Today is Thursday, March 3, the 62nd day of 2022. There are 303 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 3, 1974, a Turkish Airlines DC-10 crashed shortly after takeoff from Orly Airport in Paris, killing all 346 people on board.

On this date:

In 1791, Congress passed a measure taxing distilled spirits; it was the first internal revenue act in U.S. history.

In 1845, Florida became the 27th state.

In 1849, the U.S. Department of the Interior was established.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the National Academy of Sciences.

In 1931, “The Star-Spangled Banner” became the national anthem of the United States as President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution.

In 1943, in London’s East End, 173 people died in a crush of bodies at the Bethnal Green tube station, which was being used as a wartime air raid shelter.

In 1945, the Allies fully secured the Philippine capital of Manila from Japanese forces during World War II.

In 1960, Lucille Ball filed for divorce from her husband, Desi Arnaz, a day after they had finished filming the last episode of “The Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Show.”

In 1966, death claimed actors William Frawley at age 79 and Alice Pearce at age 48 in Hollywood.

In 1969, Apollo 9 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a mission to test the lunar module.

In 1991, motorist Rodney King was severely beaten by Los Angeles police officers in a scene captured on amateur video. Twenty-five people were killed when a United Airlines Boeing 737-200 crashed while approaching the Colorado Springs airport.

In 2020, in a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a half-point, its largest cut in more than a decade, to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus.

Ten years ago: Mitt Romney rolled to a double-digit victory in Washington state’s Republican presidential caucuses, his fourth campaign triumph in a row.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump toured St. Andrew Catholic School, a private religious facility in Orlando, Florida, praising it as an ideal institution for “disadvantaged children” while re-emphasizing that his education agenda would focus on school choice. The Nintendo Switch, a hybrid game machine that works as both a console at home and a portable tablet on the go, made its debut.

One year ago: Officials testifying at a Senate hearing said Defense Department leaders had delayed sending help for hours on Jan. 6, despite an urgent plea for reinforcement from police protecting the U.S. Capitol building. Video showed a dramatic escalation of violence by security forces in Myanmar against opponents of a February military coup; a U.N. official said 38 people were killed. The manager of the Texas power grid was fired following February’s deadly blackouts that left millions of people without electricity and heat for days. A man who admitted using a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto in April 2018 was found guilty on charges including first-degree murder, bringing an automatic life sentence. Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was sentenced in California to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women.

View of part of the famous food market Les Halles in Paris on March 3, 1938. (AP Photo)

* *FILE ** Bettors and spectators watch horses leave the paddock at Hialeah Park in Miami on the final day of the racing season in this March 3, 1941 file photo. The historic park, once visited by Winston Churchill and the host of Citation and Seabiscuit, has been edged out by rival tracks and become a relic of horse racing. South Florida officials are in the early stages to convert the track’s 220 acres for residential and commercial use. (AP Photo/Ham Wright)

Bob Hope (4th from left) and Bing Crosby (3rd from left) hosted the entire University of California (Berkeley) basketball squad on tour of Paramount Studio in Los Angeles on March 3 1947 winding up on the set of Road to Rio, in which they are co-starring with Dorothy Lamour. The Squad, in Los Angeles for a two-game series with U. S. C. wear Scouted by both Hope and Crosby for possible baseball talent, both men getting in plugs with a couple of prospects in behalf of the Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Pirates respectively No deal wear reported. (AP Photo)

Al Schacht, left, demonstrates how Billy Martin, seated, made a game-saving catch in the last fall’s World Series, March 3, 1953, at the Yankees’ spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Florida. Manager Casey Stengel and baseball commissioner Ford Frick look on. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

This is an aerial view of the path cut through the forest at Ermenonville, north of Paris, by the crash of Turkish Airlines flight 981, a McDonnell Douglas DC-10, March 3, 1974, which killed 346 people. (AP Photo)

John Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono, during her concert in Berlin, Germany on March 3, 1986. (AP Photo)

No, its not crazy paving, its the result of drought in Australia. This crazy pattern of cracks came about after a dam at Murchison, Australia on March 3, 1945, dried up and intense sunshine baked the earth-rock-hard, causing this picturesque scene. (AP Photo)

Juraj Slavik, Czechoslovakian ambassador to the United States, gestures as he explains at a news conference in Washington on March 3, 1948, his decision to resign his post in protest against the communist overturn in his country. He told reporters he will fight for a free Czechoslovakia. The envoy said his country has become a fully proletarian police state.” (AP Photo)

Steve Fossett’s GlobalFlyer passes over the Grand Canyon in Arizona Thursday, March 3, 2005. Fossett is attempting the first solo non-stop flight around the world without refueling after taking off from Salina, Kan. March 1. (AP Photo/Thierry Boccon-Gibod, Pool)

Working long hours on the set of “Say One For Me,” so she can fly to Spain and start another movie, actress Debbie Reynolds is visited at the studio by her children, Carrie 2?, and one-year-old Todd on Feb 27, 1959. Because Debbie has been away from the children so much the last couple of weeks, studio officials arranged to have the youngsters visit their mother during working hours. Debbie plans to leave on March 3 for Madrid. The youngsters will stay with Debbie’s parents while their actress mother is overseas. (AP Photo)

