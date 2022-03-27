Today is Sunday, March 27, the 86th day of 2022. There are 279 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 27, 1977, in aviation’s worst disaster, 583 people were killed when a KLM Boeing 747, attempting to take off in heavy fog, crashed into a Pan Am 747 on an airport runway on the Canary Island of Tenerife.

On this date:

In 1513, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon sighted present-day Florida.

In 1625, Charles I acceded to the English throne upon the death of James I.

In 1794, Congress approved “An Act to provide a Naval Armament” of six armed ships.

In 1912, first lady Helen Herron Taft and the wife of Japan’s ambassador to the United States, Viscountess Chinda, planted the first two of 3,000 cherry trees given to the U.S. as a gift by the mayor of Tokyo.

In 1945, during World War II, General Dwight D. Eisenhower told reporters in Paris that German defenses on the Western Front had been broken.

In 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake (the strongest on record in North America) and tsunamis that together claimed about 130 lives.

Also in 1964, The Beatles occupied the top six spots on the Australian pop chart.

In 1967, the British music industry awarded John Lennon and Paul McCartney an Ivor Novello Award for writing “Michelle,” the most-performed song in Britain in 1966.

Also in 1967, a riot broke out at a Rolling Stones concert in Halsinborg, Sweden. Five days later, 154 fans were arrested at a similar riot at a Stones concert in Vienna, Austria. Further violence erupted at a Stones concert less than three weeks later in Zurich, Switzerland.

In 1968, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man to orbit the Earth in 1961, died when his MiG-15 jet crashed during a routine training flight near Moscow; he was 34.

In 1972, Elvis Presley recorded his last major hit, “Burning Love.”

In 1973, “The Godfather” won the Academy Award for best picture of 1972, but its star, Marlon Brando, refused to accept his Oscar for best actor. Liza Minnelli won best actress for “Cabaret.”

Also in 1973, Rolling Stone magazine reported that Carlos Santana had changed his name to Devadip, which means “The Lamp of the Light of the Supreme.” Santana had become a disciple of Sri Chinmoy.

In 1975, construction began on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, which was completed two years later.

In 1980, 123 workers died when a North Sea floating oil field platform, the Alexander Kielland, capsized during a storm.

In 1987, U2 filmed the video for “Where The Streets Have No Name” on a rooftop in downtown Los Angeles. Thousands of people showed up and the police had to break up the shoot.

In 1991, Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids On The Block was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, for allegedly pouring vodka on a hotel carpet and setting it on fire. He pleaded not guilty.

In 2002, Milton Berle died after a battle with colon cancer at his home in Los Angeles. He was 93. That same day, Dudley Moore died from a rare brain disorder at his home in Trenton, New Jersey. He was 66. Also that day, filmmaker Billy Wilder died in Los Angeles at the age of 95.

In 2006, Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, was declared a national historic landmark.

In 2019, Facebook said it was extending its ban on hate speech to prohibit the promotion and support of white nationalism and white separatism.

In 2020, the House approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package; it was immediately signed by President Donald Trump. The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery, a civil rights leader who helped the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, died at 98.

Anti-war pickets in Philadelphia, March 27, 1935. (AP Photo)

State Militia troops in front of the Morgan Country Circuit Court at Decatur, Alabama, where seven Blacks were sentenced to death in the first trials are now facing a new trial on charges of attacking two White Girls. The rehearing of the defendants, who were once sentenced to death at Scottsboro, Ala., opened March 27, 1933. (AP Photo).

President George H.W. Bush holds one of first dog Millie’s six puppies for the press on Wednesday, March 29, 1989 at the White House in Washington. Mother dog Millie gave birth March 27, 1989 with First Lady Barbara Bush serving as midwife according to spokeswomen. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Star basketball player Rudy Macklin, left, of Louisiana State University, and Ricky Huckaby, five-year-old son of LSU assistant coach Rick Huckaby exchange pats, although at different heights, during a one-hour workout the team held in Philadelphia, Pa., March 27, 1981. The workout was in preparation for the NCAA championship basketball tournament. Young Huckaby helps chase loose balls when he’s not dishing out pats of encouragement to the players. (AP Photo/Clem Murray)

