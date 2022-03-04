Today is Friday, March 4, the 63rd day of 2022. There are 302 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 4, 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as America’s 32nd president.

On this date:

In 1789, the Constitution of the United States went into effect as the first Federal Congress met in New York. (The lawmakers then adjourned for lack of a quorum.)

In 1863, the Idaho Territory was created.

In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated for a second term of office; with the end of the Civil War in sight, Lincoln declared: “With malice toward none, with charity for all.”

In 1917, Republican Jeannette Rankin of Montana took her seat as the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, the same day President Woodrow Wilson took his oath of office for a second term (it being a Sunday, a private ceremony was held inside the U.S. Capitol; a second, public swearing-in took place the next day).

In 1966, John Lennon of The Beatles was quoted in the London Evening Standard as saying, “We’re more popular than Jesus now,” a comment that caused an angry backlash in the United States.

In 1981, a jury in Salt Lake City convicted Joseph Paul Franklin, an avowed racist and serial killer, of violating the civil rights of two Black men, Ted Fields and David Martin, who’d been shot to death. (Franklin received two life sentences for this crime; he was executed in 2013 for the 1977 murder of a Jewish man, Gerald Gordon.)

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan addressed the nation on the Iran-Contra affair, acknowledging that his overtures to Iran had “deteriorated” into an arms-for-hostages deal.

In 1994, in New York, four extremists were convicted of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than a thousand. Actor-comedian John Candy died in Durango, Mexico, at age 43.

In 1998, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that sexual harassment at work can be illegal even when the offender and victim are of the same gender.

In 2015, the Justice Department cleared Darren Wilson, a white former Ferguson, Missouri, police officer, in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a Black 18-year-old, but also issued a scathing report calling for sweeping changes in city law enforcement practices.

In 2018, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench in the southwestern English city of Salisbury; both survived what British authorities said was a murder attempt using a nerve agent.

In 2020, federal health officials investigated a suburban Seattle nursing home at the center of a coronavirus outbreak.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, in an address to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in Washington, said he didn’t want war but that he would not hesitate to attack Iran if that were the only option left to stop it from getting a nuclear weapon. Vladimir Putin scored a decisive victory in Russia’s presidential election to return to the Kremlin and extend his hold on power. Nearly 300 people in the Republic of Congo were killed after a series of blasts at an arms depot in the capital Brazzaville.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of tapping his telephones during the 2016 election; an Obama spokesman declared that the assertion was “simply false.” Tommy Page, a former pop star whose song “I’ll Be Your Everything” went to No. 1 in 1990 and who later became a record company executive, died in New York at age 46.

One year ago: Breaking from other Southern GOP governors, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended her state’s mask order for another month but said the requirement would end for good in April. Demonstrators in Myanmar protesting the previous month’s military coup returned to the streets, undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people a day earlier by security forces.

Guenter Wallraff, West German writer, based in Cologne, presents his first copy of his "Luegenblatt Zeitung" (Lying Pages Newspaper) in Bonn, West Germany, March 4, 1980. The design depicts West Germany’s largest daily newspaper "Bild Zeitung" by Springer Publishing House who Wallraff had infiltrated as fake editor Hans Esser and published his book "Der Aufmacher" (The Headliner) 1977, of his experience with Bild Zeitung. (AP Photo/Klaus Schlagmann)

Talk show host Joan Rivers works a job as a waitress at a Denny’s restaurant in West Palm Beach, Fla., Feb. 21, 1992. Rivers is switching jobs with Rhonda Denton who works at the restaurant and who will take over River’s job in New York on a program which will air on March 4. (AP Photo/Ray Fairall)

Leader of Russian region of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov casts his ballot at a polling station in the village of Tsenteroy 75 km (46.6 mile) south-east of Grozny, the Chechen capital, Sunday, March 4, 2012. Polling stations have opened across Russia’s vast expanse for the presidential election widely expected to return Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin.(AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev)

People rally in support of Russian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Sunday, March 4, 2012. Vladimir Putin has claimed victory in Russia’s presidential election, which the opposition and independent observers say has been marred by widespread violations. Putin made the claim at this rally of tens of thousands of his supporters just outside the Kremlin, thanking his supporters for helping foil foreign plots aimed to weaken the country. (AP Photo/Misha Japaridze)