President Eisenhower sits in helicopter with Uruguayan President Benito Nardone, left, and Gen. Magnani as he leaves U.S. embassy for airport in Montevideo, March 3, 1960. Magnani was assigned by Uruguay as Ike?s military attaché during his visit. (AP Photo)

This is a general view of foundation construction for buildings of the Golden Gateway re-development project in downtown San Francisco at the site of the old produce market which once covered several blocks, shown March 3, 1963. In the background is the Embarcadero Freeway and at upper right, the Bay Bridge. Most of the remaining buildings are due for demolition to make way for high-rise apartments and park areas. (AP Photo/Ernest K. Bennett)

Earl Mountbatten, left, Chief of the Defense and Sir Solly Zuckerman, chief Scientific Adviser to the Ministry of Defence, drink from coconuts during their visit to a jungle base camp in North Dorneo, near the Indonesian border on March 3, 1965. They were on a visit to Borneo operational areas before flying onto Australian on February 27/28. (AP Photo)

Australian entertainer Peter Allen, and his bride, Liza Minnelli, pose as they wait in a limousine following their wedding in New York, March 3, 1967. She is daughter of Judy Garland.(AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Pop superstar Michael Jackson performs to the crowd at New York’s Madison Square Garden, March 3, 1988. Jackson’s latest album, “Bad” has sold 11 million copies worldwide. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Rodney King, 25, shows a bruise on his chest during a press conference at the Los Angeles County Jail on Wednesday, March 6, 1991 prior to his expected release on Wednesday by police without being charged. King was the subject of a videotaped and nationally televised beating by officers of the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday. One of King?s attorneys, Bob Rentzer, looks on. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

**WARNING: Graphic Content** Steven Lerman, attorney for Rodney King, displays a photo of his client during a press conference at his office in Beverly Hills, California, Friday, March 8, 1991. King’s doctor outlined the extent of man’s injuries for reporters during the meeting. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Steve Fossett celebrates with a drink of champagne after landing the GlobalFlyer at the Salina Municipal Airport in Salina, Kan. Thursday, March 3, 2005. Fossett landed the craft 67 hours after taking off from Salina becoming the first to fly solo around the world without refueling. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Helen Keller, 12, is pictured with her teacher Anne Sullivan in 1892 at an unknown location. Keller was born in Tuscumbia, Al., and lost her sight and hearing after an illness at nineteen months. Keller, who has been educated by Sullivan to speak, read and write, learned to speak in sentences by age 10 and now speaks in seven languages. (AP Photo)

Dazzy Vance, veteran pitcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers, shows his form during a workout at the Dodgers’ spring training camp in Clearwater, Fla., March 3, 1932. Vance expects to have a good year on the mound. (AP Photo)

Barbara Johnson of Chicago pushes one of ten buttons that puts one of the card cradles in place in one of the new motorized card-finding systems shown during the 13th Annual Chicago Business Show, March 3, 1952. The unit contains about 82,000 tabulation cards. Called “Simplafind”, it is a product of the Simpla Research and Manufacturing Co., Inc., of New York. The company was one of 77 manufacturers of business machine equipment to display their products at the Conrad Hilton Hotel in Chicago. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Medic PFC.Thomas Cole of Richmond, Va., presents a bright study as he prepares a c-ration at the First Cavalry Division headquarters near An Khe, Vietnam, March 3, 1966. Only a few weeks ago, Cole received a head wound during heavy fighting near An Thi. He refused to be evacuated and continued to tend to the wounded despite a large bandage on his face. Almost a month to the day, the same AP photographer, Henri Huet, found Cole gain, back on duty in the jungle. (AP Photo/Henri Huet)

Suffragists led by “General” Rosalie Jones march from New York on their way to the Woman Suffrage Procession in Washington D.C., on the eve of Woodrow Wilson’s inaugural in March 1913. (AP Photo)

The SS Europa, a German Liner pictured on March 3, 1930. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

Olympic Athlete Jesse Owens waves and greets the crowds along Broadway in New York City, March 3, 1936. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-musician Mike Pender (The Searchers) is 81. Movie producer-director George Miller is 77. Actor Hattie Winston is 77. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 75. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky is 72. Singer-musician Robyn Hitchcock is 69. Actor Robert Gossett is 68. Rock musician John Lilley is 68. Actor Miranda Richardson is 64. Radio personality Ira Glass is 63. Actor Mary Page Keller is 61. Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 60. Former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker is 60. Actor Laura Harring is 58. Contemporary Christian musician Duncan Phillips (Newsboys) is 58. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 56. Actor Julie Bowen is 52. Country singer Brett Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 51. Actor David Faustino is 48. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 45. Singer Ronan Keating (Boyzone) is 45. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 41. Actor Jessica Biel is 40. Rock musician Blower (AKA Joe Garvey) (Hinder) is 38. Musician Brett Hite (Frenship) is 36. Pop singer Camila Cabello is 25. Actor Thomas Barbusca (TV: “The Mick”) is 19. Actor Reylynn Caster is 19.