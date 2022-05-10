Today is Tuesday, May 10, the 130th day of 2022. There are 235 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 10, 1940, during World War II, German forces began invading the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium and France. The same day, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain resigned, and Winston Churchill formed a new government.

On this date:

In 1775, Ethan Allen and his Green Mountain Boys, along with Col. Benedict Arnold, captured the British-held fortress at Ticonderoga, New York.

In 1818, American patriot Paul Revere, 83, died in Boston.

In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union forces in Irwinville, Georgia.

In 1869, a golden spike was driven in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.

In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover was named acting director of the Bureau of Investigation (later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI).

In 1933, the Nazis staged massive public book burnings in Germany.

In 1941, Adolf Hitler’s deputy, Rudolf Hess, parachuted into Scotland on what he claimed was a peace mission. (Hess ended up serving a life sentence at Spandau Prison until 1987, when he apparently committed suicide at age 93.)

In 1994, Nelson Mandela took the oath of office in Pretoria to become South Africa’s first Black president. The state of Illinois executed serial killer John Wayne Gacy, 52, for the murders of 33 young men and boys.

In 1995, 104 miners were killed in an elevator accident in Orkney, South Africa.

In 2002, a tense 39-day-old standoff between Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem ended with 13 suspected militants flown into European exile and 26 released into the Gaza Strip.

In 2013, the Internal Revenue Service apologized for what it acknowledged was “inappropriate” targeting of conservative political groups during the 2012 election to see if they were violating their tax-exempt status.

In 2014, Michael Sam was picked by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round of the NFL draft, becoming the first openly gay player drafted by a pro football team. (Sam retired after an unsuccessful stint with the Rams and the Dallas Cowboys.)

Ten years ago: Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney apologized for “stupid” high school pranks that might have gone too far and moved quickly to stamp out any notion that he’d bullied schoolmates because they were gay. In Syria, twin suicide car bombs exploded outside a military intelligence building, killing 55 people. Legendary car designer Carroll Shelby, 89, died in Dallas.

Five years ago: All but ignoring the unfurling drama over Russia and the U.S. election, President Donald Trump sought to advance prospects for cooperation between the former Cold War foes in Syria and elsewhere in a rare Oval Office meeting with Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

One year ago: Eleven days of fierce fighting between Israel and Hamas broke out when Hamas fired a barrage of long-range rockets toward Jerusalem in response to what it said were Israeli provocations; Israel quickly responded with a series of airstrikes. U.S. regulators expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12. The White House said it was monitoring fuel supply shortages in parts of the Southeast resulting from a ransomware attack that shut down a major pipeline system.

President Jimmy Carter pauses to kiss first lady Rosalynn Carter as he boards a helicopter in Washington, May 10, 1979, for the trip from the White House to Camp David, Maryland. Sign at upper left is on the tail of the helicopter. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

Two men in the crook of the Statue of Libertys knee rest after unfurling a banner reading Liberty was framed — Free Geronimo Pratt on May 10, 1980. A member of the group identified Pratt as a Native American and a political prisoner who was being persecuted.” The FBI said that Elmer Geronimo Pratt, 37, is a former Black Panther party member and is serving a prison sentence at San Quentin for the slaying of a school teacher in 1969. (AP Photo/David Karp)

Art Garfunkel, left, hams it up as Paul Simon strums his guitar at concert at Tokyo’s Korakuen baseball park on Monday, May 10, 1982, kicking off their three-night stand before Japanese fans. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara)

Actor and dancer Fred Astaire poses with wife, Robyn, at their Beverly Hills, California home, May 9, 1984. He will be 85 on May 10. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

Workers unload cartons of long-life milk from a specially chartered jumbo jet that arrived at Warsaw?s Okecie Airport, Saturday, May 10, 1986 with the first shipment of American aid for Poles affected by the Chernobyl nuclear accident. The emergency airlift of milk products and medicines was sponsored by Americans, a private American relief agency. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

The huge aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga slips under the Delaware Memorial Bridge with its crew at attention and its planes on deck for a aircraft show in 1955. In publish reports, a A-4 Skyhawk fell off the USS Ticonderoga carrying a nuclear bomb, about 80 miles from an island of the Okinawa chain in 1965. Officals of the Japanese government have asked the United States to explain the incident, May 10, 1989. (AP Photo)

President George Bush thrusts both thumbs up as he arrives back on the White House lawn in Washington, May 10, 1989, after undergoing a physical at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Sarajevans Muslims pray on the first day of the Islamic festival of “Byrum” Wednesday, May 10, 1995 at Sarajevo’s main Mosque surrounded by metal supports while the is building under repair because of shelling. This is the fourth ?Byrum? that Sarajevans have celebrated under siege. (AP Photo/Enric F. Marti)

Karl and Lonnette Kornhauser cuddle on a driftwood log at the beach near Seaside, Ore., Saturday, May 10, 1997, to watch the setting sun dip below the horizon, creating an hourglass optical illusion. The fading sun reflected off the bottom of low clouds out at sea to create the unusual image.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Capt. Manuel Fernandez, Jr., gives the “thumbs up” sign while sitting in cockpit of his Sabre Jet on alert line in Korea, May 10, 1953. Stars stenciled on side of cockpit represent his “Mig” score as of May 5. On May 10th he shot down his 13th Russian-built MIG, the most jets shot down by a single pilot during aerial fight near Yalu River. (AP Photo)

A dozen overturned and burned out cars litter the Rue Gay-Lussac where students had set up barricades on May 10, 1968, in the middle of the Latin Quarter. Violent fights with police forces erupted around the barricades. (AP Photo)



