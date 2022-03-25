Today is Friday, March 25, the 84th day of 2022. There are 281 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 25, 1931, in the so-called “Scottsboro Boys” case, nine young Black men were taken off a train in Alabama, accused of raping two white women; after years of convictions, death sentences and imprisonment, the nine were eventually vindicated.

On this date:

In 1634, English colonists sent by Lord Baltimore arrived in present-day Maryland.

In 1894, Jacob S. Coxey began leading an “army” of unemployed from Massillon, Ohio, to Washington D.C., to demand help from the federal government.

In 1911, 146 people, mostly young female immigrants, were killed when fire broke out at the Triangle Shirtwaist Co. in New York.

In 1915, the U.S. Navy lost its first commissioned submarine as the USS F-4 sank off Hawaii, claiming the lives of all 21 crew members.

In 1947, a coal-dust explosion inside the Centralia Coal Co. Mine No. 5 in Washington County, Illinois, claimed 111 lives; 31 men survived.

In 1954, RCA announced it had begun producing color television sets at its plant in Bloomington, Indiana.

In 1960, Ray Charles recorded “Georgia on My Mind” as part of his “The Genius Hits the Road” album in New York.

In 1965, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led 25,000 people to the Alabama state capitol in Montgomery after a five-day march from Selma to protest the denial of voting rights to Blacks. Later that day, civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo, a white Detroit homemaker, was shot and killed by Ku Klux Klansmen.

In 1987, the Supreme Court, in Johnson v. Transportation Agency, ruled 6-3 that an employer could promote a woman over an arguably more-qualified man to help get women into higher-ranking jobs.

In 1990, 87 people, most of them Honduran and Dominican immigrants, were killed when fire raced through an illegal social club in New York City. (An arsonist set the fire after being thrown out of the club following an argument with his girlfriend; Julio Gonzalez died in prison in 2016.)

In 1996, an 81-day standoff by the anti-government Freemen began at a ranch near Jordan, Montana.

In 2020, the Senate unanimously passed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic; the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history included direct payments to most Americans, expanded unemployment benefits and $367 billion for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers were forced to stay home.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama arrived in South Korea, where he visited the Demilitarized Zone separating the South from the communist North, telling American troops stationed nearby they were protectors of “freedom’s frontier.” Pope Benedict XVI, on his first trip to Latin America, urged Mexicans to wield their faith against drug violence, poverty and other ills, celebrating Mass before a sea of worshippers in Silao.

Five years ago: A scuffle broke out at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Southern California where supporters of President Donald Trump were marching when counter-protesters doused organizers with pepper spray. Stars and fans gathered for a public memorial to honor the late mother-daughter film stars Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

One year ago: Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that included restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run. A final vote count from Israel’s election showed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and right-wing allies had fallen short of winning a parliamentary majority; Netanyahu would leave office and become opposition leader. Pulitzer Prize-winning Texas author Larry McMurtry died at 84; he’d won the prize for “Lonesome Dove” and also wrote “The Last Picture Show” and “Terms of Endearment,” which became Oscar-winning films. Children’s author Beverly Cleary, the writer behind the popular characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins, died at the age of 104 in Carmel Valley, California.

A Roman gladiator stunt by a member of the Henry Carre equestrian troupe is shown in rehearsal at Paris Medrano Circus, March 25, 1954. (AP Photo/Jacques Marqueton)

England’s Queen Elizabeth II, right, is given a warm greeting by Queen Juliana of the Netherlands on arriving at Amsterdam, March 25, 1958 at the start of a three-day state visit. (AP Photo)



A group of Finnish officers start tonight for Cyprus. It is the first contignent from Finland to join the UN forces on Cyprus. Picture from the press conference in Helsinki on March 25, 1964. Pic. Left to Right: Cdr. Kai Ruusuvuori, Capt. Raimo Ahlfors, Maj. Reino Raitassaari, Maj. Allan Aarnio, Lt. Col. Jouko Suninen, Sgt. Esko Rasanen, Capt. Tor Lindemark and Maj. Erkki Kaira. (AP Photo/HUF)

The once-vaunted night life of Havana, Cuba, has been tamed quite a bit by the Castro regime, but there?s still some spark on the scene, as shown, March 25, 1964. Compared to the old days the shows may be somewhat provincial but productions such as this, at the Havana Riviera, indicate that after-hours entertainment is not as drab as some say. (AP Photo/Peter Hillebrecht)

The Beatles provide both inspiriting and instruction for Church of England Childrens Society orphans as they paint mop topped Easter eggs during a visit with the Beatles at Londons Scala Theatre, in England, on March 25, 1964, where the pop group is currently filming scenes for their first motion picture. Beatles from left are Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison. (AP Photo.)