A detailed composite sketch Los Angeles police have released of the suspect they say gunned down rapper Notorious B.I.G. earlier this month in Los Angeles sits in the foreground beside Los Angeles Police Lieutenant Ross Moen as he speaks to media during a news conference, March 27, 1997. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield)

In this handout from the U.S. Navy, Navy and Coast Guard landing parties attempt to square away two “ducks” that were battered Japanese fire, on Iwo Jima, March 27, 1945. The landings were made even more difficult by the heavy, grinding surf, which wreaked havoc with many a landing craft. The “ducks” are shown rapidly filling with water on the blackened sands of the volcanic island fortress. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy)

A Haitian boy finds a U.S. Army gas mask among discarded U.S. Army paraphernalia at the city dump in Port-au-Prince, March 27, 1995. Haitians rummage through Army garbage three times daily since the cost of food and clothing remains prohibitive despite the occupation by U.S. troops over six months ago, and the return of formerly exiled Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide five months ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Morel)

With Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton at his side, President Barack Obama announces a new comprehensive new strategy for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Friday, March 27, 2009, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington.(AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Robert Kennedy, left, counsel for the special Senate rackets investigating committee, and his brother Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.) consult, March 27, 1957. (AP Photo)

Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, point to a chart during a news conference at the Pentagon on Thursday, March 27, 1992 in Washington. Defense Secretary Dick Cheney has targeted more than 140,000 National Guard and reserve jobs to be eliminated in the next two years in a move that will affect every state. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)

U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz says hello to Edmonton Oilers star Wayne Gretzky, right, after the Oilers bear the New York Islanders 7-5. Shultz attended game at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Tuesday, March 27, 1985. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

Former Beatle Ringo Starr leaves New Yorks Plaza Hotel, Thursday, March 27, 1981 with girlfriend Barbara Bach, left, and her sister Catherine. They are in town to publicize their new film, Caveman. (AP Photo/Sands)

Stephen Spielberg, director of the very successful movies ?Jaws? and ?Close encounters,? left, holds up a match in front of actor Roy Scheider, center, as fellow actor Richard Dreyfuss looks on during a light moment at the opening night party for Bob Fosse?s new musical ?dancin!? the affair was held at tavern on the green in New York?s central park on Monday, March 27, 1978. Dreyfuss and Scheider both had roles in the movie ?Jaws? and Dreyfuss also had a role in ?close encounters.? (AP Photo/ Richard Drew)

The remains of a KLM jumbo jet which collided with a Pan Am jumbo jet sits in ruins at Los Rodeos airport, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in this March 27, 1977 file photo. March 27, 2007 marks the 30th anniversary of the world’s worst air disaster which killed 583 people when a KLM jet crashed into a Pan Am 747 as it attempted to take off. (AP Photo)

Unionists march in Tokyo on Sunday, March 16, 1975 to the Spring labor offensive joint struggle committees rally in advance of unified strike schedules for March 27. The committee is composed of several labor organizations, police estimated that some 31.000 people participated in the March and rally. (AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami)

Singer-Actress Diana Ross arriving at the 45th Academy Awards Show, March 27, 1973. She was nominated for Best Actress in ?Lady Sings the Blues.? (She didn?t win Oscar, Liza Minelli won) Diana is shown with her husband, Robert Ellis (Long hair and mustache). (AP Photo)

Church at Wounded Knee, South Dakota on March 27, 1973. In foreground is a make-shift barricade constructed by supporters of AIM during their seizure of the hamlet. (AP Photo)

Crowds gather in Belfast, Northern Ireland for a rally during a strike called by Vanguard Party leader William Craig, unseen, on March 27, 1972. Communications and power supplies were disrupted in the Northern Ireland capital in protest at the British Government’s decision to to impose direct rule from Westminster. (AP Photo)

Dr. Frank H.J. Figge prepares to check the number of radioactive rays from a mouse during his study of cosmic rays and cancer at the University of Maryland Medical School in Baltimore on March 27, 1947. His experiments indicated that the rays speed up the onset of cancer in mice, provided that the animals were going to have cancer eventually. (AP Photo)

British troops battling their way ahead in the Wesel sector have broken through the German line of resistance, which is now in a state of utter collapse. After bitter fighting in the town of Rees, British forces are now forging their way towards centre of Docholt and Dorsten, only four miles distant. British units cross a pontoon bridge spanning the Rhine, on their way to reinforce Allied forces who, it has been reported have smashed the crust of German resistance, in the Wesel sector on March 27, 1945. (AP Photo)