Albert Einstein, of Princeton University, Rabbi Stephen Wise and Thomas Mann, exiled German author, are shown as they attended the first showing of the anti-war film, “The Fight For Peace” in New York, May 10, 1938. (AP Photo)

Capt. Bob Johnson, in the cockpit of his new Thunderbolt fighter in England May 10, 1944, with the twenty-five crosses on his plane, each one representing an enemy plane. (AP Photo/Peter J. Carroll)

Maria, right, played by Jean Marsh of San Juan, comes along to find her Joe (Sgt. Richard OShea of San Diego, California) in the arms of the movie femme fatale (Camille Nicholson of San Juan). Marias pretty miffed, and Sgt. McGee (Pvt. Harry Sauerhof of Baltimore) tries his best to make it look even worse, while Marias Chaperone (left), played by Mrs. Ruth Waymouth of Boston, Massachusetts pats her foot disapprovingly in San Juan May 10, 1944. (AP Photo)

Relatives of British and French dignitaries attend the ceremony, in the Court of Honor of the Invalides, in Paris on May 10, 1947 honoring Britains war-time Prime Minister Winston Churchill. From left to right are: Sarah Churchill, daughter of Winston Churchill; Mrs. Diana Duff Cooper, wife of the British Ambassador to France; Mrs. Churchill; Mrs. Vincent Auriol, wife of the President of France, and Mrs. Paul Ramadier, wife of the French Prime Minister. (AP Photo)

President Dwight Eisenhower poses at the White House, Washington, May 10, 1960 with Sam Witwer of Chicago, Republican candidate for the senate from Illinois. (AP Photo)

The Royal Air Force has its own navy. It consists of sixty three feet long high-speed motor launches capable of more than 35 knots. The launches are manned by the Air Forces own sailors. Time and again they have to dash through gales and heavy seas, searching for an airman in a rubber dinghy. Many airmen friend and foe, owe their lives to this service. Close-up of the machine turret of a rescue launch of the R.A.F., somewhere at sea on May 10, 1941. (AP Photo)

Dressed in their picturesque traditional robes, members of the Royal family of Saudi Arabia, participate in a press conference in New York, on May 10, 1945. From left to right seated are: Prince Amir Fahad Ibn Abdul Aziz; Prince Amir Faisal Ibn Abdul Aziz, chief of the Arabian delegation to the San Francisco conference; Prince Amir Mohammed Ibn Abdul Aziz; From left to right standing are: Prince Amir Aboullah El-Faisal, son of Prince Faisal, and Prince Amir Nawaf Ibn Abqul Aziz, nine year old. (AP Photo)

Arab fighters scan the hills of the Bab El Wad area on May 10, 1948. Arab and Jewish Forces clashed in a battle for control of the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway in Palestine. (AP Photo/JP)

Giuseppe Farina drinks a refreshing drink after his victorious race in Naples, May 10, 1953. At the right is his wife Elsa. (AP Photo/Remo Nassi)

Mercury Astronaut M. Scott Carpenter studies the flight operations of the Mercury capsule he will pilot on three orbits around the earth after launching from Cape Canaveral now planned for May 17. This is part of training procedures now being carried out at Hanger S at Cape Canaveral, May 10, 1962. (AP Photo)

Onlookers crowd round Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in Chichester, Sussex, England on May 10, 1967. Jagger and Richards together with Mayfair, London, Pop Art Gallery owner Robert Fraser elected to be tried by a jury on drug charges, when they appeared at the Magistrates Court there to answer summonses. (AP Photo)

The Commander-In-Chiefs Guard fires a volley while people in period costumes peer out the windows of Fort Ticonderoga, New York on May 10, 1975. The guard, like the thousands of spectators, who came to see the reenactment of Americas first victory in the Revolution, littered the grounds when they ripped open the small packets of black powder poured it into the gun, and threw the bags on the ground, just as their forefathers did 200 years ago. (AP Photo/Jim McKnight)

Carole Holland, an actress appearing in the off-Broadway play “The Boar,” plants a kiss on the cheek of actor Eli Wallach in Times Square, May 10, 1978 in New York. Wallach was on hand to throw the switch sending steam billowing up from 50-foot-high billboard of a coffee cup in the Times Square area. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Author Barbara Taylor Bradford is 89. R&B singer Henry Fambrough (The Spinners) is 84. Actor David Clennon is 79. Writer-producer-director Jim Abrahams is 78. Singer Donovan is 76. Singer-songwriter Graham Gouldman (10cc) is 76. Singer Dave Mason is 76. Actor Mike Hagerty is 68. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 67. Actor Bruce Penhall is 65. Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., is 64. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., is 63. Actor Victoria Rowell is 63. Rock singer Bono (U2) is 62. Former Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is 62. Rock musician Danny Carey (Tool) is 61. Actor Darryl M. Bell is 59. Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks is 59. Model Linda Evangelista is 57. Rapper Young MC is 55. Actor Erik Palladino is 54. Rock singer Richard Patrick (Filter) is 54. Actor Lenny Venito is 53. Actor Dallas Roberts is 52. Actor Leslie Stefanson is 51. Actor-singer Todd Lowe is 50. Actor Andrea Anders is 47. Race car driver Helio Castroneves is 47. Rock musician Jesse Vest is 45. Actor Kenan Thompson is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jason Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 42. Actor Odette Annable is 37. Actor Lindsey Shaw is 33. Actor Lauren Potter is 32. Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin is 27.