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who claimed victory in Russia’s presidential election, speaks at a rally of his supporters at Manezh square outside Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 4, 2012. Vladimir Putin has claimed victory in Russia’s presidential election, which the opposition and independent observers say has been marred by widespread violations. Putin made the claim at a rally of tens of thousands of his supporters just outside the Kremlin, thanking his supporters for helping foil foreign plots aimed to weaken the country. (AP Photo/RIA-Novosti, Alexei Nikolsky, Government Press Service)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt takes the oath of office from Chief Justice Charles E. Hughes at the inauguration, March 4, 1933. At right is Herbert Hoover and behind the president is his eldest son James Roosevelt. (AP Photo)

Deputy Clarence Randall inspects a hammer in Byron Center, Mich., near Grand Rapids, March 4, 1949. Michigan officials say the hammer was found on a dresser in the home of Delphine Downing. Mrs. Downing and her two-year-old daughter Rainell Karel Downing were among the three persons slain by Martha Beck and Raymond Martinez Fernandez. Deputy Randall, after inspecting the hammer said it was possible that it was used in the slaying of Janet Fay in New York. (AP Photo/Gene Smith)

The marquee of the famed Apollo Theater on West 125th Street in the Harlem section of New York City is pictured, March 4, 1978. (AP Photo/Carlos Rene Perez)

Two New Jersey State Troopers who are participating in the intensive search for clues in the Lindbergh baby kidnapping case, look inside an abandoned well near the Lindbergh estate in Hopewell, N.J., March 4, 1932. Every possible spot that the kidnappers may have used in their efforts is being scrutinized. (AP Photo)

This is part of F Company, 145th regiment of the 37th Division, which fought their way into the walled city of Manila, the Philippines, March 4, 1945. This is the first time the walled city has been forcibly entered since it was erected by the Spaniards in the fifteenth century. (AP Photo/Frank Filan)

Calvin Coolidge, left, wears wing collar and muted top hat en route to take oath on inauguration day, March 4, 1925. (AP Photo)

(**Caption information not received)

Henry “Red” Johnson (third from left with light hat), leaving the Newark, N.J., April 11, 1932 police headquarters in company of immigration and police officials, en route to Ellis Island, N.Y., to be turned over to federal immigration authorities for a hearing on charges that he entered the country illegally. Johnson, sailor friend of Betty Gow, nursemaid to the kidnapped Lindbergh baby, has been in custody since on March 4, when he was detained at Hartford, Conn., for questioning in connection with the kidnapping. He was later brought to Newark, N.J., but police said he was unable to throw any light on the case. (AP Photo)

George Bernard Shaw, critic of the world at large and quite a playwright, as he is landing in San Francisco on March 4, 1936 where he said the Golden Gate Bridge was a beastly object and characterized disarmament parleys as utter rubbish. Hes going to the Grand Canyon of Arizona before rejoining his round the world cruise ship at San Pedro. (AP Photo)

Young goats pegged out like this are for sale in many Mexican market places, for cabrito al horno or roast young goat, is a dish widely fancied, March 4, 1937. (AP Photo/James Laughead)

The women members of the U.S. Congress pictured together, a feat seldom accomplished. Occasion for this get-together in Washington, D.C. on March 4, 1938 was to award a prize to the winner of a contest held by the womens division of the Democratic National Committee. Left to right are: Rep. Caroline ODay (D-NY): Rep. Edith Nourse Rogers (R-Mass); Rep. Mary T. Norton (D-NJ); Rep. Nan W. Honeyman (D-Ore); Rep. Virginia E. Jenckes (D-Ind); Senator Hattie Carraway (D-Ark). (AP Photo)

"Zoot" gangsters, are portrayed by actors in a movie being made at Universal Studios, in Los Angeles, Calif., March 4, 1943. The War Production Board had banned the sale of zoot suits because they required the use of more material than the average suit, but an exception was made for the film. (AP Photo)

Actress Joan Fontaine admits she was a weakness for shoes and is photographed in her Brentwood, Calif. home on March 4, 1950. She inspects her shoes closet. Joan has a difficult time trying to pick out a pair to wear as she likes them all. (AP Photo/Charles K. Lucas)

A group of black students, who identified themselves as Texas Southern University students, are shown as they participate in a sitdown strike at a supermarket lunch counter in Houston, Texas, March 4, 1960. (AP Photo)

Herbert Hoover takes the oath of office in Washington, D.C., March 4, 1929. Chief Justice William H. Taft administers the oath. (AP Photo)

