Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 1, 2011, President Barack Obama announced the death of Osama bin Laden during a U.S. commando operation. (Because of the time difference, it was early May 2 in Pakistan, where the al-Qaida leader met his end.)

On this date:

In 1707, the Kingdom of Great Britain was created as a treaty merging England and Scotland took effect.

In 1866, three days of race-related rioting erupted in Memphis, Tennessee, as white mobs targeted Blacks, 46 of whom were killed, along with two whites. (The violence spurred passage of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution defining American citizenship and equal protection under the law.)

In 1960, the Soviet Union shot down an American U-2 reconnaissance plane over Sverdlovsk and captured its pilot, Francis Gary Powers.

In 1963, James W. Whittaker became the first American to conquer Mount Everest as he and Sherpa guide Nawang Gombu reached the summit.

In 1964, the computer programming language BASIC (Beginner’s All-Purpose Symbolic Instruction Code) was created by Dartmouth College professors John G. Kemeny and Thomas E. Kurtz.

In 1971, the intercity passenger rail service Amtrak went into operation.

In 1991, Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers threw his seventh no-hitter at age 44, shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0.

In 1992, on the third day of the Los Angeles riots, a visibly shaken Rodney King appeared in public to appeal for calm, pleading, “Can we all get along?”

In 2009, Supreme Court Justice David Souter announced his retirement effective at the end of the court’s term in late June. (President Barack Obama chose federal judge Sonia Sotomayor to succeed him.)

In 2011, Pope Benedict XVI beatified Pope John Paul II, moving his predecessor a step closer to sainthood in a Vatican Mass attended by some 1.5 million pilgrims.

In 2015, Baltimore’s top prosecutor charged six police officers with felonies ranging from assault to murder in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who’d suffered a spinal injury while riding in a police van. (None of the officers would be convicted.)

In 2020, U.S. regulators allowed emergency use of remdesivir, the first drug that appeared to help some COVID-19 patients recover faster.

Ten years ago: In a swift and secretive trip to the Afghan war zone, President Barack Obama signed an agreement vowing long-term ties with Afghanistan after America’s combat forces returned home.

Five years ago: Erasing the threat of a disruptive government shutdown, the White House and top lawmakers endorsed a $1.1 trillion spending bill to carry the nation through September 2017. Ryan Seacrest made his debut as the new co-host of the morning chat show “Live” with Kelly Ripa.

One year ago: The final phase of ending the U.S. military role in Afghanistan formally began; President Joe Biden had set May 1 as the official start of the withdrawal of the remaining U.S. and NATO troops. Utah Republicans narrowly rejected an effort to censure Sen. Mitt Romney for his votes against President Donald Trump at his impeachment trials. Olympia Dukakis, a veteran stage and screen actor who won an Oscar as Cher’s mother in the romantic comedy “Moonstruck,” died at her New York home at 89. Medina Spirit, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Kentucky Derby by a half-length over Mandaloun. (A post-race drug test was positive for a banned steroid, which would lead to the horse’s disqualification and Baffert’s suspension. Medina Spirit collapsed and died in December 2021 after a workout.)

A cat and dog and hamster life is one of harmony, in the case of this trio in Sun Valley, California, May 1, 1961. The three belong to Frank Inn, who trains them for movies and television. They live together and like it. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)

Teenaged girls, after waiting through the night at the Forest Hills Music Festival ticket office in New York, are still waiting on the sidewalk, on May 1, 1964, waiting for tickets to go on sale for concert scheduled by the Beatles in August. The ticket box was due to open at Eleven a.m. The mop-haired British singing group will be on their second visit to New York when they appear at the Forest Hills stadium. (AP Photo)

Doctors at Turin, Italy, University pediatric clinic will attempt to separate conjoined twins, Maria Giuseppina Foglia, left, and Maria Santina Foglia, in the near future. The six-year-old twins are shown in Turin, May 1, 1965. (AP Photo)

