kids on the Block) is 53. Movie writer-director Sofia Coppola is 51. Former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is 50. Actor Gabriel Mann is 50. Singer Natalie Appleton (All Saints) is 49. Singer Shanice is 49. Actor Carla Jimenez is 48. Rock musician Henry Garza (Los Lonely Boys) is 44. Alt-country musician-singer Ketch Secor is 44. Rock singer-musician Dan Auerbach is 43. Rock musician Mike Retondo (Plain White T’s) is 41. Actor Amber Tamblyn is 39. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is 38. Actor Lina Esco is 37. NFL player Rob Gronkowski is 33. Actor Miranda Cosgrove is 29.