Today is Sunday, March 27, the 86th day of 2022. There are 279 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On March 27, 1977, in aviation’s worst disaster, 583 people were killed when a KLM Boeing 747, attempting to take off in heavy fog, crashed into a Pan Am 747 on an airport runway on the Canary Island of Tenerife.
On this date:
In 1513, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon sighted present-day Florida.
In 1625, Charles I acceded to the English throne upon the death of James I.
In 1794, Congress approved “An Act to provide a Naval Armament” of six armed ships.
In 1912, first lady Helen Herron Taft and the wife of Japan’s ambassador to the United States, Viscountess Chinda, planted the first two of 3,000 cherry trees given to the U.S. as a gift by the mayor of Tokyo.
In 1945, during World War II, General Dwight D. Eisenhower told reporters in Paris that German defenses on the Western Front had been broken.
In 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake (the strongest on record in North America) and tsunamis that together claimed about 130 lives.
Also in 1964, The Beatles occupied the top six spots on the Australian pop chart.
In 1967, the British music industry awarded John Lennon and Paul McCartney an Ivor Novello Award for writing “Michelle,” the most-performed song in Britain in 1966.
Also in 1967, a riot broke out at a Rolling Stones concert in Halsinborg, Sweden. Five days later, 154 fans were arrested at a similar riot at a Stones concert in Vienna, Austria. Further violence erupted at a Stones concert less than three weeks later in Zurich, Switzerland.
In 1968, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man to orbit the Earth in 1961, died when his MiG-15 jet crashed during a routine training flight near Moscow; he was 34.
In 1972, Elvis Presley recorded his last major hit, “Burning Love.”
In 1973, “The Godfather” won the Academy Award for best picture of 1972, but its star, Marlon Brando, refused to accept his Oscar for best actor. Liza Minnelli won best actress for “Cabaret.”
Also in 1973, Rolling Stone magazine reported that Carlos Santana had changed his name to Devadip, which means “The Lamp of the Light of the Supreme.” Santana had become a disciple of Sri Chinmoy.
In 1975, construction began on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, which was completed two years later.
In 1980, 123 workers died when a North Sea floating oil field platform, the Alexander Kielland, capsized during a storm.
In 1987, U2 filmed the video for “Where The Streets Have No Name” on a rooftop in downtown Los Angeles. Thousands of people showed up and the police had to break up the shoot.
In 1991, Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids On The Block was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, for allegedly pouring vodka on a hotel carpet and setting it on fire. He pleaded not guilty.
In 2002, Milton Berle died after a battle with colon cancer at his home in Los Angeles. He was 93. That same day, Dudley Moore died from a rare brain disorder at his home in Trenton, New Jersey. He was 66. Also that day, filmmaker Billy Wilder died in Los Angeles at the age of 95.
In 2006, Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, was declared a national historic landmark.
In 2019, Facebook said it was extending its ban on hate speech to prohibit the promotion and support of white nationalism and white separatism.
In 2020, the House approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package; it was immediately signed by President Donald Trump. The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery, a civil rights leader who helped the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, died at 98.
Ten years ago: A JetBlue Airways captain ran through the cabin of a New York-to-Las Vegas flight yelling about religion and terrorists before he was tackled and restrained by passengers. (Clayton Osbon was charged with interference with a flight crew; he was found not guilty by reason of insanity.) Award-winning poet Adrienne Rich, 82, died in Santa Cruz, California. Art critic Hilton Kramer, 84, died in Harpswell, Maine.
Five years ago: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions warned so-called “sanctuary cities” they could lose federal money for refusing to cooperate with immigration authorities; city leaders vowed to intensify their fight against the promised crackdown despite the financial risks. NFL owners meeting in Phoenix approved the Oakland Raiders’ move to Las Vegas 31-1; Miami was the lone dissenter.
One year ago: On the deadliest day yet in a crackdown on protests against the February coup in Myanmar, local media said security forces killed at least 114 people, including several children under 16; a U.N. human rights expert accused the junta of committing “mass murder.” A nine-story apartment building in Cairo, Egypt, collapsed, leaving at least 25 people dead.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Julian Glover is 87. Actor Jerry Lacy is 86. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 82. Actor Michael York is 80. Keyboardist Tony Banks of Genesis is 72. Keyboardist Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 63. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 59. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 59. Bassist Johnny April of Staind is 57. Actor Talisa Soto is 55. Actor Ben Koldyke (“Masters of Sex,” ″How I Met Your Mother”) is 54. Actor Pauley Perrette (“NCIS”) is 53. Singer Mariah Carey is 52. Drummer Brendan Hill of Blues Traveler is 52. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell (“V,” ″Lost”) is 52. Actor Nathan Fillion (“Castle”) is 51. Singer Fergie of Black Eyed Peas is 47. Jazz saxophonist Tia Fuller is 46. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 38. Actor Brenda Song (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”) is 34. Singer Kimbra is 32. Actor Taylor Atelian (“According to Jim”) is 27. Singer Halle Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 22.