General view from Twin Peaks on very clear day shows all of downtown San Francisco (looking down Market Street) and the East Bay hills and communities of, from left, Richmond, El Cerrito, Albany and Berkeley, May 1, 1967. Cluster of buildings in 26A is the San Francisco Hospital, long outdated and soon to be replaced by new buildings. (AP Photo/Ernest Bennett)

People on board ferry with Statue of Liberty in the background in New York Harbor on May 1, 1968. (AP Photo)

Challenger Jimmy Young scores a right on Heavyweight Champion Muhammad Ali, left, during their championship bout at Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland on Friday, May 1, 1976. Ali was awarded a unanimous decision in fifteen rounds. (AP Photo)

A Los Angeles police officer holds a shotgun on two looting suspects as a California State police officer puts handcuffs on them near Martin Luther King Blvd. and Vermont Ave. in South Central Los Angeles, in this file photo taken May 1, 1992. On April 29, 1992, four white police officers were declared innocent in the beating of black motorist Rodney King, and Los Angeles erupted in the deadliest riots of the century. Three days later, 55 people were dead and more than 2,000 injured. Fires and looting had destroyed $1 billion worth of property. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)

President Barack Obama reads his statement to photographers after making a televised statement on the death of Osama bin Laden from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, May 1, 2011. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Kansas City Royals relievers, from left, Steve Mingori, Larry Gura, Mark Littell, Doug Bird and Marty Pattin head for their spots in the bullpen before the start of the game against the Cleveland Indians at Cleveland, Ohio, July 3, 1977. The pitchers received a large round of applause from the crowd of over 45,000. The crowd had more to cheer as the Indians won 6-3. (AP Photo)

Druggist Ralph Pearson unsuccessfully tries to hypnotize his wife, Mrs. Pearson, as she reads a magazine, in Miami, Fla., May 1, 1951. The one person Mr. Pearson cannot hypnotize is his wife. He said she will not concentrate hard enough for him to put her under his power. (AP Photo)



These are some of the 5,000 demonstrators who marched in the communist-organized May Day march in London, May 1, 1936. The Cambridge University Socialist Club is seen during the procession, which went to Hyde Park where a rally was held. (AP Photo/Robert Rider-Rider)

This is a view looking north from 34th Street along the tulip beds in the gardens that divide traffic on Park Avenue in New York City, May 1, 1946. Planted last fall, the tulips were officially presented to the city yesterday from C. Van Swinderin, acting Consul Gen. of the Netherlands. In the background are Grand Central Terminal and the tower of the New York Central Building. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this file television image broadcast on Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV, is said to show Osama bin Laden, at the wedding of his son in January of 2001. A person familiar with developments said Sunday, May 1, 2011 that bin Laden is dead and the U.S. has the body. (AP Photo/Al-Jazeera/TV, file)

Communist meeting in Washington, May 1, 1935. (AP Photo)

Cpl. William C. LaRue of the Bronx, N.Y., displays the New York Post and the New York World Telegram proclaiming “Hitler is Dead,” on May 1, 1945. (AP Photo/stf)

General Patch’s 12th armoured divisions, forging their way towards the Austrian border have uncovered another Nazi horror camp at Schwabmunchen, south west of Munich. Over 4000 slave labourers, all Jews of every nationality were housed in the prison, which was burnt to the ground by the Germans. Many of the inmates were burnt alive, those who tried to escape the ghastly death were shot by the guards. Emaciated half burnt bodies line the roadway through the prison camp at Schwabmunchen, south west of Munich, Germany on May 1, 1945, which captured by the 12th armoured division, uncovered another Nazi crime. (AP Photo)

Demonstrators stone Japanese policemen at the height of the pro-Red May Day riots in downtown Tokyo on May 1, 1952. Casualties were numerous on both sides as police used tear gas, guns and clubs to beat back the waves of rioters. (AP Photo/Max Desfor)

Princess Grace and Prince Rainier III of Monaco express horror at the minor goring of Matador Damasa Gomez during a bull fight held in their honor at Palma De Mallorca on May 1, 1956. The couple, who sat in a special box with local military and civil authorities, are honeymooning in the Balearic Islands. (AP Photo)