Jim Benston, Malvern, Ark., holds up his feet in Montgomery, Alabama on March 25, 1965 to show how they looked as civil rights marchers ended their 54-mile walk from Selma, Ala., to the state capitol at Montgomery night. The marchers will more from their final campsite to the capitol for a mass rally to climax their protest against voting regulations in the state. (AP Photo)

Soldiers move in to take away a segregationist wearing parts of an Army uniform and carrying a sign which reads ?Wake up white man before you are virtually destroyed? as he gets beyond barrier at civil rights march on capitol at Montgomery, Alabama on March 25, 1965. Civil rights supporters carry other signs. (AP Photo)

Hooded members of the United Klans of America in Mississippi wave flaming torches at an open-air torch burning near Edinburg in Central Mississippi, March 25, 1967. More than 3,000 Mississippians belonged to the United Klans at its peak in 1964 but not figures indicate there are fewer than 500 members, only 250 of whom pay dues. (AP Photo)

Prominent women with causes lend their support at a rally of welfare demonstrators on the Washington Monument grounds after a march past the White House in Washington March 25, 1972. From left are: Rep. Bella Abzug, D-N.Y., womens lib leader Gloria Steinem, and Mrs.Coretta Scott King widow of the civil rights leader. (AP Photo/CWH)

David Bowie visits his attorney before his city court appearance in Rochester to answer to charges of illegal possession of drugs, Thursday, March 25, 1976. Bowie was arrested early on Sunday, March 21, 1976, folowing a concert in Rochester. (AP Photo)

Martina Navratilova tries on the top to her trophy after she won the $275,000 Women’s Winter Tour championships by defeating 16-year-old Tracy Austin at New York’s Madison Square Garden, March 25, 1979. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, left, of Michigan State, and Larry Bird of Indiana State on March 25, 1979 in Salt Lake City, will be the big guns in Monday’s final game in the NCAA Championships at Salt Lake City, Utah. In their semi-final games Saturday, Bird scored 35 points for ISU with Johnson scoring 29 for the Spartans. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Actor John Forsythe poses on front steps of his mobile-home dressing room, taking a break while filming Dynasty, March 25, 1982. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

Cher walks on stage at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles for the 58th annual Academy Awards ceremony, March 25, 1986. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Dutch foreing Minister Joseph Luns, center with striped suit, and his undersecretary Linthorst Homan sign the treaty for the European Common Market and Euratom in Rome’s City Hall, Italy, March 25, 1957. (AP Photo/Str)

Mrs. Wilbur Chapman (her name unavailable) cuddles her 10-day-old daughter, Susan, at Chelsea, Mass. Naval Hospital, March 25, 1954. Doctors announced she is due to have a second baby in six weeks as a result of a separate conception. The mother has dual organs of reproduction, hospital authorities said. Lt. Pauline E. Clarke, Navy doctor who discovered the unusual circumstance stands at right. (AP Photo)

First lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, goes for a camel ride, side saddle in a tight skirt in Karachi, Pakistan, March 25, 1962. Seated beside her is her sister Princess Lee Radziwill. Leading the camel is Bashir Ahmad, who visited the U.S. in 1961 as the guest of Vice President Johnson. (AP Photo)

Randolph Scott, American film star and his wife, Marion duPont Scott sit on the lawn at Belmont Racetrack, March 25, 1938. (AP Photo/Morgan)

Heavyweight boxing champion Joe Frazier, left, belts out a tune as he joins his musical group, the Knockouts, during an appearance at a New York nightspot, March 25, 1971. Frazier, who got a pass from a Philadelphia hospital to be on hand for the event, is said to be recovering from “athlete’s kidney.” At right is the group’s leader, Les Pelamon. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Unidentified models wear poster dresses with portraits of the late President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy, hand-painted on crepe de chine at the Fall-Winter ready-to-wear collection from French couturier Jean-Charles de Castelbajack in Paris, March 25, 1983. (AP Photo/Jacques Langevin)

Big three who are promoting the merger of the Bethlehem Steel Company with the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company. From Left to right are: Charles M. Schwab, chairman of the Bethlehem board, James A. Campbell, chairman of the Sheet and Tube board, and Eugene R. Grace, Bethlehem President, just as Grace and Schwab arrived in Youngstown, Ohio on March 25, 1930 to sell the merger idea to the Youngstown Chamber of Commerce. (AP Photo)

Phil Spitalny rehearses his all-girl band in his New York hotel apartment on March 25, 1942. The girls are from a score of states. Evelyn Kay, violinist and concertmistress, who with Velma Rooke, first trombonist, and Rosa Linda, pianist, arrange all his music was partly responsible for the idea of the band, for it came to Spitalny when he was attending a recital she gave in Town Hall. At rehearsals he is strictly professional. He raps out orders as sternly as Toscanini does and he permits no waste of time. Currently Spitalny and the girls are touring military in the south. (AP Photo)