The Navy, wearing trim blue jackets, eyes turned left, march past President Franklin D. Roosevelt, center on stand, who was once their assistant secretary and now is president, March 4, 1933, Washington, D.C. At right of President Roosevelt is Gen. Douglas MacArthur, Army Chief of Staff, and on the left by Admiral William V. Pratt, Chief of Naval Operations. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo)

Here is how a Londoner, one alarmed eye cocked on Germany and Italy and the other Spain, may build his own family air raid shelter in the privacy of his own back yard, March 4, 1939. The whole bombproof outfit – steel parts, nuts and bolts and even a wrench – comes to him in one package with directions. First he digs a hole which is three feet deep and looks ironically like a grave, then these sheet sections are placed on steel foundation channels sunk in the ground. (AP Photo)

Torn and battle-stained, this American flag, the first ashore in Morocco at the start of the North African campaign on November 8 is put on display at Washington on March 4, 1943 at the War Department Building. Lt. Dallas Halverstadt points out hole torn by first fire of action at Fedala as the flag was carried ashore on initial landing boat. (AP Photo)

Trier, the oldest German city, has been captured by men of the 10th Armoured Division, 3rd U.S. Army. Many of its historic buildings lie in ruins, while two thirds of the city has been completely wiped out. Many of the civilians had fled before the Allied occupation. Those remaining, surrendered, as did hundreds of German soldiers, left to defend the city. A woman is amongst this batch of prisoners, soldiers and civilians in Trier, Germany on March 4, 1945, who surrendered to men of the 3rd U.S. Army when they. (AP Photo)

This gadget is a Cutie Pie gun-type radiation meter for measuring radioactive material. It is held by Laura Bartlett at an Institute of Radio Engineers’ show at Grand Central Palace, New York, March 4, 1952. The meter sells for $220. It is manufactured by the Nuclear Corp. of Chicago, Ill. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)

A hula dancer swings her ti leaf skirt in the traditional Hawaiian dance, March 4, 1955. The fast-growing, large-leafed ti plant, which is a weed, is used for many things besides hula skirts. It is baked as a food, woven into baskets, made into improvised sleds, and used for oko (okolehao), Hawaiian moonshine. It is a source of levulose, a type of fruit sugar which is the sweetest and most soluble of all sugars. It has been used for intravenous feeding and dietetic foods. (AP Photo)

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the Middleburg Community Center to attend Roman Catholic services in Middleburg, Virginia, March 4, 1962. The Kennedys are spending the weekend at their Glen Ora estate near here. (AP Photo/John Rous)

Raymond Loewy poses in his office in New York City, United States behind a model of the presidential plane on March 4, 1964. Loewy, one of the worlds renowned industrial designers, has been criticizing the shape of things for almost 40 years. (AP Photo/RG)

Joe Frazier working out with a light punching bag in upstate New York training camp on March 1, 1968. He will box the night of March 4 in Madison Square Garden for a partly-recognized world heavyweight title bout. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

Driver Richard Petty tries to help fellow driver Neil Bonnett, in car 5, after both were involved in an eight-car crash during the Carolina 500 NASCAR race being run at the North Carolina Motor Speedway, March 4, 1979. Petty, Bonnett and Buddy Baker were taken to the hospital after the accident. (AP Photo/Joseph Thomas)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Paula Prentiss is 84. Movie director Adrian Lyne is 81. Singer Shakin’ Stevens is 74. Author James Ellroy is 74. Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry is 72. Singer Chris Rea is 71. Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 70. Actor Kay Lenz is 69. Musician Emilio Estefan is 69. Movie director Scott Hicks is 69. Actor Catherine O’Hara is 68. Actor Mykelti Williamson is 65. Actor Patricia Heaton is 64. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., is 64. Actor Steven Weber is 61. Rock musician Jason Newsted is 59. Actor Stacy Edwards is 57. Rapper Grand Puba is 56. Rock singer Evan Dando (Lemonheads) is 55. Actor Patsy Kensit is 54. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is 54. Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 53. Actor Andrea Bendewald is 52. Actor Nick Stabile is 52. Country singer Jason Sellers is 51. Jazz musician Jason Marsalis is 45. Actor Jessica Heap is 39. Actor Scott Michael Foster is 37. TV personality Whitney Port is 37. Actor Audrey Esparza is 36. Actor Margo Harshman is 36. Actor Josh Bowman is 34. Actor Andrea Bowen is 32. Actor Jenna Boyd is 29.