Even its mother might not recognize this docile horse, equipped with a gas mask developed by Our Dumb Friends League in London, England, on March 27, 1940, as a precaution against gas attacks. (AP Photo)

Actor Cary Grant gets on a bus in Paris, March 27,1956. He came to spend a few days in Paris, France to get the Spring atmosphere. Grant, who disdains cars, walked about and took buses. (AP Photo)

Dr. Jonas E. Salk, 38, professor of research bacteriology at the University of Pittsburgh, Pa., is shown in a laboratory on March 27, 1954. Dr. Salk announced the successful use of a new polio vaccine on 90 children and adults. An assistant, Ethel J. Bailey, works on a step in the vaccine’s production. (AP Photo)

Jane Casey (left) and Jane Challis show progress in home entertainment at the Chicago Modern Living Exposition, March 27, 1953. The huge horn fitted onto the 1900 Edison Home Phonograph using a cylinder record. The item at left is a 1953 model Sentinel television chassis. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Senator Joseph McCarthy (R-Wisc.), is at his desk, March 27, 1950 as Esther Brunauer appeared before a Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee. He told reporters that he was staying away because the committee has refused him permission to cross-examine witnesses. Mrs. Brunauer, on the state department’s United Nations relations staff, denied McCarthy’s charges that she was pro-Communist. (AP Photo/Herbert K. White)

Shirley Temple, sixteen years old and a junior at Westlake School for Girls in Hollywood, Ca., is photographed in her study on March 27, 1944. While she was working in “Since You Went Away” she did her weekly lessons on the set with a teacher and in her study every evening. (AP Photo)

Boxer Joe Louis, left, on the scale, shakes hands with Abe Simon at weight in March 27, 1942 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The weigh in is for their heavyweight title bout. Officials are unidentified. (AP Photo/ Carl Nesensohn)

American thoroughbred Seabiscuit, with jockey “Spec” Richardson up, is shown in the victory circle after winning the $12,500 Agua Caliente Handicap at Agua Caliente, Mexico, March 27, 1938. Standing, left to right, are, trainer Tom Smith, next to Seabiscuit; Seabiscuit; owner Charles S. Howard; screen actress Arline Judge; and singer-actor Bing Crosby. (AP Photo)

Ten years ago: A JetBlue Airways captain ran through the cabin of a New York-to-Las Vegas flight yelling about religion and terrorists before he was tackled and restrained by passengers. (Clayton Osbon was charged with interference with a flight crew; he was found not guilty by reason of insanity.) Award-winning poet Adrienne Rich, 82, died in Santa Cruz, California. Art critic Hilton Kramer, 84, died in Harpswell, Maine.

Five years ago: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions warned so-called “sanctuary cities” they could lose federal money for refusing to cooperate with immigration authorities; city leaders vowed to intensify their fight against the promised crackdown despite the financial risks. NFL owners meeting in Phoenix approved the Oakland Raiders’ move to Las Vegas 31-1; Miami was the lone dissenter.

One year ago: On the deadliest day yet in a crackdown on protests against the February coup in Myanmar, local media said security forces killed at least 114 people, including several children under 16; a U.N. human rights expert accused the junta of committing “mass murder.” A nine-story apartment building in Cairo, Egypt, collapsed, leaving at least 25 people dead.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Julian Glover is 87. Actor Jerry Lacy is 86. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 82. Actor Michael York is 80. Keyboardist Tony Banks of Genesis is 72. Keyboardist Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 63. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 59. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 59. Bassist Johnny April of Staind is 57. Actor Talisa Soto is 55. Actor Ben Koldyke (“Masters of Sex,” ″How I Met Your Mother”) is 54. Actor Pauley Perrette (“NCIS”) is 53. Singer Mariah Carey is 52. Drummer Brendan Hill of Blues Traveler is 52. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell (“V,” ″Lost”) is 52. Actor Nathan Fillion (“Castle”) is 51. Singer Fergie of Black Eyed Peas is 47. Jazz saxophonist Tia Fuller is 46. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 38. Actor Brenda Song (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”) is 34. Singer Kimbra is 32. Actor Taylor Atelian (“According to Jim”) is 27. Singer Halle Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 22.