Students set off a simulated atomic bomb explosion during classroom study of atomic energy at Anacostia High School in Washington D.C., March 25, 1950. The explosion was made by igniting a mixture of Sulfur and Zinc with a high frequency spark and the model houses are used to compare the size of the smoke cloud. The students are, left to right: Charles Jones, Joan Collinge and Charles Williams. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)

Child actress Patty Duke is filling out the letters of her name as it appears on the marquee at the Playhouse Theatre in New York City, advertising the play “The Miracle Worker,” on March 25, 1960. 13-year-old Patty, who stars opposite Anne Bancroft in the hit show, is held and supported by Mannie Kay, president of the sign company. (AP Photo)



Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II talks to a group of schoolchildren at Kununrra, during her visit to western Australia, March 25, 1963. Some of the youngsters travelled hundreds of miles to see the royal visitor. (AP Photo)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his wife, Coretta Scott King, lead off the final lap to the state capitol at Montgomery, Ala., on March 25, 1965. Thousands of civil rights marchers joined in the walk, which began in Selma, Ala., on March 21, demanding voter registration rights for blacks. Rev. D.F. Reese, of Selma, is at right. (AP Photo)

Ambrose Burfoot, long distance runner and 1968 winner of the Boston Marathon, says running is an essential sport so his diet includes only essentials: grain, vegetables, fruits, beans, and no meats. Burfoot, standing by a well-stocked shelf in a health food store in New London, Ct., says he will make another effort to qualify for the U.S. Olympic trials, March 25, 1980. (AP Photo)

The first hospital train built by British workers for the U.S. Army medical department, was formally handed over by Mr. F.W. Hawksworth, in the name of the British Railways, to General Hawley, representing the medical department of the U.S. Army, The train provides accommodation for nearly 800 patients and consists of six ward cars and a car for sitting-up patients. There are also cars for the medical officers, nursing staff and attendants, two kitchen cars, a pharmacy car and operating theatre, a stores car and officer car. In the train Captain Samuel, a surgeon, washes his hands while Second Lieutenant Nell Russell, of Indian Penn., dispenses medicine at the door, somewhere in England, March 25, 1943. (AP Photo)

George Stirnweiss, who hit .268 for Newark, N.J., in 144 games, stabs a line drive at the New York Yankees training grounds at Asbury Park, New Jersey on March 25, 1943. Stirnweiss, whose home is in Kent, Conn., is expected to open the season at third base for the Yankees, taking over for Red Rolfe, now a Yale Coach. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

President Franklin Roosevelt awards the Congressional Medal of Honor to Major Robert E. Galer for conspicuous heroism as leader of a Marine fighter squadron in the Solomons. Galers mother helps place the ribbon around his neck in Washington on March 25, 1943. Galer individually shot down 11 Japanese planes in 29 days and other members of his squadron downed 16 more. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

Women war workers suffer muscular aches until they become accustomed to unfamiliar tasks, so Vultee Aircraft, Inc., the first airframe plant to employ women on a large scale, instructs beginners in conditioning unused muscles for jobs building trainer planes for the Army and Navy. Common feminine complaints that Vultee seeks to correct are backache, headache and leg and ankle fatigue. A group does hand-spreading exercises in Los Angeles, March 25, 1943. (AP Photo)

About 15 miles from Delhi at the village of Molarbund is a snake charmers’ colony, shown March 25, 1949. The men travel all over India to give performances of their art but they always return to this, their home village. They make their musical instrument, called a “been”, out of a locally grown type of gourd. Besides the familiar cobra they also exhibit pythons, Russell’s vipers, kraits and slow worms. After giving snake charming exhibitions, for additional income they also sell an antidote for snakebite. (AP Photo/Max Desfor)

Today’s Birthdays: Film critic Gene Shalit is 96. Former astronaut James Lovell is 94. Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 88. Singer Anita Bryant is 82. Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 79. Singer Sir Elton John is 75. Actor Bonnie Bedelia is 74. Actor-comedian Mary Gross is 69. Actor James McDaniel is 64. Movie producer Amy Pascal is 64. Rock musician Steve Norman (Spandau Ballet) is 62. Actor Brenda Strong is 62. Actor Fred Goss is 61. Actor-writer-director John Stockwell is 61. Actor Marcia Cross is 60. Author Kate DiCamillo is 58. Actor Lisa Gay Hamilton is 58. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 57. Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 56. TV personality Ben Mankiewicz is 55. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Debi Thomas is 55. Actor Laz Alonso is 51. Singer Melanie Blatt (All Saints) is 47. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi is 46. Actor Lee Pace is 43. Actor Sean Faris is 40. Comedian-actor Alex Moffat (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 40. Actor-singer Katharine McPhee is 38. Comedian-actor Chris Redd (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Singer Jason Castro is 35. Rapper Big Sean is 34. Rap DJ-producer Ryan Lewis is 34. Actor Matthew Beard is 33. Actor-singer Aly Michalka is 33. Actor Kiowa Gordon is 32. Actor Seychelle Gabriel is 31.