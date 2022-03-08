Today is Tuesday, March 8, the 67th day of 2022. There are 298 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 8, 1965, the United States landed its first combat troops in South Vietnam as 3,500 Marines arrived to defend the U.S. air base at Da Nang.

On this date:

In 1618, German astronomer Johannes Kepler devised his third law of planetary motion.

In 1817, the New York Stock & Exchange Board, which had its beginnings in 1792, was formally organized; it later became known as the New York Stock Exchange.

In 1948, the Supreme Court, in McCollum v. Board of Education, struck down voluntary religious education classes in Champaign, Illinois, public schools, saying the program violated separation of church and state.

In 1971, Joe Frazier defeated Muhammad Ali by decision in what was billed as “The Fight of the Century” at Madison Square Garden in New York. Silent film comedian Harold Lloyd died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 77.

In 1983, in a speech to the National Association of Evangelicals convention in Orlando, Florida, President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as an “evil empire.”

In 1988, 17 soldiers were killed when two Army helicopters from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, collided in mid-flight.

In 1999, baseball Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio died in Hollywood, Florida, at age 84.

In 2000, President Bill Clinton submitted to Congress legislation to establish permanent normal trade relations with China. (The U.S. and China signed a trade pact in November 2000.)

In 2004, Iraq’s Governing Council signed a landmark interim constitution.

In 2008, President George W. Bush vetoed a bill that would have banned the CIA from using simulated drowning and other coercive interrogation methods to gain information from suspected terrorists.

In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 with 239 people on board, vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, setting off a massive and ultimately unsuccessful search.

In 2016, Sir George Martin, the Beatles’ urbane producer who guided the band’s swift, historic transformation from rowdy club act to musical and cultural revolutionaries, died at age 90.

Ten years ago: Jesse Owens was posthumously made an inaugural member of the IAAF Hall of Fame more than 75 years after he won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. (Owens, Carl Lewis, Jackie Joyner-Kersee and nine others were the first athletes to be honored by the IAAF in its newly created Hall of Fame.) James T. “Jimmy” Ellis, 74, the frontman for The Trammps who released “Disco Inferno,” died in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Five years ago: Hawaii became the first state to sue to stop President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban (the state had previously sued over Trump’s initial travel ban, but that lawsuit was put on hold while other cases played out across the country). Many American women stayed home from work, joined rallies or wore red to demonstrate how vital they were to the U.S. economy, as International Women’s Day was observed with a multitude of events around the world, including the Day Without a Woman in the U.S. Fire swept through a crowded youth shelter near Guatemala City, killing 40 girls.

One year ago: According to some long-awaited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated Americans could now gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing. Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer for the most weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings; it was his 311th week in the top spot.

Members of the American Nazi Party, wearing swastika arms bands, march on the sidewalk around the corner from the Justice Department in Washington on March 8, 1965, in a counter-demonstration against another group of pickets. The civil rights group was seeking federal intervention in Alabama. The marchers were kept under close police surveillance. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Manager Yancey Durham applies an icebag to the cheek of Joe Frazier at a news conference after Frazier successfully defended his heavyweight title against Muhammad Ali in New York, March 8, 1971, at Madison Square Garden. Frazier beat Ali in a 15-round bout that ended in a unanimous decision for Frazier. (AP Photo)

Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov is seen during a dress rehearsal for the Eliot Feld Ballet in New York, March 8, 1977. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Robin Williams – “Mork” – gives his patented naive expression for an alien from outer space to the delight of Pam Dawber – “Mindy” – both of the TV series “Mork and Mindy”, during the fifth annual People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 8, 1979 – Williams and Dawber were named favorite male performer and favorite female performer in a new TV program. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)



Six-year-old Stormie Jones of Cumby, Texas, the world’s first heart and liver transplant recipient, is surrounded by media, March 8, 1984 at Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital. Stormie underwent the historic surgery three weeks ago. Second from left in the rear of photo is Stormie’s mother Lois. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

U.S. Marines line up to board a plane at a naval air station in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, Friday, March 8, 1991. The first Marine units serving in Saudi Arabia began leaving the country Friday and will fly home to Camp Pendleton and Twentynine Palms, both of which are located in California. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan)

Troops from the US Army’s 1st Calvary Division celebrate their impending departure from Saudi Arabia in a hanger at Dhahran airport in Saudi Arabia, Friday, March 8, 1991. Units from the 1st Calvary left Saudi Arabia Friday and headed home to Ft. Hood in Texas. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan)

A floating air mattress, with a window for observing marine life, is given a “dry” run by a model in West Berlin, Germany, March 8, 1955. A high rubber rim protects the window and the face of the viewer from waves. In front of the rim is a hose to draw off air bubbles which might form under the windowed mattress manufactured by Barakuda of Hamburg. (AP Photo/Heinrich Sanden Jr.)

A member of Britainís Royal Air Force drops leaflets into the chute of his plane, March 8, 1940, during a demonstration on how the R.A.F organizes leaflet raids over Prague, Vienna and greater Germany. (AP Photo)

Lou Gehrig, left, gets something like a smile from rookie sensation Joe DiMaggio during spring training in St. Petersburg, Fla., March 8, 1936. DiMaggio, purchased from the San Francisco Seals, had earned a reputation for being shy and reserved since joining the Yankees in Florida. (AP Photo)

Mrs. Gertrud Scholtz-Klink, left, Germany’s "Reichsfrauenfuehrerin" (Empire’s Women Leader) shares a smile with Lady Douglas-Hamilton head of the British women’s League for Health and Beauty as a group of women train at a location in London, March 8, 1939. Lady Douglas-Hamilton is the former Miss Prunella Stack, who represented England at the International Congress for recreational activities in Hamburg, Germany last year. (AP Photo)

Crowds of curious English people are shown gathered around this German bomber, March 8, 1940, after it was shot down, somewhere in England, by an R.A.F., fighter. The Nazi plane crashed after narrowly missing some telegraph wires, ending up with its tail in the air. (AP Photo)

Writers and movie stars gather at New York’s Stork Club, March 8, 1942, as they prepare for a World War II Navy Relief Show, two days away, at Madison Square Garden. From left are: columnist Walter Winchell, Myrna Loy, Loretta Young, John Garfield, Janet Gaynor and Quentin Reynolds, author and war correspondent. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmermann)

A little dog named “Lady” shown March 8, 1943 is known as the only female on the headquarters staff of the British eighth Army. She joined up with the British in Benghazi more than a year ago and has been retreating and advancing. (AP Photo)

Nuremberg, famed for its, Nazi rallies, was extensively damaged by the Royal Air Force, and many famous building in the medieval section of the town suffered damage besides the industrial quarters. House of Albrecht Duerer, in the medieval section of the town in Nuremberg, Germany on March 8, 1943, which suffered blast, and incendiary damage. (AP Photo)

Pilots of Flying Fortresses and Liberators during the briefing on an airfield somewhere in England, on March 8, 1944, before setting out on a bombing raid on Berlin. (AP Photo)

The Ludendorff Bridge over the Rhine River at Remagen, Germany, is shown on March 8, 1945, one day after it was captured intact by American troops of the Ninth Armored Division, First Army, during World War II. (AP Photo)

Screen actress Ava Gardner models fancy black velvet bathing suit on yacht at Portofino, near Genoa, Italy on March 8, 1954. She wears the suit in “The Barefoot Contessa” in which she stars. The picture is being filmed on location in Rome and on the Italian Riviera. (AP Photo)

Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter, right, smiles as he poses with Rachael Irene David, five months old, during a visit to Florida Memorial College in Miami, Fla., March 8, 1976. Carter is running in Florida’s presidential primary on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

Martin Delaney, co-director of Project Inform, is seen at his home in Sausalito, Calif., March 8, 1991. Delaney, whose San Francisco group which organized underground tests of an AIDS drug derived from Chinese cucumber roots, has won FDA approval to resume testing of the drug, known as Compound Q. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

General Juan Yague, fighting for Franco, who claims many victories on the Aragon front, shown March 8, 1938. (AP Photo)

Forty-five feet under a Chicago street workmen March 8, 1939 repairing forms for the start of concrete pouring in the citys long awaited subway. The men wear metal helmets to protect them from falling clay and stones and work under air pressure of 26.7 pounds to the square inch. (AP Photo/HLH)

This aerial view of Cologne taken from a Cub spotter plane flying low over the city gives a dramatic illustration of the desolation and destruction wrought on Cologne, on March 8, 1945. As far as the eye can fee devastation and wreckage mark the site of a once thriving city. (AP Photo)

This aerial view of Cologne taken from a Cub spotter plane flying low over the city gives a dramatic illustration of the desolation and devastation wrought on the fourth largest city in Germany, on March 8, 1945. Cologne Cathedral is seen structurally undamaged but surrounded by a scene of grim devastation, and half submerged in the waters of the Rhine is seen the famous Hohenzollern Bridge, blown by the retreating enemy, who occupy the east side of the Rhine. (AP Photo)

Two “cowboys,” Carol Burnett, left, and Julie Andrews, rehearse in New York’s Carnegie Hall for a one-time TV show, “Julie and Carol at Carnegie Hall,” March 8, 1962. (AP Photo/Bob Wands)

A palatial beachfront hotel at Brigantine, New Jersey, is shattered and wrecked, March 8, 1962, as tides still lap around its foundations after a violent Atlantic coast storm lashed a wide area. Damage was running into the millions as at least 40 persons died. (AP Photo/Warren M. Winterbottom)

German actress and singer Marlene Dietrich, left, removes the cape of French actress Pascale Roberts during a performance at the Cirque d’ Hiver (Winter Circus) on March 8, 1963 in Paris, France. (AP Photo)

Members of the student nonviolent coordinating committee picket the U.S. courthouse in New York City on March 8, 1965. The pickets demonstrated to press their demands for immediate federal action against brutality in Selma, Alabama. (AP Photo/John Lent)

Men of the 9th U.S. Marine Expeditionary force scramble out of a landing barge on to the peach at Da Nang in South Viet Nam, March 8, 1965. They were ordered to the area to bolster defenses around air base at Da Nang against possible Viet Cong attacks. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz musician George Coleman is 87. Actor Sue Ane (correct) Langdon is 86. College Football Hall of Famer Pete Dawkins is 84. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 78. Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 77. Singer-musician Randy Meisner is 76. Pop singer Peggy March is 74. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 69. Jazz musician Billy Childs is 65. Singer Gary Numan is 64. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 63. Actor Aidan Quinn is 63. Actor Camryn Manheim is 61. Actor Leon (no last name) is 61. Country-rock singer Shawn Mullins is 54. Neo-soul singer Van Hunt is 52. Actor Andrea Parker is 52. Actor Boris Kodjoe is 49. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 46. Actor Laura Main is 45. Actor James Van Der Beek is 45. R&B singer Kameelah Williams (702) is 44. Actor Nick Zano is 44. Rock singer Tom Chaplin (Keane) is 43. Rock musician Andy Ross (OK Go) is 43. Actor Jessica Collins is 39. R&B singer Kristinia DeBarge is 32.